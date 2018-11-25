Drive Chart
LSU
TXAM

No Text

Mond helps Aggies over No. 8 LSU 74-72 in 7 OTs

  • STATS AP
  • Nov 25, 2018

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) Kellen Mond's 2-point conversion pass to Kendrick Rogers in the seventh overtime gave Texas A&M a 74-72 victory over No. 8 LSU on Saturday night in a game that tied the NCAA record for most overtimes in an FBS game.

Mond connected with Quartney Davis on a 17-yard throw to tie it at 72. Greedy Williams was called for pass interference on the first 2-point conversion try, giving the Aggies (8-4, 5-3, No. 22 CFP), another shot. After a false start by Texas A&M, Mond found Rogers for the conversion to end it.

Joe Burrow had a 10-yard TD run to put LSU (9-3, 5-3, No. 7 CFP) up 72-66 in the seventh OT, but his 2-point conversion throw failed.

The 74 points LSU allowed are the most ever given up by a ranked team, eclipsing the 73 No. 24 Fresno State gave up to Northern Illinois on Oct. 6, 1990.

The 146 combined points are the most in NCAA history in an overtime game involving a ranked team and the game was the first seven overtime game involving a ranked team.

Mond threw for 287 yards and six touchdowns, three 2-point conversions and ran for one more TD as Texas A&M snapped a seven-game skid against LSU and got its first win over the Tigers since 1995.

LSU coach Ed Orgeron's clothes might have already dried by the time this one ended after he was prematurely doused with Gatorade after the Tigers appeared to have a clinching interception in the fourth quarter. But the play was reviewed and it was ruled that Mond's knee was down before the throw, keeping the Aggies alive and setting up the wild finish.

Burrow threw for three touchdowns and ran for three more as the Tigers were denied their first 10-win regular season since 2012 and likely knocked out of contention for a New Year's Day bowl game.

Mond threw a 25-yard TD pass to Jace Sternberger and a 2-point conversion to Rogers in sextuple overtime before Burrow had a 4-yard touchdown run and Burrow ran for a 4-yard TD and threw for the 2-point conversion to push it to a seventh OT.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire took a pitch from Burrow and launched an 11-yard TD pass to Tory Carter to put the Tigers on top in the fifth overtime, but the 2-point conversion failed. Mond answered with a 6-yard throw to Rogers, but A&M's 2-point try failed, too to send it to the sixth OT.

Mond found Davis on a 19-yard touchdown pass on the last play of regulation to send it to OT.

Both teams kicked field goals in the fourth overtime to send it to the fifth.

Burrow threw a 25-yard touchdown pass to Dee Anderson in triple overtime and Justin Jefferson grabbed the 2-point conversion. Rogers made it 49-49 and forced quadruple overtime when he grabbed a 25-yard TD pass and the 2-point conversion.

Both teams settled for field goals in the first overtime. Mond had a 3-yard touchdown run in double overtime and LSU sent it to triple OT when Nick Brossette followed with a 3-yard run, too.

THE TAKEAWAY

This was a game for the ages and one that both teams will remember for a long time.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

LSU will likely fall a few spots in the poll after that loss.

UP NEXT

Both teams will wait to see where they'll be heading for their bowl games.

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Scoring Summary
7th Overtime
No scoring this quarter
6th Overtime
No scoring this quarter
5th Overtime
No scoring this quarter
Missed Two Point Conversion
11-K.Mond incomplete.
plays
yds
pos
58
64
Missed Two Point Conversion
11-K.Mond incomplete.
plays
yds
pos
58
58
Touchdown
11-K.Mond complete to 13-K.Rogers. 13-K.Rogers runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
25
yds
pos
58
58
Missed Two Point Conversion
9-J.Burrow incomplete.
plays
yds
pos
58
52
Touchdown
22-C.Edwards-Helaire complete to 44-T.Carter. 44-T.Carter runs 11 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
25
yds
pos
58
52
4th Overtime
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal
36-C.Tracy 26 yards Field Goal is Good.
5
plays
22
yds
pos
52
52
Field Goal
47-S.Small 21 yards Field Goal is Good.
6
plays
29
yds
pos
49
52
3rd Overtime
No scoring this quarter
Two Point Conversion
11-K.Mond complete to 13-K.Rogers. 13-K.Rogers to LSU End Zone for 2 yards. Conversion is good.
plays
yds
pos
49
49
Touchdown
11-K.Mond complete to 13-K.Rogers. 13-K.Rogers runs 25 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on LSU 13-J.Kirklin Pass interference declined.
2
plays
25
yds
pos
49
47
Two Point Conversion
9-J.Burrow complete to 2-J.Jefferson. 2-J.Jefferson to TXAM End Zone for 2 yards. Conversion is good.
plays
yds
pos
49
41
Touchdown
9-J.Burrow complete to 11-D.Anderson. 11-D.Anderson runs 25 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
25
yds
pos
47
41
2nd Overtime
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD
36-C.Tracy extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
41
41
Touchdown
4-N.Brossette runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
25
yds
pos
40
41
Point After TD
47-S.Small extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
34
41
Touchdown
11-K.Mond runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
25
yds
pos
34
40
Overtime
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal
47-S.Small 23 yards Field Goal is Good.
7
plays
19
yds
pos
34
34
Field Goal
36-C.Tracy 50 yards Field Goal is Good.
4
plays
-2
yds
pos
34
31
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:00
47-S.Small extra point is good. Team penalty on LSU Offside declined.
plays
yds
pos
31
31
Touchdown 0:01
11-K.Mond complete to 1-Q.Davis. 1-Q.Davis runs 19 yards for a touchdown.
13
plays
98
yds
01:35
pos
31
30
Point After TD 6:41
36-C.Tracy extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
31
24
Touchdown 6:49
9-J.Burrow complete to 18-F.Moreau. 18-F.Moreau runs 14 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
76
yds
02:01
pos
30
24
Point After TD 10:12
36-C.Tracy extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
24
24
Touchdown 11:01
11-K.Mond complete to 5-T.Williams. 5-T.Williams to LSU 42 FUMBLES (40-D.White). 45-M.Divinity runs 58 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
24
yds
01:29
pos
23
24
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 3:33
47-S.Small extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
24
Touchdown 3:38
5-T.Williams runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
12
plays
19
yds
04:04
pos
17
23
Point After TD 7:42
36-C.Tracy extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
17
Touchdown 7:49
9-J.Burrow complete to 2-J.Jefferson. 2-J.Jefferson runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
15
plays
90
yds
06:19
pos
16
17
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 0:33
36-C.Tracy 47 yards Field Goal is Good.
12
plays
36
yds
01:23
pos
10
17
Field Goal 2:13
47-S.Small 33 yards Field Goal is Good.
7
plays
53
yds
03:22
pos
7
17
Point After TD 10:31
47-S.Small extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
14
Touchdown 10:38
11-K.Mond complete to 81-J.Sternberger. 81-J.Sternberger runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
13
plays
65
yds
00:50
pos
7
13
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:48
36-C.Tracy extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
7
Touchdown 0:56
9-J.Burrow runs 22 yards for a touchdown.
14
plays
70
yds
05:35
pos
6
7
Point After TD 6:31
47-S.Small extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 6:40
5-T.Williams runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
80
yds
04:27
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 31 33
Rushing 13 16
Passing 17 14
Penalty 1 3
3rd Down Conv 10-20 11-22
4th Down Conv 1-1 2-3
Total Net Yards 469 502
Total Plays 90 107
Avg Gain 5.2 4.7
Net Yards Rushing 215 234
Rush Attempts 51 56
Avg Rush Yards 4.2 4.2
Net Yards Passing 254 268
Comp. - Att. 26-39 23-51
Yards Per Pass 6.5 5.3
Sacked - Yards Lost 6-27 2-19
Penalties - Yards 10-70 3-24
Touchdowns 9 9
Rushing TDs 4 3
Passing TDs 4 6
Other 1 0
Turnovers 1 1
Fumbles - Lost 1-1 2-1
Int. Thrown 0 0
Punts - Avg 5-45.4 5-53.2
Return Yards 25 -1
Punts - Returns 3--1 1--1
Kickoffs - Returns 1-26 0-0
Int. - Returns 0-0 0-0
Kicking 8/9 8/8
Extra Points 5/5 5/5
Field Goals 3/4 3/3
Safeties 0 0
1234 OT OT2 OT3 OT4 OT5 OT6 OT7T
7 LSU 9-3 73714378368672
22 Texas A&M 8-4 71077378368874
O/U 45.5, TXAM -3
Kyle Field College Station, TX
 254 PASS YDS 268
215 RUSH YDS 234
469 TOTAL YDS 502
LSU
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Burrow 9 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
65.8% 270 3 0 151.5
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
57.4% 2500 12 4 127.4
J. Burrow 25/38 270 3 0
C. Edwards-Helaire 22 RB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 11 1 0 522.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 11 1 0 522.4
C. Edwards-Helaire 1/1 11 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Burrow 9 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
29 100 3
SEASON ATT YDS TD
119 375 7
J. Burrow 29 100 3 22
N. Brossette 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
16 61 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
211 922 14
N. Brossette 16 61 1 16
L. Fournette 27 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 48 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 106 1
L. Fournette 2 48 0 46
C. Edwards-Helaire 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
136 626 7
C. Edwards-Helaire 3 3 0 3
J. Jefferson 2 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 31 0
J. Jefferson 1 3 0 3
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
J. Jefferson 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 63 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
50 788 4
J. Jefferson 5 63 1 24
F. Moreau 18 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 51 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
20 250 2
F. Moreau 4 51 1 17
D. Anderson 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 33 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
20 274 1
D. Anderson 2 33 1 25
J. Chase 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 31 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
17 220 2
J. Chase 3 31 0 14
L. Fournette 27 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 28 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 55 0
L. Fournette 2 28 0 19
T. Carter 44 FB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 23 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 39 1
T. Carter 2 23 1 12
D. Dillon 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 16 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
20 221 1
D. Dillon 2 16 0 10
J. Giles 12 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 59 0
J. Giles 2 12 0 11
S. Sullivan 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
20 287 2
S. Sullivan 1 9 0 9
T. Marshall Jr. 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 192 0
T. Marshall Jr. 1 8 0 8
N. Brossette 4 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 73 0
N. Brossette 2 7 0 5
Defense T-A SACK INT
D. White 40 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
13-5 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
13-5 0 1.0
D. White 13-5 1.0 0
J. Stevens 3 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
12-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
12-2 0 0.0
J. Stevens 12-2 0.0 0
G. Logan 97 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
G. Logan 6-0 0.0 0
G. Delpit 9 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 5 0.0
G. Delpit 5-0 0.0 0
T. Alexander 11 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
T. Alexander 5-1 0.0 0
J. Phillips 6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-5 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-5 1 0.0
J. Phillips 5-5 0.0 0
R. Lawrence 90 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 1.0
R. Lawrence 5-0 1.0 0
N. Farrell Jr. 92 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
N. Farrell Jr. 3-0 0.0 0
T. Shelvin 72 NT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
T. Shelvin 3-0 0.0 0
G. Williams 29 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 2 0.0
G. Williams 2-0 0.0 0
M. Divinity Jr. 45 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 1 0.0
M. Divinity Jr. 2-2 0.0 0
P. Queen 8 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
P. Queen 2-2 0.0 0
K. Vincent Jr. 5 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
K. Vincent Jr. 2-0 0.0 0
E. Alexander 99 NT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
E. Alexander 1-2 0.0 0
T. Harris Jr. 33 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
T. Harris Jr. 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Tracy 36 K
IN-GAME FG XP
3/4 5/5
SEASON FG XP
3/4 5/5
C. Tracy 3/4 50 5/5 14
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Z. Von Rosenberg 46 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 45.4 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
50 45.6 2
Z. Von Rosenberg 5 45.4 2 53
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
C. Edwards-Helaire 22 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 26.0 26 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
14 21.9 26 0
C. Edwards-Helaire 1 26.0 26 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Giles 12 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 -0.3 3 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
13 7.1 3 0
J. Giles 3 -0.3 3 0
Texas A&M
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
K. Mond 11 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
46.9% 287 6 0 136.5
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
57.6% 2967 23 8 137.1
K. Mond 23/49 287 6 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
T. Williams 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
35 198 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
252 1524 15
T. Williams 35 198 2 24
K. Mond 11 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
20 42 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
144 389 6
K. Mond 20 42 1 21
J. Corbin 7 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
57 305 1
J. Corbin 1 -6 0 -6
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
Q. Davis 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
7 101 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
43 546 7
Q. Davis 7 101 2 20
J. Sternberger 81 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 75 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
47 804 10
J. Sternberger 5 75 2 36
K. Rogers 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 53 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
21 292 4
K. Rogers 3 53 2 25
J. Ausbon 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 37 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
27 350 0
J. Ausbon 5 37 0 13
C. Gillaspia 12 FB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 18 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 52 0
C. Gillaspia 1 18 0 18
C. Buckley 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
33 470 1
C. Buckley 1 5 0 5
T. Wood 80 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 17 0
T. Wood 0 0 0 0
T. Williams 5 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 -2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
27 278 1
T. Williams 1 -2 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
D. Wilson 6 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
9-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-4 2 0.0
D. Wilson 9-4 0.0 0
D. Renfro 29 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
9-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-1 0 1.0
D. Renfro 9-1 1.0 0
O. Alaka 42 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
9-3 0 2.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-3 0 2.0
O. Alaka 9-3 2.0 0
D. Capers-Smith 26 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-1 1 0.0
D. Capers-Smith 7-1 0.0 0
K. Keke 8 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
K. Keke 5-1 0.0 0
J. Madubuike 52 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-5 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-5 0 0.5
J. Madubuike 5-5 0.5 0
T. Dodson 25 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
T. Dodson 5-1 0.0 0
L. Pryor 11 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-3 1 0.0
L. Pryor 4-3 0.0 0
M. Jones 10 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
M. Jones 2-1 0.0 0
L. Durham 46 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
L. Durham 2-1 0.0 0
D. Mack 34 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 2.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 2.0
D. Mack 2-1 2.0 0
J. Peevy 92 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Peevy 1-0 0.0 0
Bu. Johnson 1 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
Bu. Johnson 1-0 0.0 0
T. Johnson 3 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
T. Johnson 0-1 0.5 0
R. Elam 27 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
R. Elam 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
S. Small 47 K
IN-GAME FG XP
3/3 5/5
SEASON FG XP
19/26 34/34
S. Small 3/3 23 5/5 14
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
B. Mann 34 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 53.2 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
47 51.1 1
B. Mann 5 53.2 1 59
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
R. Paul 6 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 -1.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
23 8.2 0 0
R. Paul 1 -1.0 0 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 TXAM 35 0:46 4 -3 Punt
12:18 LSU 37 1:06 3 7 Punt
6:31 TXAM 35 5:35 14 53 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:31 TXAM 35 4:53 13 44 FG Miss
1:56 TXAM 35 1:23 12 36 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:08 LSU 10 6:19 15 90 TD
3:33 TXAM 35 1:17 4 0 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 LSU 29 2:05 6 19 Punt
8:50 LSU 24 2:01 4 76 TD
2:40 LSU 34 0:18 3 5 Punt
OT POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
TXAM 25 4 3 FG
2OT POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
TXAM 25 6 25 End of Quarter
3OT POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
TXAM 25 1 25 TD
4OT POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
TXAM 25 5 17 End of Quarter
5OT POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
TXAM 25 3 25 TD
6OT POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
TXAM 25 4 25 End of Quarter
7OT POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
TXAM 25 2 0 TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:10 TXAM 21 1:17 3 -11 Punt
11:07 TXAM 5 4:27 11 95 TD
0:56 LSU 35 0:50 13 65 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
5:35 TXAM 31 3:22 7 53 FG
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:03 LSU 35 0:00 4 -8 Punt
7:42 LSU 35 4:04 12 75 TD
1:37 TXAM 24 0:59 3 -6 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:30 TXAM 19 1:29 5 26 TD
10:12 LSU 35 0:48 4 -11 Punt
6:41 LSU 35 3:50 12 31 Downs
1:36 TXAM 22 1:35 13 78 TD
OT POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
LSU 25 7 19 End of Quarter
2OT POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
LSU 25 4 25 TD
3OT POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
LSU 25 2 25 End of Quarter
4OT POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
LSU 25 6 21 FG
5OT POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
LSU 25 5 25 End of Quarter
LSU 4 3 -2 End of Quarter
6OT POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
7OT POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
LSU 35 5 65 End of Quarter
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA FB Scores