Moore, Purdue hand No. 23 Boston College 1st loss, 30-13
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) Rondale Moore caught two touchdown passes and Purdue picked off four passes, beating No. 23 Boston College 30-13 on Saturday.
David Blough passed for 296 yards and three touchdowns for the Boilermakers (1-3), who had opened what was expected to be a promising the season with three straight close losses.
The Eagles (3-1) rolled in unbeaten and ranked for the first time in 10 years, but fell flat. Anthony Brown, coming off a career game with five touchdown passes, threw four interceptions. Star tailback A.J. Dillon was held to 59 yards on 19 carries by Purdue.
When the Boilermakers weren't picking off Brown, they were disrupting the pocket. Two of Purdue's four interceptions came by way of tipped passes at the line. The Boilermakers sacked Brown four times.
Moore, the freshman, finished with eight receptions for 110 yards, including a 70-yard touchdown reception, when he bounced off a tackler after a short pass and raced away from the defense. That put Purdue ahead for good in the second quarter.
THE TAKEAWAY
Boston College: The Eagles were ranked for the first time since November 2008, but their stay will likely be short.
Purdue: The Boilermakers had lost their last two games in last-second field goals and gave away their opener against Northwestern with turnovers and penalties. In year two under coach Jeff Brohm, Purdue will head into Big Ten still thinking about another bowl bid.
UP NEXT
Boston College: The Eagles return home to wrap up their nonconference schedule against Temple
Purdue: The Boilermakers are at Nebraska (0-3) for the first of two consecutive road games.
---
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|15
|17
|Rushing
|7
|6
|Passing
|7
|10
|Penalty
|1
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|3-12
|9-18
|4th Down Conv
|1-2
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|203
|341
|Total Plays
|63
|69
|Avg Gain
|3.2
|4.9
|Net Yards Rushing
|85
|76
|Rush Attempts
|34
|41
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.5
|1.9
|Net Yards Passing
|118
|265
|Comp. - Att.
|15-29
|21-28
|Yards Per Pass
|4.1
|9.5
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|4-26
|4-31
|Penalties - Yards
|7-60
|2-25
|Touchdowns
|2
|4
|Rushing TDs
|1
|1
|Passing TDs
|1
|3
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|4
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|2-2
|Int. Thrown
|4
|0
|Punts - Avg
|6-37.3
|5-42.2
|Return Yards
|236
|50
|Punts - Returns
|1-23
|2-25
|Kickoffs - Returns
|6-213
|2-22
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|4-3
|Kicking
|1/3
|4/6
|Extra Points
|1/2
|3/4
|Field Goals
|0/1
|1/2
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|118
|PASS YDS
|265
|
|
|85
|RUSH YDS
|76
|
|
|203
|TOTAL YDS
|341
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Dillon 2 RB
|A. Dillon
|19
|59
|0
|11
|
B. Glines 19 WR
|B. Glines
|3
|27
|0
|17
|
T. Levy 23 RB
|T. Levy
|3
|12
|0
|11
|
J. Smith 6 WR
|J. Smith
|2
|6
|0
|6
|
E. Perry 4 QB
|E. Perry
|2
|3
|1
|2
|
A. Brown 13 QB
|A. Brown
|5
|-22
|0
|4
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Lewis 11 WR
|C. Lewis
|4
|65
|0
|38
|
T. Sweeney 89 TE
|T. Sweeney
|3
|26
|1
|15
|
J. Burt 84 TE
|J. Burt
|1
|24
|0
|24
|
K. White 9 WR
|K. White
|2
|15
|0
|12
|
B. Glines 19 WR
|B. Glines
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
T. Levy 23 RB
|T. Levy
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
J. Smith 6 WR
|J. Smith
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
K. Idrizi 85 TE
|K. Idrizi
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|
A. Dillon 2 RB
|A. Dillon
|2
|-2
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Torres 24 DB
|T. Torres
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
B. Sebastian 10 DB
|B. Sebastian
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Karafa 48 DL
|T. Karafa
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
I. McDuffie 55 LB
|I. McDuffie
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
C. Strachan 13 LB
|C. Strachan
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
Z. Allen 2 DE
|Z. Allen
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
W. Ray 11 DE
|W. Ray
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Tessitore 98 K
|J. Tessitore
|0/0
|0
|1/2
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
G. Carlson 95 P
|G. Carlson
|6
|37.3
|0
|41
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Walker 3 WR
|M. Walker
|6
|35.5
|60
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Walker 3 WR
|M. Walker
|1
|23.0
|23
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Blough 11 QB
|D. Blough
|21/28
|296
|3
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Knox 1 RB
|D. Knox
|20
|51
|1
|8
|
M. Jones 8 RB
|M. Jones
|8
|40
|0
|16
|
J. Sparks 12 WR
|J. Sparks
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
R. Moore 4 WR
|R. Moore
|2
|4
|0
|4
|
D. Blough 11 QB
|D. Blough
|9
|-27
|0
|5
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Moore 4 WR
|R. Moore
|8
|110
|2
|70
|
I. Zico 7 WR
|I. Zico
|6
|84
|0
|46
|
T. Wright 9 WR
|T. Wright
|2
|40
|1
|36
|
B. Hopkins 89 TE
|B. Hopkins
|3
|30
|0
|20
|
C. Herdman 88 TE
|C. Herdman
|1
|24
|0
|24
|
J. Sparks 12 WR
|J. Sparks
|1
|8
|0
|8
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Barnes 55 LB
|D. Barnes
|2-0
|2.0
|0
|
M. Bailey 21 LB
|M. Bailey
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
K. Higgins 98 DE
|K. Higgins
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|
A. Blackmon 14 CB
|A. Blackmon
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|
K. Major 2 CB
|K. Major
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|
A. Watts 44 DT
|A. Watts
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Dellinger 85 K
|J. Dellinger
|1/2
|0
|2/2
|5
|
Sp. Evans 13 K
|Sp. Evans
|0/0
|0
|1/2
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Schopper 31 P
|J. Schopper
|5
|42.2
|2
|56
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. Moore 4 WR
|R. Moore
|2
|12.5
|20
|0
