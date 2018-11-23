Drive Chart
Lock leads Missouri in rout of Arkansas

  Nov 23, 2018

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) In his final home game, Missouri quarterback Drew Lock rushed for two touchdowns and threw for two more as the Tigers beat Arkansas 38-0 on a damp and dreary Friday.

Lock completed 16 of 25 passes for 221 yards, surpassing the 3,000-yard mark for the third straight season.

''He's done a heck of a job of being Drew, being what we need him to be and playing really well at a high level,'' Missouri coach Barry Odom said. ''He left his mark.''

Emanuel Hall caught both touchdown passes and finished with six receptions for 153 yards. Larry Rountree rushed 29 times for 119 yards to exceed 1,000 yards for the season.

The Tigers (8-4, 4-4 Southeastern Conference) took advantage of two turnovers to take control early in the second quarter. Arkansas quarterback Ty Storey threw a pass into the chest of linebacker Terez Hall, whose interception set up Lock for his second rushing touchdown of the game. On the next possession, Missouri defensive tackle Jordan Elliott blindsided Storey, and defensive end Akial Byers - a native of Fayetteville, Arkansas - pounced on the fumble in the end zone as the Tigers took a 21-0 lead.

It was a forgettable end to a difficult debut season for Arkansas coach Chad Morris. The Razorbacks (2-10, 0-8) managed just 187 total yards. Freshman Connor Noland replaced Storey in the second quarter and completed 5 of 17 passes for 98 yards.

''No one wants to lose,'' Morris said. ''Losing is not acceptable in this program. As we move forward in this program, we've got to continue to develop these young men. That's our No. 1 focus right now.''

Elliott had three sacks for the Tigers after entering the game with no sacks in the first 11 games.

Odom improved to 3-0 against Arkansas, which is Missouri's designated SEC cross-division rival. Overall, Missouri is 4-1 against the Razorbacks since joining the SEC.

THE TAKEAWAY

Arkansas: The Razorbacks posted their fewest wins since going 2-8 in 1952. This is the second time Arkansas went winless in SEC play. In Bret Bielema's first season as coach in 2013, the Razorbacks were 0-8.

Missouri: In an effort to boost sagging attendance, Odom publicly offered to buy tickets to Friday's game for any fans who wanted to attend. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported that Missouri took orders for 5,537 tickets, with an estimated cost to Odom of $138,425. But heavy rain and temperatures in the 40s no doubt kept fans away as attendance was announced at 52,482 but appeared far smaller than that.

UP NEXT

Arkansas: Morris will have plenty of time to put the finishing touches on a promising recruiting class that already has 24 verbal commitments and is ranked No. 12 nationally by Rivals.com.

Missouri: The Tigers will play in their second straight bowl game and their 11th in the last 14 years.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 1:58
19-T.McCann 42 yards Field Goal is Good.
10
plays
52
yds
04:31
pos
0
38
Point After TD 8:19
19-T.McCann extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
35
Touchdown 8:31
3-D.Lock complete to 84-E.Hall. 84-E.Hall runs 67 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on ARK 5-D.Gerald Offside declined.
9
plays
96
yds
03:25
pos
0
34
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:35
19-T.McCann extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
28
Touchdown 0:40
3-D.Lock complete to 84-E.Hall. 84-E.Hall runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
43
yds
01:11
pos
0
27
Point After TD 12:45
19-T.McCann extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
21
Touchdown 13:11
4-T.Storey sacked at ARK 14 for -10 yards FUMBLES (95-J.Elliott). 97-A.Byers runs no gain for a touchdown.
3
plays
63
yds
00:00
pos
0
20
Point After TD 13:11
19-T.McCann extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
14
Touchdown 13:17
3-D.Lock runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
38
yds
00:08
pos
0
13
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 10:54
19-T.McCann extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 11:01
3-D.Lock runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
12
plays
65
yds
03:59
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 12 17
Rushing 5 8
Passing 6 8
Penalty 1 1
3rd Down Conv 3-16 8-17
4th Down Conv 1-4 1-2
Total Net Yards 129 408
Total Plays 64 69
Avg Gain 2.0 5.9
Net Yards Rushing 52 181
Rush Attempts 39 42
Avg Rush Yards 1.3 4.3
Net Yards Passing 77 227
Comp. - Att. 10-25 17-27
Yards Per Pass 3.1 8.4
Sacked - Yards Lost 5-58 0-0
Penalties - Yards 4-18 5-49
Touchdowns 0 5
Rushing TDs 0 2
Passing TDs 0 2
Other 0 1
Turnovers 2 1
Fumbles - Lost 4-1 1-1
Int. Thrown 1 0
Punts - Avg 8-38.4 6-38.5
Return Yards 41 15
Punts - Returns 1-3 2-15
Kickoffs - Returns 2-38 0-0
Int. - Returns 0-0 1-0
Kicking 0/0 6/6
Extra Points 0/0 5/5
Field Goals 0/0 1/1
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Arkansas 2-10 00000
Missouri 8-4 72110038
O/U 59, MIZZOU -24
Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium Columbia, MO
 77 PASS YDS 227
52 RUSH YDS 181
129 TOTAL YDS 408
Arkansas
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
C. Noland 13 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
29.4% 98 0 0 77.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
48.8% 255 1 2 97.0
C. Noland 5/17 98 0 0
T. Storey 4 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
57.1% 24 0 1 57.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
57.2% 1584 11 10 116.9
T. Storey 4/7 24 0 1
Jo. Jones 9 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 13 0 0 209.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
28.6% 18 0 1 21.6
Jo. Jones 1/1 13 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
D. Whaley 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
13 54 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
82 368 2
D. Whaley 13 54 0 26
Ma. Williams 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 27 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
27 144 2
Ma. Williams 4 27 0 14
D. Warren 9 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 10 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 -3 0
D. Warren 1 10 0 10
R. Boyd 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
123 734 2
R. Boyd 5 5 0 5
C. Hayden 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
57 251 1
C. Hayden 1 0 0 0
Jo. Jones 9 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 0 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 15 0
Jo. Jones 2 0 0 0
C. Noland 13 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 -3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
26 4 0
C. Noland 9 -3 0 15
T. Storey 4 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 -41 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
67 146 1
T. Storey 4 -41 0 0
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
D. Whaley 21 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 61 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 87 0
D. Whaley 2 61 0 43
L. Pettway 16 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 29 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
30 499 4
L. Pettway 3 29 0 15
C. O'Grady 85 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 17 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
30 400 6
C. O'Grady 1 17 0 17
Ko. Jackson 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 13 0
Ko. Jackson 1 13 0 13
M. Phillips 80 P
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 13 0
M. Phillips 1 13 0 13
D. Stewart 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
22 178 0
D. Stewart 2 12 0 11
J. Cornelius 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 102 0
J. Cornelius 1 3 0 3
C. Hayden 2 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 61 0
C. Hayden 0 0 0 0
G. Gunter 89 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 51 1
G. Gunter 0 0 0 0
M. Woods 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
18 206 1
M. Woods 0 0 0 0
Jo. Jones 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
17 191 1
Jo. Jones 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
A. Watts 90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
A. Watts 7-0 0.0 0
D. Harris 8 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
D. Harris 7-1 0.0 0
D. Walker 33 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
D. Walker 6-0 0.0 0
B. Pool 16 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
B. Pool 5-1 0.0 0
M. Brown 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
M. Brown 5-0 0.0 0
T. Smith 52 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
T. Smith 3-0 0.0 0
J. Foucha 17 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
J. Foucha 3-0 0.0 0
K. Richardson II 30 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
K. Richardson II 3-0 0.0 0
S. Ramirez 9 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
S. Ramirez 2-0 0.0 0
D. McClure 36 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
D. McClure 2-0 0.0 0
J. McClellion 24 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. McClellion 2-0 0.0 0
M. Mason 18 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
M. Mason 2-0 0.0 0
D. Gerald 5 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
D. Gerald 2-0 0.0 0
M. Agim 3 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Agim 1-0 0.0 0
R. Ramsey 10 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
R. Ramsey 1-0 0.0 0
G. Morgan 31 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
G. Morgan 1-0 0.0 0
J. Bell 86 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
J. Bell 1-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
R. Bauer 28 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
8 38.4 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
56 38.9 2
R. Bauer 8 38.4 2 53
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Morris 19 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 19.0 19 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 9.5 19 0
T. Morris 1 19.0 19 0
D. Warren 9 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 19.0 19 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
14 28.5 19 0
D. Warren 1 19.0 19 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Stewart 3 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 3.0 3 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
9 10.1 3 0
D. Stewart 1 3.0 3 0
Missouri
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
D. Lock 3 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
64% 221 2 0 164.7
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
63.2% 3125 25 8 145.6
D. Lock 16/25 221 2 0
T. Powell 5 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 6 0 0 75.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
42.9% 134 0 0 123.3
T. Powell 1/2 6 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
L. Rountree III 34 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
29 119 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
198 1012 10
L. Rountree III 29 119 0 18
T. Badie 1 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 42 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
80 407 2
T. Badie 5 42 0 32
D. Lock 3 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 12 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
49 145 6
D. Lock 4 12 2 9
D. Downing 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 14 0
D. Downing 3 8 0 5
S. Bakare 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 53 1
S. Bakare 1 0 0 0
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
E. Hall 84 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 153 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
35 756 6
E. Hall 6 153 2 67
J. Johnson 12 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 16 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
50 552 4
J. Johnson 2 16 0 11
K. Blanton 11 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 15 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
18 142 1
K. Blanton 2 15 0 9
B. Banister 30 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 51 0
B. Banister 2 12 0 6
L. Rountree III 34 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 59 0
L. Rountree III 2 10 0 6
D. Parker 82 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 63 1
D. Parker 1 9 0 9
D. Gicinto 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 141 1
D. Gicinto 1 8 0 8
K. Scott 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 214 2
K. Scott 1 4 0 4
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Elliott 95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 3.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 3.0
J. Elliott 5-0 3.0 0
T. Gillespie 9 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
T. Gillespie 4-0 0.0 0
C. Garrett 47 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
C. Garrett 4-1 0.0 0
B. Lee 4 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
B. Lee 4-0 0.0 0
K. Oliver 20 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
K. Oliver 3-0 0.0 0
C. Holmes 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 2 0.0
C. Holmes 3-0 0.0 0
C. Turner 39 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
C. Turner 3-0 0.0 0
W. Palmore 99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
W. Palmore 3-0 0.0 0
D. Acy 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 3 0.0
D. Acy 2-0 0.0 0
T. Beckner, Jr. 5 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
T. Beckner, Jr. 2-1 0.0 0
A. Byers 97 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
A. Byers 2-0 0.0 0
J. Brooks 25 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Brooks 1-0 0.0 0
C. Hilton 7 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
C. Hilton 1-0 0.0 0
T. Hall 24 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 1.0
T. Hall 1-0 1.0 1
M. Utsey 90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Utsey 1-0 0.0 0
J. Ware 8 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Ware 1-0 0.0 0
J. Bledsoe 18 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Bledsoe 1-0 0.0 0
F. Stribling IV 31 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
F. Stribling IV 1-0 0.0 0
S. Bailey 56 OL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
S. Bailey 1-0 0.0 0
T. Jeffcoat 15 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
T. Jeffcoat 1-0 1.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
T. McCann 19 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 5/5
SEASON FG XP
22/30 48/50
T. McCann 1/1 42 5/5 8
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
C. Fatony 26 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
6 38.5 3
SEASON NO AVG IN20
47 44.0 3
C. Fatony 6 38.5 3 44
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
K. Blanton 11 TE
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 16.0 16 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 16.0 16 0
K. Blanton 1 16.0 16 0
J. Johnson 12 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 -1.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
11 1.6 0 0
J. Johnson 1 -1.0 0 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:54 MIZZOU 35 1:06 4 -6 Punt
7:29 ARK 18 2:19 5 -6 Punt
4:02 ARK 13 2:40 8 22 INT
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:11 MIZZOU 35 0:00 3 75 TD
12:45 MIZZOU 35 1:18 4 -9 Punt
10:04 ARK 24 4:33 11 64 Downs
2:38 ARK 3 0:41 3 4 Punt
0:35 MIZZOU 35 0:00 3 0 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:15 MIZZOU 35 0:00 10 71 Downs
8:19 MIZZOU 35 1:21 7 57 Downs
1:50 MIZZOU 35 1:09 4 -10 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:47 ARK 13 2:42 6 16 Punt
8:12 ARK 33 2:57 5 15 Punt
2:39 ARK 38 1:41 4 20
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 ARK 35 3:59 12 65 TD
9:09 MIZZOU 29 1:02 3 9 Punt
4:57 MIZZOU 49 0:48 3 8 Punt
0:37 ARK 35 0:08 7 35 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:49 MIZZOU 34 0:40 3 5 Punt
5:26 MIZZOU 40 2:27 9 58 Downs
1:51 ARK 43 1:11 6 43 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:56 MIZZOU 4 3:25 9 96 TD
6:29 MIZZOU 39 4:31 10 37 FG
0:36 MIZZOU 44 0:08 6 7 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:58 MIZZOU 18 1:41 3 6 Punt
5:09 MIZZOU 16 1:43 3 8 Punt
