Drive Chart
FLA
FSU

No Text

Franks helps Florida win 41-14, end skid vs Florida State

  • STATS AP
  • Nov 24, 2018

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) Feleipe Franks had three touchdown passes and No. 13 Florida used a punishing ground attack to end a five-game losing streak to Florida State, defeating the Seminoles 41-14 on Saturday.

Lamical Perine had a 74-yard touchdown run as Florida ran for 278 yards, averaging 5.3 yards per carry. Perine ran for 129 yards, averaging 9.9 yards.

The Gators (9-3) halted Florida State's bowl streak, which began in 1982. They ensured the Seminoles their first losing season since 1976, Bobby Bowden's first season as head coach.

Florida had 536 offensive yards and reinforced its case for an at-large spot in a New Year's Six bowl game.

Franks, who grew up just 20 miles south of Doak Campbell Stadium in Crawfordville, completed 16 of 26 passes for 254 yards.

''It's always been a dream of mine to come here and play against Florida State,'' Franks said. ''I've always wanted to get a win here specifically. I had all my family up here, friends in the stands. It's gratifying.''

Franks threw touchdown passes to Van Jefferson, Trevon Grimes and Josh Hammond. Grimes led the Gators with five receptions for 118 yards.

Deondre Francois completed 14 of 29 passes for 154 yards, including a 15-yarder for a touchdown to Cam Akers, and had a 4-yard touchdown run. Francois also threw two interceptions and fumbled.

The Seminoles (5-7) had six defeats by six double digits and lost to Miami, Clemson and Florida in the same season for the first time since 2009.

''Disappointing game, disappointing season,'' Florida State coach Willie Taggart said. ''I think everybody in that locker room is hurting. It's unacceptable here at Florida State. We got a program that prides itself in winning and we didn't get it done. I was brought here to get this program back right and that's what we'll do is get it back right.''

THE TAKEAWAY

Florida: The Gators had lost four of their last five to Florida State by double digits, but this time was different. It was Florida's biggest win over Florida State since Tim Tebow was the quarterback in 2009, a 37-10 Gators win.

Florida State: The Seminoles committed 10 penalties and had three turnovers.

UP NEXT

Florida: The Gators await the bowl announcements Dec. 2 and could be headed to a New Year's Six game.

Florida State: The Seminoles' season is over.

---

For more AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 3:56
19-E.McPherson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
41
14
Touchdown 4:00
25-J.Scarlett runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
44
yds
03:57
pos
40
14
Point After TD 14:53
19-E.McPherson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
34
14
Touchdown 15:00
13-F.Franks complete to 12-V.Jefferson. 12-V.Jefferson runs 38 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
70
yds
03:53
pos
33
14
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 4:16
23-R.Aguayo extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
27
14
Touchdown 4:20
12-D.Francois runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
65
yds
02:00
pos
27
13
Point After TD 6:20
19-E.McPherson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
27
7
Touchdown 6:28
13-F.Franks complete to 8-T.Grimes. 8-T.Grimes runs 22 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
22
yds
00:07
pos
26
7
Point After TD 10:56
19-E.McPherson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
20
7
Touchdown 10:56
13-F.Franks complete to 10-J.Hammond. 10-J.Hammond runs 3 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on FSU 8-S.Samuels 12 players declined.
14
plays
60
yds
00:00
pos
19
7
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 5:25
23-R.Aguayo extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
13
7
Touchdown 5:31
12-D.Francois complete to 3-C.Akers. 3-C.Akers runs 15 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
70
yds
1:48
pos
13
6
Field Goal 7:41
19-E.McPherson 23 yards Field Goal is Good.
5
plays
52
yds
01:22
pos
13
0
Point After TD 13:24
19-E.McPherson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
0
Touchdown 13:34
22-L.Perine runs 74 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
74
yds
00:10
pos
9
0
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 0:41
19-E.McPherson 27 yards Field Goal is Good.
8
plays
66
yds
03:17
pos
3
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 24 15
Rushing 11 7
Passing 11 6
Penalty 2 2
3rd Down Conv 5-15 1-14
4th Down Conv 0-2 2-3
Total Net Yards 532 275
Total Plays 79 65
Avg Gain 6.7 4.2
Net Yards Rushing 282 139
Rush Attempts 52 35
Avg Rush Yards 5.4 4.0
Net Yards Passing 250 136
Comp. - Att. 16-27 14-30
Yards Per Pass 9.3 4.5
Sacked - Yards Lost 1-4 6-18
Penalties - Yards 7-49 10-60
Touchdowns 5 2
Rushing TDs 2 1
Passing TDs 3 1
Other 0 0
Turnovers 0 3
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 1-1
Int. Thrown 0 2
Punts - Avg 5-51.4 9-50.1
Return Yards 74 17
Punts - Returns 5-30 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 1-17
Int. - Returns 2-44 0-0
Kicking 7/7 2/2
Extra Points 5/5 2/2
Field Goals 2/2 0/0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
11 Florida 9-3 310141441
Florida State 5-7 077014
O/U 51.5, FSU +8
Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium Tallahassee, FL
 250 PASS YDS 136
282 RUSH YDS 139
532 TOTAL YDS 275
Florida
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
F. Franks 13 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
61.5% 254 3 0 181.7
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
58.5% 2284 23 6 144.1
F. Franks 16/26 254 3 0
N. Sproles 17 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
N. Sproles 0/1 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
L. Perine 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
13 129 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
128 750 6
L. Perine 13 129 1 74
J. Scarlett 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
20 88 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
122 717 4
J. Scarlett 20 88 1 18
F. Franks 13 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 46 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
96 276 6
F. Franks 12 46 0 12
D. Pierce 27 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 15 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
65 425 2
D. Pierce 5 15 0 12
K. Toney 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
19 204 0
K. Toney 1 5 0 5
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
T. Grimes 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 118 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
25 366 2
T. Grimes 5 118 1 54
V. Jefferson 12 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 92 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
31 439 6
V. Jefferson 4 92 1 39
K. Toney 4 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 21 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
24 260 1
K. Toney 2 21 0 14
J. Hammond 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 12 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
26 308 4
J. Hammond 2 12 1 9
L. Perine 22 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 148 0
L. Perine 1 6 0 6
C. Lewis 80 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 100 0
C. Lewis 1 3 0 3
F. Swain 16 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 265 5
F. Swain 1 2 0 2
R. Wells 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 0
R. Wells 0 0 0 0
T. Cleveland 89 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
18 212 3
T. Cleveland 0 0 0 0
D. Pierce 27 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 20 1
D. Pierce 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
V. Joseph 11 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
V. Joseph 7-1 0.0 0
D. Reese 33 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
D. Reese 6-0 0.0 0
Je. Taylor 29 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
Je. Taylor 4-1 0.0 0
J. Polite 99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 2.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 2.5
J. Polite 4-2 2.5 0
S. Davis 31 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
S. Davis 3-0 0.0 0
A. Shuler 95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.5
A. Shuler 3-2 0.5 0
C. Gardner-Johnson 23 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 2 0.0
C. Gardner-Johnson 2-0 0.0 0
J. Zuniga 92 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.0
J. Zuniga 2-1 1.0 0
K. Campbell 55 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
K. Campbell 2-3 0.0 0
C. Henderson 5 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 2 0.0
C. Henderson 2-0 0.0 0
T. Slaton 56 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Slaton 1-0 0.0 0
D. Stiner 13 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 2 0.0
D. Stiner 1-0 0.0 1
K. Clark 54 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
K. Clark 1-0 1.0 0
R. Jackson 44 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
R. Jackson 1-0 0.0 0
R. Farr 41 LS
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
R. Farr 1-0 0.0 0
B. Stewart, jr. 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 2 0.0
B. Stewart, jr. 1-0 0.0 0
J. Moon 7 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Moon 1-0 0.0 0
T. Dean III 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
T. Dean III 1-0 0.0 1
A. Burney 30 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
A. Burney 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
E. McPherson 19 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/2 5/5
SEASON FG XP
15/17 45/45
E. McPherson 2/2 27 5/5 11
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
T. Townsend 43 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 51.0 3
SEASON NO AVG IN20
49 44.9 3
T. Townsend 4 51.0 3 65
J. Finn 86 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 53.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
2 45.5 0
J. Finn 1 53.0 0 53
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
F. Swain 16 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
5 6.0 11 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
21 10.5 11 1
F. Swain 5 6.0 11 0
Florida State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
D. Francois 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
48.3% 154 1 2 90.5
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
57.3% 2731 15 12 121.7
D. Francois 14/29 154 1 2
D. Matthews 29 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
D. Matthews 0/1 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Patrick 9 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 52 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
108 378 1
J. Patrick 10 52 0 13
D. Francois 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 41 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
78 16 3
D. Francois 11 41 1 32
C. Akers 3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
13 37 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
161 706 6
C. Akers 13 37 0 5
D. Matthews 29 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 9 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 0 0
D. Matthews 1 9 0 9
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
T. Terry 15 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 78 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
35 744 8
T. Terry 3 78 0 36
N. Murray 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 35 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
54 744 3
N. Murray 3 35 0 25
C. Akers 3 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 15 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
23 145 2
C. Akers 1 15 1 15
N. Upshur 82 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 14 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 53 0
N. Upshur 1 14 0 14
D. Matthews 29 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
41 380 1
D. Matthews 2 6 0 3
T. McKitty 6 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
26 256 2
T. McKitty 1 5 0 5
J. Patrick 9 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
17 104 1
J. Patrick 1 2 0 2
K. Helton 20 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 176 1
K. Helton 0 0 0 0
G. Nabers 32 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 46 0
G. Nabers 0 0 0 0
T. Harrison 88 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 -1 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 66 1
T. Harrison 2 -1 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
H. Nasirildeen 23 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
9-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-0 1 0.0
H. Nasirildeen 9-0 0.0 0
J. Woodbey 20 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-3 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-3 0 1.0
J. Woodbey 8-3 1.0 0
L. Warner III 35 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-2 0 0.0
L. Warner III 7-2 0.0 0
D. Jackson 5 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 1 0.0
D. Jackson 4-2 0.0 0
A. Westbrook 19 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 2 0.0
A. Westbrook 4-1 0.0 0
M. Wilson 21 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
M. Wilson 4-1 0.0 0
J. Robinson 11 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
J. Robinson 3-2 0.0 0
B. Burns 99 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 0.0
B. Burns 3-3 0.0 0
C. Fagan 24 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
C. Fagan 3-0 0.0 0
S. Samuels III 8 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 4 0.0
S. Samuels III 2-0 0.0 0
K. Meyers 14 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 2 0.0
K. Meyers 2-0 0.0 0
F. Jones 55 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
F. Jones 2-1 0.0 0
A. Gainer 33 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Gainer 1-0 0.0 0
D. Christmas 90 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Christmas 1-0 0.0 0
C. Durden 16 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
C. Durden 1-2 0.0 0
J. Chatman 95 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Chatman 1-0 0.0 0
D. Brooks 28 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Brooks 1-0 0.0 0
E. Rice 56 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
E. Rice 0-1 0.0 0
A. Thomas 22 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
A. Thomas 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
R. Aguayo 23 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 2/2
SEASON FG XP
11/17 30/31
R. Aguayo 0/0 0 2/2 2
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
L. Tyler 21 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
9 50.1 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
82 43.2 1
L. Tyler 9 50.1 1 61
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
K. Helton 20 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 17.0 17 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
9 21.8 17 0
K. Helton 1 17.0 17 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:35 FLA 33 1:04 3 8 Punt
10:44 FSU 36 2:59 9 34 Downs
3:58 FLA 24 3:17 8 66 FG
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:44 FLA 26 0:10 1 74 TD
11:55 FLA 33 1:52 4 1 Punt
9:03 FLA 37 1:22 5 57 FG
5:25 FSU 35 4:00 10 31 Punt
0:27 FLA 17 0:00 1 -1 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:19 FSU 35 0:00 14 75 TD
9:52 FLA 7 1:41 4 3 Punt
6:35 FSU 22 0:07 1 22 TD
4:16 FSU 35 3:53 10 75 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:01 FSU 48 3:07 8 41 Downs
7:57 FSU 44 3:57 6 44 TD
3:09 FLA 23 1:22 3 2 Punt
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 FLA 35 0:47 5 -9 Punt
12:27 FSU 5 1:10 3 -1 Punt
7:37 FSU 2 3:33 12 33 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:01 FLA 35 0:00 4 9 Punt
13:24 FLA 35 1:24 5 0 Punt
9:56 FSU 18 0:48 4 -1 Punt
7:35 FLA 35 2:04 10 70 TD
1:09 FSU 22 0:35 4 7 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:53 FLA 35 0:31 4 -3 Punt
7:32 FSU 20 0:14 3 58 Fumble
6:20 FLA 35 2:00 8 71 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:53 FLA 35 1:48 9 49 INT
9:27 FSU 7 0:48 3 0 Punt
3:56 FLA 35 0:26 4 -12 INT
1:41 FSU 22 0:08 2 2
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA FB Scores