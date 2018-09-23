Drive Chart
EUGENE, Ore. (AP) K.J. Costello threw for 327 yards and three touchdowns, the last a 23-yarder to Colby Parkinson in overtime, and No. 7 Stanford rallied for a 38-31 victory over No. 20 Oregon on Saturday night.

After Costello's TD pass to Parkinson, Stanford's Alameen Murphy intercepted Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert's pass in the end zone for the victory.

Bryce Love returned after sitting out last week against UC Davis to rest minor injuries. He ran for 89 yards and a touchdown as Stanford remained undefeated with another tough test against No. 8 Notre Dame looming next week.

Love's 22-yard scoring run late in the third quarter cut Oregon's lead to 24-21, but Cyrus Habibi-Likio scored on a 1-yard run for the Ducks with 4:39 left.

In the frenzied final minutes of regulation, Stanford answered with Costello's 15-yard TD pass to JJ Arcega-Whiteside to narrow it again before Sean Barton recovered CJ Verdell's fumble on the Stanford 40 with 51 seconds left.

Costello passed for a pair of first downs on the ensuing drive and Jet Toner hit a 32-yard field to tie it and send the game into overtime.

Herbert threw for 346 yards and a touchdown while receiver Dillon Mitchell caught 14 passes for 239 yards in Oregon's first real challenge of the season after nonconference wins over Bowling Green, Portland State and San Jose State.

Oregon came out with a collective tenacity that it hadn't really shown this season. The Ducks' first series was capped by Tony Brooks-James' 7-yard touchdown run. Herbert got Oregon downfield with a 53-yard pass to Mitchell.

The Ducks went up 14-0 on Herbert's 7-yard pass to Jacob Breeland to open the second quarter.

Arcega-Whiteside scored on a 13-yard pass from Costello for his sixth TD reception of the season. He was tied at third nationally for touchdown catches going into the game.

Oregon answered on the next drive with Verdell's 48-yard scoring run to go up 21-7. The Ducks added a 38-yard field goal from Adam Stack and ran off the field for halftime celebrating the dominant performance by dancing and waving towels.

The momentum shifted late in the third quarter when Stanford's Joey Alfieri scooped up a fumble and ran 80 yards for the touchdown to narrow the gap to 24-14.

The Cardinal TD came just after Oregon had a touchdown overturned. However, replays appeared to show that Jaylon Redd remained inbounds on a 16-yard run.

Love's touchdown closed the quarter before the frenetic final five minutes.

The Pac-12 North is crowded right now with three ranked teams. Joining Stanford and Oregon is No. 10 Washington. The Huskies at 2-1 with a season-opening loss at Auburn. Looking ahead, Oregon has Washington at Autzen on Oct. 13, while the Huskies host the Cardinal on Nov. 3.

Stanford had won the last two meetings, including last year's 49-7 victory in Palo Alto. Love, who was a Heisman finalist, ran for a pair of touchdowns within the first five minutes of the last meeting and finished with 147 yards. But Oregon was missing Herbert, who had a broken collarbone.

THE TAKEAWAY

Stanford: Arcega-Whiteside became the fifth Stanford player with 20 career touchdown catches. He's tied for fourth on Stanford's career list. ... Stanford's defense went into the game allowing an average of just 7.7 points a game, tops in the nation.

Oregon: It was Dillon Mitchell's third career game with more than 100 receiving yards. ... Former Ducks LaMichael James and Kenjon Barner were among the former players at the game. Former basketball players Dillon Brooks and Jordan Bell were also in the crowd, with current Oeregon coach Dana Altman.

UP NEXT

It doesn't get any easier for Stanford, which visits No, 8 Notre Dame next weekend. The Fighting Irish defeated Wake Forest 56-27 on Saturday

The Ducks play at California next weekend, their first road trip of the season after opening with four straight games at Autzen.

Scoring Summary
Overtime
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD
26-J.Toner extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
38
31
Touchdown
3-K.Costello complete to 84-C.Parkinson. 84-C.Parkinson runs 23 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
25
yds
pos
37
31
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 0:05
26-J.Toner 32 yards Field Goal is Good.
6
plays
41
yds
00:46
pos
31
31
Point After TD 3:10
26-J.Toner extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
28
31
Touchdown 3:10
3-K.Costello complete to 19-J.Arcega-Whiteside. 19-J.Arcega-Whiteside runs 15 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
84
yds
01:25
pos
27
31
Point After TD 4:39
96-A.Stack extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
31
Touchdown 4:39
33-C.Habibi-Likio runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
12
plays
80
yds
06:11
pos
21
30
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:12
26-J.Toner extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
24
Touchdown 0:12
20-B.Love runs 22 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
65
yds
01:11
pos
20
24
Point After TD 2:43
26-J.Toner extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
24
Touchdown 2:56
to STA 20 FUMBLES. 32-J.Alfieri runs 80 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
0:00
pos
13
24
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 2:00
96-A.Stack 38 yards Field Goal is Good.
11
plays
64
yds
03:52
pos
7
24
Point After TD 7:30
96-A.Stack extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
21
Touchdown 7:30
34-C.Verdell runs 48 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
80
yds
01:44
pos
7
20
Point After TD 9:14
26-J.Toner extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
14
Touchdown 9:14
3-K.Costello complete to 19-J.Arcega-Whiteside. 19-J.Arcega-Whiteside runs 13 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
64
yds
04:07
pos
6
14
Point After TD 13:26
96-A.Stack extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
14
Touchdown 13:26
10-J.Herbert complete to 27-J.Breeland. 27-J.Breeland runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
14
plays
88
yds
04:44
pos
0
13
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 8:30
96-A.Stack extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 8:30
20-T.Brooks-James runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
82
yds
02:09
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 18 26
Rushing 3 10
Passing 14 15
Penalty 1 1
3rd Down Conv 5-10 9-16
4th Down Conv 0-1 1-2
Total Net Yards 380 500
Total Plays 50 82
Avg Gain 7.6 6.1
Net Yards Rushing 71 178
Rush Attempts 24 49
Avg Rush Yards 3.0 3.6
Net Yards Passing 309 322
Comp. - Att. 19-26 26-33
Yards Per Pass 11.9 9.8
Sacked - Yards Lost 2-18 3-24
Penalties - Yards 4-23 4-32
Touchdowns 5 4
Rushing TDs 1 3
Passing TDs 3 1
Other 1 0
Turnovers 0 2
Fumbles - Lost 1-0 2-1
Int. Thrown 0 1
Punts - Avg 4-45.0 3-33.3
Return Yards 90 10
Punts - Returns 0-0 1-10
Kickoffs - Returns 5-90 0-0
Int. - Returns 1-0 0-0
Kicking 6/6 5/5
Extra Points 5/5 4/4
Field Goals 1/1 1/1
Safeties 0 0
1234 OTT
7 Stanford 3-0 071410738
20 Oregon 3-0 71707031
O/U 56.5, OREG +2.5
Autzen Stadium Eugene, OR
 309 PASS YDS 322
71 RUSH YDS 178
380 TOTAL YDS 500
Stanford
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
K. Costello 3 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
73.1% 327 3 0 216.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
64% 1056 10 3 165.5
K. Costello 19/26 327 3 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
B. Love 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
19 89 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
59 254 2
B. Love 19 89 1 22
C. Scarlett 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
24 59 1
C. Scarlett 3 1 0 1
K. Costello 3 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 -19 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 -21 0
K. Costello 2 -19 0 -1
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
K. Smith 82 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 95 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
18 258 0
K. Smith 6 95 0 24
J. Arcega-Whiteside 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 84 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
17 408 7
J. Arcega-Whiteside 4 84 2 40
C. Parkinson 84 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 50 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 103 3
C. Parkinson 3 50 1 23
O. St. Brown 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 49 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 102 0
O. St. Brown 2 49 0 49
T. Irwin 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 37 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 127 0
T. Irwin 2 37 0 32
B. Love 20 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 27 0
B. Love 1 9 0 9
C. Scarlett 22 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 9 0
C. Scarlett 1 3 0 3
Defense T-A SACK INT
B. Okereke 20 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-0 0 1.0
B. Okereke 8-0 1.0 0
J. Swann 51 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 1.0
J. Swann 7-0 1.0 0
J. Fox 10 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-2 0 1.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-2 0 1.5
J. Fox 7-2 1.5 0
P. Adebo 11 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
P. Adebo 6-0 0.0 0
S. Barton 27 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
S. Barton 6-2 0.0 0
F. Buncom 5 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
F. Buncom 5-0 0.0 0
M. Williams 57 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
M. Williams 4-2 0.0 0
A. Murphy 4 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 2 0.0
A. Murphy 4-0 0.0 1
D. Jackson 97 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.5
D. Jackson 3-2 0.5 0
N. Williams 19 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
N. Williams 2-1 0.0 0
A. Holder 13 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
A. Holder 2-2 0.0 0
D. Plautz 17 QB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Plautz 1-0 0.0 0
D. Wade-Perry 24 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
D. Wade-Perry 1-1 0.0 0
J. Alfieri 32 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
J. Alfieri 1-2 0.0 0
M. Branch 31 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
M. Branch 1-1 0.0 0
M. Antoine 3 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 2 0.0
M. Antoine 1-0 0.0 0
T. Booker 34 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 1 0.0
T. Booker 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Toner 26 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 5/5
SEASON FG XP
5/6 13/13
J. Toner 1/1 32 5/5 8
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Bailey 14 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 45.0 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
21 43.4 2
J. Bailey 4 45.0 2 56
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
C. Scarlett 22 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 14.7 20 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
5 16.2 20 0
C. Scarlett 3 14.7 20 0
B. Love 20 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 24.0 24 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 16.5 24 0
B. Love 1 24.0 24 0
D. Maddox 28 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 22.0 22 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 22.0 22 0
D. Maddox 1 22.0 22 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Oregon
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Herbert 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
78.8% 346 1 1 170.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
63.2% 1186 13 5 179.4
J. Herbert 26/33 346 1 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
C. Verdell 34 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
20 115 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
59 314 2
C. Verdell 20 115 1 48
J. Herbert 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 35 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
27 76 1
J. Herbert 11 35 0 28
T. Brooks-James 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 27 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
42 200 3
T. Brooks-James 6 27 1 8
Tr. Dye 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 16 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
26 138 1
Tr. Dye 7 16 0 8
J. Redd 30 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 16 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 16 0
J. Redd 1 16 0 16
C. Habibi-Likio 33 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 -8 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 4 5
C. Habibi-Likio 2 -8 1 1
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
D. Mitchell 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
14 239 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
20 337 1
D. Mitchell 14 239 0 53
J. Johnson III 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 34 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 168 4
J. Johnson III 3 34 0 15
J. Breeland 27 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 34 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 131 2
J. Breeland 3 34 1 18
J. Redd 30 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 18 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 135 3
J. Redd 3 18 0 14
C. Verdell 34 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 94 0
C. Verdell 1 9 0 9
B. Schooler 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 38 0
B. Schooler 1 8 0 8
Tr. Dye 26 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 21 0
Tr. Dye 1 4 0 4
Defense T-A SACK INT
Tr. Dye 35 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-0 1 0.0
Tr. Dye 7-0 0.0 0
J. Hollins 11 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 1 1.0
J. Hollins 6-0 1.0 0
N. Pickett 16 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
N. Pickett 4-2 0.0 0
T. Graham Jr. 4 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
T. Graham Jr. 4-0 0.0 0
D. Carlberg 90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
D. Carlberg 3-0 0.0 0
G. Baker 51 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
G. Baker 3-1 0.0 0
K. Apelu 39 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.5
K. Apelu 3-2 0.5 0
J. Scott 34 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Scott 2-0 0.0 0
I. Slade-Matautia 41 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
I. Slade-Matautia 2-0 0.0 0
U. Amadi 7 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 1 0.5
U. Amadi 1-2 0.5 0
L. Winston Jr. 32 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
L. Winston Jr. 1-0 0.0 0
D. Lenoir 15 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Lenoir 1-0 0.0 0
Au. Faoliu 99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
Au. Faoliu 0-1 0.0 0
J. Jelks 97 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Jelks 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
A. Stack 96 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 4/4
SEASON FG XP
1/1 4/4
A. Stack 1/1 38 4/4 7
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
T. Snee 38 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 33.3 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
8 38.6 1
T. Snee 3 33.3 1 38
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
U. Amadi 7 S
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 10.0 10 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
5 22.2 10 0
U. Amadi 1 10.0 10 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:54 STNFRD 20 4:08 7 15 Punt
8:30 STNFRD 25 3:28 6 30 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:21 STNFRD 36 4:07 7 64 TD
7:26 STNFRD 16 1:27 3 8 Punt
1:49 STNFRD 36 1:26 6 9 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:34 STNFRD 6 2:09 4 9 Punt
1:23 STNFRD 35 1:11 3 65 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:36 STNFRD 35 2:41 6 35 Downs
4:35 STNFRD 21 1:25 4 79 TD
0:51 STNFRD 40 0:46 6 41 FG
OT POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
OREG 25 2 25 TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:39 OREG 18 2:09 6 82 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
4:55 OREG 12 4:44 14 88 TD
9:14 OREG 25 1:44 5 75 TD
5:52 OREG 20 3:52 11 59 FG
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 OREG 25 5:19 10 40 Punt
7:14 STNFRD 49 4:18 9 41 TD
2:43 OREG 25 1:14 3 7 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:12 OREG 25 0:00 3 2 Punt
10:50 OREG 30 6:11 12 70 TD
3:10 OREG 25 2:12 7 32 Fumble
OT POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
STNFRD 25 6 0 End of Quarter
NCAA FB Scores