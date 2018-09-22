Drive Chart
Moore, Purdue hand No. 23 Boston College 1st loss, 30-13

  • STATS AP
  • Sep 22, 2018

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) Rondale Moore caught two touchdown passes and Purdue picked off four passes, beating No. 23 Boston College 30-13 on Saturday.

David Blough passed for 296 yards and three touchdowns for the Boilermakers (1-3), who had opened what was expected to be a promising the season with three straight close losses.

The Eagles (3-1) rolled in unbeaten and ranked for the first time in 10 years, but fell flat. Anthony Brown, coming off a career game with five touchdown passes, threw four interceptions. Star tailback A.J. Dillon was held to 59 yards on 19 carries by Purdue.

When the Boilermakers weren't picking off Brown, they were disrupting the pocket. Two of Purdue's four interceptions came by way of tipped passes at the line. The Boilermakers sacked Brown four times.

Moore, the freshman, finished with eight receptions for 110 yards, including a 70-yard touchdown reception, when he bounced off a tackler after a short pass and raced away from the defense. That put Purdue ahead for good in the second quarter.

THE TAKEAWAY

Boston College: The Eagles were ranked for the first time since November 2008, but their stay will likely be short.

Purdue: The Boilermakers had lost their last two games in last-second field goals and gave away their opener against Northwestern with turnovers and penalties. In year two under coach Jeff Brohm, Purdue will head into Big Ten still thinking about another bowl bid.

UP NEXT

Boston College: The Eagles return home to wrap up their nonconference schedule against Temple

Purdue: The Boilermakers are at Nebraska (0-3) for the first of two consecutive road games.

---

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Missed Point After Touchdown 0:18
98-J.Tessitore extra point is no good.
plays
yds
pos
13
27
Touchdown 0:18
4-E.Perry runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
8
plays
80
yds
02:32
pos
13
30
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 5:57
85-J.Dellinger extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
30
Touchdown 5:57
11-D.Blough complete to 9-T.Wright. 9-T.Wright runs 36 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
60
yds
01:24
pos
7
29
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 6:52
85-J.Dellinger extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
20
Touchdown 6:52
11-D.Blough complete to 4-R.Moore. 4-R.Moore runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
34
yds
01:46
pos
7
19
Missed Point After Touchdown 14:40
13-S.Evans extra point is no good.
plays
yds
pos
7
13
Touchdown 14:40
11-D.Blough complete to 4-R.Moore. 4-R.Moore runs 70 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
70
yds
00:13
pos
7
13
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 4:32
98-J.Tessitore extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
7
Touchdown 4:32
13-A.Brown complete to 89-T.Sweeney. 89-T.Sweeney runs 15 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
58
yds
03:07
pos
6
7
Point After TD 7:48
13-S.Evans extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 7:48
1-D.Knox runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
12
plays
62
yds
05:58
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 15 17
Rushing 7 6
Passing 7 10
Penalty 1 1
3rd Down Conv 3-12 9-18
4th Down Conv 1-2 1-1
Total Net Yards 203 341
Total Plays 63 69
Avg Gain 3.2 4.9
Net Yards Rushing 85 76
Rush Attempts 34 41
Avg Rush Yards 2.5 1.9
Net Yards Passing 118 265
Comp. - Att. 15-29 21-28
Yards Per Pass 4.1 9.5
Sacked - Yards Lost 4-26 4-31
Penalties - Yards 7-60 2-25
Touchdowns 2 4
Rushing TDs 1 1
Passing TDs 1 3
Other 0 0
Turnovers 4 2
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 2-2
Int. Thrown 4 0
Punts - Avg 6-37.3 5-42.2
Return Yards 236 50
Punts - Returns 1-23 2-25
Kickoffs - Returns 6-213 2-22
Int. - Returns 0-0 4-3
Kicking 1/3 4/6
Extra Points 1/2 3/4
Field Goals 0/1 1/2
Safeties 0 0
1234T
23 Boston College 3-1 700613
Purdue 1-3 7167030
O/U 65, PURDUE +7
Ross-Ade Stadium West Lafayette, IN
 118 PASS YDS 265
85 RUSH YDS 76
203 TOTAL YDS 341
Boston College
Offense
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
A. Brown 13 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
48.1% 96 1 4 60.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
61.3% 722 10 4 175.5
A. Brown 13/27 96 1 4
E. Perry 4 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 48 0 0 301.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
83.3% 179 2 0 203.5
E. Perry 2/2 48 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
A. Dillon 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
19 59 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
78 491 4
A. Dillon 19 59 0 11
B. Glines 19 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 27 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 55 0
B. Glines 3 27 0 17
T. Levy 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 12 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
21 67 0
T. Levy 3 12 0 11
J. Smith 6 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 103 0
J. Smith 2 6 0 6
E. Perry 4 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 3 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 63 1
E. Perry 2 3 1 2
A. Brown 13 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 -22 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 -14 0
A. Brown 5 -22 0 4
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
C. Lewis 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 65 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 121 1
C. Lewis 4 65 0 38
T. Sweeney 89 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 26 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 101 2
T. Sweeney 3 26 1 15
J. Burt 84 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 24 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 55 0
J. Burt 1 24 0 24
K. White 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 15 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 178 3
K. White 2 15 0 12
B. Glines 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 87 2
B. Glines 1 10 0 10
T. Levy 23 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 20 0
T. Levy 1 7 0 7
J. Smith 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 168 2
J. Smith 0 0 0 0
K. Idrizi 85 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 -1 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 10 0
K. Idrizi 1 -1 0 -1
A. Dillon 2 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 -2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 25 1
A. Dillon 2 -2 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
T. Torres 24 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
T. Torres 2-0 1.0 0
B. Sebastian 10 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. Sebastian 1-0 0.0 0
T. Karafa 48 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
T. Karafa 1-0 1.0 0
I. McDuffie 55 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
I. McDuffie 1-0 1.0 0
C. Strachan 13 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
C. Strachan 1-0 1.0 0
Z. Allen 2 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
Z. Allen 0-1 0.5 0
W. Ray 11 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
W. Ray 0-1 0.5 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Tessitore 98 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 1/2
SEASON FG XP
0/0 1/2
J. Tessitore 0/0 0 1/2 1
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
G. Carlson 95 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
6 37.3 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
22 37.1 0
G. Carlson 6 37.3 0 41
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
M. Walker 3 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
6 35.5 60 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
13 29.9 60 0
M. Walker 6 35.5 60 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
M. Walker 3 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 23.0 23 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
6 9.8 23 0
M. Walker 1 23.0 23 0
Purdue
Offense
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
D. Blough 11 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
75% 296 3 0 199.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
71.6% 990 6 1 164.2
D. Blough 21/28 296 3 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
D. Knox 1 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
20 51 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
55 303 3
D. Knox 20 51 1 8
M. Jones 8 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 40 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
29 181 0
M. Jones 8 40 0 16
J. Sparks 12 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 9 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 9 0
J. Sparks 1 9 0 9
R. Moore 4 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 4 0
R. Moore 2 4 0 4
D. Blough 11 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 -27 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
23 27 1
D. Blough 9 -27 0 5
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
R. Moore 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
8 110 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 110 2
R. Moore 8 110 2 70
I. Zico 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 84 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 201 0
I. Zico 6 84 0 46
T. Wright 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 40 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 152 2
T. Wright 2 40 1 36
B. Hopkins 89 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 30 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 205 1
B. Hopkins 3 30 0 20
C. Herdman 88 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 24 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 93 0
C. Herdman 1 24 0 24
J. Sparks 12 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 146 0
J. Sparks 1 8 0 8
Defense T-A SACK INT
D. Barnes 55 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 2.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 2.0
D. Barnes 2-0 2.0 0
M. Bailey 21 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
M. Bailey 1-0 1.0 0
K. Higgins 98 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0.0
K. Higgins 0-0 0.0 1
A. Blackmon 14 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
A. Blackmon 0-0 0.0 1
K. Major 2 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0.0
K. Major 0-0 0.0 1
A. Watts 44 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
A. Watts 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Dellinger 85 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/2 2/2
SEASON FG XP
1/2 2/2
J. Dellinger 1/2 0 2/2 5
Sp. Evans 13 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 1/2
SEASON FG XP
7/10 9/11
Sp. Evans 0/0 0 1/2 1
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Schopper 31 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 42.2 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
15 42.3 2
J. Schopper 5 42.2 2 56
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
R. Moore 4 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 11.0 11 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 11.0 11 0
R. Moore 2 11.0 11 0
M. Bailey 21 LB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
M. Bailey 1 0.0 0 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
R. Moore 4 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 12.5 20 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 12.5 20 0
R. Moore 2 12.5 20 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:54 BC 32 0:52 3 7 Punt
7:39 PURDUE 38 3:07 9 38 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
1:24 BC 39 1:15 3 -4 Punt
14:33 BC 41 1:06 3 -8 Punt
9:50 BC 10 1:00 3 3 Punt
6:52 BC 26 1:49 4 9 Punt
1:29 BC 20 0:04 2 80 INT
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:09 BC 19 2:40 7 10 Punt
5:49 BC 37 0:00 1 63 INT
3:48 BC 38 2:12 7 -18 INT
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:52 BC 15 0:32 3 54 INT
8:18 BC 20 3:37 13 41 Downs
2:50 BC 20 2:32 8 80 TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:46 PURDUE 38 5:58 12 62 TD
4:24 PURDUE 22 2:45 5 6 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:53 PURDUE 30 0:13 1 70 TD
13:18 PURDUE 36 3:20 8 49 Punt
8:38 BC 34 1:46 4 34 TD
4:55 PURDUE 30 3:19 6 13 Punt
1:18 BC 6 1:09 3 2 FG
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:52 PURDUE 11 4:34 8 70 Fumble
7:21 PURDUE 40 1:24 4 60 TD
5:42 BC 35 1:46 3 -3 Fumble
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
1:29 PURDUE 20 1:17 3 9 Punt
14:03 BC 31 5:39 9 27 FG Miss
4:36 PURDUE 39 1:42 4 10 Punt
0:17 PURDUE 49 0:00 1 -1
NCAA FB Scores