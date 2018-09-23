Drive Chart
No. 24 Michigan St. gets tricky to hold off Indiana 35-21

  • Sep 23, 2018

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) Michigan State coach Mark Dantonio went deep into his bag of tricks Saturday night.

Brian Lewerke made each one look like magic.

The junior quarterback threw two touchdown passes, had his first career reception and made a perfectly timed pitch to kicker Matt Coghlin for a 6-yard touchdown run, helping the 24th-ranked Spartans pull away from Indiana 35-21.

''I felt like this would be the time and I told our guys `don't be surprised if we fake one,'" coach Mark Dantonio said. ''I don't want to let them down too often, so that's what we did.''

Michigan State (2-1, 1-0 Big Ten) desperately needed the win after narrowly escaping Utah State before losing on a late field goal at Arizona State two weeks ago.

The ensuing bye week helped the Spartans make corrections - and allowed them to plug in a couple of surprising new play that also made a difference.

Lewerke's stellar start and Shakur Brown's 69-yard interception return for a TD helped the Spartans take a 21-7 halftime lead and then after catching a 6-yard pass from receiver Cody White in the third quarter, Lewerke saw Coghlin uncovered on a fake field goal and quickly flipped the ball to the unsuspecting sophomore kicker.

He caught it and barely crossed the goal line to make it 28-7.

''I just threw my hands up like `What's going on, I'm not supposed to be here,''' Coghlin said. ''I was shocked.''

Indiana (3-1, 0-1) rallied late but never fully recovered.

Lewerke finished 14 of 25 with 213 yards though Indiana converted two late interceptions into 10 points to stay close - until Michigan State receiver Jalen Nailor broke away on a 75-yard run off of a jet sweep with 3:17 left.

Nailor finished with three carries for 79 yards and caught a 16-yard TD pass for the game's first score.

For the Hoosiers, it was another frustrating failure in the Old Brass Spittoon series.

''We had a great opportunity as a program and didn't take advantage of it,'' coach Tom Allen said. ''But the bottom line is it's one game and we'll build off this, we'll learn from this, we'll press on.''

The Hoosiers have lost 13 of the last 15 in this series though this time they nearly chased down the Spartans after two chip-shot field goals, Whop Philyor's 65-yard TD reception and Nick Westbrook's 2-point conversion catch, both from Peyton Ramsey, got Indiana within 28-21 with 3:28 to play.

But they couldn't get the stop they needed to force overtime - thanks in part to Dantonio's tricky play-calling.

''At some point in time, I think the head coach has got to take some chances, too,'' he said. ''You can't put it all on the players.''

THE TAKEAWAY

Michigan State: The Spartans never trailed but they sure struggled to close it out. They got a crucial road win, which should help them stay in the Big Ten hunt but they need to develop a knockout punch.

Indiana: The Hoosiers had momentum heading into this game bur rushed for only 29 yards and couldn't get in rhythm against Michigan State's stout defense. They need to figure out a solution fast.

SURPRISE, SURPRISE

Philyor and Michigan State receiver Felton Davis III both played big roles Saturday after slow starts.

Davis had eight catches in the first two games and had five for 69 in the first half. He was shut out in the second half.

Philyor had five catches in Indiana's first three games but had eight in the first half and finished with 13 for a career high 148 yards. He also tied his single-game career high for receptions.

YOU MAKE THE CALL

Allen was clearly upset with some multiple calls throughout the evening but two stood out - an 11-yard TD catch by Michigan State's Matt Dotson's with 19 seconds left in the first half and a targeting call against Indiana defensive back-linebacker Marcelino Ball in the third quarter that led to his ejection.

Ball also will miss the first half next week.

''Trust me, he (Ball) is not the only one that's been a victim of that call. It's just the way it is right now,'' Allen said. ''Obviously, I felt like there was offensive interference on the touchdown and they, obviously, didn't agree with me.''

UP NEXT

Michigan State: The Spartans play their first home game in a month next Saturday when Northwestern visits.

Indiana: The Hoosiers hope to rebound at Rutgers next Saturday.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 3:17
4-M.Coghlin extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
35
21
Touchdown 3:17
8-J.Nailor runs 75 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
75
yds
00:11
pos
34
21
Field Goal 3:34
82-L.Justus 36 yards Field Goal is Good.
9
plays
57
yds
02:22
pos
28
21
Two Point Conversion 8:19
12-P.Ramsey complete to 15-N.Westbrook. 15-N.Westbrook to MSU End Zone for 2 yards. Conversion is good.
plays
yds
pos
28
18
Touchdown 8:19
12-P.Ramsey complete to 22-W.Philyor. 22-W.Philyor runs 65 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
90
yds
01:58
pos
28
16
Field Goal 14:48
82-L.Justus 35 yards Field Goal is Good.
4
plays
4
yds
00:21
pos
28
10
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 4:47
4-M.Coghlin extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
28
7
Touchdown 4:47
4-M.Coghlin runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
67
yds
04:49
pos
27
7
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:19
4-M.Coghlin extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
7
Touchdown 0:19
14-B.Lewerke complete to 89-M.Dotson. 89-M.Dotson runs 11 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
74
yds
01:04
pos
20
7
Point After TD 6:54
82-L.Justus extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
7
Touchdown 6:54
12-P.Ramsey complete to 21-S.Scott. 21-S.Scott runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
51
yds
03:18
pos
14
6
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 5:35
4-M.Coghlin extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
0
Touchdown 5:49
12-P.Ramsey incomplete. Intended for 21-S.Scott INTERCEPTED by 29-S.Brown at MSU 31. 29-S.Brown runs 69 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
69
yds
0:00
pos
13
0
Point After TD 8:11
4-M.Coghlin extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 8:11
14-B.Lewerke complete to 8-J.Nailor. 8-J.Nailor runs 16 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
60
yds
03:57
pos
6
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 19 18
Rushing 6 1
Passing 11 15
Penalty 2 2
3rd Down Conv 2-13 4-16
4th Down Conv 2-3 1-3
Total Net Yards 313 278
Total Plays 66 78
Avg Gain 4.7 3.6
Net Yards Rushing 131 29
Rush Attempts 40 32
Avg Rush Yards 3.3 0.9
Net Yards Passing 182 249
Comp. - Att. 15-26 32-46
Yards Per Pass 7.0 5.4
Sacked - Yards Lost 3-37 5-23
Penalties - Yards 8-72 6-85
Touchdowns 5 2
Rushing TDs 2 0
Passing TDs 2 2
Other 1 0
Turnovers 4 2
Fumbles - Lost 3-2 1-0
Int. Thrown 2 2
Punts - Avg 6-37.2 7-39.9
Return Yards 137 23
Punts - Returns 3-21 1-19
Kickoffs - Returns 1-43 0-0
Int. - Returns 2-73 2-4
Kicking 5/5 3/3
Extra Points 5/5 1/1
Field Goals 0/0 2/2
Safeties 0 0
1234T
24 Michigan State 2-1 1477735
Indiana 3-1 0701421
O/U 48.5, IND +5.5
Memorial Stadium Bloomington, IN
 182 PASS YDS 249
131 RUSH YDS 29
313 TOTAL YDS 278
Michigan State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
B. Lewerke 14 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
56% 213 2 2 138.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66% 814 5 4 145.2
B. Lewerke 14/25 213 2 2
C. White 7 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 6 0 0 150.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 6 0 0 150.4
C. White 1/1 6 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Nailor 8 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 79 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 95 1
J. Nailor 3 79 1 75
L. Jefferson 15 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 34 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
13 54 0
L. Jefferson 10 34 0 6
C. Heyward 11 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 23 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 23 0
C. Heyward 12 23 0 6
M. Coghlin 4 K
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 6 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 6 1
M. Coghlin 1 6 1 6
B. Sowards 16 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -1 0
B. Sowards 1 -1 0 -1
B. Lewerke 14 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 -6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
28 13 0
B. Lewerke 10 -6 0 13
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
F. Davis III 18 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 79 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 212 1
F. Davis III 5 79 0 19
C. White 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 77 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
18 260 2
C. White 4 77 0 32
J. Nailor 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 16 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 34 1
J. Nailor 1 16 1 16
C. Heyward 11 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 16 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 16 0
C. Heyward 1 16 0 16
D. Stewart Jr. 25 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 14 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 127 0
D. Stewart Jr. 2 14 0 12
M. Dotson 89 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 11 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 11 1
M. Dotson 1 11 1 11
B. Lewerke 14 QB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 0
B. Lewerke 1 6 0 6
L. Nelson 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
L. Nelson 0 0 0 0
Ma. Sokol 81 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
Ma. Sokol 0 0 0 0
L. Jefferson 15 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
L. Jefferson 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Bachie 35 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-0 1 0.0
J. Bachie 8-0 0.0 0
K. Willekes 48 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 1.0
K. Willekes 7-1 1.0 0
J. Layne 2 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
J. Layne 7-0 0.0 0
A. Dowell 5 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-2 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-2 0 1.0
A. Dowell 7-2 1.0 0
D. Dowell 6 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
D. Dowell 6-1 0.0 0
K. Willis 27 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 1 0.0
K. Willis 4-1 0.0 0
J. Butler 19 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
J. Butler 3-1 0.0 0
T. Thompson 17 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
T. Thompson 3-0 0.0 0
R. Williams 99 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
R. Williams 3-0 1.0 0
M. Morrissey 10 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
M. Morrissey 2-0 0.0 0
N. Jones 93 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
N. Jones 2-1 0.0 0
B. Randle 26 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
B. Randle 2-0 1.0 0
M. Panasiuk 72 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
M. Panasiuk 2-0 0.0 0
J. Reschke 28 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
J. Reschke 1-1 0.0 0
G. Owens 41 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
G. Owens 1-0 0.0 0
J. Camper 91 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Camper 1-0 0.0 0
X. Henderson 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
X. Henderson 1-0 0.0 0
A. Simmons 34 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 1 0.0
A. Simmons 0-1 0.0 1
S. Brown 29 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
S. Brown 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
M. Coghlin 4 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 5/5
SEASON FG XP
5/5 9/9
M. Coghlin 0/0 0 5/5 5
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
T. Hunt 97 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 38.8 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
4 38.8 0
T. Hunt 4 38.8 0 46
B. Lewerke 14 QB
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 35.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
1 35.0 0
B. Lewerke 1 35.0 0 35
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Stewart Jr. 25 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 43.0 43 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 34.5 43 0
D. Stewart Jr. 1 43.0 43 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
C. White 7 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 7.0 13 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 7.0 13 0
C. White 3 7.0 13 0
Indiana
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
P. Ramsey 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
69.6% 272 2 2 124.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
72.1% 751 7 4 136.2
P. Ramsey 32/46 272 2 2
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
S. Scott 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 18 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
80 406 3
S. Scott 11 18 0 7
P. Ramsey 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
18 13 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
41 119 1
P. Ramsey 18 13 0 12
R. Walker Jr. 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
R. Walker Jr. 1 0 0 0
R. Taylor 2 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 42 0
R. Taylor 1 0 0 0
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
W. Philyor 22 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
13 148 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
18 194 1
W. Philyor 13 148 1 65
J. Harris II 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 42 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 48 0
J. Harris II 6 42 0 10
D. Hale 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 31 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 147 3
D. Hale 3 31 0 13
N. Westbrook 15 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 14 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 98 1
N. Westbrook 2 14 0 9
R. Taylor 2 QB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 50 0
R. Taylor 1 13 0 13
M. Majette 24 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 16 1
M. Majette 4 12 0 5
S. Scott 21 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 8 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 20 1
S. Scott 1 8 1 8
T. Fryfogle 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 71 0
T. Fryfogle 1 2 0 2
A. Dorris 83 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 1 0
A. Dorris 1 2 0 2
D. Felton 16 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
D. Felton 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Crawford 9 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-1 1 0.0
J. Crawford 7-1 0.0 0
M. Ball 42 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 2.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 2.0
M. Ball 6-0 2.0 0
T. Roof 45 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
T. Roof 4-0 0.0 0
Ca. Jones 34 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 1 0.0
Ca. Jones 3-0 0.0 1
D. Willis Jr. 43 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
D. Willis Jr. 3-0 0.0 0
R. Layne 17 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
R. Layne 3-0 0.0 0
A. Riggins 28 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
A. Riggins 3-0 0.0 0
A. Brown Jr. 14 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
A. Brown Jr. 2-0 0.0 0
N. Sykes 35 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
N. Sykes 2-0 1.0 0
G. Everett 69 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
G. Everett 2-0 0.0 0
K. Bryant 29 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 1 0.0
K. Bryant 2-2 0.0 1
B. Fitzgerald 31 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
B. Fitzgerald 2-0 0.0 0
A. Stallings IV 99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Stallings IV 1-0 0.0 0
K. Samuels 52 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Samuels 1-0 0.0 0
J. Brown 50 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Brown 1-0 0.0 0
R. Jones 7 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
R. Jones 1-1 0.0 0
T. Allen 44 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
T. Allen 1-1 0.0 0
J. Burgess 1 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Burgess 1-0 0.0 0
J. Bowen 54 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Bowen 1-0 0.0 0
J. Williams 23 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Williams 1-0 0.0 0
M. Barwick 51 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
M. Barwick 1-1 0.0 0
J. Head Jr. 6 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Head Jr. 1-0 0.0 0
Je. Johnson 98 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
Je. Johnson 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
L. Justus 82 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/2 1/1
SEASON FG XP
4/5 13/14
L. Justus 2/2 36 1/1 7
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
H. Whitehead 94 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
7 39.9 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
7 39.9 1
H. Whitehead 7 39.9 1 46
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Harris II 5 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 19.0 19 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
9 14.4 19 1
J. Harris II 1 19.0 19 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:49 MICHST 44 1:30 6 10 Punt
12:08 MICHST 40 3:57 8 60 TD
3:13 MICHST 35 1:59 3 -13 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:52 MICHST 12 1:24 3 8 Punt
10:49 MICHST 18 0:31 3 -15 Fumble
6:54 MICHST 25 3:18 5 21 Punt
1:23 MICHST 26 1:04 7 74 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:40 MICHST 32 2:17 4 12 Punt
9:36 MICHST 33 4:49 10 67 TD
1:14 MICHST 21 0:30 3 -10 INT
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:43 MICHST 25 4:20 8 33 INT
8:19 MICHST 25 2:15 6 15 Punt
3:28 MICHST 25 0:11 1 75 TD
2:38 IND 44 0:15 4 3 Fumble
1:44 IND 49 0:49 2 -2
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:10 IND 20 0:55 3 7 Punt
8:11 IND 25 2:22 8 46 INT
5:35 IND 25 2:08 4 1 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
1:07 IND 46 0:53 3 7 Punt
13:17 MICHST 43 2:24 6 25 Downs
10:12 IND 49 3:18 10 51 TD
3:29 IND 21 1:52 3 9 Punt
0:19 IND 25 0:00 1 -2 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 IND 25 1:10 3 -6 Punt
11:19 IND 37 1:36 3 -10 Punt
4:47 IND 25 3:23 9 16 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:39 MICHST 7 0:21 4 -13 FG
10:17 IND 10 1:58 7 90 TD
5:56 IND 25 2:22 9 57 FG
3:17 IND 25 0:33 4 31 INT
2:18 IND 41 0:29 4 8 Downs
NCAA FB Scores