|
|
|MICHST
|IND
No. 24 Michigan St. gets tricky to hold off Indiana 35-21
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) Michigan State coach Mark Dantonio went deep into his bag of tricks Saturday night.
Brian Lewerke made each one look like magic.
The junior quarterback threw two touchdown passes, had his first career reception and made a perfectly timed pitch to kicker Matt Coghlin for a 6-yard touchdown run, helping the 24th-ranked Spartans pull away from Indiana 35-21.
''I felt like this would be the time and I told our guys `don't be surprised if we fake one,'" coach Mark Dantonio said. ''I don't want to let them down too often, so that's what we did.''
Michigan State (2-1, 1-0 Big Ten) desperately needed the win after narrowly escaping Utah State before losing on a late field goal at Arizona State two weeks ago.
The ensuing bye week helped the Spartans make corrections - and allowed them to plug in a couple of surprising new play that also made a difference.
Lewerke's stellar start and Shakur Brown's 69-yard interception return for a TD helped the Spartans take a 21-7 halftime lead and then after catching a 6-yard pass from receiver Cody White in the third quarter, Lewerke saw Coghlin uncovered on a fake field goal and quickly flipped the ball to the unsuspecting sophomore kicker.
He caught it and barely crossed the goal line to make it 28-7.
''I just threw my hands up like `What's going on, I'm not supposed to be here,''' Coghlin said. ''I was shocked.''
Indiana (3-1, 0-1) rallied late but never fully recovered.
Lewerke finished 14 of 25 with 213 yards though Indiana converted two late interceptions into 10 points to stay close - until Michigan State receiver Jalen Nailor broke away on a 75-yard run off of a jet sweep with 3:17 left.
Nailor finished with three carries for 79 yards and caught a 16-yard TD pass for the game's first score.
For the Hoosiers, it was another frustrating failure in the Old Brass Spittoon series.
''We had a great opportunity as a program and didn't take advantage of it,'' coach Tom Allen said. ''But the bottom line is it's one game and we'll build off this, we'll learn from this, we'll press on.''
The Hoosiers have lost 13 of the last 15 in this series though this time they nearly chased down the Spartans after two chip-shot field goals, Whop Philyor's 65-yard TD reception and Nick Westbrook's 2-point conversion catch, both from Peyton Ramsey, got Indiana within 28-21 with 3:28 to play.
But they couldn't get the stop they needed to force overtime - thanks in part to Dantonio's tricky play-calling.
''At some point in time, I think the head coach has got to take some chances, too,'' he said. ''You can't put it all on the players.''
THE TAKEAWAY
Michigan State: The Spartans never trailed but they sure struggled to close it out. They got a crucial road win, which should help them stay in the Big Ten hunt but they need to develop a knockout punch.
Indiana: The Hoosiers had momentum heading into this game bur rushed for only 29 yards and couldn't get in rhythm against Michigan State's stout defense. They need to figure out a solution fast.
SURPRISE, SURPRISE
Philyor and Michigan State receiver Felton Davis III both played big roles Saturday after slow starts.
Davis had eight catches in the first two games and had five for 69 in the first half. He was shut out in the second half.
Philyor had five catches in Indiana's first three games but had eight in the first half and finished with 13 for a career high 148 yards. He also tied his single-game career high for receptions.
YOU MAKE THE CALL
Allen was clearly upset with some multiple calls throughout the evening but two stood out - an 11-yard TD catch by Michigan State's Matt Dotson's with 19 seconds left in the first half and a targeting call against Indiana defensive back-linebacker Marcelino Ball in the third quarter that led to his ejection.
Ball also will miss the first half next week.
''Trust me, he (Ball) is not the only one that's been a victim of that call. It's just the way it is right now,'' Allen said. ''Obviously, I felt like there was offensive interference on the touchdown and they, obviously, didn't agree with me.''
UP NEXT
Michigan State: The Spartans play their first home game in a month next Saturday when Northwestern visits.
Indiana: The Hoosiers hope to rebound at Rutgers next Saturday.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|19
|18
|Rushing
|6
|1
|Passing
|11
|15
|Penalty
|2
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|2-13
|4-16
|4th Down Conv
|2-3
|1-3
|Total Net Yards
|313
|278
|Total Plays
|66
|78
|Avg Gain
|4.7
|3.6
|Net Yards Rushing
|131
|29
|Rush Attempts
|40
|32
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.3
|0.9
|Net Yards Passing
|182
|249
|Comp. - Att.
|15-26
|32-46
|Yards Per Pass
|7.0
|5.4
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|3-37
|5-23
|Penalties - Yards
|8-72
|6-85
|Touchdowns
|5
|2
|Rushing TDs
|2
|0
|Passing TDs
|2
|2
|Other
|1
|0
|Turnovers
|4
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|3-2
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|2
|2
|Punts - Avg
|6-37.2
|7-39.9
|Return Yards
|137
|23
|Punts - Returns
|3-21
|1-19
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-43
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|2-73
|2-4
|Kicking
|5/5
|3/3
|Extra Points
|5/5
|1/1
|Field Goals
|0/0
|2/2
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|182
|PASS YDS
|249
|
|
|131
|RUSH YDS
|29
|
|
|313
|TOTAL YDS
|278
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Lewerke 14 QB
|B. Lewerke
|14/25
|213
|2
|2
|
C. White 7 WR
|C. White
|1/1
|6
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Nailor 8 WR
|J. Nailor
|3
|79
|1
|75
|
L. Jefferson 15 RB
|L. Jefferson
|10
|34
|0
|6
|
C. Heyward 11 RB
|C. Heyward
|12
|23
|0
|6
|
M. Coghlin 4 K
|M. Coghlin
|1
|6
|1
|6
|
B. Sowards 16 WR
|B. Sowards
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|
B. Lewerke 14 QB
|B. Lewerke
|10
|-6
|0
|13
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
F. Davis III 18 WR
|F. Davis III
|5
|79
|0
|19
|
C. White 7 WR
|C. White
|4
|77
|0
|32
|
J. Nailor 8 WR
|J. Nailor
|1
|16
|1
|16
|
C. Heyward 11 RB
|C. Heyward
|1
|16
|0
|16
|
D. Stewart Jr. 25 WR
|D. Stewart Jr.
|2
|14
|0
|12
|
M. Dotson 89 TE
|M. Dotson
|1
|11
|1
|11
|
B. Lewerke 14 QB
|B. Lewerke
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
L. Nelson 13 WR
|L. Nelson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
Ma. Sokol 81 TE
|Ma. Sokol
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
L. Jefferson 15 RB
|L. Jefferson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Bachie 35 LB
|J. Bachie
|8-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Willekes 48 DE
|K. Willekes
|7-1
|1.0
|0
|
J. Layne 2 CB
|J. Layne
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Dowell 5 LB
|A. Dowell
|7-2
|1.0
|0
|
D. Dowell 6 S
|D. Dowell
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Willis 27 S
|K. Willis
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Butler 19 CB
|J. Butler
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Thompson 17 LB
|T. Thompson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Williams 99 DT
|R. Williams
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
M. Morrissey 10 S
|M. Morrissey
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Jones 93 DT
|N. Jones
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Randle 26 LB
|B. Randle
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
M. Panasiuk 72 DT
|M. Panasiuk
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Reschke 28 LB
|J. Reschke
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
G. Owens 41 DL
|G. Owens
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Camper 91 DE
|J. Camper
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
X. Henderson 3 DB
|X. Henderson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Simmons 34 LB
|A. Simmons
|0-1
|0.0
|1
|
S. Brown 29 CB
|S. Brown
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Coghlin 4 K
|M. Coghlin
|0/0
|0
|5/5
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Hunt 97 K
|T. Hunt
|4
|38.8
|0
|46
|
B. Lewerke 14 QB
|B. Lewerke
|1
|35.0
|0
|35
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Stewart Jr. 25 WR
|D. Stewart Jr.
|1
|43.0
|43
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. White 7 WR
|C. White
|3
|7.0
|13
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
P. Ramsey 12 QB
|P. Ramsey
|32/46
|272
|2
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Scott 21 RB
|S. Scott
|11
|18
|0
|7
|
P. Ramsey 12 QB
|P. Ramsey
|18
|13
|0
|12
|
R. Walker Jr. 23 RB
|R. Walker Jr.
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
R. Taylor 2 QB
|R. Taylor
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
W. Philyor 22 WR
|W. Philyor
|13
|148
|1
|65
|
J. Harris II 5 WR
|J. Harris II
|6
|42
|0
|10
|
D. Hale 6 WR
|D. Hale
|3
|31
|0
|13
|
N. Westbrook 15 WR
|N. Westbrook
|2
|14
|0
|9
|
R. Taylor 2 QB
|R. Taylor
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
M. Majette 24 RB
|M. Majette
|4
|12
|0
|5
|
S. Scott 21 RB
|S. Scott
|1
|8
|1
|8
|
T. Fryfogle 3 WR
|T. Fryfogle
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
A. Dorris 83 TE
|A. Dorris
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
D. Felton 16 WR
|D. Felton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Crawford 9 DB
|J. Crawford
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Ball 42 DB
|M. Ball
|6-0
|2.0
|0
|
T. Roof 45 LB
|T. Roof
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
Ca. Jones 34 LB
|Ca. Jones
|3-0
|0.0
|1
|
D. Willis Jr. 43 LB
|D. Willis Jr.
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Layne 17 DB
|R. Layne
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Riggins 28 DB
|A. Riggins
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Brown Jr. 14 DB
|A. Brown Jr.
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Sykes 35 DL
|N. Sykes
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
G. Everett 69 DL
|G. Everett
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Bryant 29 DB
|K. Bryant
|2-2
|0.0
|1
|
B. Fitzgerald 31 DB
|B. Fitzgerald
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Stallings IV 99 DL
|A. Stallings IV
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Samuels 52 DL
|K. Samuels
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Brown 50 DL
|J. Brown
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Jones 7 LB
|R. Jones
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Allen 44 LB
|T. Allen
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Burgess 1 DB
|J. Burgess
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Bowen 54 DL
|J. Bowen
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Williams 23 DB
|J. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Barwick 51 DL
|M. Barwick
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Head Jr. 6 DL
|J. Head Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Je. Johnson 98 DL
|Je. Johnson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
L. Justus 82 K
|L. Justus
|2/2
|36
|1/1
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
H. Whitehead 94 P
|H. Whitehead
|7
|39.9
|1
|46
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Harris II 5 WR
|J. Harris II
|1
|19.0
|19
|0
-
AF
UTAHST
32
35
4th 10:30 ESP2
-
EMICH
SDGST
17
17
4th 3:27 CBSSN
-
ARIZST
10WASH
20
27
4th 10:18 ESPN
-
DUQ
HAWAII
14
21
2nd 5:00
-
TULSA
TEMPLE
17
31
Final ESPN
-
FAU
16UCF
36
56
Final ESPN
-
10PSU
ILL
63
24
Final FS1
-
WASHST
USC
36
39
Final ESPN
-
KENTST
MISS
17
38
Final SECN
-
NAVY
SMU
30
31
Final/OT ESNN
-
AKRON
IOWAST
13
26
Final
-
2UGA
MIZZOU
43
29
Final ESPN
-
OHIO
CINCY
30
34
Final ESPU
-
MINN
MD
13
42
Final BTN
-
23BC
PURDUE
13
30
Final ESPN2
-
NEB
19MICH
10
56
Final FS1
-
NEVADA
TOLEDO
44
63
Final CBSSN
-
BUFF
RUT
42
13
Final BTN+
-
8ND
WAKE
56
27
Final ABC
-
PITT
UNC
35
38
Final
-
LVILLE
UVA
3
27
Final
-
WMICH
GAST
34
15
Final ESP+
-
WKY
BALLST
28
20
Final ESP3
-
MIAOH
BGREEN
38
23
Final ESP+
-
ME
CMICH
5
17
Final ESP+
-
ILST
COLOST
35
19
Final ATSN
-
22TXAM
1BAMA
23
45
Final CBS
-
KSTATE
12WVU
6
35
Final ESPN
-
KANSAS
BAYLOR
7
26
Final FS1
-
NILL
FSU
19
37
Final ESPU
-
NCCEN
DUKE
13
55
Final
-
GRDWB
APLST
7
72
Final ESP+
-
13VATECH
ODU
35
49
Final CBSSN
-
3CLEM
GATECH
49
21
Final ABC
-
TULANE
4OHIOST
6
49
Final BTN
-
FIU
21MIAMI
17
31
Final ESPN2
-
CHARLO
MA
31
49
Final ELEV
-
ARIZ
OREGST
35
14
Final PACN
-
SC
VANDY
37
14
Final SECN
-
UCONN
CUSE
21
51
Final ESNN
-
17TCU
TEXAS
16
31
Final FOX
-
NTEXAS
LIB
47
7
Final ESP3
-
MCN
25BYU
3
30
Final BYUtv
-
RICE
USM
22
40
Final ESP+
-
ARMY
5OKLA
21
28
Final/OT FSN PPV
-
TXSTSM
TXSA
21
25
Final ESP+
-
TXTECH
15OKLAST
41
17
Final FS1
-
LATECH
6LSU
21
38
Final ESPNU
-
FLA
TENN
47
21
Final ESPN
-
14MISSST
UK
7
28
Final ESPN2
-
NCST
MRSHL
37
20
Final CBSSN
-
UNLV
ARKST
20
27
Final ESP3
-
CSTCAR
LALAF
30
28
Final ESP+
-
TROY
LAMON
35
27
Final ESP+
-
ARK
9AUBURN
3
34
Final SECN
-
NMEXST
UTEP
27
20
Final ESP3
-
24MICHST
IND
35
21
Final BTN
-
ECU
SFLA
13
20
Final ESNN
-
7STNFRD
20OREG
38
31
Final/OT ABC
-
SALA
MEMP
35
52
Final ESP3
-
TXSO
HOU
14
70
Final ESP3
-
18WISC
IOWA
28
17
Final FOX