Drive Chart
NILL
WMICH

No Text

Late TD lifts Western Michigan over Northern Illinois 28-21

  • STATS AP
  • Nov 20, 2018

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) Jamauri Bogan rushed for 63 yards and two touchdowns and Western Michigan held off Northern Illinois 28-21 on Tuesday night.

Bogan's second TD came from a yard out with 1:36 left in the fourth quarter and helped the Broncos (7-5, 5-3 Mid-American Conference) knock off the Huskies (7-5, 6-2), who had already wrapped up the West Division title and a berth in the MAC championship game.

Bogan scored on a 2-yard run to stake the Broncos to a 7-0 first-quarter lead, but Northern Illinois' Marcus Childers hooked up with Spencer Tears for a 58-yard scoring strike and a 7-all tie. Freshman Gavin Peddie kicked two second-quarter field goals to give Western Michigan a 13-7 lead at intermission.

The Huskies grabbed a 14-13 lead midway through the third quarter on Childers' 1-yard TD run, but Kaleb Eleby scored on a 2-yard run and hit Jayden Reed for the 2-point conversion to put the Broncos back on top 21-14. Northern Illinois pulled even again when Sutton Smith picked up a LeVante Bellamy fumble and raced 85 yards to the end zone with 28 seconds left in the third quarter.

Western Michigan's defense held the Huskies to two three-and-out drives in the fourth quarter and polished off the win when Harrison Taylor picked off Childers with 1:36 remaining.

Eleby passed for 285 yards and connected with D'Wayne Eskridge six times for 123 yards.

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 1:36
47-G.Peddie extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
28
Touchdown 1:39
32-J.Bogan runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
17
plays
55
yds
05:52
pos
21
27
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:28
2-A.Gantz extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
21
Touchdown 0:47
2-L.Bellamy to NIL 13 FUMBLES (15-S.Smith). 15-S.Smith runs 87 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
11
yds
00:41
pos
20
21
Two Point Conversion 1:28
9-K.Eleby complete to 87-J.Reed. 87-J.Reed to NIL End Zone for 2 yards. Conversion is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
21
Touchdown 1:32
9-K.Eleby runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
87
yds
03:56
pos
14
19
Point After TD 9:44
2-A.Gantz extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
13
Touchdown 9:49
15-M.Childers runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
17
plays
65
yds
05:11
pos
13
13
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 5:02
47-G.Peddie 42 yards Field Goal is Good.
8
plays
28
yds
04:03
pos
7
13
Field Goal 10:24
47-G.Peddie 45 yards Field Goal is Good.
9
plays
24
yds
03:52
pos
7
10
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 5:05
2-A.Gantz extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
7
Touchdown 5:15
15-M.Childers complete to 14-S.Tears. 14-S.Tears runs 58 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
80
yds
02:08
pos
6
7
Point After TD 12:01
47-G.Peddie extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 12:07
32-J.Bogan runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
60
yds
02:53
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 16 22
Rushing 8 7
Passing 8 14
Penalty 0 1
3rd Down Conv 7-15 8-18
4th Down Conv 0-1 1-1
Total Net Yards 233 334
Total Plays 64 81
Avg Gain 3.6 4.1
Net Yards Rushing 106 94
Rush Attempts 43 46
Avg Rush Yards 2.5 2.0
Net Yards Passing 127 240
Comp. - Att. 14-21 19-35
Yards Per Pass 6.0 6.9
Sacked - Yards Lost 4-29 7-45
Penalties - Yards 5-45 2-10
Touchdowns 3 3
Rushing TDs 1 3
Passing TDs 1 0
Other 1 0
Turnovers 3 1
Fumbles - Lost 2-1 1-1
Int. Thrown 2 0
Punts - Avg 6-38.5 5-35.8
Return Yards 63 50
Punts - Returns 1--1 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 4-64 2-44
Int. - Returns 0-0 2-6
Kicking 3/4 4/5
Extra Points 3/3 2/2
Field Goals 0/1 2/3
Safeties 0 0
1234T
N. Illinois 7-5 7014021
W. Michigan 7-5 768728
O/U 48.5, WMICH +6.5
Waldo Stadium Kalamazoo, MI
 127 PASS YDS 240
106 RUSH YDS 94
233 TOTAL YDS 334
N. Illinois
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
M. Childers 15 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 156 1 2 125.7
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
57% 1696 11 9 105.0
M. Childers 14/21 156 1 2
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
M. Childers 15 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
22 53 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
161 438 6
M. Childers 22 53 1 13
T. Harbison 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
16 43 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
177 950 4
T. Harbison 16 43 0 8
DJ. Brown 10 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
16 87 1
DJ. Brown 2 6 0 3
M. Jones 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
91 527 4
M. Jones 3 4 0 3
R. Graham 11 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -13 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -13 0
R. Graham 1 -13 0 -13
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
S. Tears 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 84 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
28 299 2
S. Tears 6 84 1 58
J. Wesley 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 32 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
47 543 2
J. Wesley 2 32 0 20
DJ. Brown 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 30 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
51 400 3
DJ. Brown 5 30 0 19
D. Robinson 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 112 1
D. Robinson 1 10 0 10
M. Thrower 87 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
M. Thrower 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
S. Smith 15 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 4.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 4.0
S. Smith 4-0 4.0 0
J. Corcoran 12 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
J. Corcoran 1-0 1.0 0
J. Heflin 98 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
J. Heflin 1-0 1.0 0
M. Lorbeck 41 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
M. Lorbeck 1-0 1.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
A. Gantz 2 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 3/3
SEASON FG XP
10/15 25/25
A. Gantz 0/0 0 3/3 3
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
M. Ference 36 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
6 38.5 3
SEASON NO AVG IN20
79 40.2 3
M. Ference 6 38.5 3 62
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
F. Kokosioulis 82 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
4 16.0 21 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
9 16.8 21 0
F. Kokosioulis 4 16.0 21 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
C. Tucker 18 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 -1.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
15 4.4 0 0
C. Tucker 1 -1.0 0 0
W. Michigan
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
K. Eleby 9 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
54.3% 285 0 0 122.7
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
64.9% 917 4 2 142.5
K. Eleby 19/35 285 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Bogan 32 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
14 63 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
156 702 15
J. Bogan 14 63 2 21
L. Bellamy 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
15 52 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
190 1172 6
L. Bellamy 15 52 0 15
C. Brown 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 18 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
67 337 0
C. Brown 5 18 0 10
J. Reed 87 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -9 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -9 0
J. Reed 1 -9 0 -9
K. Eleby 9 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 -23 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
22 -32 2
K. Eleby 8 -23 1 12
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
D. Eskridge 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 123 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
36 715 3
D. Eskridge 6 123 0 39
J. Reed 87 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 85 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
56 797 8
J. Reed 6 85 0 39
G. Ricci 15 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 35 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
35 392 3
G. Ricci 3 35 0 12
K. Watson 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 22 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
20 296 2
K. Watson 2 22 0 14
L. Bellamy 2 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
24 140 1
L. Bellamy 1 13 0 13
K. Appiah 15 CB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 12 0
K. Appiah 1 12 0 12
C. Brown 28 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 62 0
C. Brown 1 7 0 7
D. Harris 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
27 255 1
D. Harris 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
A. Fayad 57 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
A. Fayad 2-0 1.0 0
R. Holley 53 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 2.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 2.0
R. Holley 2-0 2.0 0
E. Assoua 33 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
E. Assoua 1-0 1.0 0
H. Taylor 13 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
H. Taylor 0-0 0.0 1
D. Spears 20 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
D. Spears 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
G. Peddie 47 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/3 2/2
SEASON FG XP
9/12 38/41
G. Peddie 2/3 0 2/2 8
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
N. Mihalic 39 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 35.8 3
SEASON NO AVG IN20
50 37.9 3
N. Mihalic 5 35.8 3 55
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
C. Brown 28 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 22.0 24 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
8 18.4 24 0
C. Brown 2 22.0 24 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:01 WMICH 35 1:57 7 58 Fumble
7:23 NILL 20 2:08 6 80 TD
2:34 NILL 21 2:18 10 51 Downs
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:16 WMICH 35 1:11 4 1 Punt
4:52 WMICH 35 1:56 4 -16 Punt
1:38 NILL 15 0:38 3 8 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 WMICH 35 5:11 17 65 TD
8:54 NILL 8 3:21 9 44 Punt
1:28 WMICH 35 0:00 2 75 INT
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:09 NILL 13 1:20 3 6 Punt
9:18 NILL 48 1:13 3 0 Punt
1:36 WMICH 35 0:00 2 75 INT
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 NILL 35 2:53 10 75 TD
9:22 NILL 19 1:19 3 0 FG Miss
5:05 NILL 35 2:25 7 9 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:16 WMICH 28 3:52 9 44 FG
9:05 WMICH 48 4:03 8 28 FG
2:46 WMICH 48 1:01 4 4 Punt
0:53 WMICH 47 0:38 4 14 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:44 NILL 35 0:43 4 2 Punt
5:28 WMICH 13 3:56 9 87 TD
1:28 NILL 24 0:41 3 11 TD
0:28 NILL 35 0:24 5 32 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:19 WMICH 19 2:18 5 6 Punt
7:31 WMICH 17 5:52 17 83 TD
1:28 NILL 42 0:08 4 -12
NCAA FB Scores