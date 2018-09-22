|
|
|TULANE
|OHIOST
No. 4 Ohio State routs Tulane in Meyer's return to sideline
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) Ohio State gift-wrapped a blowout for Urban Meyer in his return to the sideline, making sure the coach didn't have to get too stressed or too mad at anybody and didn't have to make any monumental decisions.
The No. 4 Buckeyes played like, well, like they played while Meyer was watching the first three games on TV while serving a suspension. Quarterback Dwayne Haskins continued to throw touchdown passes at a furious rate, and Ohio State routed outmanned Tulane 49-6 on Saturday.
Meyer didn't seem too up or too down on the sideline Saturday but may be more animated next week when Ohio State (4-0) travels to play No. 10 Penn State in the annual ''white out'' game at Beaver Stadium that ended in an upset by the Nittany Lions two seasons ago.
Meyer didn't reveal much about his feelings after Saturday's game, but said the most emotional moment was between the third and fourth quarters when the marching band played ''Hang on Sloopy,'' a longtime tradition at Ohio Stadium.
''It's been that way for seven years now,'' Meyer said.
''Being able to have him in the locker room, being able to have him, to talk to him, before the game, you miss that not having him ...,'' said Haskins, who threw five touchdown passes in the first half before giving way to backup Tate Martell. ''Being with him before we go out on the field together, the excitement he brings, the energy he brings, it was definitely missed.''
Meyer was back this week after serving a suspension for his mismanagement of former assistant Zach Smith, who was accused of domestic violence and other questionable behavior while working under Meyer at Florida and Ohio State.
Meyer was out for blowouts of Oregon State and Rutgers, then sat in front of the TV nervously as the Buckeyes pulled away from then No. 15-TCU in the second half last week to win 40-28. Ryan Day, the co-offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach, temporarily handled sideline coaching duties.
''He's always a fired-up dude,'' Ohio State cornerback Jeffrey Okudah said. ''I feel like you could feel his energy. You could really feel his energy today. You could tell that he was glad to be back with the team.''
HASKINS' BIG DAY
Haskins was nearly flawless, completing his first nine passes on the way to a 21-for-24 effort for 304 yards before taking a seat in the second half as the Buckeyes backed off the gas and cruised.
Haskins, a third-year sophomore, is among the nation's leaders in touchdown passes with 16 through the first four games and is on track to eclipse J.T. Barrett's school record of 35 set last season.
''Dwayne did very good, but then to throw the ball takes much more than him,'' Meyer said. ''The offensive line protected well and the receivers are playing at a very high level.''
SPEAKING OF RECEIVERS
Parris Campbell caught Haskins' touchdown passes of 14 and 37 yards in the first quarter. Binjimen Victor, Terry McLaurin and Austin Mack also caught first-half scoring throws. The prettiest might have been the last touchdown, a perfectly placed back-shoulder 14-yarder on which Mack made a falling-down grab.
Campbell, a fifth-year senior, had a career day, catching eight passes for 147 yards and the pair of scores.
THE TAKEAWAY
Tulane: The Green Wave couldn't find an answer to Ohio State's deadly passing attack and couldn't get anything going offensively, either.
''They're a great, well-coached football team,'' Tulane coach Willie Fritz said. ''They were tuned up and ready to go, and I'm sure having their coach back, all those things might have motivated them a little bit, I don't know. They were on fire early.''
Ohio State: Buckeyes delivered a rout for Meyer, rolling another overmatched opponent on the way to the season's biggest game so far next at Penn State.
TRAINER'S ROOM
Ohio State running back Mike Weber left the game in the second quarter with an injury and didn't return. Meyer said Weber ''has a little strain on his foot,'' but should be fine.
UP NEXT
Tulane: Hosts AAC foe Memphis on Saturday.
Ohio State: Plays at Penn State on Saturday.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
---
Follow Mitch Stacy at http://twitter.com/mitchstacy
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|15
|33
|Rushing
|6
|8
|Passing
|8
|23
|Penalty
|1
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|4-12
|5-10
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|2-3
|Total Net Yards
|244
|557
|Total Plays
|58
|75
|Avg Gain
|4.2
|7.4
|Net Yards Rushing
|100
|149
|Rush Attempts
|42
|37
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.4
|4.0
|Net Yards Passing
|144
|408
|Comp. - Att.
|10-16
|31-38
|Yards Per Pass
|9.0
|10.7
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|2-12
|3-11
|Penalties - Yards
|6-55
|10-89
|Touchdowns
|1
|7
|Rushing TDs
|1
|2
|Passing TDs
|0
|5
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|7-41.0
|2-44.0
|Return Yards
|22
|64
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|4-35
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-22
|2-29
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kicking
|0/1
|7/7
|Extra Points
|0/1
|7/7
|Field Goals
|0/0
|0/0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|144
|PASS YDS
|408
|
|
|100
|RUSH YDS
|149
|
|
|244
|TOTAL YDS
|557
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Banks 1 QB
|J. Banks
|8/14
|141
|0
|0
|
J. McMillan 12 QB
|J. McMillan
|2/2
|15
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Dauphine 6 RB
|C. Dauphine
|6
|53
|0
|38
|
D. Bradwell 10 RB
|D. Bradwell
|4
|31
|1
|12
|
S. Huderson 22 RB
|S. Huderson
|6
|15
|0
|4
|
J. Banks 1 QB
|J. Banks
|12
|14
|0
|14
|
A. Jones 11 RB
|A. Jones
|7
|6
|0
|9
|
T. Encalade 5 WR
|T. Encalade
|2
|5
|0
|7
|
J. Bertrand 34 RB
|J. Bertrand
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
J. McMillan 12 QB
|J. McMillan
|3
|-19
|0
|-1
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Mooney 3 WR
|D. Mooney
|4
|77
|0
|39
|
T. Encalade 5 WR
|T. Encalade
|4
|62
|0
|38
|
J. Toles 82 WR
|J. Toles
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
J. Robertson Jr. 15 WR
|J. Robertson Jr.
|1
|5
|0
|5
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
R. Teamer Jr. 2 S
|R. Teamer Jr.
|8-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Keyes 26 CB
|T. Keyes
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Graham 35 LB
|L. Graham
|4-0
|1.0
|0
|
P. Johnson 34 DE
|P. Johnson
|4-0
|1.0
|0
|
D. Lewis Jr. 1 CB
|D. Lewis Jr.
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Williams 48 NT
|D. Williams
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Sample 55 DE
|C. Sample
|3-6
|1.0
|0
|
J. Johnson 77 NT
|J. Johnson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Brown 13 S
|Q. Brown
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Barge 33 S
|T. Barge
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Kuerschen 36 S
|C. Kuerschen
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Kennedy 90 DE
|R. Kennedy
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Harris 40 LB
|Z. Harris
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Harper 25 S
|W. Harper
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Monroe 9 CB
|J. Monroe
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Langham 8 CB
|W. Langham
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Joyce 21 DB
|C. Joyce
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Moody 28 LB
|M. Moody
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
M. Clark 37 S
|M. Clark
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Thomas 30 DE
|A. Thomas
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Glover 62 K
|M. Glover
|0/0
|0
|0/1
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
W. Langham 8 CB
|W. Langham
|1
|9.0
|9
|0
|
A. Jones 11 RB
|A. Jones
|1
|22.0
|22
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Haskins 7 QB
|D. Haskins
|21/24
|304
|5
|0
|
T. Martell 18 QB
|T. Martell
|10/14
|115
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Dobbins 2 RB
|J. Dobbins
|11
|55
|1
|10
|
D. McCall 30 RB
|D. McCall
|4
|26
|0
|15
|
M. Teague 33 RB
|M. Teague
|6
|25
|0
|12
|
T. Martell 18 QB
|T. Martell
|8
|22
|1
|19
|
M. Weber 25 RB
|M. Weber
|6
|18
|0
|9
|
D. Haskins 7 QB
|D. Haskins
|3
|5
|0
|4
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
P. Campbell 21 WR
|P. Campbell
|8
|147
|2
|37
|
K. Hill 14 WR
|K. Hill
|4
|57
|0
|24
|
B. Victor 9 WR
|B. Victor
|2
|40
|1
|31
|
D. McCall 30 RB
|D. McCall
|2
|36
|0
|35
|
A. Mack 11 WR
|A. Mack
|3
|32
|1
|14
|
J. Dobbins 2 RB
|J. Dobbins
|2
|18
|0
|16
|
T. McLaurin 83 WR
|T. McLaurin
|1
|17
|1
|17
|
C. Olave 19 WR
|C. Olave
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
G. Prater 82 WR
|G. Prater
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
J. Gill 26 RB
|J. Gill
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
C. Saunders 80 WR
|C. Saunders
|3
|10
|0
|4
|
M. Weber 25 RB
|M. Weber
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
J. Dixon 1 WR
|J. Dixon
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
J. Harris 15 WR
|J. Harris
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
J. Ruckert 88 TE
|J. Ruckert
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Wint 23 S
|J. Wint
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Booker 52 LB
|D. Booker
|4-0
|1.0
|0
|
D. Arnette 3 CB
|D. Arnette
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Cornell 9 DE
|J. Cornell
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Browning 5 LB
|B. Browning
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Fuller 4 S
|J. Fuller
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Okudah 1 CB
|J. Okudah
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Jones 16 LB
|K. Jones
|3-1
|1.0
|0
|
T. Smith 11 DE
|T. Smith
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Jones 86 DT
|D. Jones
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
I. Pryor 12 S
|I. Pryor
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hilliard 47 LB
|J. Hilliard
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Togiai 72 DT
|T. Togiai
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Friday 54 DE
|T. Friday
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
C. Young 2 DE
|C. Young
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Gant 19 LB
|D. Gant
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
P. Campbell 21 WR
|P. Campbell
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Williamson 21 CB
|M. Williamson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Hamilton 53 DT
|D. Hamilton
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Cage 98 DT
|J. Cage
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. White 25 S
|B. White
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Brown 26 CB
|C. Brown
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
S. Nuernberger 96 K
|S. Nuernberger
|0/0
|0
|7/7
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
D. Chrisman 91 P
|D. Chrisman
|2
|44.0
|2
|50
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Dixon 1 WR
|J. Dixon
|1
|19.0
|19
|0
|
C. Saunders 80 WR
|C. Saunders
|1
|10.0
|10
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Hill 14 WR
|K. Hill
|2
|9.5
|17
|0
|
C. Saunders 80 WR
|C. Saunders
|2
|8.0
|9
|0
-
NTEXAS
LIB
27
7
3rd 0:06 ESP3
-
FLA
TENN
40
13
4th 6:44 ESPN
-
UNLV
ARKST
20
27
4th 1:58 ESP3
-
TXTECH
15OKLAST
34
17
4th 11:36 FS1
-
NCST
MRSHL
37
20
4th 8:55 CBSSN
-
14MISSST
UK
7
28
4th 3:03 ESPN2
-
ARMY
5OKLA
21
28
OT FSN PPV
-
TROY
LAMON
35
27
4th 2:29 ESP+
-
LATECH
6LSU
21
31
4th 7:30 ESPNU
-
TXSTSM
TXSA
14
23
4th 7:20 ESP+
-
NMEXST
UTEP
24
20
4th 6:12 ESP3
-
ARK
9AUBURN
3
24
3rd 0:00 SECN
-
24MICHST
IND
28
7
3rd 0:00 BTN
-
ECU
SFLA
13
13
3rd 6:02 ESNN
-
7STNFRD
20OREG
7
24
3rd 8:52 ABC
-
TXSO
HOU
0
49
3rd 8:23 ESP3
-
SALA
MEMP
21
28
3rd 10:05 ESP3
-
18WISC
IOWA
7
7
2nd 0:00 FOX
-
TULSA
TEMPLE
17
31
Final ESPN
-
FAU
16UCF
36
56
Final ESPN
-
10PSU
ILL
63
24
Final FS1
-
WASHST
USC
36
39
Final ESPN
-
BUFF
RUT
42
13
Final BTN+
-
NEVADA
TOLEDO
44
63
Final CBSSN
-
23BC
PURDUE
13
30
Final ESPN2
-
8ND
WAKE
56
27
Final ABC
-
OHIO
CINCY
30
34
Final ESPU
-
MINN
MD
13
42
Final BTN
-
NEB
19MICH
10
56
Final FS1
-
NAVY
SMU
30
31
Final/OT ESNN
-
AKRON
IOWAST
13
26
Final
-
KENTST
MISS
17
38
Final SECN
-
2UGA
MIZZOU
43
29
Final ESPN
-
PITT
UNC
35
38
Final
-
LVILLE
UVA
3
27
Final
-
WMICH
GAST
34
15
Final ESP+
-
ME
CMICH
5
17
Final ESP+
-
MIAOH
BGREEN
38
23
Final ESP+
-
WKY
BALLST
28
20
Final ESP3
-
ILST
COLOST
35
19
Final ATSN
-
NILL
FSU
19
37
Final ESPU
-
CHARLO
MA
31
49
Final ELEV
-
3CLEM
GATECH
49
21
Final ABC
-
NCCEN
DUKE
13
55
Final
-
GRDWB
APLST
7
72
Final ESP+
-
FIU
21MIAMI
17
31
Final ESPN2
-
TULANE
4OHIOST
6
49
Final BTN
-
22TXAM
1BAMA
23
45
Final CBS
-
KSTATE
12WVU
6
35
Final ESPN
-
13VATECH
ODU
35
49
Final CBSSN
-
KANSAS
BAYLOR
7
26
Final FS1
-
ARIZ
OREGST
35
14
Final PACN
-
UCONN
CUSE
21
51
Final ESNN
-
SC
VANDY
37
14
Final SECN
-
17TCU
TEXAS
16
31
Final FOX
-
MCN
25BYU
3
30
Final BYUtv
-
RICE
USM
22
40
Final ESP+
-
CSTCAR
LALAF
30
28
Final ESP+
-
AF
UTAHST
0
059.5 O/U
-10.5
Sat 10:15pm ESP2
-
EMICH
SDGST
0
048.5 O/U
-13
Sat 10:30pm CBSSN
-
ARIZST
10WASH
0
051 O/U
-18
Sat 10:30pm ESPN
-
DUQ
HAWAII
0
0
Sun 12:00am