Late TD lifts Western Michigan over Northern Illinois 28-21
KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) Jamauri Bogan rushed for 63 yards and two touchdowns and Western Michigan held off Northern Illinois 28-21 on Tuesday night.
Bogan's second TD came from a yard out with 1:36 left in the fourth quarter and helped the Broncos (7-5, 5-3 Mid-American Conference) knock off the Huskies (7-5, 6-2), who had already wrapped up the West Division title and a berth in the MAC championship game.
Bogan scored on a 2-yard run to stake the Broncos to a 7-0 first-quarter lead, but Northern Illinois' Marcus Childers hooked up with Spencer Tears for a 58-yard scoring strike and a 7-all tie. Freshman Gavin Peddie kicked two second-quarter field goals to give Western Michigan a 13-7 lead at intermission.
The Huskies grabbed a 14-13 lead midway through the third quarter on Childers' 1-yard TD run, but Kaleb Eleby scored on a 2-yard run and hit Jayden Reed for the 2-point conversion to put the Broncos back on top 21-14. Northern Illinois pulled even again when Sutton Smith picked up a LeVante Bellamy fumble and raced 85 yards to the end zone with 28 seconds left in the third quarter.
Western Michigan's defense held the Huskies to two three-and-out drives in the fourth quarter and polished off the win when Harrison Taylor picked off Childers with 1:36 remaining.
Eleby passed for 285 yards and connected with D'Wayne Eskridge six times for 123 yards.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|16
|22
|Rushing
|8
|7
|Passing
|8
|14
|Penalty
|0
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|7-15
|8-18
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|233
|334
|Total Plays
|64
|81
|Avg Gain
|3.6
|4.1
|Net Yards Rushing
|106
|94
|Rush Attempts
|43
|46
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.5
|2.0
|Net Yards Passing
|127
|240
|Comp. - Att.
|14-21
|19-35
|Yards Per Pass
|6.0
|6.9
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|4-29
|7-45
|Penalties - Yards
|5-45
|2-10
|Touchdowns
|3
|3
|Rushing TDs
|1
|3
|Passing TDs
|1
|0
|Other
|1
|0
|Turnovers
|3
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-1
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|2
|0
|Punts - Avg
|6-38.5
|5-35.8
|Return Yards
|63
|50
|Punts - Returns
|1--1
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|4-64
|2-44
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|2-6
|Kicking
|3/4
|4/5
|Extra Points
|3/3
|2/2
|Field Goals
|0/1
|2/3
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|127
|PASS YDS
|240
|
|
|106
|RUSH YDS
|94
|
|
|233
|TOTAL YDS
|334
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
M. Childers 15 QB
|M. Childers
|14/21
|156
|1
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Childers 15 QB
|M. Childers
|22
|53
|1
|13
|
T. Harbison 22 RB
|T. Harbison
|16
|43
|0
|8
|
DJ. Brown 10 WR
|DJ. Brown
|2
|6
|0
|3
|
M. Jones 21 RB
|M. Jones
|3
|4
|0
|3
|
R. Graham 11 QB
|R. Graham
|1
|-13
|0
|-13
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Tears 14 WR
|S. Tears
|6
|84
|1
|58
|
J. Wesley 9 WR
|J. Wesley
|2
|32
|0
|20
|
DJ. Brown 10 WR
|DJ. Brown
|5
|30
|0
|19
|
D. Robinson 17 WR
|D. Robinson
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
M. Thrower 87 TE
|M. Thrower
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
S. Smith 15 DE
|S. Smith
|4-0
|4.0
|0
|
J. Corcoran 12 DE
|J. Corcoran
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Heflin 98 DT
|J. Heflin
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
M. Lorbeck 41 DE
|M. Lorbeck
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Gantz 2 K
|A. Gantz
|0/0
|0
|3/3
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Ference 36 P
|M. Ference
|6
|38.5
|3
|62
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
F. Kokosioulis 82 WR
|F. Kokosioulis
|4
|16.0
|21
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Tucker 18 WR
|C. Tucker
|1
|-1.0
|0
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
K. Eleby 9 QB
|K. Eleby
|19/35
|285
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Bogan 32 RB
|J. Bogan
|14
|63
|2
|21
|
L. Bellamy 2 RB
|L. Bellamy
|15
|52
|0
|15
|
C. Brown 28 RB
|C. Brown
|5
|18
|0
|10
|
J. Reed 87 WR
|J. Reed
|1
|-9
|0
|-9
|
K. Eleby 9 QB
|K. Eleby
|8
|-23
|1
|12
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Eskridge 7 WR
|D. Eskridge
|6
|123
|0
|39
|
J. Reed 87 WR
|J. Reed
|6
|85
|0
|39
|
G. Ricci 15 TE
|G. Ricci
|3
|35
|0
|12
|
K. Watson 13 WR
|K. Watson
|2
|22
|0
|14
|
L. Bellamy 2 RB
|L. Bellamy
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
K. Appiah 15 CB
|K. Appiah
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
C. Brown 28 RB
|C. Brown
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
D. Harris 6 WR
|D. Harris
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Fayad 57 DL
|A. Fayad
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
R. Holley 53 DL
|R. Holley
|2-0
|2.0
|0
|
E. Assoua 33 DL
|E. Assoua
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
H. Taylor 13 DB
|H. Taylor
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|
D. Spears 20 LB
|D. Spears
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
G. Peddie 47 K
|G. Peddie
|2/3
|0
|2/2
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
N. Mihalic 39 P
|N. Mihalic
|5
|35.8
|3
|55
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Brown 28 RB
|C. Brown
|2
|22.0
|24
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
