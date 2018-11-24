|
|
|OKLA
|WVU
Slugfest: No. 6 Oklahoma outlasts No. 12 WVU 59-56
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) No. 6 Oklahoma has been scoffed at for handing points and yards to opponents like presents, and it wasn't any different against No. 12 West Virginia. Yet a couple of defensive gems now have the Sooners playing for their fourth straight Big 12 championship.
Oklahoma scored two defensive touchdowns to support another brilliant performance by Kyler Murray and the Sooners beat No. 12 West Virginia 59-56 Friday night to earn a spot in next week's title game.
Oklahoma (11-1, 8-1, No. 6 CFP) survived a wild and mostly defenseless affair that featured 1,372 yards of offense to earn a rematch Dec. 1 in Arlington, Texas, against No. 11 Texas, which beat Kansas earlier Friday.
''We'll certainly be excited to play those guys,'' Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley said. ''But, more than anything, one huge goal we set out was we want to be the only team ever to win four of these in a row.''
Oklahoma also kept its College Football Playoff chances alive. The Sooners remain the only Big 12 team that West Virginia (8-3, 6-3, No. 13 CFP) hasn't beaten since the Mountaineers joined the league in 2012.
Oklahoma players sang West Virginia's anthem, John Denver's ''Take Me Home, Country Roads'' on the way to the locker room after the game.
''It was fun,'' Murray said. ''There's no other way to describe it.''
Murray finished 20 of 27 for 364 yards and three touchdown passes and converted a late fourth down to seal a matchup of Heisman Trophy hopefuls. West Virginia's Will Grier threw for four touchdowns and a career-high 539 yards on 32 of 49 passing. But Grier lost two fumbles, both of which were returned for touchdowns.
''When you score two touchdowns defensively, you like your chances,'' Riley said.
Oklahoma linebacker Caleb Kelly had a 12-yard TD return in the second quarter.
With the Mountaineers trying to regain momentum early in the fourth, Grier was spun around by defensive end Kenneth Mann during a scramble and lost the ball. Oklahoma linebacker Curtis Bolton picked it up and ran 48 yards for a touchdown to put the Sooners ahead 59-49.
''I'm disappointed for our seniors. We fought hard and came up a little bit short,'' West Virginia coach Dana Holgorsen said. ''As well as we played offensively, giving them 14 points is inexcusable.''
Grier said he was trying to throw the ball out of bounds when Mann hit him.
''They got to me quite a bit tonight,'' he said ''To scoop and score both of those is pretty impressive on their part. They made some plays.''
Martell Pettaway's 17-yard TD run with 4:20 left made it a one-score game. But Oklahoma recovered the ensuing onside kick and ran out the clock, thanks to Murray, who found CeeDee Lamb for 8 yards on a fourth-and-5 with 2:10 from the West Virginia 40.
THE TAKEAWAY
Oklahoma: The Sooners were unremarkable on defense yet again, but those two stellar plays were the difference. On offense the Sooners surpassed 290 rushing yards for the sixth straight game, coinciding with their six-game winning streak. They also improved their national-best road winning streak to 20 games dating to the 2014 season.
West Virginia: The Mountaineers matched the Sooners punch for punch offensively but made a few more mistakes than Oklahoma and finished the regular season with two straight losses, a huge disappointment for a team that believed they had the right mix to win their first league championship. The Mountaineers will also likely miss out on a New Year's Six bowl for the seventh straight season.
''We didn't make our goal,'' Holgorsen said. ''It's a damn shame.''
BIG PERFORMANCES
Oklahoma leading receiver Marquise Brown was Murray's favorite target again. Brown had 11 grabs for 243 yards and two scores. West Virginia's Gary Jennings finished with seven catches for a career-high 225 yards. He and David Sills caught two TDs apiece.
The Sooners' Kennedy Brooks ran for a season-high 182 yards while Murray had 115 yards on the ground, including a 55-yard TD. He averaged 12.7 yards per rush.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
West Virginia will fall in the AP Top 25 but should maintain a top-20 ranking.
UP NEXT:
Oklahoma: Meets Texas, which beat the Sooners 48-45 on Oct. 6 in Dallas. Oklahoma is going after its fourth straight league title.
West Virginia: Will await the Dec. 2 announcement of its bowl destination.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|25
|33
|Rushing
|11
|10
|Passing
|14
|20
|Penalty
|0
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|4-9
|13-19
|4th Down Conv
|2-2
|2-3
|Total Net Yards
|668
|697
|Total Plays
|65
|90
|Avg Gain
|10.3
|7.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|304
|165
|Rush Attempts
|38
|41
|Avg Rush Yards
|8.0
|4.0
|Net Yards Passing
|364
|532
|Comp. - Att.
|20-27
|32-49
|Yards Per Pass
|13.5
|10.9
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|0-0
|2-7
|Penalties - Yards
|6-60
|5-60
|Touchdowns
|8
|8
|Rushing TDs
|3
|4
|Passing TDs
|3
|4
|Other
|2
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|2-2
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|1-45.0
|2-38.0
|Return Yards
|121
|19
|Punts - Returns
|1-4
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|6-117
|1-19
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-0
|Kicking
|9/9
|8/8
|Extra Points
|8/8
|8/8
|Field Goals
|1/1
|0/0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|364
|PASS YDS
|532
|
|
|304
|RUSH YDS
|165
|
|
|668
|TOTAL YDS
|697
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
Ky. Murray 1 QB
|Ky. Murray
|20/27
|364
|3
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Brooks 26 RB
|K. Brooks
|21
|182
|1
|68
|
Ky. Murray 1 QB
|Ky. Murray
|9
|114
|1
|55
|
T. Sermon 4 RB
|T. Sermon
|5
|12
|1
|4
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Brown 5 WR
|M. Brown
|11
|243
|2
|65
|
C. Lamb 2 WR
|C. Lamb
|5
|53
|0
|23
|
C. Meier 45 FB
|C. Meier
|2
|46
|0
|25
|
G. Calcaterra 80 TE
|G. Calcaterra
|2
|22
|1
|20
|
T. Sermon 4 RB
|T. Sermon
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Kelly 19 LB
|C. Kelly
|12-3
|1.0
|0
|
Ke. Murray 9 LB
|Ke. Murray
|10-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Bolton 18 LB
|C. Bolton
|8-2
|0.0
|0
|
R. Barnes 20 S
|R. Barnes
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Bledsoe 72 DE
|A. Bledsoe
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Brown 6 CB
|T. Brown
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Gallimore 90 DL
|N. Gallimore
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Turner-Yell 32 S
|D. Turner-Yell
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Mann 55 DE
|K. Mann
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
T. Norwood 13 CB
|T. Norwood
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Motley 11 CB
|P. Motley
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Perkins 7 DE
|R. Perkins
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
B. Radley-Hiles 44 DB
|B. Radley-Hiles
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Overton 97 DT
|M. Overton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Faamatau 91 DT
|D. Faamatau
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Seibert 43 K
|A. Seibert
|1/1
|37
|8/8
|11
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Seibert 43 K
|A. Seibert
|1
|45.0
|0
|45
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Brown 6 CB
|T. Brown
|6
|19.5
|43
|0
|
N. Basquine 83 WR
|N. Basquine
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Lamb 2 WR
|C. Lamb
|1
|4.0
|4
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
W. Grier 7 QB
|W. Grier
|32/49
|539
|4
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. McKoy 6 RB
|K. McKoy
|16
|81
|1
|33
|
M. Pettaway 32 RB
|M. Pettaway
|15
|76
|2
|17
|
L. Brown 4 RB
|L. Brown
|5
|30
|0
|16
|
W. Grier 7 QB
|W. Grier
|5
|-22
|1
|2
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
G. Jennings Jr. 12 WR
|G. Jennings Jr.
|7
|225
|2
|75
|
D. Sills V 13 WR
|D. Sills V
|8
|131
|2
|41
|
D. Maiden 82 WR
|D. Maiden
|3
|52
|0
|30
|
T. Wesco 88 TE
|T. Wesco
|4
|49
|0
|20
|
J. Haskins 84 TE
|J. Haskins
|2
|24
|0
|17
|
K. McKoy 6 RB
|K. McKoy
|2
|24
|0
|21
|
M. Simms 8 WR
|M. Simms
|2
|17
|0
|14
|
T. Simmons 1 WR
|T. Simmons
|3
|13
|0
|7
|
S. James 81 WR
|S. James
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
M. Pettaway 32 RB
|M. Pettaway
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Askew-Henry 6 S
|D. Askew-Henry
|8-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Norwood 4 CB
|J. Norwood
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Robinson Jr. 2 S
|K. Robinson Jr.
|7-0
|0.0
|1
|
J. Stewart 9 LB
|J. Stewart
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Washington 28 CB
|K. Washington
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Long Jr. 11 LB
|D. Long Jr.
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Avery Jr. 3 S
|T. Avery Jr.
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Sandwisch 31 LB
|Z. Sandwisch
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Rose 5 DL
|E. Rose
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Long 22 CB
|J. Long
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Robinson 12 DL
|J. Robinson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
Da. Stills 55 DL
|Da. Stills
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
E. Staley 30 K
|E. Staley
|0/0
|0
|8/8
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Kinney 15 P
|B. Kinney
|2
|38.0
|0
|43
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Bush 14 RB
|T. Bush
|1
|19.0
|19
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
-
BALLST
MIAOH
21
42
Final ESPN2/ESPN+
-
NILL
WMICH
21
28
Final ESPNU
-
COLOST
AF
19
27
Final CBSSN
-
18MISSST
MISS
35
3
Final ESPN
-
NEB
IOWA
28
31
Final FOX
-
HOU
MEMP
31
52
Final ABC
-
14TEXAS
KANSAS
24
17
Final FS1
-
CMICH
TOLEDO
13
51
Final ESP3
-
BUFF
BGREEN
44
14
Final ESPU
-
EMICH
KENTST
28
20
Final ESP3
-
AKRON
OHIO
28
49
Final CBSSN
-
ARK
MIZZOU
0
38
Final CBS
-
CSTCAR
SALA
28
31
Final ESP+
-
UVA
VATECH
31
34
Final/OT ABC
-
ECU
CINCY
6
56
Final CBSSN
-
OREG
OREGST
55
15
Final FS1
-
9UCF
SFLA
38
10
Final ESPN
-
6OKLA
13WVU
59
56
Final ESPN
-
16WASH
8WASHST
28
15
Final FOX
-
4MICH
10OHIOST
0
054 O/U
+4.5
Sat 12:00pm FOX
-
NAVY
TULANE
0
053 O/U
-6.5
Sat 12:00pm ESPU
-
PURDUE
IND
0
064.5 O/U
+3.5
Sat 12:00pm ESP2
-
BAYLOR
TXTECH
0
063.5 O/U
-5
Sat 12:00pm FS1
-
WKY
LATECH
0
049 O/U
-10.5
Sat 12:00pm CBSSN
-
20CUSE
BC
0
058.5 O/U
-6.5
Sat 12:00pm ESPN
-
MRSHL
FIU
0
052.5 O/U
+3
Sat 12:00pm FBOOK
-
11FLA
FSU
0
052 O/U
+7.5
Sat 12:00pm ABC
-
GATECH
5UGA
0
059.5 O/U
-17
Sat 12:00pm SECN
-
NCST
UNC
0
058.5 O/U
+6.5
Sat 12:20pm
-
WAKE
DUKE
0
059.5 O/U
-10.5
Sat 12:30pm
-
ODU
RICE
0
063 O/U
+7.5
Sat 1:00pm ESP+
-
GAS
GAST
0
058.5 O/U
+10.5
Sat 2:00pm ESP+
-
NMEXST
LIB
0
0
Sat 2:00pm ESP3
-
WYO
NMEX
0
044 O/U
+7
Sat 2:30pm ATSN
-
TROY
APLST
0
047 O/U
-11
Sat 2:30pm ESP+
-
STNFRD
UCLA
0
060.5 O/U
+7
Sat 3:00pm PACN
-
USM
UTEP
0
045 O/U
+13.5
Sat 3:00pm ESP+
-
LALAF
LAMON
0
071.5 O/U
-2.5
Sat 3:00pm ESP+
-
UAB
MTSU
0
051.5 O/U
+3
Sat 3:00pm ESP3
-
MINN
WISC
0
053.5 O/U
-12
Sat 3:30pm ESPN2
-
ILL
19NWEST
0
058 O/U
-16.5
Sat 3:30pm BTN
-
SMU
TULSA
0
056 O/U
+3
Sat 3:30pm CBSSN
-
ARIZST
ARIZ
0
064.5 O/U
+1.5
Sat 3:30pm FS1
-
AUBURN
1BAMA
0
052.5 O/U
-24.5
Sat 3:30pm CBS
-
MD
12PSU
0
052.5 O/U
-13.5
Sat 3:30pm ABC
-
TEMPLE
UCONN
0
067 O/U
+30.5
Sat 3:30pm ESPU
-
24PITT
MIAMI
0
047 O/U
-4.5
Sat 3:30pm ESPN
-
TENN
VANDY
0
051 O/U
-3
Sat 4:00pm SECN
-
RUT
MICHST
0
036.5 O/U
-26.5
Sat 4:00pm FOX
-
ARKST
TXSTSM
0
051 O/U
+11
Sat 4:00pm ESP3
-
CHARLO
FAU
0
054.5 O/U
-17.5
Sat 6:00pm
-
NTEXAS
TXSA
0
051.5 O/U
+24.5
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
SJST
FRESNO
0
049.5 O/U
-32
Sat 7:00pm ESPU
-
COLO
CAL
0
043 O/U
-12.5
Sat 7:00pm PACN
-
KSTATE
25IOWAST
0
040.5 O/U
-12.5
Sat 7:00pm FS1
-
SC
2CLEM
0
058 O/U
-26.5
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
15UK
LVILLE
0
052.5 O/U
+16.5
Sat 7:00pm ESPN2
-
7LSU
22TXAM
0
047.5 O/U
-3.5
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
3ND
USC
0
054 O/U
+11
Sat 8:00pm ABC
-
OKLAST
TCU
0
055.5 O/U
+5
Sat 8:00pm FOX
-
NEVADA
UNLV
0
060.5 O/U
+14
Sat 9:30pm CBSSN
-
BYU
17UTAH
0
044.5 O/U
-11.5
Sat 10:00pm FS1
-
21UTAHST
23BOISE
0
067 O/U
-3
Sat 10:15pm ESPN
-
HAWAII
SDGST
0
054 O/U
-17.5
Sat 10:30pm ESPU