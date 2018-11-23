Drive Chart
No. 11 Texas beats Kansas 24-17, heads to Big 12 title game

  • Nov 23, 2018

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) Sam Ehlinger threw for two touchdowns and ran for a score, and No. 11 Texas held off Kansas 24-17 on Friday to clinch a spot in the Big 12 title game.

The Longhorns opened a 24-7 lead on Cameron Dicker's 34-yard field goal in the fourth quarter, but the lowly Jayhawks responded with Peyton Bender's 31-yard touchdown pass to Daylon Charlot and recovered the ensuing onside kick.

After Gabriel Rui made it a one-score game with a 45-yard field goal with 1:37 remaining, Kansas was unable to recover another onside kick and Texas (9-3, 7-2, No. 15 CFP) closed out its third consecutive victory.

Tre Watson finished with 79 yards on 14 carries as Texas continued its strong second season under coach Tom Herman.

Ehlinger threw two interceptions, but he made enough plays to get another win. The Longhorns had a 98-yard drive on their first possession that ended with a 26-yard touchdown pass from Ehlinger to Collin Johnson.

Texas' offense struggled for much of the first half, and then got back on track in the third quarter. Watson's 31-yard run helped set up Andrew Beck's 5-yard touchdown reception, and Ehlinger's 3-yard TD run made it 21-0 with 1:02 left.

Kansas (3-9, 1-8) dropped its last four games in David Beaty's final season as Jayhawks coach. Les Miles was hired Sunday to replace Beaty.

Pooka Williams Jr. had 18 carries for 103 yards for Kansas, including a 57-yard touchdown run in the fourth. Bender was 18 for 35 for 159 yards.

THE TAKEAWAY

Texas: It was a sweet day for the Longhorns after its 2016 loss at Memorial Stadium ended a string of 13 consecutive wins over the Jayhawks, likely sealed the fate of embattled coach Charlie Strong and ultimately led to Herman's hiring away from Houston.

Kansas: Fails to send Beaty off with a win, capping another losing season.

UP NEXT

Texas: Will face the winner of Friday night's showdown between No. 6 Oklahoma and No. 12 West Virginia in the Big 12 championship.

Kansas: The Miles era begins in earnest.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
Field Goal 1:49
7-G.Rui 45 yards Field Goal is Good.
8
plays
34
yds
01:36
pos
24
17
Point After TD 3:27
7-G.Rui extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
24
14
Touchdown 3:31
7-P.Bender complete to 2-D.Charlot. 2-D.Charlot runs 31 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
75
yds
03:38
pos
24
13
Field Goal 11:40
17-C.Dicker 34 yards Field Goal is Good.
5
plays
13
yds
01:10
pos
24
7
Point After TD 14:44
7-G.Rui extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
7
Touchdown 14:55
1-P.Williams runs 57 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
65
yds
00:46
pos
21
6
3rd Quarter
Point After TD 1:02
17-C.Dicker extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
0
Touchdown 1:09
11-S.Ehlinger runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
40
yds
4:31
pos
20
0
Point After TD 8:40
17-C.Dicker extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
0
Touchdown 8:44
11-S.Ehlinger complete to 47-A.Beck. 47-A.Beck runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
52
yds
02:09
pos
13
0
2nd Quarter
1st Quarter
Point After TD 8:35
17-C.Dicker extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 8:41
11-S.Ehlinger complete to 9-C.Johnson. 9-C.Johnson runs 26 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
98
yds
05:14
pos
6
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 19 14
Rushing 10 5
Passing 7 8
Penalty 2 1
3rd Down Conv 6-15 10-19
4th Down Conv 0-0 0-1
Total Net Yards 275 285
Total Plays 69 68
Avg Gain 4.0 4.2
Net Yards Rushing 143 137
Rush Attempts 41 33
Avg Rush Yards 3.5 4.2
Net Yards Passing 132 148
Comp. - Att. 16-28 18-35
Yards Per Pass 4.7 4.2
Sacked - Yards Lost 2-22 3-11
Penalties - Yards 4-35 9-98
Touchdowns 3 2
Rushing TDs 1 1
Passing TDs 2 1
Other 0 0
Turnovers 2 1
Fumbles - Lost 2-0 1-0
Int. Thrown 2 1
Punts - Avg 5-40.6 7-45.4
Return Yards 65 20
Punts - Returns 1-0 3-13
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 1-65 2-7
Kicking 4/4 3/3
Extra Points 3/3 2/2
Field Goals 1/1 1/1
Safeties 0 0
1234T
14 Texas 9-3 7014324
Kansas 3-9 0001717
O/U 50.5, KANSAS +15.5
Memorial Stadium (Lawrence, KS) Lawrence, KS
 132 PASS YDS 148
143 RUSH YDS 137
275 TOTAL YDS 285
Texas
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
S. Ehlinger 11 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
57.1% 154 2 2 112.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
64.4% 2774 23 4 147.5
S. Ehlinger 16/28 154 2 2
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
T. Watson 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
14 79 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
154 656 3
T. Watson 14 79 0 31
K. Ingram 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
13 51 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
129 676 3
K. Ingram 13 51 0 10
D. Jamison 17 DB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 14 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 8 0
D. Jamison 2 14 0 8
D. Young 32 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
42 153 0
D. Young 1 4 0 4
S. Ehlinger 11 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 1 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
128 376 11
S. Ehlinger 8 1 1 9
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
De. Duvernay 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 47 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
36 468 4
De. Duvernay 3 47 0 22
C. Johnson 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 38 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
57 768 6
C. Johnson 4 38 1 26
L. Humphrey 84 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 25 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
72 1058 8
L. Humphrey 2 25 0 20
A. Beck 47 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 24 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
26 256 2
A. Beck 2 24 1 19
T. Watson 5 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
20 137 3
T. Watson 2 11 0 10
K. Ingram 26 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
21 123 2
K. Ingram 1 4 0 4
D. Jamison 17 DB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 5 0
D. Jamison 1 3 0 3
J. Heard 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 88 0
J. Heard 1 2 0 2
Defense T-A SACK INT
B. Jones 19 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-0 2 0.0
B. Jones 7-0 0.0 0
C. Sterns 7 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-1 4 0.0
C. Sterns 7-1 0.0 0
A. Wheeler 45 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
A. Wheeler 6-0 0.0 0
K. Boyd 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 1 0.0
K. Boyd 4-0 0.0 0
M. Roach 32 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
M. Roach 4-0 0.0 0
B. Foster 25 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 1 0.0
B. Foster 3-0 0.0 0
J. Ossai 46 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
J. Ossai 3-2 0.0 0
P. Locke III 11 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
P. Locke III 3-1 0.0 0
J. McCulloch 23 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 1.0
J. McCulloch 2-0 1.0 1
C. Omenihu 90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
C. Omenihu 2-0 1.0 0
B. Hager 44 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
B. Hager 2-0 0.0 0
D. Davis 18 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
D. Davis 1-0 0.0 0
A. Cook 4 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
A. Cook 1-0 1.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Dicker 17 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 3/3
SEASON FG XP
1/1 3/3
C. Dicker 1/1 34 3/3 6
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
R. Bujcevski 8 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 40.6 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
54 40.4 0
R. Bujcevski 5 40.6 0 46
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
B. Jones 19 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
6 10.8 0 0
B. Jones 1 0.0 0 0
Kansas
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
P. Bender 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
51.4% 159 1 1 93.3
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
57% 1894 13 3 118.1
P. Bender 18/35 159 1 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
P. Williams Jr. 1 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
16 103 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
16 103 1
P. Williams Jr. 16 103 1 57
D. Williams 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 37 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
55 231 0
D. Williams 10 37 0 6
K. Herbert 10 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
113 499 5
K. Herbert 4 8 0 7
P. Bender 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 -11 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
35 -156 0
P. Bender 3 -11 0 0
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
D. Charlot 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 53 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 178 2
D. Charlot 3 53 1 31
S. Robinson Jr. 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 32 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
28 330 1
S. Robinson Jr. 3 32 0 13
J. Booker 88 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 23 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
31 344 5
J. Booker 2 23 0 15
K. Johnson Jr. 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 22 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
30 309 2
K. Johnson Jr. 3 22 0 13
S. Sims Jr. 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
53 535 4
S. Sims Jr. 5 13 0 6
P. Williams Jr. 1 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 12 0
P. Williams Jr. 1 12 0 12
K. Herbert 10 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 39 0
K. Herbert 1 4 0 4
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Dineen Jr. 29 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
11-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
11-3 1 0.0
J. Dineen Jr. 11-3 0.0 0
B. Torneden 1 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 1 0.0
B. Torneden 5-0 0.0 0
D. Wise 96 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 1.0
D. Wise 5-0 1.0 0
S. Taylor 8 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 3 0.0
S. Taylor 5-0 0.0 1
K. Loneker Jr. 47 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 1 0.0
K. Loneker Jr. 4-1 0.0 0
M. Lee 11 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 1 0.0
M. Lee 4-1 0.0 0
C. Harris 2 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 1 0.0
C. Harris 4-1 0.0 0
B. Lipscomb 58 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
B. Lipscomb 3-0 1.0 0
H. Defense 13 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 3 0.0
H. Defense 3-0 0.0 0
K. Simmons 98 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
K. Simmons 2-0 0.0 0
A. Kamara 5 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
A. Kamara 2-0 0.0 0
K. Johnson 15 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Johnson 1-0 0.0 0
C. Cole III 94 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Cole III 1-0 0.0 0
I. Holani 6 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
I. Holani 0-1 0.0 0
N. Stevens-McKenzie 9 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
N. Stevens-McKenzie 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
G. Rui 7 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 2/2
SEASON FG XP
12/17 28/28
G. Rui 1/1 45 2/2 5
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
K. Thompson 80 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
7 45.4 3
SEASON NO AVG IN20
69 43.3 3
K. Thompson 7 45.4 3 76
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Miller Jr. 22 S
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 -12.0 -12 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 -12.0 0 0
T. Miller Jr. 1 -12.0 -12 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
K. Lassiter II 83 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 4.3 13 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
14 5.6 13 0
K. Lassiter II 3 4.3 13 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:55 TEXAS 2 5:14 11 98 TD
6:48 TEXAS 4 5:05 9 30 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:52 TEXAS 8 3:24 7 27 Punt
5:11 KANSAS 40 0:42 5 18 INT
0:50 TEXAS 30 0:20 3 0 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:14 KANSAS 35 0:00 8 8 Punt
10:53 TEXAS 48 2:09 6 52 TD
5:39 TEXAS 40 4:30 11 60 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:44 KANSAS 35 0:38 4 43 INT
12:50 KANSAS 25 1:10 5 8 FG
9:22 TEXAS 22 1:30 3 5 Punt
3:27 KANSAS 35 0:00 2 0
1:42 KANSAS 35 0:47 4 12
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 TEXAS 35 1:00 4 3 Punt
8:35 TEXAS 35 1:42 6 -5 Punt
1:38 KANSAS 32 1:07 9 16 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:24 KANSAS 22 3:34 7 -4 Fumble
3:55 KANSAS 16 3:01 8 29 Punt
0:24 KANSAS 37 0:00 1 5 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:44 KANSAS 10 1:14 3 6 Punt
8:40 TEXAS 35 2:57 11 25 Downs
1:02 TEXAS 35 0:46 6 65 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:26 TEXAS 22 0:08 2 -3 INT
11:00 TEXAS 35 0:58 5 13 Punt
7:09 KANSAS 30 3:38 10 70 TD
3:25 KANSAS 43 1:36 8 42 FG
