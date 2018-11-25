|
Mond helps Aggies over No. 8 LSU 74-72 in 7 OTs
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) Kellen Mond's 2-point conversion pass to Kendrick Rogers in the seventh overtime gave Texas A&M a 74-72 victory over No. 8 LSU on Saturday night in a game that tied the NCAA record for most overtimes in an FBS game.
Mond connected with Quartney Davis on a 17-yard throw to tie it at 72. Greedy Williams was called for pass interference on the first 2-point conversion try, giving the Aggies (8-4, 5-3, No. 22 CFP), another shot. After a false start by Texas A&M, Mond found Rogers for the conversion to end it.
Joe Burrow had a 10-yard TD run to put LSU (9-3, 5-3, No. 7 CFP) up 72-66 in the seventh OT, but his 2-point conversion throw failed.
The 74 points LSU allowed are the most ever given up by a ranked team, eclipsing the 73 No. 24 Fresno State gave up to Northern Illinois on Oct. 6, 1990.
The 146 combined points are the most in NCAA history in an overtime game involving a ranked team and the game was the first seven overtime game involving a ranked team.
Mond threw for 287 yards and six touchdowns, three 2-point conversions and ran for one more TD as Texas A&M snapped a seven-game skid against LSU and got its first win over the Tigers since 1995.
LSU coach Ed Orgeron's clothes might have already dried by the time this one ended after he was prematurely doused with Gatorade after the Tigers appeared to have a clinching interception in the fourth quarter. But the play was reviewed and it was ruled that Mond's knee was down before the throw, keeping the Aggies alive and setting up the wild finish.
Burrow threw for three touchdowns and ran for three more as the Tigers were denied their first 10-win regular season since 2012 and likely knocked out of contention for a New Year's Day bowl game.
Mond threw a 25-yard TD pass to Jace Sternberger and a 2-point conversion to Rogers in sextuple overtime before Burrow had a 4-yard touchdown run and Burrow ran for a 4-yard TD and threw for the 2-point conversion to push it to a seventh OT.
Clyde Edwards-Helaire took a pitch from Burrow and launched an 11-yard TD pass to Tory Carter to put the Tigers on top in the fifth overtime, but the 2-point conversion failed. Mond answered with a 6-yard throw to Rogers, but A&M's 2-point try failed, too to send it to the sixth OT.
Mond found Davis on a 19-yard touchdown pass on the last play of regulation to send it to OT.
Both teams kicked field goals in the fourth overtime to send it to the fifth.
Burrow threw a 25-yard touchdown pass to Dee Anderson in triple overtime and Justin Jefferson grabbed the 2-point conversion. Rogers made it 49-49 and forced quadruple overtime when he grabbed a 25-yard TD pass and the 2-point conversion.
Both teams settled for field goals in the first overtime. Mond had a 3-yard touchdown run in double overtime and LSU sent it to triple OT when Nick Brossette followed with a 3-yard run, too.
THE TAKEAWAY
This was a game for the ages and one that both teams will remember for a long time.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
LSU will likely fall a few spots in the poll after that loss.
UP NEXT
Both teams will wait to see where they'll be heading for their bowl games.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|31
|33
|Rushing
|13
|16
|Passing
|17
|14
|Penalty
|1
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|10-20
|11-22
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|2-3
|Total Net Yards
|469
|502
|Total Plays
|90
|107
|Avg Gain
|5.2
|4.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|215
|234
|Rush Attempts
|51
|56
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.2
|4.2
|Net Yards Passing
|254
|268
|Comp. - Att.
|26-39
|23-51
|Yards Per Pass
|6.5
|5.3
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|6-27
|2-19
|Penalties - Yards
|10-70
|3-24
|Touchdowns
|9
|9
|Rushing TDs
|4
|3
|Passing TDs
|4
|6
|Other
|1
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|2-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|5-45.4
|5-53.2
|Return Yards
|25
|-1
|Punts - Returns
|3--1
|1--1
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-26
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kicking
|8/9
|8/8
|Extra Points
|5/5
|5/5
|Field Goals
|3/4
|3/3
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|254
|PASS YDS
|268
|
|
|215
|RUSH YDS
|234
|
|
|469
|TOTAL YDS
|502
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Burrow 9 QB
|J. Burrow
|25/38
|270
|3
|0
|
C. Edwards-Helaire 22 RB
|C. Edwards-Helaire
|1/1
|11
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Burrow 9 QB
|J. Burrow
|29
|100
|3
|22
|
N. Brossette 4 RB
|N. Brossette
|16
|61
|1
|16
|
L. Fournette 27 RB
|L. Fournette
|2
|48
|0
|46
|
C. Edwards-Helaire 22 RB
|C. Edwards-Helaire
|3
|3
|0
|3
|
J. Jefferson 2 WR
|J. Jefferson
|1
|3
|0
|3
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Jefferson 2 WR
|J. Jefferson
|5
|63
|1
|24
|
F. Moreau 18 TE
|F. Moreau
|4
|51
|1
|17
|
D. Anderson 11 WR
|D. Anderson
|2
|33
|1
|25
|
J. Chase 1 WR
|J. Chase
|3
|31
|0
|14
|
L. Fournette 27 RB
|L. Fournette
|2
|28
|0
|19
|
T. Carter 44 FB
|T. Carter
|2
|23
|1
|12
|
D. Dillon 19 WR
|D. Dillon
|2
|16
|0
|10
|
J. Giles 12 WR
|J. Giles
|2
|12
|0
|11
|
S. Sullivan 10 WR
|S. Sullivan
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
T. Marshall Jr. 6 WR
|T. Marshall Jr.
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
N. Brossette 4 RB
|N. Brossette
|2
|7
|0
|5
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. White 40 LB
|D. White
|13-5
|1.0
|0
|
J. Stevens 3 S
|J. Stevens
|12-2
|0.0
|0
|
G. Logan 97 DE
|G. Logan
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Delpit 9 S
|G. Delpit
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Alexander 11 CB
|T. Alexander
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Phillips 6 LB
|J. Phillips
|5-5
|0.0
|0
|
R. Lawrence 90 DE
|R. Lawrence
|5-0
|1.0
|0
|
N. Farrell Jr. 92 DE
|N. Farrell Jr.
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Shelvin 72 NT
|T. Shelvin
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Williams 29 CB
|G. Williams
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Divinity Jr. 45 LB
|M. Divinity Jr.
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
P. Queen 8 LB
|P. Queen
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Vincent Jr. 5 CB
|K. Vincent Jr.
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Alexander 99 NT
|E. Alexander
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Harris Jr. 33 S
|T. Harris Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Tracy 36 K
|C. Tracy
|3/4
|50
|5/5
|14
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
Z. Von Rosenberg 46 P
|Z. Von Rosenberg
|5
|45.4
|2
|53
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Edwards-Helaire 22 RB
|C. Edwards-Helaire
|1
|26.0
|26
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Giles 12 WR
|J. Giles
|3
|-0.3
|3
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
K. Mond 11 QB
|K. Mond
|23/49
|287
|6
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Williams 5 RB
|T. Williams
|35
|198
|2
|24
|
K. Mond 11 QB
|K. Mond
|20
|42
|1
|21
|
J. Corbin 7 RB
|J. Corbin
|1
|-6
|0
|-6
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
Q. Davis 1 WR
|Q. Davis
|7
|101
|2
|20
|
J. Sternberger 81 TE
|J. Sternberger
|5
|75
|2
|36
|
K. Rogers 13 WR
|K. Rogers
|3
|53
|2
|25
|
J. Ausbon 2 WR
|J. Ausbon
|5
|37
|0
|13
|
C. Gillaspia 12 FB
|C. Gillaspia
|1
|18
|0
|18
|
C. Buckley 14 WR
|C. Buckley
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
T. Wood 80 TE
|T. Wood
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Williams 5 RB
|T. Williams
|1
|-2
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Wilson 6 DB
|D. Wilson
|9-4
|0.0
|0
|
D. Renfro 29 DB
|D. Renfro
|9-1
|1.0
|0
|
O. Alaka 42 LB
|O. Alaka
|9-3
|2.0
|0
|
D. Capers-Smith 26 DB
|D. Capers-Smith
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Keke 8 DL
|K. Keke
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Madubuike 52 DL
|J. Madubuike
|5-5
|0.5
|0
|
T. Dodson 25 LB
|T. Dodson
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Pryor 11 DB
|L. Pryor
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|
M. Jones 10 DB
|M. Jones
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Durham 46 DL
|L. Durham
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Mack 34 DL
|D. Mack
|2-1
|2.0
|0
|
J. Peevy 92 DL
|J. Peevy
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Bu. Johnson 1 LB
|Bu. Johnson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Johnson 3 DL
|T. Johnson
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
R. Elam 27 DB
|R. Elam
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
S. Small 47 K
|S. Small
|3/3
|23
|5/5
|14
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Mann 34 P
|B. Mann
|5
|53.2
|1
|59
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. Paul 6 WR
|R. Paul
|1
|-1.0
|0
|0
