|
|
|ARK
|MIZZOU
Lock leads Missouri in rout of Arkansas
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) In his final home game, Missouri quarterback Drew Lock rushed for two touchdowns and threw for two more as the Tigers beat Arkansas 38-0 on a damp and dreary Friday.
Lock completed 16 of 25 passes for 221 yards, surpassing the 3,000-yard mark for the third straight season.
''He's done a heck of a job of being Drew, being what we need him to be and playing really well at a high level,'' Missouri coach Barry Odom said. ''He left his mark.''
Emanuel Hall caught both touchdown passes and finished with six receptions for 153 yards. Larry Rountree rushed 29 times for 119 yards to exceed 1,000 yards for the season.
The Tigers (8-4, 4-4 Southeastern Conference) took advantage of two turnovers to take control early in the second quarter. Arkansas quarterback Ty Storey threw a pass into the chest of linebacker Terez Hall, whose interception set up Lock for his second rushing touchdown of the game. On the next possession, Missouri defensive tackle Jordan Elliott blindsided Storey, and defensive end Akial Byers - a native of Fayetteville, Arkansas - pounced on the fumble in the end zone as the Tigers took a 21-0 lead.
It was a forgettable end to a difficult debut season for Arkansas coach Chad Morris. The Razorbacks (2-10, 0-8) managed just 187 total yards. Freshman Connor Noland replaced Storey in the second quarter and completed 5 of 17 passes for 98 yards.
''No one wants to lose,'' Morris said. ''Losing is not acceptable in this program. As we move forward in this program, we've got to continue to develop these young men. That's our No. 1 focus right now.''
Elliott had three sacks for the Tigers after entering the game with no sacks in the first 11 games.
Odom improved to 3-0 against Arkansas, which is Missouri's designated SEC cross-division rival. Overall, Missouri is 4-1 against the Razorbacks since joining the SEC.
THE TAKEAWAY
Arkansas: The Razorbacks posted their fewest wins since going 2-8 in 1952. This is the second time Arkansas went winless in SEC play. In Bret Bielema's first season as coach in 2013, the Razorbacks were 0-8.
Missouri: In an effort to boost sagging attendance, Odom publicly offered to buy tickets to Friday's game for any fans who wanted to attend. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported that Missouri took orders for 5,537 tickets, with an estimated cost to Odom of $138,425. But heavy rain and temperatures in the 40s no doubt kept fans away as attendance was announced at 52,482 but appeared far smaller than that.
UP NEXT
Arkansas: Morris will have plenty of time to put the finishing touches on a promising recruiting class that already has 24 verbal commitments and is ranked No. 12 nationally by Rivals.com.
Missouri: The Tigers will play in their second straight bowl game and their 11th in the last 14 years.
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|12
|17
|Rushing
|5
|8
|Passing
|6
|8
|Penalty
|1
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|3-16
|8-17
|4th Down Conv
|1-4
|1-2
|Total Net Yards
|129
|408
|Total Plays
|64
|69
|Avg Gain
|2.0
|5.9
|Net Yards Rushing
|52
|181
|Rush Attempts
|39
|42
|Avg Rush Yards
|1.3
|4.3
|Net Yards Passing
|77
|227
|Comp. - Att.
|10-25
|17-27
|Yards Per Pass
|3.1
|8.4
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|5-58
|0-0
|Penalties - Yards
|4-18
|5-49
|Touchdowns
|0
|5
|Rushing TDs
|0
|2
|Passing TDs
|0
|2
|Other
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|2
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|4-1
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|8-38.4
|6-38.5
|Return Yards
|41
|15
|Punts - Returns
|1-3
|2-15
|Kickoffs - Returns
|2-38
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-0
|Kicking
|0/0
|6/6
|Extra Points
|0/0
|5/5
|Field Goals
|0/0
|1/1
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|77
|PASS YDS
|227
|
|
|52
|RUSH YDS
|181
|
|
|129
|TOTAL YDS
|408
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Noland 13 QB
|C. Noland
|5/17
|98
|0
|0
|
T. Storey 4 QB
|T. Storey
|4/7
|24
|0
|1
|
Jo. Jones 9 QB
|Jo. Jones
|1/1
|13
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Whaley 21 RB
|D. Whaley
|13
|54
|0
|26
|
Ma. Williams 23 RB
|Ma. Williams
|4
|27
|0
|14
|
D. Warren 9 WR
|D. Warren
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
R. Boyd 5 RB
|R. Boyd
|5
|5
|0
|5
|
C. Hayden 2 RB
|C. Hayden
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
Jo. Jones 9 QB
|Jo. Jones
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Noland 13 QB
|C. Noland
|9
|-3
|0
|15
|
T. Storey 4 QB
|T. Storey
|4
|-41
|0
|0
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Whaley 21 RB
|D. Whaley
|2
|61
|0
|43
|
L. Pettway 16 WR
|L. Pettway
|3
|29
|0
|15
|
C. O'Grady 85 TE
|C. O'Grady
|1
|17
|0
|17
|
Ko. Jackson 3 WR
|Ko. Jackson
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
M. Phillips 80 P
|M. Phillips
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
D. Stewart 3 WR
|D. Stewart
|2
|12
|0
|11
|
J. Cornelius 1 WR
|J. Cornelius
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
C. Hayden 2 RB
|C. Hayden
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
G. Gunter 89 TE
|G. Gunter
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
M. Woods 8 WR
|M. Woods
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
Jo. Jones 10 WR
|Jo. Jones
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Watts 90 DL
|A. Watts
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Harris 8 LB
|D. Harris
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Walker 33 LB
|D. Walker
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Pool 16 LB
|B. Pool
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Brown 21 DB
|M. Brown
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Smith 52 DL
|T. Smith
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Foucha 17 DB
|J. Foucha
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Richardson II 30 DB
|K. Richardson II
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Ramirez 9 DB
|S. Ramirez
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. McClure 36 LB
|D. McClure
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. McClellion 24 DB
|J. McClellion
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Mason 18 DB
|M. Mason
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Gerald 5 DL
|D. Gerald
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Agim 3 DL
|M. Agim
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Ramsey 10 DL
|R. Ramsey
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Morgan 31 LB
|G. Morgan
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Bell 86 DL
|J. Bell
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Bauer 28 P
|R. Bauer
|8
|38.4
|2
|53
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Stewart 3 WR
|D. Stewart
|1
|3.0
|3
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
L. Rountree III 34 RB
|L. Rountree III
|29
|119
|0
|18
|
T. Badie 1 RB
|T. Badie
|5
|42
|0
|32
|
D. Lock 3 QB
|D. Lock
|4
|12
|2
|9
|
D. Downing 28 RB
|D. Downing
|3
|8
|0
|5
|
S. Bakare 20 RB
|S. Bakare
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
E. Hall 84 WR
|E. Hall
|6
|153
|2
|67
|
J. Johnson 12 WR
|J. Johnson
|2
|16
|0
|11
|
K. Blanton 11 TE
|K. Blanton
|2
|15
|0
|9
|
B. Banister 30 WR
|B. Banister
|2
|12
|0
|6
|
L. Rountree III 34 RB
|L. Rountree III
|2
|10
|0
|6
|
D. Parker 82 TE
|D. Parker
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
D. Gicinto 14 WR
|D. Gicinto
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
K. Scott 13 WR
|K. Scott
|1
|4
|0
|4
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Elliott 95 DL
|J. Elliott
|5-0
|3.0
|0
|
T. Gillespie 9 S
|T. Gillespie
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Garrett 47 LB
|C. Garrett
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Lee 4 LB
|B. Lee
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Oliver 20 DB
|K. Oliver
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Holmes 21 DB
|C. Holmes
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Turner 39 DL
|C. Turner
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Palmore 99 DL
|W. Palmore
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Acy 2 DB
|D. Acy
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Beckner, Jr. 5 DL
|T. Beckner, Jr.
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Byers 97 DL
|A. Byers
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Brooks 25 LB
|J. Brooks
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Hilton 7 S
|C. Hilton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Hall 24 LB
|T. Hall
|1-0
|1.0
|1
|
M. Utsey 90 DL
|M. Utsey
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Ware 8 DB
|J. Ware
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Bledsoe 18 S
|J. Bledsoe
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
F. Stribling IV 31 S
|F. Stribling IV
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Bailey 56 OL
|S. Bailey
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Jeffcoat 15 DL
|T. Jeffcoat
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
T. McCann 19 K
|T. McCann
|1/1
|42
|5/5
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Fatony 26 P
|C. Fatony
|6
|38.5
|3
|44
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Blanton 11 TE
|K. Blanton
|1
|16.0
|16
|0
|
J. Johnson 12 WR
|J. Johnson
|1
|-1.0
|0
|0
-
6OKLA
13WVU
7
7
1st 7:19 ESPN
-
BALLST
MIAOH
21
42
Final ESPN2/ESPN+
-
NILL
WMICH
21
28
Final ESPNU
-
COLOST
AF
19
27
Final CBSSN
-
18MISSST
MISS
35
3
Final ESPN
-
NEB
IOWA
28
31
Final FOX
-
14TEXAS
KANSAS
24
17
Final FS1
-
HOU
MEMP
31
52
Final ABC
-
CMICH
TOLEDO
13
51
Final ESP3
-
AKRON
OHIO
28
49
Final CBSSN
-
EMICH
KENTST
28
20
Final ESP3
-
BUFF
BGREEN
44
14
Final ESPU
-
ARK
MIZZOU
0
38
Final CBS
-
CSTCAR
SALA
28
31
Final ESP+
-
UVA
VATECH
31
34
Final/OT ABC
-
ECU
CINCY
6
56
Final CBSSN
-
OREG
OREGST
55
15
Final FS1
-
9UCF
SFLA
38
10
Final ESPN
-
16WASH
8WASHST
0
050 O/U
-3
Fri 8:30pm FOX
-
4MICH
10OHIOST
0
054 O/U
+4.5
Sat 12:00pm FOX
-
BAYLOR
TXTECH
0
063.5 O/U
-5
Sat 12:00pm FS1
-
NAVY
TULANE
0
053 O/U
-7
Sat 12:00pm ESPU
-
PURDUE
IND
0
064.5 O/U
+3.5
Sat 12:00pm ESP2
-
WKY
LATECH
0
049 O/U
-10.5
Sat 12:00pm CBSSN
-
20CUSE
BC
0
058.5 O/U
-6.5
Sat 12:00pm ESPN
-
MRSHL
FIU
0
052.5 O/U
+3
Sat 12:00pm FBOOK
-
11FLA
FSU
0
052 O/U
+7.5
Sat 12:00pm ABC
-
GATECH
5UGA
0
059.5 O/U
-17
Sat 12:00pm SECN
-
NCST
UNC
0
058.5 O/U
+6.5
Sat 12:20pm
-
WAKE
DUKE
0
059.5 O/U
-10.5
Sat 12:30pm
-
ODU
RICE
0
063 O/U
+7.5
Sat 1:00pm ESP+
-
GAS
GAST
0
058.5 O/U
+10.5
Sat 2:00pm ESP+
-
NMEXST
LIB
0
0
Sat 2:00pm ESP3
-
WYO
NMEX
0
044 O/U
+7
Sat 2:30pm ATSN
-
TROY
APLST
0
047 O/U
-11
Sat 2:30pm ESP+
-
STNFRD
UCLA
0
060.5 O/U
+6.5
Sat 3:00pm PACN
-
USM
UTEP
0
045 O/U
+13.5
Sat 3:00pm ESP+
-
LALAF
LAMON
0
071 O/U
-2.5
Sat 3:00pm ESP+
-
UAB
MTSU
0
051.5 O/U
+3
Sat 3:00pm ESP3
-
MINN
WISC
0
053.5 O/U
-12
Sat 3:30pm ESPN2
-
ILL
19NWEST
0
058 O/U
-16.5
Sat 3:30pm BTN
-
SMU
TULSA
0
056 O/U
+2.5
Sat 3:30pm CBSSN
-
ARIZST
ARIZ
0
064.5 O/U
+1.5
Sat 3:30pm FS1
-
AUBURN
1BAMA
0
053 O/U
-24.5
Sat 3:30pm CBS
-
MD
12PSU
0
052.5 O/U
-13.5
Sat 3:30pm ABC
-
TEMPLE
UCONN
0
067 O/U
+31
Sat 3:30pm ESPU
-
24PITT
MIAMI
0
047 O/U
-4.5
Sat 3:30pm ESPN
-
TENN
VANDY
0
051 O/U
-3.5
Sat 4:00pm SECN
-
RUT
MICHST
0
036.5 O/U
-26.5
Sat 4:00pm FOX
-
ARKST
TXSTSM
0
051 O/U
+11
Sat 4:00pm ESP3
-
CHARLO
FAU
0
054.5 O/U
-17.5
Sat 6:00pm
-
NTEXAS
TXSA
0
051.5 O/U
+24.5
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
SJST
FRESNO
0
049.5 O/U
-32
Sat 7:00pm ESPU
-
COLO
CAL
0
043 O/U
-12.5
Sat 7:00pm PACN
-
KSTATE
25IOWAST
0
040.5 O/U
-12.5
Sat 7:00pm FS1
-
SC
2CLEM
0
058 O/U
-26.5
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
15UK
LVILLE
0
052.5 O/U
+16.5
Sat 7:00pm ESPN2
-
7LSU
22TXAM
0
047.5 O/U
-3.5
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
3ND
USC
0
054 O/U
+11
Sat 8:00pm ABC
-
OKLAST
TCU
0
055.5 O/U
+5
Sat 8:00pm FOX
-
NEVADA
UNLV
0
060.5 O/U
+14
Sat 9:30pm CBSSN
-
BYU
17UTAH
0
044.5 O/U
-11.5
Sat 10:00pm FS1
-
21UTAHST
23BOISE
0
067 O/U
-3
Sat 10:15pm ESPN
-
HAWAII
SDGST
0
054 O/U
-17.5
Sat 10:30pm ESPU