No. 18 Wisconsin rallies past Iowa 28-17

  • Sep 23, 2018

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) With their season seemingly on the line in late September, Wisconsin showed that the Big Ten West will likely run through Madison yet again.

Alex Hornibrook threw a 17-yard TD pass to A.J. Taylor with 57 seconds left and the 18th-ranked Badgers bounced back from last week's loss by rallying past Iowa 28-17 on Saturday night.

Jonathan Taylor had 113 yards rushing and Alec Ingold ran for a 33-yard score with 22 seconds left for the Badgers (3-1, 1-0 Big Ten). They also got a major leg up on the Hawkeyes - perhaps their biggest threat in their quest for a third straight West title - in the league opener.

''It wasn't a perfect game by any means, but it was a great team win,'' Wisconsin coach Paul Chryst said. ''They stepped up and made plays when they had to.''

Wisconsin marched 88 yards in 10 plays on the game-deciding drive, capped when Hornibrook found an open Taylor for his third touchdown of the game.

Hornibrook finished 17 of 22 passing for 205 yards, and his three TDs were a season high.

The Badgers took advantage of a short field caused by an Iowa fumble to go up 14-10 on Hornibrook's 12-yard TD pass to Danny Davis. The Hawkeyes responded with Nate Stanley's second touchdown throw to Noah Fant, from a yard out, to make it 17-14 with 1:37 left in the third quarter.

Iowa (3-1, 0-1) seemed to have the Badgers pinned, but Wisconsin overcame one of the nation's best defenses in winning its fifth straight in Iowa City.

Stanley threw for 256 yards on 14 of 23 passing, but he was picked off on a deflected ball with 38 seconds left. Ingold then broke free, making the final margin seem a lot bigger.

''They had a good blitz dialed up against us ... it was just a tough play and they capitalized on it,'' Stanley said of his pick.

THE TAKEAWAY

Wisconsin: Don't count Wisconsin out of the playoff yet, though after losing last week to BYU 24-21 the Badgers are still way, way out of the picture. Beating Iowa in Iowa City isn't easy to do - just ask Michigan in 2016 and Ohio State in 2017 - and with road games left against Michigan and Penn State, the opportunity is there for Wisconsin to build a solid postseason resume. The Badgers just can't lose again. ''I think when we're on the road, we know we've got each others' back and we play for each other,'' Ingold said after Wisconsin's 10th straight road win.

Iowa: The Hawkeyes blew a golden opportunity to move to 4-0, join the Top 25 and start thinking about a special season. But the schedule sets up nicely for the Hawkeyes to end up 9-3 or maybe even 10-2, despite playing four of their next five on the road. ''It's a tough loss...as anyone saw, we had some critical errors,'' Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said. The Hawkeyes lost a pair of fumbles and had a turnover margin of minus-3, very unusual for a program that prides itself on protecting the ball.

THE NUMBERS

T.J. Hockenson had three catches for 125 yards for Iowa. ...Jake Ferguson caught four passes for 58 yards, and his 6-yard TD grab completed a 95-yard drive that opened the scoring. ...Iowa. ...Wisconsin had eight penalties for 68 yards.

PIVOTAL MOMENT

On a 3rd-down-and-5 in the middle of Wisconsin's 88-yard drive late in the fourth, Hornibrook found Garrett Groshek for a 5-yard catch that gave the Badgers a first down by barely the nose of the ball. Hornibrook found A.J. Taylor waiting over a fallen Iowa defender three plays later. ''I was proud of the way guys stayed in it. We needed to be to give ourselves a chance,'' Chryst said.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Wisconsin might move up a few spots by winning at night at Kinnick Stadium.

HE SAID IT

Iowa found itself on the Wisconsin 5-yard line with fourth down and 1 to go in the first quarter. The Hawkeyes sent Stanley on a dive, but it went nowhere. Though it was early, the points the Hawkeyes left on the field came back to haunt them.

''We wanted to play it that way,'' Ferentz said. ''I'm not sure about the spot we got, but there was a lot of football after that.''

UP NEXT

Wisconsin is off next week. The Badgers host Nebraska on Oct. 6.

Iowa is also heading into its bye week. The Hawkeyes play at Minnesota on Oct. 6 in its first road game.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:22
27-R.Gaglianone extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
28
17
Touchdown 0:22
45-A.Ingold runs 33 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
37
yds
00:16
pos
27
17
Point After TD 0:57
27-R.Gaglianone extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
17
Touchdown 0:57
12-A.Hornibrook complete to 4-A.Taylor. 4-A.Taylor runs 17 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
88
yds
04:43
pos
20
17
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 1:37
91-M.Recinos extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
17
Touchdown 1:37
4-N.Stanley complete to 87-N.Fant. 87-N.Fant runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
8
plays
75
yds
03:35
pos
14
16
Point After TD 5:12
27-R.Gaglianone extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
10
Touchdown 5:12
12-A.Hornibrook complete to 6-D.Davis. 6-D.Davis runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
43
yds
05:00
pos
13
10
Field Goal 10:16
91-M.Recinos 24 yards Field Goal is Good.
9
plays
69
yds
04:44
pos
7
10
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 5:15
91-M.Recinos extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
7
Touchdown 5:15
4-N.Stanley complete to 87-N.Fant. 87-N.Fant runs 20 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
92
yds
01:27
pos
7
6
Point After TD 14:31
27-R.Gaglianone extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 14:31
12-A.Hornibrook complete to 84-J.Ferguson. 84-J.Ferguson runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
95
yds
04:16
pos
6
0
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Team Stats
1st Downs 19 19
Rushing 11 5
Passing 8 11
Penalty 0 3
3rd Down Conv 7-14 5-11
4th Down Conv 0-0 0-1
Total Net Yards 402 404
Total Plays 66 54
Avg Gain 6.1 7.5
Net Yards Rushing 210 148
Rush Attempts 44 31
Avg Rush Yards 4.8 4.8
Net Yards Passing 192 256
Comp. - Att. 17-22 14-23
Yards Per Pass 8.7 11.1
Sacked - Yards Lost 1-13 0-0
Penalties - Yards 8-68 1-5
Touchdowns 4 2
Rushing TDs 1 0
Passing TDs 3 2
Other 0 0
Turnovers 0 3
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 2-2
Int. Thrown 0 1
Punts - Avg 7-37.1 3-38.0
Return Yards 47 54
Punts - Returns 1-5 3-35
Kickoffs - Returns 2-42 1-19
Int. - Returns 1-0 0-0
Kicking 4/4 3/3
Extra Points 4/4 2/2
Field Goals 0/0 1/1
Safeties 0 0
1234T
18 Wisconsin 2-1 0771428
Iowa 3-0 0710017
O/U 42.5, IOWA +3
Kinnick Stadium Iowa City, IA
 192 PASS YDS 256
210 RUSH YDS 148
402 TOTAL YDS 404
Wisconsin
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
A. Hornibrook 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
77.3% 205 3 0 200.5
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 800 6 2 158.9
A. Hornibrook 17/22 205 3 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Taylor 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
25 113 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
102 628 5
J. Taylor 25 113 0 17
T. Deal 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 42 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
29 167 2
T. Deal 6 42 0 14
A. Ingold 45 FB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 37 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 102 3
A. Ingold 2 37 1 33
G. Groshek 37 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 33 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
18 102 0
G. Groshek 8 33 0 9
K. Pryor 3 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 36 0
K. Pryor 1 -4 0 -4
A. Hornibrook 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 -11 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 -26 0
A. Hornibrook 2 -11 0 2
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
J. Ferguson 84 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 58 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 166 1
J. Ferguson 4 58 1 23
A. Taylor 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 44 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 294 2
A. Taylor 3 44 1 18
A. Ingold 45 FB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 33 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 33 0
A. Ingold 1 33 0 33
K. Pryor 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 33 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 95 1
K. Pryor 3 33 0 28
G. Groshek 37 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 19 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 98 1
G. Groshek 3 19 0 7
D. Davis III 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 12 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 52 1
D. Davis III 1 12 1 12
J. Taylor 23 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 20 0
J. Taylor 2 6 0 5
Defense T-A SACK INT
R. Connelly 43 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
R. Connelly 5-1 0.0 0
F. Hicks 20 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 1 0.0
F. Hicks 4-0 0.0 0
C. Orr 54 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
C. Orr 4-0 0.0 0
O. Sagapolu 99 NT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
O. Sagapolu 4-0 0.0 0
T. Johnson 59 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
T. Johnson 3-0 0.0 0
D. Dixon 14 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
D. Dixon 3-1 0.0 0
I. Loudermilk 97 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
I. Loudermilk 3-0 0.0 0
D. Harrell 8 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
D. Harrell 3-0 0.0 0
T. Edwards 53 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 1 0.0
T. Edwards 2-1 0.0 1
E. Burrell 25 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
E. Burrell 2-0 0.0 0
K. Lyles 76 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Lyles 1-0 0.0 0
C. Williams 21 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Williams 1-0 0.0 0
M. Henningsen 92 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
M. Henningsen 1-1 0.0 0
Z. Baun 56 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
Z. Baun 1-3 0.0 0
S. Nelson 9 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 1 0.0
S. Nelson 1-1 0.0 0
M. Cone 31 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
M. Cone 1-0 0.0 0
B. Williams 91 NT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
B. Williams 1-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
R. Gaglianone 27 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 4/4
SEASON FG XP
3/4 17/17
R. Gaglianone 0/0 0 4/4 4
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
A. Lotti 15 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
7 37.1 5
SEASON NO AVG IN20
16 40.3 5
A. Lotti 7 37.1 5 49
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
A. Cruickshank 1 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 21.0 22 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
9 20.9 22 0
A. Cruickshank 2 21.0 22 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Dunn 16 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 5.0 5 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 7.5 5 0
J. Dunn 1 5.0 5 0
Iowa
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
N. Stanley 4 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60.9% 256 2 1 174.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
62.7% 839 5 3 142.1
N. Stanley 14/23 256 2 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
I. Kelly-Martin 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
14 72 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
30 134 1
I. Kelly-Martin 14 72 0 19
T. Young 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 34 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
49 268 2
T. Young 6 34 0 10
I. Smith-Marsette 6 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 20 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 25 0
I. Smith-Marsette 1 20 0 20
M. Sargent 10 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 14 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
44 151 3
M. Sargent 6 14 0 5
B. Ross 36 FB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 15 0
B. Ross 1 3 0 3
K. Groeneweg 14 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 14 0
K. Groeneweg 1 3 0 3
N. Stanley 4 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
13 12 0
N. Stanley 2 2 0 2
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
T. Hockenson 38 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 125 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 238 0
T. Hockenson 3 125 0 46
I. Smith-Marsette 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 58 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 131 0
I. Smith-Marsette 3 58 0 27
N. Fant 87 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 29 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 169 4
N. Fant 3 29 2 20
B. Smith 12 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 24 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 78 0
B. Smith 2 24 0 14
N. Easley 84 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 14 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 14 0
N. Easley 1 14 0 22
B. Ross 36 FB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 25 0
B. Ross 1 11 0 11
I. Kelly-Martin 21 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 7 0
I. Kelly-Martin 1 7 0 7
M. Cooper 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 15 0
M. Cooper 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Gervase 30 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
J. Gervase 7-1 0.0 0
K. Welch 34 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
K. Welch 7-0 0.0 0
J. Hockaday 48 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-3 0 0.0
J. Hockaday 6-3 0.0 0
A. Nelson 98 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 1.0
A. Nelson 5-2 1.0 0
P. Hesse 40 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
P. Hesse 5-2 0.0 0
D. Colbert 32 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
D. Colbert 4-1 0.0 0
N. Niemann 49 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-6 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-6 0 0.0
N. Niemann 4-6 0.0 0
M. Ojemudia 11 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-3 1 0.0
M. Ojemudia 4-3 0.0 0
C. Golston 57 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
C. Golston 3-0 0.0 0
A. Hooker 27 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-7 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-7 1 0.0
A. Hooker 3-7 0.0 0
M. Hankins 8 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
M. Hankins 2-0 0.0 0
J. Brents 20 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Brents 2-0 0.0 0
A. Jones 52 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Jones 1-0 0.0 0
M. Nelson 96 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Nelson 1-0 0.0 0
S. Brincks 90 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
S. Brincks 1-0 0.0 0
A. Epenesa 94 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Epenesa 1-0 0.0 0
C. Lattimore 95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
C. Lattimore 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
M. Recinos 91 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 2/2
SEASON FG XP
5/8 12/12
M. Recinos 1/1 24 2/2 5
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
C. Rastetter 7 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 38.0 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
13 43.7 2
C. Rastetter 3 38.0 2 46
R. Gersonde 2 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 46.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
1 46.0 1
R. Gersonde 1 46.0 1 46
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
K. Groeneweg 14 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 19.0 19 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 19.0 19 0
K. Groeneweg 1 19.0 19 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
K. Groeneweg 14 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 17.5 23 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
10 7.6 23 0
K. Groeneweg 2 17.5 23 0
S. Beyer 42 TE
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
S. Beyer 1 0.0 0 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 WISC 25 4:24 9 35 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
4:41 WISC 5 4:16 11 95 TD
10:49 WISC 11 3:53 7 43 Punt
5:08 WISC 22 4:06 7 26 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:12 WISC 25 5:00 10 75 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
1:27 WISC 10 1:12 10 46 Punt
10:29 WISC 44 1:44 3 7 Punt
5:40 WISC 12 4:43 10 88 TD
0:38 IOWA 37 0:16 3 37 TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:29 IOWA 15 5:26 12 80 Downs
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:31 IOWA 25 3:34 6 33 Punt
6:42 IOWA 23 1:27 6 77 TD
0:56 IOWA 3 0:11 3 26 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 IOWA 25 4:44 9 69 FG
5:12 IOWA 25 3:35 8 75 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:25 IOWA 12 0:50 3 7 Punt
8:34 IOWA 15 2:45 6 32 Punt
0:51 IOWA 24 0:08 3 39 INT
0:22 IOWA 25 0:00 1 5
