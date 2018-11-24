Drive Chart
  Nov 24, 2018

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) No. 6 Oklahoma has been scoffed at for handing points and yards to opponents like presents, and it wasn't any different against No. 12 West Virginia. Yet a couple of defensive gems now have the Sooners playing for their fourth straight Big 12 championship.

Oklahoma scored two defensive touchdowns to support another brilliant performance by Kyler Murray and the Sooners beat No. 12 West Virginia 59-56 Friday night to earn a spot in next week's title game.

Oklahoma (11-1, 8-1, No. 6 CFP) survived a wild and mostly defenseless affair that featured 1,372 yards of offense to earn a rematch Dec. 1 in Arlington, Texas, against No. 11 Texas, which beat Kansas earlier Friday.

''We'll certainly be excited to play those guys,'' Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley said. ''But, more than anything, one huge goal we set out was we want to be the only team ever to win four of these in a row.''

Oklahoma also kept its College Football Playoff chances alive. The Sooners remain the only Big 12 team that West Virginia (8-3, 6-3, No. 13 CFP) hasn't beaten since the Mountaineers joined the league in 2012.

Oklahoma players sang West Virginia's anthem, John Denver's ''Take Me Home, Country Roads'' on the way to the locker room after the game.

''It was fun,'' Murray said. ''There's no other way to describe it.''

Murray finished 20 of 27 for 364 yards and three touchdown passes and converted a late fourth down to seal a matchup of Heisman Trophy hopefuls. West Virginia's Will Grier threw for four touchdowns and a career-high 539 yards on 32 of 49 passing. But Grier lost two fumbles, both of which were returned for touchdowns.

''When you score two touchdowns defensively, you like your chances,'' Riley said.

Oklahoma linebacker Caleb Kelly had a 12-yard TD return in the second quarter.

With the Mountaineers trying to regain momentum early in the fourth, Grier was spun around by defensive end Kenneth Mann during a scramble and lost the ball. Oklahoma linebacker Curtis Bolton picked it up and ran 48 yards for a touchdown to put the Sooners ahead 59-49.

''I'm disappointed for our seniors. We fought hard and came up a little bit short,'' West Virginia coach Dana Holgorsen said. ''As well as we played offensively, giving them 14 points is inexcusable.''

Grier said he was trying to throw the ball out of bounds when Mann hit him.

''They got to me quite a bit tonight,'' he said ''To scoop and score both of those is pretty impressive on their part. They made some plays.''

Martell Pettaway's 17-yard TD run with 4:20 left made it a one-score game. But Oklahoma recovered the ensuing onside kick and ran out the clock, thanks to Murray, who found CeeDee Lamb for 8 yards on a fourth-and-5 with 2:10 from the West Virginia 40.

THE TAKEAWAY

Oklahoma: The Sooners were unremarkable on defense yet again, but those two stellar plays were the difference. On offense the Sooners surpassed 290 rushing yards for the sixth straight game, coinciding with their six-game winning streak. They also improved their national-best road winning streak to 20 games dating to the 2014 season.

West Virginia: The Mountaineers matched the Sooners punch for punch offensively but made a few more mistakes than Oklahoma and finished the regular season with two straight losses, a huge disappointment for a team that believed they had the right mix to win their first league championship. The Mountaineers will also likely miss out on a New Year's Six bowl for the seventh straight season.

''We didn't make our goal,'' Holgorsen said. ''It's a damn shame.''

BIG PERFORMANCES

Oklahoma leading receiver Marquise Brown was Murray's favorite target again. Brown had 11 grabs for 243 yards and two scores. West Virginia's Gary Jennings finished with seven catches for a career-high 225 yards. He and David Sills caught two TDs apiece.

The Sooners' Kennedy Brooks ran for a season-high 182 yards while Murray had 115 yards on the ground, including a 55-yard TD. He averaged 12.7 yards per rush.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

West Virginia will fall in the AP Top 25 but should maintain a top-20 ranking.

UP NEXT:

Oklahoma: Meets Texas, which beat the Sooners 48-45 on Oct. 6 in Dallas. Oklahoma is going after its fourth straight league title.

West Virginia: Will await the Dec. 2 announcement of its bowl destination.

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 4:20
30-E.Staley extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
59
56
Touchdown 4:26
32-M.Pettaway runs 17 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
95
yds
02:57
pos
59
55
Point After TD 9:58
43-A.Seibert extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
59
49
Touchdown 10:15
7-W.Grier sacked at OKL 48 for -6 yards FUMBLES (55-K.Mann). 18-C.Bolton runs 48 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
0:00
pos
58
49
Point After TD 11:19
43-A.Seibert extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
52
49
Touchdown 11:24
1-K.Murray complete to 80-G.Calcaterra. 80-G.Calcaterra runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
65
yds
00:08
pos
51
49
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:17
30-E.Staley extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
45
49
Touchdown 0:27
7-W.Grier complete to 12-G.Jennings. 12-G.Jennings runs 75 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
65
yds
00:08
pos
45
48
Point After TD 0:35
43-A.Seibert extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
45
42
Touchdown 0:48
1-K.Murray complete to 5-M.Brown. 5-M.Brown runs 45 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
65
yds
01:04
pos
44
42
Point After TD 1:52
30-E.Staley extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
38
42
Touchdown 2:00
7-W.Grier runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
14
plays
80
yds
04:12
pos
38
41
Field Goal 6:12
43-A.Seibert 37 yards Field Goal is Good.
11
plays
50
yds
04:20
pos
38
35
Point After TD 10:32
30-E.Staley extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
35
35
Touchdown 10:41
7-W.Grier complete to 12-G.Jennings. 12-G.Jennings runs 57 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
80
yds
01:46
pos
35
34
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:18
30-E.Staley extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
35
28
Touchdown 0:22
6-K.McKoy runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
14
plays
65
yds
02:44
pos
35
27
Point After TD 3:06
43-A.Seibert extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
35
21
Touchdown 3:15
7-W.Grier sacked at WVU 12 for -12 yards FUMBLES (19-C.Kelly). 19-C.Kelly runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
76
yds
0:00
pos
34
21
Point After TD 3:30
43-A.Seibert extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
28
21
Touchdown 3:42
26-K.Brooks runs 68 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
65
yds
00:32
pos
27
21
Point After TD 4:14
30-E.Staley extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
21
Touchdown 4:20
7-W.Grier complete to 13-D.Sills. 13-D.Sills runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
80
yds
02:52
pos
21
20
Point After TD 7:12
43-A.Seibert extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
14
Touchdown 7:16
4-T.Sermon runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
2
plays
66
yds
00:46
pos
20
14
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 1:31
43-A.Seibert extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
14
Touchdown 1:45
1-K.Murray complete to 5-M.Brown. 5-M.Brown runs 25 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
65
yds
02:06
pos
13
14
Point After TD 3:51
30-E.Staley extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
14
Touchdown 3:55
32-M.Pettaway runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
65
yds
03:24
pos
7
13
Point After TD 7:19
43-A.Seibert extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
7
Touchdown 7:31
1-K.Murray runs 55 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
65
yds
02:38
pos
6
7
Point After TD 10:09
30-E.Staley extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 10:16
7-W.Grier complete to 13-D.Sills. 13-D.Sills runs 41 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
75
yds
04:44
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 25 33
Rushing 11 10
Passing 14 20
Penalty 0 3
3rd Down Conv 4-9 13-19
4th Down Conv 2-2 2-3
Total Net Yards 668 697
Total Plays 65 90
Avg Gain 10.3 7.7
Net Yards Rushing 304 165
Rush Attempts 38 41
Avg Rush Yards 8.0 4.0
Net Yards Passing 364 532
Comp. - Att. 20-27 32-49
Yards Per Pass 13.5 10.9
Sacked - Yards Lost 0-0 2-7
Penalties - Yards 6-60 5-60
Touchdowns 8 8
Rushing TDs 3 4
Passing TDs 3 4
Other 2 0
Turnovers 2 2
Fumbles - Lost 1-1 2-2
Int. Thrown 1 0
Punts - Avg 1-45.0 2-38.0
Return Yards 121 19
Punts - Returns 1-4 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 6-117 1-19
Int. - Returns 0-0 1-0
Kicking 9/9 8/8
Extra Points 8/8 8/8
Field Goals 1/1 0/0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
6 Oklahoma 11-1 1421101459
13 West Virginia 8-3 141421756
O/U 86.5, WVU +3
Milan Puskar Stadium Morgantown, WV
 364 PASS YDS 532
304 RUSH YDS 165
668 TOTAL YDS 697
Oklahoma
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
Ky. Murray 1 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
74.1% 364 3 1 216.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
70.6% 3674 37 7 206.8
Ky. Murray 20/27 364 3 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
K. Brooks 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
21 182 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
103 993 12
K. Brooks 21 182 1 68
Ky. Murray 1 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 114 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
113 853 11
Ky. Murray 9 114 1 55
T. Sermon 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 12 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
137 863 11
T. Sermon 5 12 1 4
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
M. Brown 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
11 243 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
70 1264 10
M. Brown 11 243 2 65
C. Lamb 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 53 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
51 882 9
C. Lamb 5 53 0 23
C. Meier 45 FB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 46 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 269 4
C. Meier 2 46 0 25
G. Calcaterra 80 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 22 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
22 340 4
G. Calcaterra 2 22 1 20
T. Sermon 4 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 178 0
T. Sermon 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
C. Kelly 19 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
12-3 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
12-3 0 1.0
C. Kelly 12-3 1.0 0
Ke. Murray 9 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
10-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
10-0 0 0.0
Ke. Murray 10-0 0.0 0
C. Bolton 18 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-2 0 0.0
C. Bolton 8-2 0.0 0
R. Barnes 20 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-1 1 0.0
R. Barnes 7-1 0.0 0
A. Bledsoe 72 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
A. Bledsoe 5-1 0.0 0
T. Brown 6 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
T. Brown 4-0 0.0 0
N. Gallimore 90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
N. Gallimore 3-1 0.0 0
D. Turner-Yell 32 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
D. Turner-Yell 3-1 0.0 0
K. Mann 55 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 1 1.0
K. Mann 3-0 1.0 0
T. Norwood 13 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
T. Norwood 3-0 0.0 0
P. Motley 11 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 3 0.0
P. Motley 2-0 0.0 0
R. Perkins 7 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
R. Perkins 2-0 1.0 0
B. Radley-Hiles 44 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
B. Radley-Hiles 2-0 0.0 0
M. Overton 97 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Overton 1-0 0.0 0
D. Faamatau 91 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
D. Faamatau 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
A. Seibert 43 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 8/8
SEASON FG XP
12/14 79/80
A. Seibert 1/1 37 8/8 11
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
A. Seibert 43 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 45.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
27 41.1 0
A. Seibert 1 45.0 0 45
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Brown 6 CB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
6 19.5 43 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
26 23.8 43 0
T. Brown 6 19.5 43 0
N. Basquine 83 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
N. Basquine 1 0.0 0 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
C. Lamb 2 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 4.0 4 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
15 14.3 4 0
C. Lamb 1 4.0 4 0
West Virginia
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
W. Grier 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
65.3% 539 4 0 184.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
67% 3864 37 8 175.5
W. Grier 32/49 539 4 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
K. McKoy 6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
16 81 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
128 729 7
K. McKoy 16 81 1 33
M. Pettaway 32 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
15 76 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
94 562 6
M. Pettaway 15 76 2 17
L. Brown 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 30 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
87 433 4
L. Brown 5 30 0 16
W. Grier 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 -22 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
48 -90 3
W. Grier 5 -22 1 2
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
G. Jennings Jr. 12 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
7 225 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
54 917 13
G. Jennings Jr. 7 225 2 75
D. Sills V 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
8 131 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
61 896 15
D. Sills V 8 131 2 41
D. Maiden 82 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 52 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 130 1
D. Maiden 3 52 0 30
T. Wesco 88 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 49 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
24 352 1
T. Wesco 4 49 0 20
J. Haskins 84 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 24 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
16 148 1
J. Haskins 2 24 0 17
K. McKoy 6 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 24 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
16 221 1
K. McKoy 2 24 0 21
M. Simms 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 17 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
46 699 2
M. Simms 2 17 0 14
T. Simmons 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
22 277 1
T. Simmons 3 13 0 7
S. James 81 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 0
S. James 1 4 0 4
M. Pettaway 32 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 61 1
M. Pettaway 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
D. Askew-Henry 6 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-0 2 0.0
D. Askew-Henry 8-0 0.0 0
J. Norwood 4 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
J. Norwood 7-0 0.0 0
K. Robinson Jr. 2 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-0 3 0.0
K. Robinson Jr. 7-0 0.0 1
J. Stewart 9 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
J. Stewart 5-1 0.0 0
K. Washington 28 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 3 0.0
K. Washington 5-0 0.0 0
D. Long Jr. 11 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
D. Long Jr. 5-0 0.0 0
T. Avery Jr. 3 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 2 0.0
T. Avery Jr. 4-1 0.0 0
Z. Sandwisch 31 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
Z. Sandwisch 3-0 0.0 0
E. Rose 5 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
E. Rose 2-0 0.0 0
J. Long 22 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Long 1-0 0.0 0
J. Robinson 12 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
J. Robinson 1-1 0.0 0
Da. Stills 55 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
Da. Stills 0-2 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
E. Staley 30 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 8/8
SEASON FG XP
12/16 59/59
E. Staley 0/0 0 8/8 8
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
B. Kinney 15 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 38.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
36 41.1 0
B. Kinney 2 38.0 0 43
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Bush 14 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 19.0 19 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
6 19.8 19 0
T. Bush 1 19.0 19 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:09 WVU 35 2:38 8 65 TD
3:51 WVU 35 2:06 8 65 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:24 OKLA 10 2:07 8 52 Fumble
8:02 OKLA 34 0:46 2 66 TD
4:14 WVU 35 0:32 3 65 TD
0:18 WVU 35 0:00 2 -16 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:12 WVU 35 0:00 6 -15 INT
10:32 WVU 35 4:20 11 62 FG
1:52 WVU 35 1:04 5 65 TD
0:17 WVU 35 0:08 10 65 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:13 OKLA 42 1:50 5 13 Punt
4:20 WVU 35 2:59 9 28
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 OKLA 35 4:44 11 75 TD
7:19 OKLA 35 3:24 11 65 TD
1:31 OKLA 35 1:19 14 65 Downs
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
8:55 WVU 22 0:47 3 5 Punt
7:12 OKLA 35 2:52 9 75 TD
3:30 OKLA 35 0:00 3 -25 TD
3:06 OKLA 35 2:44 14 65 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:27 WVU 20 1:46 5 80 TD
6:12 OKLA 35 4:12 14 75 TD
0:35 OKLA 35 0:08 4 65 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:19 OKLA 35 0:49 5 75 TD
9:58 OKLA 35 0:40 4 -10 Punt
7:23 WVU 20 2:57 10 80 TD
