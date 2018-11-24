Drive Chart
No. 25 Iowa State rallies to stun K-State 42-38

  • STATS AP
  • Nov 24, 2018

AMES, Iowa (AP) David Montgomery ran for three touchdowns, including the winner with 4:34 to go, and 25th-ranked Iowa State rallied from 17 down in the fourth quarter to stun Kansas State 42-38 on Saturday night and snap a 10-game skid against the Wildcats.

Montgomery had 149 yards rushing for the Cyclones (7-4, 6-3 Big 12), who clinched their best-ever finish in the Big 12.

Down 38-21, Iowa State scored twice in just 1:44 early in the fourth - on a short Brock Purdy TD pass and a 21-yard fumble return by Mike Rose - to pull within 38-35. The beleaguered Cyclones' defense then made a stop, and Montgomery's 18-yard touchdown run gave Iowa State an improbable lead.

Kansas State's (5-7, 3-6) fate was sealed when a long pass to Dalton Schoen deep in Iowa State territory glanced off his fingertips with 1:20 left.

The Wildcats went 92 yards on eight plays after picking off Purdy and opened up a 31-21 lead on Skylar Thompson's 9-yard TD pass to Chabastin Taylor late in the third. K-State's Kevion McGee then intercepted Purdy again, and Isaiah Zuber's second TD grab of the game made it 38-21 early in the fourth.

Purdy redeemed himself down the stretch though, finishing with 337 yards passing and two touchdowns for Iowa State.

Thompson threw three touchdown passes and ran for a score, and Alex Barnes rushed for 184 yards and a TD for the Wildcats.

THE TAKEAWAY

Iowa State: The Cyclones revival since the start of last season had been sparked by their defense. But the cracks that began to show in a win over Baylor and a loss at Texas developed into sink holes against the Wildcats. Iowa State's offense, bailed out so often by their teammates on the other side of the ball, finally returned the favor - and the defense showed up when it mattered.

K-State: If this proves to be Bill Snyder's final game, what a brutal way to go out. All the Wildcats had to do was protect a 17-point lead with 12 minutes to go bowling, but they couldn't do it.

UP NEXT

Iowa State hosts Drake of the FCS in a makeup for its canceled opener.

Kansas State's season is complete.

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
Point After TD 4:34
96-C.Assalley extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
38
42
Touchdown 4:40
32-D.Montgomery runs 18 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
98
yds
02:15
pos
38
41
Point After TD 8:34
96-C.Assalley extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
38
35
Touchdown 8:41
10-S.Thompson sacked at KST 22 for -7 yards FUMBLES (2-W.Harvey). 23-M.Rose runs 21 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
75
yds
1:09
pos
38
34
Point After TD 10:18
96-C.Assalley extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
38
28
Touchdown 10:18
15-B.Purdy complete to 47-S.Seonbuchner. 47-S.Seonbuchner runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
65
yds
02:09
pos
38
27
Point After TD 12:27
10-B.Lynch extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
38
21
Touchdown 12:32
10-S.Thompson complete to 7-I.Zuber. 7-I.Zuber runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
52
yds
01:54
pos
37
21
3rd Quarter
Point After TD 4:25
10-B.Lynch extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
31
21
Touchdown 4:31
10-S.Thompson complete to 13-C.Taylor. 13-C.Taylor runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
92
yds
03:44
pos
30
21
Field Goal 9:18
10-B.Lynch 36 yards Field Goal is Good.
8
plays
46
yds
03:05
pos
24
21
Point After TD 12:23
96-C.Assalley extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
21
Touchdown 12:57
32-D.Montgomery runs 11 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
65
yds
00:00
pos
21
20
2nd Quarter
Point After TD 0:30
10-B.Lynch extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
14
Touchdown 0:36
10-S.Thompson complete to 7-I.Zuber. 7-I.Zuber runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
31
yds
02:14
pos
20
14
Point After TD 6:50
10-B.Lynch extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
14
Touchdown 6:58
10-S.Thompson runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
85
yds
4:09
pos
13
14
Point After TD 12:15
96-C.Assalley extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
14
Touchdown 12:22
32-D.Montgomery runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
71
yds
02:04
pos
7
13
Point After TD 14:26
10-B.Lynch extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
7
Touchdown 14:31
34-A.Barnes runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
13
plays
71
yds
04:50
pos
6
7
1st Quarter
Point After TD 5:15
96-C.Assalley extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 5:20
15-B.Purdy complete to 18-H.Butler. 18-H.Butler runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
6
plays
60
yds
02:51
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 21 22
Rushing 15 9
Passing 5 11
Penalty 1 2
3rd Down Conv 6-14 5-10
4th Down Conv 1-2 2-3
Total Net Yards 404 489
Total Plays 74 59
Avg Gain 5.5 8.3
Net Yards Rushing 245 156
Rush Attempts 47 32
Avg Rush Yards 5.2 4.9
Net Yards Passing 159 333
Comp. - Att. 18-27 20-27
Yards Per Pass 5.9 12.3
Sacked - Yards Lost 3-24 1-4
Penalties - Yards 7-61 5-56
Touchdowns 5 6
Rushing TDs 2 3
Passing TDs 3 2
Other 0 1
Turnovers 1 3
Fumbles - Lost 1-1 1-1
Int. Thrown 0 2
Punts - Avg 4-40.5 0-0.0
Return Yards 131 136
Punts - Returns 0-0 2-11
Kickoffs - Returns 7-113 6-125
Int. - Returns 2-18 0-0
Kicking 6/6 6/7
Extra Points 5/5 6/6
Field Goals 1/1 0/1
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Kansas State 5-7 02110738
25 Iowa State 7-4 7772142
O/U 41, IOWAST -10.5
Jack Trice Stadium Ames, IA
 159 PASS YDS 333
245 RUSH YDS 156
404 TOTAL YDS 489
Kansas State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
S. Thompson 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 183 3 0 160.3
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
58.7% 1391 9 4 125.3
S. Thompson 18/27 183 3 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
A. Barnes 34 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
28 184 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
256 1355 12
A. Barnes 28 184 1 49
D. Warmack 3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 39 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
36 144 0
D. Warmack 6 39 0 12
S. Thompson 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
13 22 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
105 373 5
S. Thompson 13 22 1 12
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
I. Zuber 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
7 65 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
52 619 5
I. Zuber 7 65 2 31
D. Schoen 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 54 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
32 520 2
D. Schoen 2 54 0 42
Z. Reuter 15 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 20 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
18 239 0
Z. Reuter 1 20 0 20
C. Taylor 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 17 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 22 1
C. Taylor 2 17 1 9
W. Gill 21 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 54 0
W. Gill 1 9 0 9
A. Barnes 34 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
20 194 0
A. Barnes 2 8 0 7
B. Gammon 89 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 69 0
B. Gammon 2 7 0 5
D. Warmack 3 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 86 1
D. Warmack 1 3 0 3
Defense T-A SACK INT
W. Neil, Jr. 15 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-2 0 0.0
W. Neil, Jr. 7-2 0.0 0
D. Patton 5 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
D. Patton 6-1 0.0 0
E. Walker 7 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
E. Walker 6-2 0.0 0
D. Goolsby 20 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
D. Goolsby 4-2 0.0 0
R. Walker 51 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
R. Walker 4-1 0.0 0
J. McPherson 31 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 1 0.0
J. McPherson 3-0 0.0 0
T. Dishon 99 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
T. Dishon 2-0 0.0 0
J. Hughes 32 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
J. Hughes 2-3 0.0 0
D. Patterson 18 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
D. Patterson 2-0 0.0 0
J. Mittie 91 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Mittie 2-0 0.0 0
J. Davies 96 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
J. Davies 2-1 0.0 0
W. Hubert 56 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 1 0.0
W. Hubert 1-1 0.0 0
K. Adams 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 1 0.0
K. Adams 1-1 0.0 0
J. Durham 6 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
J. Durham 1-0 0.0 0
C. Johnston 13 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
C. Johnston 1-0 1.0 0
K. McGee 14 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 2 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 2 0.0
K. McGee 1-0 0.0 2
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. Lynch 10 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 5/5
SEASON FG XP
14/16 19/20
B. Lynch 1/1 36 5/5 8
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
D. Anctil 21 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 40.5 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
27 43.6 0
D. Anctil 4 40.5 0 55
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
I. Zuber 7 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
7 16.1 24 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
19 16.3 24 0
I. Zuber 7 16.1 24 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Iowa State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
B. Purdy 15 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
74.1% 337 2 2 188.5
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.1% 1782 15 5 176.7
B. Purdy 20/27 337 2 2
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
D. Montgomery 32 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
19 149 3
SEASON ATT YDS TD
198 947 10
D. Montgomery 19 149 3 26
B. Purdy 15 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 37 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
86 278 2
B. Purdy 10 37 0 17
S. Croney Jr. 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
20 41 1
S. Croney Jr. 1 -2 0 -2
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
H. Butler 18 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 144 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
47 1059 9
H. Butler 5 144 1 65
T. Milton 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 71 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
31 403 1
T. Milton 2 71 0 41
C. Kolar 88 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 42 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 134 3
C. Kolar 3 42 0 29
M. Eaton 23 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 28 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
24 261 2
M. Eaton 1 28 0 28
D. Jones 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 21 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
38 323 3
D. Jones 3 21 0 10
D. Montgomery 32 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 20 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
16 96 0
D. Montgomery 3 20 0 8
C. Allen 11 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 56 0
C. Allen 1 6 0 6
S. Seonbuchner 47 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 5 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 27 1
S. Seonbuchner 2 5 1 3
L. Akers 82 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 176 0
L. Akers 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
B. Peavy 10 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
10-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
10-0 0 0.0
B. Peavy 10-0 0.0 0
W. Harvey 2 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 2.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 2.0
W. Harvey 6-1 2.0 0
L. White 11 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
L. White 6-1 0.0 0
B. Lewis 33 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-2 3 0.0
B. Lewis 5-2 0.0 0
R. Lima 76 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
R. Lima 5-2 0.0 0
G. Eisworth 12 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 1 0.0
G. Eisworth 4-0 0.0 0
E. Uwazurike 50 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
E. Uwazurike 4-0 0.0 0
A. Johnson 26 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
A. Johnson 3-1 0.0 0
M. Spears Jr. 42 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 2 0.0
M. Spears Jr. 3-0 0.0 0
M. Rose 23 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-4 0 0.0
M. Rose 3-4 0.0 0
O. Vance 34 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
O. Vance 3-1 0.0 0
M. Leo 89 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
M. Leo 2-0 0.0 0
J. Hummel 35 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Hummel 2-0 0.0 0
R. Northrup 9 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
R. Northrup 1-0 0.0 0
J. Grant 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
J. Grant 1-1 0.0 0
Ja. Bailey 3 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
Ja. Bailey 1-0 0.0 0
Jo. Bailey 90 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
Jo. Bailey 1-1 0.0 0
S. Benton 58 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
S. Benton 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Assalley 96 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/1 6/6
SEASON FG XP
14/20 31/32
C. Assalley 0/1 0 6/6 6
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
K. Nwangwu 3 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
6 20.8 35 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
19 27.4 35 0
K. Nwangwu 6 20.8 35 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Milton 14 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 5.5 7 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
12 12.7 7 0
T. Milton 2 5.5 7 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 IOWAST 35 1:20 5 0 Punt
10:09 KSTATE 28 1:22 4 19 Punt
5:15 IOWAST 35 4:50 13 71 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:15 IOWAST 35 4:09 11 85 TD
2:50 KSTATE 21 2:14 9 79 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:23 IOWAST 35 3:05 8 46 FG
8:15 KSTATE 8 3:44 8 92 TD
2:04 KSTATE 48 1:54 9 52 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:18 IOWAST 20 1:09 5 75 TD
8:34 IOWAST 35 1:34 4 -8 Punt
4:34 IOWAST 35 3:06 9 18 Downs
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:36 IOWAST 50 3:15 8 17 Downs
8:11 IOWAST 40 2:51 6 60 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:26 KSTATE 35 2:04 7 94 TD
6:50 KSTATE 35 3:47 11 50 FG Miss
0:30 KSTATE 35 0:00 2 -4 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:30 KSTATE 35 0:00 6 65 TD
9:11 KSTATE 35 0:46 6 26 INT
4:25 KSTATE 35 2:18 8 27 INT
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:27 KSTATE 35 2:09 8 77 TD
6:55 IOWAST 31 2:15 8 69 TD
1:20 IOWAST 47 0:17 3 15
