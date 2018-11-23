|
|
|TEXAS
|KANSAS
No. 11 Texas beats Kansas 24-17, heads to Big 12 title game
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) Sam Ehlinger threw for two touchdowns and ran for a score, and No. 11 Texas held off Kansas 24-17 on Friday to clinch a spot in the Big 12 title game.
The Longhorns opened a 24-7 lead on Cameron Dicker's 34-yard field goal in the fourth quarter, but the lowly Jayhawks responded with Peyton Bender's 31-yard touchdown pass to Daylon Charlot and recovered the ensuing onside kick.
After Gabriel Rui made it a one-score game with a 45-yard field goal with 1:37 remaining, Kansas was unable to recover another onside kick and Texas (9-3, 7-2, No. 15 CFP) closed out its third consecutive victory.
Tre Watson finished with 79 yards on 14 carries as Texas continued its strong second season under coach Tom Herman.
Ehlinger threw two interceptions, but he made enough plays to get another win. The Longhorns had a 98-yard drive on their first possession that ended with a 26-yard touchdown pass from Ehlinger to Collin Johnson.
Texas' offense struggled for much of the first half, and then got back on track in the third quarter. Watson's 31-yard run helped set up Andrew Beck's 5-yard touchdown reception, and Ehlinger's 3-yard TD run made it 21-0 with 1:02 left.
Kansas (3-9, 1-8) dropped its last four games in David Beaty's final season as Jayhawks coach. Les Miles was hired Sunday to replace Beaty.
Pooka Williams Jr. had 18 carries for 103 yards for Kansas, including a 57-yard touchdown run in the fourth. Bender was 18 for 35 for 159 yards.
THE TAKEAWAY
Texas: It was a sweet day for the Longhorns after its 2016 loss at Memorial Stadium ended a string of 13 consecutive wins over the Jayhawks, likely sealed the fate of embattled coach Charlie Strong and ultimately led to Herman's hiring away from Houston.
Kansas: Fails to send Beaty off with a win, capping another losing season.
UP NEXT
Texas: Will face the winner of Friday night's showdown between No. 6 Oklahoma and No. 12 West Virginia in the Big 12 championship.
Kansas: The Miles era begins in earnest.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|19
|14
|Rushing
|10
|5
|Passing
|7
|8
|Penalty
|2
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|6-15
|10-19
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|275
|285
|Total Plays
|69
|68
|Avg Gain
|4.0
|4.2
|Net Yards Rushing
|143
|137
|Rush Attempts
|41
|33
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.5
|4.2
|Net Yards Passing
|132
|148
|Comp. - Att.
|16-28
|18-35
|Yards Per Pass
|4.7
|4.2
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|2-22
|3-11
|Penalties - Yards
|4-35
|9-98
|Touchdowns
|3
|2
|Rushing TDs
|1
|1
|Passing TDs
|2
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-0
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|2
|1
|Punts - Avg
|5-40.6
|7-45.4
|Return Yards
|65
|20
|Punts - Returns
|1-0
|3-13
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-65
|2-7
|Kicking
|4/4
|3/3
|Extra Points
|3/3
|2/2
|Field Goals
|1/1
|1/1
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|132
|PASS YDS
|148
|
|
|143
|RUSH YDS
|137
|
|
|275
|TOTAL YDS
|285
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Ehlinger 11 QB
|S. Ehlinger
|16/28
|154
|2
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Watson 5 RB
|T. Watson
|14
|79
|0
|31
|
K. Ingram 26 RB
|K. Ingram
|13
|51
|0
|10
|
D. Jamison 17 DB
|D. Jamison
|2
|14
|0
|8
|
D. Young 32 RB
|D. Young
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
S. Ehlinger 11 QB
|S. Ehlinger
|8
|1
|1
|9
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
De. Duvernay 6 WR
|De. Duvernay
|3
|47
|0
|22
|
C. Johnson 9 WR
|C. Johnson
|4
|38
|1
|26
|
L. Humphrey 84 WR
|L. Humphrey
|2
|25
|0
|20
|
A. Beck 47 TE
|A. Beck
|2
|24
|1
|19
|
T. Watson 5 RB
|T. Watson
|2
|11
|0
|10
|
K. Ingram 26 RB
|K. Ingram
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
D. Jamison 17 DB
|D. Jamison
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
J. Heard 13 WR
|J. Heard
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
B. Jones 19 DB
|B. Jones
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Sterns 7 DB
|C. Sterns
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Wheeler 45 LB
|A. Wheeler
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Boyd 2 DB
|K. Boyd
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Roach 32 DL
|M. Roach
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Foster 25 DB
|B. Foster
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Ossai 46 LB
|J. Ossai
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
P. Locke III 11 DB
|P. Locke III
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. McCulloch 23 LB
|J. McCulloch
|2-0
|1.0
|1
|
C. Omenihu 90 DL
|C. Omenihu
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
B. Hager 44 DL
|B. Hager
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Davis 18 DB
|D. Davis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Cook 4 DB
|A. Cook
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Dicker 17 K
|C. Dicker
|1/1
|34
|3/3
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Bujcevski 8 P
|R. Bujcevski
|5
|40.6
|0
|46
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Jones 19 DB
|B. Jones
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
P. Bender 7 QB
|P. Bender
|18/35
|159
|1
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
P. Williams Jr. 1 RB
|P. Williams Jr.
|16
|103
|1
|57
|
D. Williams 25 RB
|D. Williams
|10
|37
|0
|6
|
K. Herbert 10 RB
|K. Herbert
|4
|8
|0
|7
|
P. Bender 7 QB
|P. Bender
|3
|-11
|0
|0
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Charlot 2 WR
|D. Charlot
|3
|53
|1
|31
|
S. Robinson Jr. 5 WR
|S. Robinson Jr.
|3
|32
|0
|13
|
J. Booker 88 WR
|J. Booker
|2
|23
|0
|15
|
K. Johnson Jr. 14 WR
|K. Johnson Jr.
|3
|22
|0
|13
|
S. Sims Jr. 11 WR
|S. Sims Jr.
|5
|13
|0
|6
|
P. Williams Jr. 1 RB
|P. Williams Jr.
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
K. Herbert 10 RB
|K. Herbert
|1
|4
|0
|4
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Dineen Jr. 29 LB
|J. Dineen Jr.
|11-3
|0.0
|0
|
B. Torneden 1 S
|B. Torneden
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Wise 96 DT
|D. Wise
|5-0
|1.0
|0
|
S. Taylor 8 CB
|S. Taylor
|5-0
|0.0
|1
|
K. Loneker Jr. 47 LB
|K. Loneker Jr.
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Lee 11 S
|M. Lee
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Harris 2 CB
|C. Harris
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Lipscomb 58 DE
|B. Lipscomb
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
H. Defense 13 CB
|H. Defense
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Simmons 98 DT
|K. Simmons
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Kamara 5 DE
|A. Kamara
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Johnson 15 LB
|K. Johnson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Cole III 94 DT
|C. Cole III
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Holani 6 DT
|I. Holani
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Stevens-McKenzie 9 DE
|N. Stevens-McKenzie
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
G. Rui 7 K
|G. Rui
|1/1
|45
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
K. Thompson 80 P
|K. Thompson
|7
|45.4
|3
|76
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Miller Jr. 22 S
|T. Miller Jr.
|1
|-12.0
|-12
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Lassiter II 83 WR
|K. Lassiter II
|3
|4.3
|13
|0
