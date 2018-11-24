Drive Chart
AUBURN
BAMA

No Text

Tagovailoa, No. 1 Alabama race away from Auburn, 52-21

  • STATS AP
  • Nov 24, 2018

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) Tua Tagovailoa threw five touchdown passes and ran for a score to lead No. 1 Alabama to a 52-21 victory over rival Auburn on Saturday.

Tagovailoa and the Crimson Tide (12-0, 8-0 Southeastern Conference, No. 1 CFP) took over with an explosive third quarter, when the Heisman Trophy contender threw three long touchdown passes. He's the first Alabama player to have a hand in six TDs in a game and matched the school record with the five scoring passes.

Now, `Bama heads to the SEC championship game against No. 5 Georgia with a guaranteed playoff spot on the line.

With Alabama leading Auburn (7-5, 3-5) 17-14 at halftime, Tagovailoa launched the Tide into another SEC blowout. He was 11-of-12 passing for 208 yards and four touchdowns in the second half, despite only playing one series in the fourth quarter.

Tagovailoa finished 25 of 32 for 324 yards and ran for 26 yards, including a 7-yard touchdown and a 21-yard third-down conversion on runs.

''I thought Tua was into it,'' Alabama coach Nick Saban said. ''His leadership was really important for our offense. Don't ask me why but it doesn't seem like we had the right kind of energy in the first half.''

The second-half numbers included touchdowns of 46 yards to Jerry Jeudy, 33 to Josh Jacobs, 40 to DeVonta Smith and 22 to Henry Ruggs III - all accurate strikes downfield.

The game was close until Tagovailoa threw a pair of long TD passes in a three-minute span of the third quarter. The first hit Jeudy down the left sideline and the second went to Jacobs, who shook off a few defenders on his way to the end zone.

Auburn had used creative calls to keep it within three at 17-14 at halftime.

Wide receiver Anthony Schwartz ran for a 9-yard touchdown and fellow receiver Ryan Davis took a lateral and launched a 23-yard touchdown pass to Malik Miller. That came with 4 minutes left before the half after freshman Smoke Monday blocked a punt.

The Tigers also had Shaun Shivers' 75-yard touchdown run called back thanks to a holding penalty. Auburn coach Gus Malzahn drew an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty for his protest of the call.

Auburn was stopped short on a fake field goal in the third quarter when backup quarterback Malik Willis threw it to kicker Anders Carlson. The potential three points briefly loomed larger after Jarrett Stidham's 52-yard touchdown pass to Darius Slayton made it 31-21.

It was a runaway from there.

THE TAKEAWAY

Auburn: Kept it close into the second half in a game where few gave the Tigers much chance. Stidham was 13-of-30 passing for 127 yards with a touchdown and an interception, including some drops, and faced heavy pressure.

Alabama: Struggled in the first half and dominated the second, just like against The Citadel. Avenged last season's 26-14 loss that shut the Tide out of the SEC championship game.

''I think the SEC is a very good league,'' Saban said. ''For the team to go undefeated is quite an accomplishment but it doesn't really mean anything if we don't take advantage of the opportunity we have next week in the SEC championship game.''

BAMA SENIORS

Alabama's seniors tied the 2017 Tide class with an NCAA-record 53rd win. The last group left with five losses while the current seniors are 53-3 with perhaps three games remaining.

TARGETING

Alabama backup defensive back Jared Mayden will miss the first half of the SEC championship game after getting flagged for targeting in the third quarter. Auburn's Davis was injured on the play but eventually rose and walked toward the locker room.

''He took a pretty good shot to the head,'' Auburn coach Gus Malzahn said. ''They expect him to make a full recovery.''

UP NEXT

Auburn awaits its bowl destination.

Alabama faces No. 5 Georgia for the SEC title in a rematch of the national title game.

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 9:29
97-J.Bulovas extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
52
Touchdown 9:39
2-J.Hurts complete to 17-J.Waddle. 17-J.Waddle runs 53 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
53
yds
00:07
pos
21
51
Point After TD 14:29
97-J.Bulovas extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
45
Touchdown 14:35
13-T.Tagovailoa complete to 11-H.Ruggs. 11-H.Ruggs runs 22 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
43
yds
00:54
pos
21
44
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 2:22
97-J.Bulovas extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
38
Touchdown 2:33
13-T.Tagovailoa complete to 6-D.Smith. 6-D.Smith runs 40 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
65
yds
00:58
pos
21
37
Point After TD 3:31
26-A.Carlson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
31
Touchdown 3:40
8-J.Stidham complete to 81-D.Slayton. 81-D.Slayton runs 52 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
60
yds
01:32
pos
20
31
Point After TD 9:49
97-J.Bulovas extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
31
Touchdown 9:58
13-T.Tagovailoa complete to 8-J.Jacobs. 8-J.Jacobs runs 33 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
69
yds
1:09
pos
14
30
Point After TD 12:57
97-J.Bulovas extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
24
Touchdown 13:05
13-T.Tagovailoa complete to 4-J.Jeudy. 4-J.Jeudy runs 46 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
65
yds
00:00
pos
14
23
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 4:04
26-A.Carlson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
17
Touchdown 4:12
23-R.Davis complete to 32-M.Miller. 32-M.Miller runs 23 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
23
yds
0:07
pos
13
17
Field Goal 9:53
97-J.Bulovas 30 yards Field Goal is Good.
12
plays
77
yds
03:33
pos
7
17
Point After TD 14:15
97-J.Bulovas extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
14
Touchdown 14:21
13-T.Tagovailoa complete to 11-H.Ruggs. 11-H.Ruggs runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
65
yds
02:20
pos
7
13
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 2:37
26-A.Carlson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
7
Touchdown 2:43
5-A.Schwartz runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
12
plays
70
yds
03:55
pos
6
7
Point After TD 6:38
97-J.Bulovas extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 6:45
13-T.Tagovailoa runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
34
yds
02:07
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 18 23
Rushing 9 6
Passing 5 14
Penalty 4 3
3rd Down Conv 9-19 5-11
4th Down Conv 1-2 0-0
Total Net Yards 266 495
Total Plays 75 59
Avg Gain 3.5 8.4
Net Yards Rushing 130 123
Rush Attempts 43 26
Avg Rush Yards 3.0 4.7
Net Yards Passing 136 372
Comp. - Att. 15-32 26-33
Yards Per Pass 4.3 11.3
Sacked - Yards Lost 3-17 1-5
Penalties - Yards 9-88 8-82
Touchdowns 3 7
Rushing TDs 1 1
Passing TDs 2 6
Other 0 0
Turnovers 1 0
Fumbles - Lost 1-0 0-0
Int. Thrown 1 0
Punts - Avg 7-40.3 4-41.0
Return Yards 73 8
Punts - Returns 4-8 1-0
Kickoffs - Returns 3-65 0-0
Int. - Returns 0-0 1-8
Kicking 3/3 8/8
Extra Points 3/3 7/7
Field Goals 0/0 1/1
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Auburn 7-5 777021
1 Alabama 12-0 710211452
O/U 52.5, BAMA -25.5
Bryant-Denny Stadium Tuscaloosa, AL
 136 PASS YDS 372
130 RUSH YDS 123
266 TOTAL YDS 495
Auburn
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Stidham 8 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
43.3% 127 1 1 83.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60.1% 2421 13 5 127.9
J. Stidham 13/30 127 1 1
R. Davis 23 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 23 1 0 623.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 43 2 0 610.6
R. Davis 1/1 23 1 0
M. Willis 14 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 3 0 0 125.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 19 0 0 93.3
M. Willis 1/1 3 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Whitlow 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
19 61 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
143 777 4
J. Whitlow 19 61 0 8
S. Shivers 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 27 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
59 338 3
S. Shivers 10 27 0 5
A. Schwartz 5 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 20 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
23 199 4
A. Schwartz 3 20 1 9
M. Willis 14 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 18 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 36 1
M. Willis 3 18 0 9
K. Martin 9 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 12 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
92 400 1
K. Martin 2 12 0 8
J. Stidham 8 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 -8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
71 -5 3
J. Stidham 6 -8 0 7
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
D. Slayton 81 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 63 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
32 510 2
D. Slayton 2 63 1 52
J. Whitlow 28 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 27 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 107 1
J. Whitlow 2 27 0 25
M. Miller 32 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 23 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 144 1
M. Miller 1 23 1 23
R. Davis 23 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 15 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
64 523 0
R. Davis 4 15 0 12
E. Stove 12 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 17 0
E. Stove 2 12 0 8
A. Schwartz 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
19 307 2
A. Schwartz 3 10 0 6
A. Carlson 26 K
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 3 0
A. Carlson 1 3 0 3
J. Shenker 47 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 40 1
J. Shenker 0 0 0 0
S. Cannella 80 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 95 3
S. Cannella 0 0 0 0
S. Williams 18 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
24 479 5
S. Williams 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
N. Igbinoghene 4 WR
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-0 1 0.0
N. Igbinoghene 7-0 0.0 0
D. Williams 49 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-3 1 0.0
D. Williams 6-3 0.0 0
J. Davis 13 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 1 0.0
J. Davis 6-0 0.0 0
D. Thomas 24 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 2 0.0
D. Thomas 4-1 0.0 0
De. Brown 5 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
De. Brown 3-1 0.0 0
K. Britt 33 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
K. Britt 3-1 0.0 0
D. Davis 57 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.5
D. Davis 3-2 0.5 0
D. Russell 95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
D. Russell 2-1 0.0 0
J. Dean 12 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 2 0.0
J. Dean 2-0 0.0 0
T. Truesdell 94 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Truesdell 1-0 0.0 0
M. Davidson 3 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Davidson 1-0 0.0 0
J. Dinson 20 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 2 0.0
J. Dinson 1-0 0.0 0
W. Hastings 33 WR
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
W. Hastings 1-0 0.0 0
B. Bryant 1 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. Bryant 1-0 0.0 0
J. Sherwood 9 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 1 0.5
J. Sherwood 1-2 0.5 0
C. Miller Jr. 8 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Miller Jr. 1-0 0.0 0
S. Monday 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
S. Monday 1-0 0.0 0
R. McCreary 17 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
R. McCreary 1-0 0.0 0
M. Atkinson 48 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
M. Atkinson 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
A. Carlson 26 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 3/3
SEASON FG XP
15/25 35/35
A. Carlson 0/0 0 3/3 3
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
A. Siposs 90 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
7 40.3 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
55 44.1 2
A. Siposs 7 40.3 2 50
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
N. Igbinoghene 4 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 21.7 27 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
10 29.3 27 1
N. Igbinoghene 3 21.7 27 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
C. Tutt 6 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 2.0 3 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
5 13.0 3 0
C. Tutt 2 2.0 3 0
R. Davis 23 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 2.0 2 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
21 10.1 2 0
R. Davis 1 2.0 2 0
S. Monday 21 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 2.0 2 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 2.0 2 0
S. Monday 1 2.0 2 0
Alabama
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
T. Tagovailoa 13 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
78.1% 324 5 0 214.7
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
70.3% 3189 36 2 212.5
T. Tagovailoa 25/32 324 5 0
J. Hurts 2 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 53 1 0 875.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
74.1% 673 7 2 204.5
J. Hurts 1/1 53 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
D. Harris 34 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 41 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
117 719 7
D. Harris 9 41 0 8
J. Jacobs 8 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 28 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
86 412 9
J. Jacobs 5 28 0 13
T. Tagovailoa 13 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 26 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
45 211 5
T. Tagovailoa 4 26 1 21
N. Harris 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 25 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
98 664 4
N. Harris 7 25 0 15
J. Waddle 17 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 10 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 10 0
J. Waddle 1 10 0 10
J. Hurts 2 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
29 139 1
J. Hurts 1 3 0 3
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
J. Jeudy 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 77 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
56 1079 11
J. Jeudy 5 77 1 46
J. Waddle 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 73 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 73 1
J. Waddle 3 73 1 53
D. Smith 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 72 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
27 498 5
D. Smith 4 72 1 40
H. Ruggs III 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 62 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
39 675 10
H. Ruggs III 5 62 2 22
J. Jacobs 8 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 53 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 171 2
J. Jacobs 4 53 1 33
I. Smith Jr. 82 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 27 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
35 613 7
I. Smith Jr. 3 27 0 11
D. Harris 34 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
17 177 0
D. Harris 1 11 0 11
N. Harris 22 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 3 0
N. Harris 1 2 0 2
Defense T-A SACK INT
D. Moses 32 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-3 0 0.0
D. Moses 6-3 0.0 0
A. Jennings 33 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-2 1 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-2 1 1.0
A. Jennings 6-2 1.0 1
S. Smith 4 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 3 0.0
S. Smith 6-0 0.0 0
L. Ray 89 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-4 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-4 0 1.0
L. Ray 5-4 1.0 0
S. Carter 5 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 2 0.0
S. Carter 5-1 0.0 0
D. Thompson 14 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 2 0.0
D. Thompson 4-0 0.0 0
R. Davis 99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-3 0 0.0
R. Davis 4-3 0.0 0
M. Wilson 30 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 2 0.0
M. Wilson 3-2 0.0 0
Q. Williams 92 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
Q. Williams 3-0 1.0 0
P. Surtain II 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 1 0.0
P. Surtain II 3-0 0.0 0
X. McKinney 15 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-3 2 0.0
X. McKinney 2-3 0.0 0
C. Miller 47 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
C. Miller 2-0 0.0 0
P. Mathis 48 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
P. Mathis 2-0 0.0 0
E. Anoma 9 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
E. Anoma 1-0 0.0 0
K. Anderson 31 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Anderson 1-0 0.0 0
I. Buggs 49 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
I. Buggs 0-1 0.0 0
J. Dwight 95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Dwight 0-1 0.0 0
J. Mayden 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Mayden 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Bulovas 97 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 7/7
SEASON FG XP
12/16 63/68
J. Bulovas 1/1 30 7/7 10
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
M. Bernier 98 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 41.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
16 37.1 1
M. Bernier 4 41.0 1 48
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Waddle 17 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
J. Waddle 1 0.0 0 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 BAMA 35 0:08 4 -10 Punt
12:06 AUBURN 12 2:40 8 -3 Punt
6:38 BAMA 35 3:55 12 73 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:15 BAMA 35 0:39 5 -7 Punt
9:14 BAMA 35 2:17 7 21 Punt
5:04 BAMA 23 0:52 2 23 TD
2:41 AUBURN 20 1:12 4 13 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:57 BAMA 35 0:51 4 -3 Punt
9:49 BAMA 35 2:36 13 56 Downs
5:12 AUBURN 40 1:32 3 56 TD
2:22 BAMA 35 0:36 4 -6 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:29 BAMA 35 4:03 10 12 INT
9:29 BAMA 35 4:43 11 34 Punt
2:39 AUBURN 43 1:26 4 21
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:46 BAMA 25 2:34 8 25 Punt
8:52 AUBURN 34 2:07 5 34 TD
2:37 AUBURN 35 2:20 9 65 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:26 BAMA 32 3:33 12 57 FG
6:53 BAMA 16 1:06 3 9 Punt
4:04 AUBURN 35 0:45 4 -1 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:45 AUBURN 35 0:00 6 65 TD
11:31 BAMA 31 1:33 4 69 TD
7:08 BAMA 20 1:21 3 6 Punt
3:31 AUBURN 35 0:58 4 35 TD
1:39 AUBURN 43 0:54 4 21 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:46 BAMA 47 0:07 1 53 TD
4:42 BAMA 10 1:28 3 8 Punt
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA FB Scores