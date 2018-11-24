|
Tagovailoa, No. 1 Alabama race away from Auburn, 52-21
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) Tua Tagovailoa threw five touchdown passes and ran for a score to lead No. 1 Alabama to a 52-21 victory over rival Auburn on Saturday.
Tagovailoa and the Crimson Tide (12-0, 8-0 Southeastern Conference, No. 1 CFP) took over with an explosive third quarter, when the Heisman Trophy contender threw three long touchdown passes. He's the first Alabama player to have a hand in six TDs in a game and matched the school record with the five scoring passes.
Now, `Bama heads to the SEC championship game against No. 5 Georgia with a guaranteed playoff spot on the line.
With Alabama leading Auburn (7-5, 3-5) 17-14 at halftime, Tagovailoa launched the Tide into another SEC blowout. He was 11-of-12 passing for 208 yards and four touchdowns in the second half, despite only playing one series in the fourth quarter.
Tagovailoa finished 25 of 32 for 324 yards and ran for 26 yards, including a 7-yard touchdown and a 21-yard third-down conversion on runs.
''I thought Tua was into it,'' Alabama coach Nick Saban said. ''His leadership was really important for our offense. Don't ask me why but it doesn't seem like we had the right kind of energy in the first half.''
The second-half numbers included touchdowns of 46 yards to Jerry Jeudy, 33 to Josh Jacobs, 40 to DeVonta Smith and 22 to Henry Ruggs III - all accurate strikes downfield.
The game was close until Tagovailoa threw a pair of long TD passes in a three-minute span of the third quarter. The first hit Jeudy down the left sideline and the second went to Jacobs, who shook off a few defenders on his way to the end zone.
Auburn had used creative calls to keep it within three at 17-14 at halftime.
Wide receiver Anthony Schwartz ran for a 9-yard touchdown and fellow receiver Ryan Davis took a lateral and launched a 23-yard touchdown pass to Malik Miller. That came with 4 minutes left before the half after freshman Smoke Monday blocked a punt.
The Tigers also had Shaun Shivers' 75-yard touchdown run called back thanks to a holding penalty. Auburn coach Gus Malzahn drew an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty for his protest of the call.
Auburn was stopped short on a fake field goal in the third quarter when backup quarterback Malik Willis threw it to kicker Anders Carlson. The potential three points briefly loomed larger after Jarrett Stidham's 52-yard touchdown pass to Darius Slayton made it 31-21.
It was a runaway from there.
THE TAKEAWAY
Auburn: Kept it close into the second half in a game where few gave the Tigers much chance. Stidham was 13-of-30 passing for 127 yards with a touchdown and an interception, including some drops, and faced heavy pressure.
Alabama: Struggled in the first half and dominated the second, just like against The Citadel. Avenged last season's 26-14 loss that shut the Tide out of the SEC championship game.
''I think the SEC is a very good league,'' Saban said. ''For the team to go undefeated is quite an accomplishment but it doesn't really mean anything if we don't take advantage of the opportunity we have next week in the SEC championship game.''
BAMA SENIORS
Alabama's seniors tied the 2017 Tide class with an NCAA-record 53rd win. The last group left with five losses while the current seniors are 53-3 with perhaps three games remaining.
TARGETING
Alabama backup defensive back Jared Mayden will miss the first half of the SEC championship game after getting flagged for targeting in the third quarter. Auburn's Davis was injured on the play but eventually rose and walked toward the locker room.
''He took a pretty good shot to the head,'' Auburn coach Gus Malzahn said. ''They expect him to make a full recovery.''
UP NEXT
Auburn awaits its bowl destination.
Alabama faces No. 5 Georgia for the SEC title in a rematch of the national title game.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|18
|23
|Rushing
|9
|6
|Passing
|5
|14
|Penalty
|4
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|9-19
|5-11
|4th Down Conv
|1-2
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|266
|495
|Total Plays
|75
|59
|Avg Gain
|3.5
|8.4
|Net Yards Rushing
|130
|123
|Rush Attempts
|43
|26
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.0
|4.7
|Net Yards Passing
|136
|372
|Comp. - Att.
|15-32
|26-33
|Yards Per Pass
|4.3
|11.3
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|3-17
|1-5
|Penalties - Yards
|9-88
|8-82
|Touchdowns
|3
|7
|Rushing TDs
|1
|1
|Passing TDs
|2
|6
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|7-40.3
|4-41.0
|Return Yards
|73
|8
|Punts - Returns
|4-8
|1-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|3-65
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-8
|Kicking
|3/3
|8/8
|Extra Points
|3/3
|7/7
|Field Goals
|0/0
|1/1
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|136
|PASS YDS
|372
|
|
|130
|RUSH YDS
|123
|
|
|266
|TOTAL YDS
|495
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Stidham 8 QB
|J. Stidham
|13/30
|127
|1
|1
|
R. Davis 23 WR
|R. Davis
|1/1
|23
|1
|0
|
M. Willis 14 QB
|M. Willis
|1/1
|3
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Whitlow 28 RB
|J. Whitlow
|19
|61
|0
|8
|
S. Shivers 25 RB
|S. Shivers
|10
|27
|0
|5
|
A. Schwartz 5 WR
|A. Schwartz
|3
|20
|1
|9
|
M. Willis 14 QB
|M. Willis
|3
|18
|0
|9
|
K. Martin 9 RB
|K. Martin
|2
|12
|0
|8
|
J. Stidham 8 QB
|J. Stidham
|6
|-8
|0
|7
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Slayton 81 WR
|D. Slayton
|2
|63
|1
|52
|
J. Whitlow 28 RB
|J. Whitlow
|2
|27
|0
|25
|
M. Miller 32 RB
|M. Miller
|1
|23
|1
|23
|
R. Davis 23 WR
|R. Davis
|4
|15
|0
|12
|
E. Stove 12 WR
|E. Stove
|2
|12
|0
|8
|
A. Schwartz 5 WR
|A. Schwartz
|3
|10
|0
|6
|
A. Carlson 26 K
|A. Carlson
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
J. Shenker 47 TE
|J. Shenker
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
S. Cannella 80 TE
|S. Cannella
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
S. Williams 18 WR
|S. Williams
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
N. Igbinoghene 4 WR
|N. Igbinoghene
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Williams 49 LB
|D. Williams
|6-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Davis 13 DB
|J. Davis
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Thomas 24 DB
|D. Thomas
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
De. Brown 5 DL
|De. Brown
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Britt 33 LB
|K. Britt
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Davis 57 LB
|D. Davis
|3-2
|0.5
|0
|
D. Russell 95 DL
|D. Russell
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Dean 12 DB
|J. Dean
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Truesdell 94 DL
|T. Truesdell
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Davidson 3 DL
|M. Davidson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Dinson 20 DB
|J. Dinson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Hastings 33 WR
|W. Hastings
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Bryant 1 DE
|B. Bryant
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Sherwood 9 DB
|J. Sherwood
|1-2
|0.5
|0
|
C. Miller Jr. 8 DL
|C. Miller Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Monday 21 DB
|S. Monday
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. McCreary 17 DB
|R. McCreary
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Atkinson 48 LB
|M. Atkinson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Carlson 26 K
|A. Carlson
|0/0
|0
|3/3
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Siposs 90 P
|A. Siposs
|7
|40.3
|2
|50
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
N. Igbinoghene 4 WR
|N. Igbinoghene
|3
|21.7
|27
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. Tagovailoa 13 QB
|T. Tagovailoa
|25/32
|324
|5
|0
|
J. Hurts 2 QB
|J. Hurts
|1/1
|53
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Harris 34 RB
|D. Harris
|9
|41
|0
|8
|
J. Jacobs 8 RB
|J. Jacobs
|5
|28
|0
|13
|
T. Tagovailoa 13 QB
|T. Tagovailoa
|4
|26
|1
|21
|
N. Harris 22 RB
|N. Harris
|7
|25
|0
|15
|
J. Waddle 17 WR
|J. Waddle
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
J. Hurts 2 QB
|J. Hurts
|1
|3
|0
|3
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Jeudy 4 WR
|J. Jeudy
|5
|77
|1
|46
|
J. Waddle 17 WR
|J. Waddle
|3
|73
|1
|53
|
D. Smith 6 WR
|D. Smith
|4
|72
|1
|40
|
H. Ruggs III 11 WR
|H. Ruggs III
|5
|62
|2
|22
|
J. Jacobs 8 RB
|J. Jacobs
|4
|53
|1
|33
|
I. Smith Jr. 82 TE
|I. Smith Jr.
|3
|27
|0
|11
|
D. Harris 34 RB
|D. Harris
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
N. Harris 22 RB
|N. Harris
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Moses 32 LB
|D. Moses
|6-3
|0.0
|0
|
A. Jennings 33 LB
|A. Jennings
|6-2
|1.0
|1
|
S. Smith 4 DB
|S. Smith
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Ray 89 DL
|L. Ray
|5-4
|1.0
|0
|
S. Carter 5 DB
|S. Carter
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Thompson 14 DB
|D. Thompson
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Davis 99 DL
|R. Davis
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|
M. Wilson 30 LB
|M. Wilson
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Williams 92 DL
|Q. Williams
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
P. Surtain II 2 DB
|P. Surtain II
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
X. McKinney 15 DB
|X. McKinney
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
C. Miller 47 LB
|C. Miller
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Mathis 48 DL
|P. Mathis
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Anoma 9 LB
|E. Anoma
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Anderson 31 DB
|K. Anderson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Buggs 49 DL
|I. Buggs
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Dwight 95 DL
|J. Dwight
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Mayden 21 DB
|J. Mayden
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Bulovas 97 K
|J. Bulovas
|1/1
|30
|7/7
|10
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Bernier 98 P
|M. Bernier
|4
|41.0
|1
|48
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Waddle 17 WR
|J. Waddle
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
