Costello throws 5 touchdowns to lead Stanford over UCLA

  • Nov 24, 2018

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) Stanford coach David Shaw is the first to admit that he hasn't been comfortable with his team all season. But as long as they keep winning, it doesn't matter to him.

The Cardinal once again got big plays from their passing game as they rallied for a 49-42 victory over UCLA on Saturday.

Stanford had nine pass plays of 15 or more yards with four resulting in touchdowns. K.J. Costello completed 23 of 37 for 344 yards and a career high five touchdowns as they extended their winning streak over the Bruins to 11 games.

''I've learned a lot this year. Apparently my comfort level doesn't matter,'' Shaw said. ''We've been an enigma but the one thing that has been consistent are the big plays in our passing game. Hopefully they continue to happen and we'll grow in the running game.''

The Cardinal (7-4, 5-3 Pac-12) trailed 42-41 midway through the fourth quarter when the junior threw a 52-yard touchdown pass to Osiris St. Brown. Bryce Love ran it in for the two-point conversion to put them up by a touchdown.

UCLA (3-9, 3-6) drove to the Stanford 43 with under a minute remaining before turning it over on downs.

JJ Arcega-Whiteside - who had seven receptions for 106 yards - caught three touchdowns. He has 14, which ties the school's single-season record first set by James Lofton in 1978. Trenton Irvin (seven receptions, 103 yards) also had a touchdown while Love rushed for 85 yards on 22 carries with a TD.

''Really you pick your poison out there,'' said Costello about the options on offense. ''We take what the defense gives us and we did that real well today.''

UCLA's Wilton Speight was 29 of 47 for 466 yards and an interception and one rushing touchdown in his final collegiate game. Tight end Caleb Wilson was his main target with nine receptions for 184 yards.

Joshua Kelley rushed for 55 yards on 18 carries with two touchdowns and Martell Irby had 47 yards and a score.

UCLA trailed 41-27 with 5:24 remaining on an Arcega-Whiteside TD from Costello before beginning its rally. UCLA got its first safety since 2012 when Martin Andrus tackled Love in the end zone. On the free kick, Darnay Holmes returned it 93 yards to bring the Bruins within 41-36 with 2:09 left in the third.

After a Stanford punt, the Bruins took a one-point lead on a 13-play, 90-yard drive, culminating in a Speight keeper from a yard out.

''We had our opportunities today but we just didn't capitalize,'' UCLA coach Chip Kelly said.

WINNING DRIVE EXPLAINED

Shaw said he texted St. Brown after his younger brother, USC freshman Amon-Ra St. Brown, caught a 44-yard touchdown in the first quarter last week against the Bruins and said they were going to run the same exact play.

Stanford called two running plays, which netted 23 yards for Cameron Scarlett, before the play action to St. Brown.

''When you give up a big play run it twice so the offensive line can get physical and then come back with play action. It worked to perfection,'' Shaw said. "It was man coverage with no help in the middle. It was a great job by K.J. sliding in the pocket and buying time.''

SPARSE CROWD

The game drew only 38,391 to the Rose Bowl, which marks the lowest UCLA home crowd since 1997 when 38,165 saw the Bruins face Oregon State.

THE TAKEAWAY

Stanford: The Cardinal had allowed only one touchdown in the third quarter this season until Saturday, when they allowed two touchdowns and a safety.

UCLA: Chip Kelly will be looking to upgrade his defense after the Bruins allowed 40 or more points in four games this season. UCLA lost its first five games but showed some signs of improvement over the second half.

UP NEXT

Stanford: Faces Cal in Berkley next Saturday after wildfires postponed the Nov. 17 game.

UCLA: Opens the 2019 season on Aug. 31 at Cincinnati.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Two Point Conversion 8:19
20-B.Love to UCLA End Zone for 2 yards. Conversion is good.
plays
yds
pos
49
42
Touchdown 8:28
3-K.Costello complete to 9-O.St.Brown. 9-O.St.Brown runs 52 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
65
yds
00:59
pos
47
42
Missed Two Point Conversion 9:27
3-W.Speight incomplete. Intended for 21-M.Ezeike.
plays
yds
pos
41
42
Touchdown 9:31
3-W.Speight runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
13
plays
90
yds
04:42
pos
41
42
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 2:09
17-J.Molson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
41
36
Touchdown 2:09
14-J.Bailey kicks 73 yards from STA 20. 1-D.Holmes runs 93 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
78
yds
00:18
pos
41
35
Safety 2:34
20-B.Love to STA End Zone for -3 yards (44-M.Andrus). to STA End Zone for -3 yards safety.
plays
yds
pos
41
29
Point After TD 5:24
26-J.Toner extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
41
27
Touchdown 5:30
3-K.Costello complete to 19-J.Arcega-Whiteside. 19-J.Arcega-Whiteside runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
21
yds
01:32
pos
40
27
Point After TD 7:02
26-J.Toner extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
34
27
Touchdown 7:09
3-K.Costello complete to 19-J.Arcega-Whiteside. 19-J.Arcega-Whiteside runs 23 yards for a touchdown.
12
plays
75
yds
05:10
pos
33
27
Point After TD 12:19
17-J.Molson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
27
27
Touchdown 12:25
15-M.Irby runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
65
yds
00:00
pos
27
26
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 0:10
26-J.Toner 20 yards Field Goal is Good.
5
plays
87
yds
00:27
pos
27
20
Point After TD 0:37
17-J.Molson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
24
20
Touchdown 0:44
27-J.Kelley runs 1 yard for a touchdown. Penalty on UCLA 81-C.Wilson Unsportsmanlike conduct offsetting. Penalty on STA 57-M.Williams Unsportsmanlike conduct offsetting.
1
plays
1
yds
0:00
pos
24
19
Point After TD 2:27
26-J.Toner extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
24
13
Touchdown 2:34
3-K.Costello complete to 2-T.Irwin. 2-T.Irwin runs 37 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
37
yds
00:16
pos
23
13
Point After TD 7:34
17-J.Molson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
13
Touchdown 7:39
27-J.Kelley runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
65
yds
03:32
pos
17
12
Point After TD 11:11
26-J.Toner extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
6
Touchdown 11:17
20-B.Love runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
65
yds
00:00
pos
16
6
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 0:41
17-J.Molson 35 yards Field Goal is Good.
9
plays
62
yds
02:43
pos
10
6
Field Goal 4:05
26-J.Toner 30 yards Field Goal is Good.
5
plays
25
yds
02:29
pos
10
3
Point After TD 7:50
26-J.Toner extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
3
Touchdown 7:58
3-K.Costello complete to 19-J.Arcega-Whiteside. 19-J.Arcega-Whiteside runs 19 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
72
yds
02:11
pos
6
3
Field Goal 13:42
17-J.Molson 38 yards Field Goal is Good.
3
plays
2
yds
00:41
pos
0
3
Team Stats
1st Downs 24 31
Rushing 5 6
Passing 16 22
Penalty 3 3
3rd Down Conv 5-12 3-14
4th Down Conv 0-0 3-5
Total Net Yards 470 528
Total Plays 67 84
Avg Gain 7.0 6.3
Net Yards Rushing 126 62
Rush Attempts 30 37
Avg Rush Yards 4.2 1.7
Net Yards Passing 344 466
Comp. - Att. 23-37 29-47
Yards Per Pass 9.3 9.9
Sacked - Yards Lost 0-0 0-0
Penalties - Yards 7-64 6-63
Touchdowns 6 5
Rushing TDs 1 4
Passing TDs 5 0
Other 0 1
Turnovers 1 2
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 1-1
Int. Thrown 1 1
Punts - Avg 5-41.2 3-36.3
Return Yards 114 115
Punts - Returns 1-22 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 2-92 1-93
Int. - Returns 1-0 1-22
Kicking 7/7 6/7
Extra Points 5/5 4/4
Field Goals 2/2 2/3
Safeties 0 1
1234T
Stanford 7-4 101714849
UCLA 3-9 61416642
O/U 61, UCLA +6.5
Rose Bowl Pasadena, CA
 344 PASS YDS 466
126 RUSH YDS 62
470 TOTAL YDS 528
Stanford
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
K. Costello 3 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
62.2% 344 5 1 179.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.8% 3198 28 11 159.1
K. Costello 23/37 344 5 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
B. Love 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
22 85 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
144 665 6
B. Love 22 85 1 22
C. Scarlett 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 33 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
53 224 5
C. Scarlett 4 33 0 12
K. Costello 3 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 9 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
31 3 0
K. Costello 2 9 0 7
T. Speights 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
58 217 1
T. Speights 1 0 0 0
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
J. Arcega-Whiteside 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
7 106 3
SEASON REC YDS TD
55 860 14
J. Arcega-Whiteside 7 106 3 23
T. Irwin 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
7 103 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
59 675 2
T. Irwin 7 103 1 37
O. St. Brown 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 52 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 204 1
O. St. Brown 1 52 1 52
C. Parkinson 84 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 45 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
25 455 7
C. Parkinson 2 45 0 33
M. Wilson 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 41 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 115 1
M. Wilson 4 41 0 12
C. Scarlett 22 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 55 0
C. Scarlett 0 0 0 0
S. Fehoko 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 0
S. Fehoko 0 0 0 0
B. Love 20 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 -3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
18 80 0
B. Love 2 -3 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
K. Williamson 29 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
K. Williamson 7-0 0.0 0
B. Okereke 20 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
B. Okereke 7-0 0.0 0
S. Barton 27 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 1 1.0
S. Barton 6-1 1.0 0
F. Buncom 5 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 1 1.0
F. Buncom 5-0 1.0 0
M. Antoine 3 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 2 1.0
M. Antoine 5-0 1.0 0
P. Adebo 11 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 2 0.0
P. Adebo 4-0 0.0 1
J. Fox 10 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
J. Fox 3-0 0.0 0
J. Alfieri 32 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
J. Alfieri 3-0 0.0 0
O. Eboh 22 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
O. Eboh 3-0 0.0 0
M. Williams 57 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
M. Williams 3-0 0.0 0
A. Murphy 4 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 2 0.0
A. Murphy 2-0 0.0 0
G. Reid 90 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
G. Reid 2-0 1.0 0
A. Holder 13 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
A. Holder 2-0 0.0 0
A. Pryts 25 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
A. Pryts 2-0 0.0 0
J. Swann 51 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Swann 1-0 0.0 0
D. Jackson 97 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
D. Jackson 1-2 0.0 0
T. Schaffer 91 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Schaffer 1-0 0.0 0
A. Fox 6 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
A. Fox 1-0 1.0 0
D. Wade-Perry 24 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Wade-Perry 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Toner 26 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/2 5/5
SEASON FG XP
11/12 30/30
J. Toner 2/2 30 5/5 11
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Bailey 14 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 41.2 3
SEASON NO AVG IN20
53 43.3 3
J. Bailey 5 41.2 3 54
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
C. Scarlett 22 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 74.0 74 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
22 23.7 74 0
C. Scarlett 1 74.0 74 0
D. Maddox 28 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 18.0 18 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 20.0 18 0
D. Maddox 1 18.0 18 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Irwin 2 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 22.0 22 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
14 11.6 22 0
T. Irwin 1 22.0 22 0
UCLA
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
W. Speight 3 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
61.7% 466 0 1 140.7
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60.6% 1527 6 6 126.0
W. Speight 29/47 466 0 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Kelley 27 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
18 55 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
225 1243 12
J. Kelley 18 55 2 23
M. Irby 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 47 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
45 187 1
M. Irby 7 47 1 14
K. Allen 19 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
K. Allen 1 2 0 2
W. Speight 3 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 -37 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
39 27 2
W. Speight 10 -37 1 2
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
C. Wilson 81 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
9 184 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
60 965 4
C. Wilson 9 184 0 66
T. Howard 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 88 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
51 677 4
T. Howard 5 88 0 25
M. Ezeike 21 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 58 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 136 2
M. Ezeike 4 58 0 19
C. Cota 23 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 38 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 168 0
C. Cota 3 38 0 19
C. Pabico 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 31 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 140 0
C. Pabico 2 31 0 29
D. Asiasi 86 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 25 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 130 1
D. Asiasi 1 25 0 25
M. Irby 26 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 22 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 60 0
M. Irby 2 22 0 12
J. Kelley 27 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 14 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
27 193 0
J. Kelley 2 14 0 8
G. Dulcich 85 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 0
G. Dulcich 1 6 0 6
D. Felton 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
20 207 1
D. Felton 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
Lo. Toailoa 52 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
Lo. Toailoa 6-0 0.0 0
A. Pickett 6 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-3 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-3 2 0.0
A. Pickett 5-3 0.0 1
T. Thompson 25 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
T. Thompson 5-0 0.0 0
D. Holmes 1 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 3 0.0
D. Holmes 5-1 0.0 0
E. Gates 9 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 1 0.0
E. Gates 4-1 0.0 0
K. Barnes 14 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 1 0.0
K. Barnes 4-2 0.0 0
E. Wade 99 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
E. Wade 3-0 0.0 0
O. Isibor 97 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
O. Isibor 2-0 0.0 0
J. Smalley 41 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Smalley 2-0 0.0 0
Q. Lake 37 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 2 0.0
Q. Lake 2-0 0.0 0
T. Manoa 50 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
T. Manoa 2-0 0.0 0
S. Blaylock 4 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
S. Blaylock 1-0 0.0 0
C. Samuel 10 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Samuel 1-0 0.0 0
M. Andrus, Jr. 44 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Andrus, Jr. 1-0 0.0 0
O. Odighizuwa 92 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
O. Odighizuwa 1-0 0.0 0
A. Johnson 19 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Johnson 1-0 0.0 0
J. Shaw 24 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Shaw 1-0 0.0 0
K. Lucier-South 11 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
K. Lucier-South 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Molson 17 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/3 4/4
SEASON FG XP
14/19 35/35
J. Molson 2/3 38 4/4 10
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
A. Strauch 15 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 36.3 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
3 36.3 0
A. Strauch 3 36.3 0 42
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Holmes 1 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 93.0 93 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
4 35.8 93 0
D. Holmes 1 93.0 93 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 UCLA 35 0:37 5 -1 INT
13:36 UCLA 35 2:32 6 11 Punt
10:09 STNFRD 38 2:11 6 62 TD
6:34 UCLA 37 2:29 5 25 FG
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:02 UCLA 35 0:00 8 65 TD
7:34 UCLA 35 2:40 7 24 Punt
2:50 UCLA 37 0:16 3 37 TD
0:37 UCLA 35 0:27 5 24 FG
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:19 UCLA 35 5:10 12 75 TD
7:02 UCLA 21 1:32 4 21 TD
2:34 STNFRD 3 0:00 1 -3 Safety
2:09 UCLA 20 2:08 8 18 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:27 UCLA 35 0:59 4 65 TD
5:15 STNFRD 36 1:27 3 9 Punt
2:14 STNFRD 32 0:17 3 3 Punt
0:35 STNFRD 43 0:00 1 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:23 STNFRD 23 0:41 3 2 FG
10:58 UCLA 20 0:44 3 7 Punt
7:50 STNFRD 35 0:37 4 -18 Punt
3:24 STNFRD 35 2:43 9 57 FG
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:11 STNFRD 35 3:32 10 65 TD
4:09 UCLA 5 1:19 4 0 Punt
2:27 STNFRD 35 1:43 10 75 TD
0:06 STNFRD 35 0:03 2 -15 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:03 STNFRD 35 0:00 10 75 TD
7:02 STNFRD 35 0:00 2 -14 Fumble
5:24 STNFRD 35 2:13 9 56 INT
2:27 STNFRD 20 0:18 2 -15 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:13 UCLA 10 4:42 13 90 TD
8:19 STNFRD 35 2:32 8 29 FG Miss
3:42 UCLA 15 1:22 6 61 Downs
1:10 UCLA 21 0:31 8 36 Downs
