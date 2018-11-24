Drive Chart
PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) Myles Gaskin broke free for an 80-yard touchdown run early in the fourth quarter, and No. 16 Washington won its second Pac-12 North Division title in three years, beating No. 7 Washington State 28-15 on a snowy Friday night.

On a blustery cold night with snow blanketing the turf at Martin Stadium, Gaskin found enough traction to carry the Huskies into the Pac-12 championship game and ruin yet again the title hopes of Washington State. It was Washington's sixth straight win over the Cougars and the third straight year the Huskies denied Washington State the North crown. Gaskin rushed for 170 yards and three touchdowns, a year after running for 192 and four scores against the Cougars.

He was the best player on the field on a night Washington needed its senior ball carrier to be just that. The Huskies (9-3, 7-2 Pac-12) will face Utah in the conference title game next Friday in Santa Clara, California. The winner will earn a spot in the Rose Bowl.

''Myles, what do you say? That guy can do it all. He is the ultimately competitor. When you need something good to happen he is the guy that is going to get it done,'' Washington coach Chris Petersen said.

Washington State (10-2, 7-2) carried the Pac-12's last remaining hope of finding a way into the College Football Playoff, but the Air Raid was mostly grounded by a combo of blowing snow and Washington's sticky secondary. Gardner Minshew was 26 of 35 for 152 yards, but his longest pass to a wide receiver went for 11 yards.

James Williams rushed for two touchdowns and the Cougars trailed 20-15 going to the fourth quarter, the first time since 2008 the game had been within five points going to the final quarter.

Gaskin made sure that didn't last long.

Facing third-and-1 at the Washington 20, Gaskin broke through the line of scrimmage and found no one in crimson there to make the stop. He outraced Marcus Strong, getting to the goal line just in time and putting him over 1,000 yards for the season. Gaskin became the first Pac-12 running back to top 1,000 yards rushing in all four seasons.

Gaskin also scored on a pair of 5-yard runs in the first half and finished his career against Washington State with 10 rushing touchdowns.

''We balled out,'' Gaskin screamed as he ran off the field in the postgame celebration.

Jake Browning threw for 207 yards, overcoming an interception and fumble to finish his career 4-0 as the Huskies starting QB against their rivals. He made a key third-down conversion early in the third quarter, hitting Hunter Bryant for a 59-yard gain, and on the next play a double-pass had Aaron Fuller hit Bryant for a 22-yard touchdown and a 20-9 lead after the extra point was blocked and returned for a Washington State score.

The Cougars' pulled within 20-15 on Williams' 1-yard TD run late in the third quarter but that was as close as Washington State would get.

''I thought it was a unique way to see a football game. The biggest thing is that they came out on top, that's the part really troubling me,'' Washington State coach Mike Leach said.

THE TAKEAWAY

Washington: The Huskies rushed for 258 yards in the snow and have 533 yards rushing in the past two games.

Washington State: The Cougars have struggled with Washington's pass defense in recent years and the slick conditions made it even more challenging. No Washington State wide receiver had more than four catches.

WASHINGTON BAND

The Washington band did not perform, a day after one of its three charter buses rolled onto its side while traveling from Seattle. The Washington State band performed the Washington fight song ''Bow Down to Washington'' during a pregame performance on the field. The section of Martin Stadium where the Washington band would have sat was roped off and left empty. The bus crashed Thursday evening on an icy stretch of Interstate 90 in central Washington. Of the 56 people on board, 47 were taken to hospitals for evaluation or treatment

UP NEXT

Washington: The Huskies will face Utah in the Pac-12 title game next Friday.

Washington State: The Cougars will await their bowl announcement but still should be in good shape for New Year's Six bowl - probably the Fiesta.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Two Point Conversion 12:30
26-S.Ahmed to WST End Zone for 2 yards. Conversion is good. Penalty on WST 34-J.Thompson Offside declined.
plays
yds
pos
28
15
Touchdown 12:44
9-M.Gaskin runs 80 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
89
yds
01:27
pos
26
15
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Missed Two Point Conversion 4:44
16-G.Minshew incomplete. Intended for 8-E.Winston.
plays
yds
pos
20
15
Touchdown 4:48
32-J.Williams runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
5
plays
23
yds
02:27
pos
20
15
Defensive Conversion 12:40
47-P.Henry extra point is no good. blocked by 45-L.Tago. 26-H.Dale to WAS End Zone for 93 yards. Conversion is good.
plays
yds
pos
20
9
Touchdown 12:45
2-A.Fuller complete to 1-H.Bryant. 1-H.Bryant runs 22 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
70
yds
00:00
pos
20
7
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:33
40-B.Mazza extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
7
Touchdown 0:37
32-J.Williams runs 11 yards for a touchdown.
12
plays
65
yds
05:00
pos
14
6
Point After TD 5:37
47-P.Henry extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
0
Touchdown 5:45
9-M.Gaskin runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
80
yds
05:02
pos
13
0
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:08
47-P.Henry extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 0:14
9-M.Gaskin runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
77
yds
02:43
pos
6
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 20 15
Rushing 13 6
Passing 7 8
Penalty 0 1
3rd Down Conv 6-10 4-13
4th Down Conv 1-1 2-3
Total Net Yards 470 220
Total Plays 59 59
Avg Gain 8.0 3.7
Net Yards Rushing 258 85
Rush Attempts 44 24
Avg Rush Yards 5.9 3.5
Net Yards Passing 212 135
Comp. - Att. 12-15 26-35
Yards Per Pass 14.1 3.9
Sacked - Yards Lost 1-17 2-17
Penalties - Yards 6-47 4-21
Touchdowns 4 2
Rushing TDs 3 2
Passing TDs 1 0
Other 0 0
Turnovers 3 2
Fumbles - Lost 3-2 1-0
Int. Thrown 1 2
Punts - Avg 2-41.5 5-42.0
Return Yards 8 113
Punts - Returns 1-0 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 1-6 4-95
Int. - Returns 2-2 1-18
Kicking 2/3 1/1
Extra Points 2/3 1/1
Field Goals 0/0 0/0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
16 Washington 9-3 776828
8 Washington St. 10-2 078015
O/U 50, WASHST -3
Martin Stadium Pullman, WA
 212 PASS YDS 135
258 RUSH YDS 85
470 TOTAL YDS 220
Washington
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Browning 3 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
78.6% 207 0 1 188.5
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
65.1% 2692 16 9 151.8
J. Browning 11/14 207 0 1
A. Fuller 2 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 22 1 0 614.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 22 1 0 614.8
A. Fuller 1/1 22 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
M. Gaskin 9 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
27 170 3
SEASON ATT YDS TD
212 1076 10
M. Gaskin 27 170 3 80
S. Ahmed 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 87 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
91 576 7
S. Ahmed 9 87 0 18
J. Browning 3 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
75 114 4
J. Browning 6 5 0 12
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
H. Bryant 1 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 108 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 172 1
H. Bryant 3 108 1 59
A. Baccellia 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 89 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
35 410 0
A. Baccellia 5 89 0 48
S. Ahmed 26 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 22 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 127 0
S. Ahmed 2 22 0 24
T. Jones 20 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
28 469 6
T. Jones 1 12 0 12
C. Otton 87 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 -2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 150 3
C. Otton 1 -2 0 -2
Defense T-A SACK INT
B. Burr-Kirven 25 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
10-1 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
10-1 2 0.0
B. Burr-Kirven 10-1 0.0 1
B. Wellington 13 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
B. Wellington 6-2 0.0 0
E. Molden 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
E. Molden 4-0 0.0 0
J. Miller 23 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 1 0.0
J. Miller 3-0 0.0 0
T. Rapp 7 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-3 2 0.0
T. Rapp 2-3 0.0 0
D. Beavers 15 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
D. Beavers 2-0 0.0 0
J. Tryon 9 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.0
J. Tryon 2-1 1.0 0
G. Gaines 99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 1 1.0
G. Gaines 2-1 1.0 0
M. Bryant 5 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
M. Bryant 2-1 0.0 0
J. McIntosh 14 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. McIntosh 2-0 0.0 0
J. Johnson 92 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Johnson 1-0 0.0 0
B. Murphy 1 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 2 0.0
B. Murphy 1-0 0.0 1
T. Bartlett 17 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Bartlett 1-0 0.0 0
K. Taylor 27 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Taylor 1-0 0.0 0
B. Potoa'e 8 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
B. Potoa'e 0-2 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
P. Henry 47 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 2/3
SEASON FG XP
14/19 40/41
P. Henry 0/0 0 2/3 2
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Browning 3 QB
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 35.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
1 35.0 0
J. Browning 1 35.0 0 35
J. Whitford 32 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 48.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
25 42.2 0
J. Whitford 1 48.0 0 48
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
M. Richmond 80 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 6.0 6 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 6.0 6 0
M. Richmond 1 6.0 6 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
A. Fuller 2 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
17 6.5 0 0
A. Fuller 1 0.0 0 0
Washington St.
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
G. Minshew II 16 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
74.3% 152 0 2 99.3
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
70.6% 4477 36 9 148.4
G. Minshew II 26/35 152 0 2
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Williams 32 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 65 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
119 552 12
J. Williams 11 65 2 18
M. Borghi 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 20 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
67 353 7
M. Borghi 5 20 0 10
G. Minshew II 16 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 11 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
52 103 3
G. Minshew II 7 11 0 8
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
M. Borghi 21 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
7 49 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
47 352 4
M. Borghi 7 49 0 22
J. Williams 32 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
7 30 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
76 560 4
J. Williams 7 30 0 18
C. Jackson Jr. 85 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 25 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
25 280 2
C. Jackson Jr. 4 25 0 7
K. Sweet 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 19 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
33 339 0
K. Sweet 3 19 0 8
D. Martin 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
65 650 8
D. Martin 3 13 0 5
E. Winston Jr. 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
48 611 8
E. Winston Jr. 1 11 0 11
D. Patmon 12 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
55 740 4
D. Patmon 1 5 0 5
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Thompson 34 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-0 1 0.0
J. Thompson 7-0 0.0 0
P. Pelluer 47 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-3 0 0.0
P. Pelluer 7-3 0.0 0
M. Strong 4 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 2 0.0
M. Strong 6-0 0.0 0
S. Thomas 25 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 2 0.0
S. Thomas 6-1 0.0 1
J. Woods 13 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 1 0.0
J. Woods 3-2 0.0 0
W. Rodgers III 92 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
W. Rodgers III 3-0 0.0 0
H. Dale 26 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
H. Dale 3-0 0.0 0
D. Molton 3 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
D. Molton 2-0 0.0 0
T. Comfort 56 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
T. Comfort 2-1 0.0 0
L. Tago 45 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
L. Tago 2-1 0.0 0
D. Sherman 41 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
D. Sherman 2-1 0.0 0
W. Taylor III 27 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 1 1.0
W. Taylor III 2-2 1.0 0
C. Dubots 59 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Dubots 1-0 0.0 0
G. Hicks III 18 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
G. Hicks III 1-0 0.0 0
D. Silvels 20 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
D. Silvels 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. Mazza 40 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 1/1
SEASON FG XP
10/15 56/58
B. Mazza 0/0 0 1/1 1
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
O. Draguicevich III 94 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 42.0 3
SEASON NO AVG IN20
40 46.0 3
O. Draguicevich III 5 42.0 3 45
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Harris 5 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 27.0 47 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
21 27.8 47 1
T. Harris 3 27.0 47 0
K. Harrington 24 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 14.0 14 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 14.0 14 0
K. Harrington 1 14.0 14 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:11 WASH 35 5:18 12 55 INT
2:57 WASH 23 2:43 6 77 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:47 WASH 20 5:02 9 80 TD
0:33 WASHST 35 0:00 1 38
0:15 WASH 20 0:00 1 -2 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:08 WASHST 35 0:00 6 75 TD
10:15 WASH 12 2:30 6 65 Fumble
4:44 WASHST 35 0:41 4 -4 Punt
2:43 WASHST 28 1:40 4 -7 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:11 WASH 11 1:27 3 89 TD
8:54 WASH 17 7:13 14 79
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 WASH 35 0:45 4 -5 Punt
8:16 WASHST 18 4:26 11 65 Downs
0:08 WASH 35 0:05 12 34 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
5:37 WASH 35 5:00 12 65 TD
0:33 WASH 27 0:12 3 -53 INT
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:40 WASH 35 1:50 7 26 Punt
7:15 WASH 23 2:27 5 23 TD
3:25 WASHST 21 0:10 2 51 INT
0:59 WASHST 20 0:35 5 41 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:30 WASH 35 3:36 9 20 Punt
