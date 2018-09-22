Drive Chart
Lawrence throws 4 TDs, No. 3 Clemson routs Ga Tech 49-21

  • STATS AP
  • Sep 22, 2018

ATLANTA (AP) With plenty of family and friends cheering him on, Trevor Lawrence certainly played like a starting quarterback.

Now, the Clemson Tigers have to decide if it's time to push the talented freshman to the top of the depth chart.

Lawrence claimed a leading role in Clemson's quarterback rotation, coming off the bench to throw four touchdown passes as the No. 3 Tigers romped past Georgia Tech 49-21 on Saturday.

''I thought I played well,'' Lawrence said. ''I don't know what's going to happen. I'm just going to keep attacking every week, trying to do all I can to help the team.''

After starter Kelly Bryant produced just 13 yards and one first down on Clemson's first two possessions, Lawrence entered the game early in the second quarter. The youngster, a native of nearby Cartersville, quickly guided the Tigers on a seven-play, 74-yard drive capped by a 17-yard touchdown pass to Hunter Renfrow that made it 14-0.

Lawrence finished with 176 yards on 13-of-18 passing for the Tigers (4-0, 1-0 Atlantic Coast Conference), also connecting with Justyn Ross for a 53-yard score , Travis Etienne on a 3-yard touchdown just before halftime and Tee Higgins for a 30-yard TD in the closing minutes.

Bryant was 6 of 10 passing for 56 yards. The senior quarterback who guided Clemson to the College Football Playoff last season clearly played second fiddle on this day.

Is that going to become a permanent arrangement?

Coach Dabo Swinney wasn't saying.

''We're going to enjoy it tonight,'' he insisted. ''We're not going to set depth charts here in the postgame press conference.''

It was a thoroughly dismal performance by Georgia Tech (1-3, 0-2), which is off to its worst start since 2003 and sure to face increasing questions about Paul Johnson's coaching future.

The Yellow Jackets fumbled eight times, recovering seven of them but giving up a touchdown when Clelin Ferrell fell on a loose ball in the end zone for Clemson's first TD . The home team completed just three passes and was held to 146 yards on the ground - not even close to its nation-high rushing average of 392.7 coming into the game.

''We got our tails kicked,'' Johnson said bluntly.

Georgia Tech's lone score of the first half came after Lawrence tried to set up a screen pass out of the backfield, only to hit an offensive lineman in the back with the short throw . Desmond Branch picked off the deflected ball, returning the gift interception to the Tigers 23.

Four plays later, TaQuon Marshall scored on an 11-yard run to cut Clemson's lead to 21-7, giving Georgia Tech a glimmer of hope with just over 2 minutes left in the first half.

Lawrence quickly snuffed out any thoughts of an upset.

Guiding Clemson down the field like a veteran, Lawrence completed six passes for 54 yards - shoveling a toss to Etienne with five seconds left in the half to restore a commanding three-touchdown edge before the Tigers headed to the locker room.

Many Georgia Tech fans didn't bother returning for the second half on a blistering day with temperatures in the low 90s, leaving a stadium that already was packed with huge swaths of orange-clad fans looking like an Atlanta version of Death Valley.

THE TAKEAWAY

Clemson: All eyes are on the quarterback position. The only question seems to be how long it will take for Lawrence to become the undisputed starter. The coaching staff was impressed with his decision making, and co-offensive coordinator Tony Elliott said he's eager for Lawrence to show off his running ability. Meanwhile, the defense left little doubt that it's one of the nation's best, largely stifling the Yellow Jackets' option offense while playing everyone on the roster.

Georgia Tech: A team that had hopes of contending for a division title is now in full-scale crisis mode. Since winning the Orange Bowl and finishing No. 8 nationally during the 2014 season, the Yellow Jackets are 18-22 overall and 9-17 in the league. The fan base is grumbling and athletic director Todd Stansbury surely took note of all the empty seats at Bobby Dodd Stadium, even on a day when the visiting team brought a huge contingent to Atlanta.

RUN, TIGERS, RUN

Georgia Tech may have been the nation's top rushing team, but they were no match for the Tigers.

Etienne rushed for 122 yards and a touchdown on just 11 carries, while Tavien Feaster chipped in with 75 yards and a TD on eight carries.

Clemson finished with 248 yards on the ground, averaging nearly 7 yards per attempt.

TAKE A SEAT

Clemson linebacker Chad Smith was ejected late in the third quarter for targeting.

Smith doled out a helmet-to-helmet hit on Marshall, sending the Georgia Tech quarterback to the turf as he was completing his first pass of the game.

The penalty was upheld after a video review, meaning Smith will also have to sit out the first half of Clemson's next game.

UP NEXT

Clemson: Returns home next Saturday to face unbeaten Syracuse, the team that doled out the Tigers' only regular-season loss of 2017 - a 27-24 stunner at the Carrier Dome.

Georgia Tech: Hosts Bowling Green (1-3) in a nonconference game that will mark the first meeting between the schools.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 4:01
92-G.Huegel extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
49
21
Touchdown 4:01
16-T.Lawrence complete to 5-T.Higgins. 5-T.Higgins runs 30 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
77
yds
02:14
pos
48
21
Point After TD 6:15
88-S.Davis extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
42
21
Touchdown 6:15
8-T.Oliver complete to 22-C.Lynch. 22-C.Lynch runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
33
yds
03:58
pos
42
20
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 1:43
88-S.Davis extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
42
14
Touchdown 1:43
31-N.Cottrell runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
51
yds
03:27
pos
42
13
Point After TD 5:10
92-G.Huegel extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
42
7
Touchdown 5:10
9-T.Etienne runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
83
yds
04:27
pos
41
7
Point After TD 12:20
92-G.Huegel extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
35
7
Touchdown 12:30
28-T.Feaster runs 27 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
0:00
pos
34
7
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:05
92-G.Huegel extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
28
7
Touchdown 0:05
16-T.Lawrence complete to 9-T.Etienne. 9-T.Etienne runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
13
plays
69
yds
01:53
pos
27
7
Point After TD 2:08
88-S.Davis extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
7
Touchdown 2:08
16-T.Marshall runs 11 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
23
yds
01:46
pos
21
6
Point After TD 7:05
92-G.Huegel extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
0
Touchdown 7:05
16-T.Lawrence complete to 8-J.Ross. 8-J.Ross runs 53 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
55
yds
00:37
pos
20
0
Point After TD 9:11
92-G.Huegel extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
0
Touchdown 9:11
16-T.Lawrence complete to 13-H.Renfrow. 13-H.Renfrow runs 17 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
59
yds
02:44
pos
13
0
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 3:42
92-G.Huegel extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 3:53
1-Q.Searcy to GT 4 FUMBLES. 42-C.Wilkins to GT 4 FUMBLES. 99-C.Ferrell runs no gain for a touchdown.
3
plays
-25
yds
01:09
pos
6
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 25 15
Rushing 14 10
Passing 10 2
Penalty 1 3
3rd Down Conv 5-9 4-15
4th Down Conv 0-0 2-3
Total Net Yards 477 177
Total Plays 66 64
Avg Gain 7.2 2.8
Net Yards Rushing 248 146
Rush Attempts 36 56
Avg Rush Yards 6.9 2.6
Net Yards Passing 229 31
Comp. - Att. 19-30 3-8
Yards Per Pass 7.6 3.9
Sacked - Yards Lost 1-3 4-26
Penalties - Yards 6-68 4-30
Touchdowns 7 3
Rushing TDs 2 2
Passing TDs 4 1
Other 1 0
Turnovers 2 1
Fumbles - Lost 1-0 8-1
Int. Thrown 2 0
Punts - Avg 3-40.7 6-48.5
Return Yards 90 57
Punts - Returns 2-32 1-1
Kickoffs - Returns 2-58 1-12
Int. - Returns 0-0 2-44
Kicking 7/8 3/4
Extra Points 7/7 3/3
Field Goals 0/1 0/1
Safeties 0 0
1234T
3 Clemson 4-0 72114749
Georgia Tech 1-3 077721
O/U 52.5, GATECH +16
Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field Atlanta, GA
 229 PASS YDS 31
248 RUSH YDS 146
477 TOTAL YDS 177
Clemson
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
T. Lawrence 16 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
72.2% 176 4 1 216.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
65% 600 9 2 191.8
T. Lawrence 13/18 176 4 1
K. Bryant 2 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60% 56 0 0 107.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 461 2 1 146.9
K. Bryant 6/10 56 0 0
C. Brice 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 1 -100.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
62.5% 37 0 1 76.4
C. Brice 0/2 0 0 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
T. Etienne 9 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 122 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
46 391 5
T. Etienne 11 122 1 30
T. Feaster 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 75 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
23 130 2
T. Feaster 8 75 1 27
L. Dixon 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 20 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
17 135 0
L. Dixon 6 20 0 9
A. Choice 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 15 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
17 97 1
A. Choice 5 15 0 4
T. Lawrence 16 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 11 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 24 0
T. Lawrence 2 11 0 11
K. Bryant 2 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
30 130 2
K. Bryant 4 5 0 7
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
A. Rodgers 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 60 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
17 191 1
A. Rodgers 6 60 0 21
J. Ross 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 53 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 172 3
J. Ross 1 53 1 53
T. Chase 18 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 34 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 38 0
T. Chase 2 34 0 20
T. Higgins 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 30 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 199 2
T. Higgins 1 30 1 30
H. Renfrow 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 28 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 155 1
H. Renfrow 3 28 1 17
C. Powell 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 17 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 63 0
C. Powell 3 17 0 11
D. Kendrick 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 50 0
D. Kendrick 1 6 0 6
T. Etienne 9 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 3 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 26 1
T. Etienne 1 3 1 3
M. Richard 80 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 27 0
M. Richard 1 1 0 1
N. Pinckney 44 DT
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
N. Pinckney 0 0 0 0
A. Terrell 8 CB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
A. Terrell 0 0 0 0
D. Overton 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 30 2
D. Overton 0 0 0 0
T. Thompson 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 33 0
T. Thompson 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
JD. Davis 33 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-2 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-2 0 1.0
JD. Davis 7-2 1.0 0
N. Pinckney 44 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
N. Pinckney 4-0 0.0 0
Ju. Davis 36 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
Ju. Davis 3-0 0.0 0
T. Lamar 57 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
T. Lamar 3-1 0.0 0
X. Thomas 3 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
X. Thomas 3-0 0.0 0
A. Huggins 67 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
A. Huggins 3-0 0.0 0
C. Wilkins 42 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
C. Wilkins 3-0 1.0 0
T. Muse 19 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
T. Muse 2-0 0.0 0
Ja. Williams 30 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
Ja. Williams 2-0 0.0 0
A. Bryant 7 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.0
A. Bryant 2-1 1.0 0
A. Terrell 8 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
A. Terrell 2-0 0.0 0
I. Simmons 11 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
I. Simmons 2-0 0.0 0
S. Smith 5 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
S. Smith 2-0 0.0 0
Ch. Smith 43 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
Ch. Smith 2-1 0.0 0
C. Ferrell 99 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
C. Ferrell 1-2 0.0 0
D. Johnson 14 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Johnson 1-0 0.0 0
D. Lawrence 90 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Lawrence 1-0 0.0 0
J. Skalski 47 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
J. Skalski 1-1 0.0 0
K. Wallace 12 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
K. Wallace 1-1 0.0 0
N. Turner 24 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
N. Turner 1-0 0.0 0
C. Register 45 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Register 1-0 0.0 0
L. Rudolph 54 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
L. Rudolph 1-0 0.0 0
T. Mullen 1 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
T. Mullen 1-0 1.0 0
L. Williams 20 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
L. Williams 1-0 0.0 0
Jo. Williams 59 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
Jo. Williams 0-1 0.0 0
X. Kelly 22 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
X. Kelly 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
G. Huegel 92 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 7/7
SEASON FG XP
3/5 21/21
G. Huegel 0/0 0 7/7 7
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
W. Spiers 48 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 40.7 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
14 38.7 1
W. Spiers 3 40.7 1 46
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
C. Powell 17 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 29.0 32 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
4 29.3 32 0
C. Powell 2 29.0 32 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
A. Rodgers 3 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 16.0 18 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
8 16.3 18 0
A. Rodgers 2 16.0 18 0
Georgia Tech
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
T. Marshall 16 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
16.7% 29 0 0 57.3
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
43.9% 382 2 4 97.7
T. Marshall 1/6 29 0 0
T. Oliver 8 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 28 1 0 382.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 28 1 0 382.6
T. Oliver 2/2 28 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
T. Marshall 16 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
25 47 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
75 340 5
T. Marshall 25 47 1 11
T. Oliver 8 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 34 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
39 203 3
T. Oliver 9 34 0 39
J. Mason 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 30 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
38 304 1
J. Mason 4 30 0 24
J. Howard 15 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 18 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
22 108 0
J. Howard 10 18 0 7
C. Lynch 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 10 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 39 1
C. Lynch 2 10 0 7
Q. Searcy 1 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 153 0
Q. Searcy 3 7 0 20
N. Cottrell 31 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 1 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 46 1
N. Cottrell 2 1 1 2
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
C. Lynch 22 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 57 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 168 2
C. Lynch 3 57 1 29
M. Carter 81 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
M. Carter 0 0 0 0
B. Stewart 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 88 1
B. Stewart 0 0 0 0
J. Camp 80 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 49 0
J. Camp 0 0 0 0
J. Mason 24 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 2 0
J. Mason 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
V. Alexander 9 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
V. Alexander 6-1 0.0 0
M. Rivera 36 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 2 0.0
M. Rivera 6-0 0.0 1
L. Simmons 6 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
L. Simmons 5-1 0.0 0
T. Carpenter 29 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-2 1 0.0
T. Carpenter 5-2 0.0 0
A. Kerr 38 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
A. Kerr 3-0 0.0 0
D. Branch 99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 1 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 1 0.5
D. Branch 3-2 0.5 1
A. Owens 89 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
A. Owens 3-0 0.0 0
K. Cerge-Henderson 54 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
K. Cerge-Henderson 2-0 0.0 0
J. Johnson 23 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
J. Johnson 2-2 0.0 0
D. Curry 32 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.5
D. Curry 2-1 0.5 0
Z. Walton 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
Z. Walton 2-0 0.0 0
J. Henderson 41 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Henderson 2-0 0.0 0
B. Adams 90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
B. Adams 1-1 0.0 0
J. Cole 35 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Cole 1-0 0.0 0
C. Campbell 10 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Campbell 1-0 0.0 0
B. Jordan-Swilling 12 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. Jordan-Swilling 1-0 0.0 0
A. Saint-Amour 94 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Saint-Amour 1-0 0.0 0
B. Mitchell 51 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-3 0 0.0
B. Mitchell 0-3 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
S. Davis 88 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/1 3/3
SEASON FG XP
0/1 4/5
S. Davis 0/1 0 3/3 3
B. King 37 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/1 0/0
SEASON FG XP
1/4 10/11
B. King 0/1 0 0/0 0
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
P. Harvin III 27 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
6 48.5 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
13 44.3 1
P. Harvin III 6 48.5 1 58
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Thomas 28 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 12.0 12 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
8 19.5 12 0
J. Thomas 1 12.0 12 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
B. Stewart 83 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 1.0 1 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
4 8.5 1 0
B. Stewart 1 1.0 1 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
7:14 CLEM 20 2:12 5 5 Punt
2:07 CLEM 30 1:21 3 8 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:55 CLEM 26 2:44 8 74 TD
7:42 CLEM 45 0:37 2 55 TD
4:30 CLEM 25 0:36 2 52 INT
1:58 CLEM 36 1:53 13 64 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 CLEM 25 2:40 8 75 TD
9:37 CLEM 17 4:27 10 83 TD
1:35 CLEM 30 1:35 5 14 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:45 CLEM 39 2:32 6 28 INT
6:15 CLEM 23 2:14 5 77 TD
0:56 CLEM 35 0:31 2 3
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 GATECH 25 7:46 13 39 Punt
5:02 GATECH 29 1:09 3 -25 TD
3:42 GATECH 25 1:35 3 0 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:46 GATECH 29 0:36 7 45 FG Miss
9:11 GATECH 25 1:29 3 -3 Punt
7:05 GATECH 25 2:35 4 4 Punt
3:54 CLEM 23 1:46 4 23 TD
0:02 GATECH 12 0:00 1 -1 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:20 GATECH 25 2:43 6 10 Punt
5:10 GATECH 25 3:27 10 75 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 GATECH 14 2:15 3 -6 Punt
10:13 CLEM 33 3:58 7 33 TD
4:01 GATECH 25 3:05 6 44 Downs
