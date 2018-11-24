|
|
|KSTATE
|IOWAST
No. 25 Iowa State rallies to stun K-State 42-38
AMES, Iowa (AP) David Montgomery ran for three touchdowns, including the winner with 4:34 to go, and 25th-ranked Iowa State rallied from 17 down in the fourth quarter to stun Kansas State 42-38 on Saturday night and snap a 10-game skid against the Wildcats.
Montgomery had 149 yards rushing for the Cyclones (7-4, 6-3 Big 12), who clinched their best-ever finish in the Big 12.
Down 38-21, Iowa State scored twice in just 1:44 early in the fourth - on a short Brock Purdy TD pass and a 21-yard fumble return by Mike Rose - to pull within 38-35. The beleaguered Cyclones' defense then made a stop, and Montgomery's 18-yard touchdown run gave Iowa State an improbable lead.
Kansas State's (5-7, 3-6) fate was sealed when a long pass to Dalton Schoen deep in Iowa State territory glanced off his fingertips with 1:20 left.
The Wildcats went 92 yards on eight plays after picking off Purdy and opened up a 31-21 lead on Skylar Thompson's 9-yard TD pass to Chabastin Taylor late in the third. K-State's Kevion McGee then intercepted Purdy again, and Isaiah Zuber's second TD grab of the game made it 38-21 early in the fourth.
Purdy redeemed himself down the stretch though, finishing with 337 yards passing and two touchdowns for Iowa State.
Thompson threw three touchdown passes and ran for a score, and Alex Barnes rushed for 184 yards and a TD for the Wildcats.
THE TAKEAWAY
Iowa State: The Cyclones revival since the start of last season had been sparked by their defense. But the cracks that began to show in a win over Baylor and a loss at Texas developed into sink holes against the Wildcats. Iowa State's offense, bailed out so often by their teammates on the other side of the ball, finally returned the favor - and the defense showed up when it mattered.
K-State: If this proves to be Bill Snyder's final game, what a brutal way to go out. All the Wildcats had to do was protect a 17-point lead with 12 minutes to go bowling, but they couldn't do it.
UP NEXT
Iowa State hosts Drake of the FCS in a makeup for its canceled opener.
Kansas State's season is complete.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|21
|22
|Rushing
|15
|9
|Passing
|5
|11
|Penalty
|1
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|6-14
|5-10
|4th Down Conv
|1-2
|2-3
|Total Net Yards
|404
|489
|Total Plays
|74
|59
|Avg Gain
|5.5
|8.3
|Net Yards Rushing
|245
|156
|Rush Attempts
|47
|32
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.2
|4.9
|Net Yards Passing
|159
|333
|Comp. - Att.
|18-27
|20-27
|Yards Per Pass
|5.9
|12.3
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|3-24
|1-4
|Penalties - Yards
|7-61
|5-56
|Touchdowns
|5
|6
|Rushing TDs
|2
|3
|Passing TDs
|3
|2
|Other
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|1
|3
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|2
|Punts - Avg
|4-40.5
|0-0.0
|Return Yards
|131
|136
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|2-11
|Kickoffs - Returns
|7-113
|6-125
|Int. - Returns
|2-18
|0-0
|Kicking
|6/6
|6/7
|Extra Points
|5/5
|6/6
|Field Goals
|1/1
|0/1
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|159
|PASS YDS
|333
|
|
|245
|RUSH YDS
|156
|
|
|404
|TOTAL YDS
|489
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Thompson 10 QB
|S. Thompson
|18/27
|183
|3
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Barnes 34 RB
|A. Barnes
|28
|184
|1
|49
|
D. Warmack 3 RB
|D. Warmack
|6
|39
|0
|12
|
S. Thompson 10 QB
|S. Thompson
|13
|22
|1
|12
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
I. Zuber 7 WR
|I. Zuber
|7
|65
|2
|31
|
D. Schoen 83 WR
|D. Schoen
|2
|54
|0
|42
|
Z. Reuter 15 WR
|Z. Reuter
|1
|20
|0
|20
|
C. Taylor 13 WR
|C. Taylor
|2
|17
|1
|9
|
W. Gill 21 WR
|W. Gill
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
A. Barnes 34 RB
|A. Barnes
|2
|8
|0
|7
|
B. Gammon 89 TE
|B. Gammon
|2
|7
|0
|5
|
D. Warmack 3 RB
|D. Warmack
|1
|3
|0
|3
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
W. Neil, Jr. 15 DB
|W. Neil, Jr.
|7-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Patton 5 LB
|D. Patton
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Walker 7 DB
|E. Walker
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Goolsby 20 DB
|D. Goolsby
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
R. Walker 51 DE
|R. Walker
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. McPherson 31 DB
|J. McPherson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Dishon 99 DT
|T. Dishon
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hughes 32 LB
|J. Hughes
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
D. Patterson 18 DB
|D. Patterson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Mittie 91 DT
|J. Mittie
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Davies 96 DT
|J. Davies
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
W. Hubert 56 DE
|W. Hubert
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Adams 21 DB
|K. Adams
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Durham 6 DB
|J. Durham
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Johnston 13 DE
|C. Johnston
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
K. McGee 14 DB
|K. McGee
|1-0
|0.0
|2
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Lynch 10 K
|B. Lynch
|1/1
|36
|5/5
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
D. Anctil 21 P
|D. Anctil
|4
|40.5
|0
|55
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
I. Zuber 7 WR
|I. Zuber
|7
|16.1
|24
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Purdy 15 QB
|B. Purdy
|20/27
|337
|2
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Montgomery 32 RB
|D. Montgomery
|19
|149
|3
|26
|
B. Purdy 15 QB
|B. Purdy
|10
|37
|0
|17
|
S. Croney Jr. 25 RB
|S. Croney Jr.
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
H. Butler 18 WR
|H. Butler
|5
|144
|1
|65
|
T. Milton 14 WR
|T. Milton
|2
|71
|0
|41
|
C. Kolar 88 TE
|C. Kolar
|3
|42
|0
|29
|
M. Eaton 23 WR
|M. Eaton
|1
|28
|0
|28
|
D. Jones 8 WR
|D. Jones
|3
|21
|0
|10
|
D. Montgomery 32 RB
|D. Montgomery
|3
|20
|0
|8
|
C. Allen 11 TE
|C. Allen
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
S. Seonbuchner 47 TE
|S. Seonbuchner
|2
|5
|1
|3
|
L. Akers 82 WR
|L. Akers
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
B. Peavy 10 DB
|B. Peavy
|10-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Harvey 2 LB
|W. Harvey
|6-1
|2.0
|0
|
L. White 11 DB
|L. White
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Lewis 33 DB
|B. Lewis
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
R. Lima 76 DT
|R. Lima
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
G. Eisworth 12 DB
|G. Eisworth
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Uwazurike 50 DE
|E. Uwazurike
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Johnson 26 DB
|A. Johnson
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Spears Jr. 42 LB
|M. Spears Jr.
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Rose 23 LB
|M. Rose
|3-4
|0.0
|0
|
O. Vance 34 LB
|O. Vance
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Leo 89 DE
|M. Leo
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hummel 35 LB
|J. Hummel
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Northrup 9 LB
|R. Northrup
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Grant 21 DB
|J. Grant
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
Ja. Bailey 3 DE
|Ja. Bailey
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Jo. Bailey 90 DT
|Jo. Bailey
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Benton 58 DE
|S. Benton
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Assalley 96 K
|C. Assalley
|0/1
|0
|6/6
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Nwangwu 3 RB
|K. Nwangwu
|6
|20.8
|35
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Milton 14 WR
|T. Milton
|2
|5.5
|7
|0
