|FLA
|FSU
Franks helps Florida win 41-14, end skid vs Florida State
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) Feleipe Franks had three touchdown passes and No. 13 Florida used a punishing ground attack to end a five-game losing streak to Florida State, defeating the Seminoles 41-14 on Saturday.
Lamical Perine had a 74-yard touchdown run as Florida ran for 278 yards, averaging 5.3 yards per carry. Perine ran for 129 yards, averaging 9.9 yards.
The Gators (9-3) halted Florida State's bowl streak, which began in 1982. They ensured the Seminoles their first losing season since 1976, Bobby Bowden's first season as head coach.
Florida had 536 offensive yards and reinforced its case for an at-large spot in a New Year's Six bowl game.
Franks, who grew up just 20 miles south of Doak Campbell Stadium in Crawfordville, completed 16 of 26 passes for 254 yards.
''It's always been a dream of mine to come here and play against Florida State,'' Franks said. ''I've always wanted to get a win here specifically. I had all my family up here, friends in the stands. It's gratifying.''
Franks threw touchdown passes to Van Jefferson, Trevon Grimes and Josh Hammond. Grimes led the Gators with five receptions for 118 yards.
Deondre Francois completed 14 of 29 passes for 154 yards, including a 15-yarder for a touchdown to Cam Akers, and had a 4-yard touchdown run. Francois also threw two interceptions and fumbled.
The Seminoles (5-7) had six defeats by six double digits and lost to Miami, Clemson and Florida in the same season for the first time since 2009.
''Disappointing game, disappointing season,'' Florida State coach Willie Taggart said. ''I think everybody in that locker room is hurting. It's unacceptable here at Florida State. We got a program that prides itself in winning and we didn't get it done. I was brought here to get this program back right and that's what we'll do is get it back right.''
THE TAKEAWAY
Florida: The Gators had lost four of their last five to Florida State by double digits, but this time was different. It was Florida's biggest win over Florida State since Tim Tebow was the quarterback in 2009, a 37-10 Gators win.
Florida State: The Seminoles committed 10 penalties and had three turnovers.
UP NEXT
Florida: The Gators await the bowl announcements Dec. 2 and could be headed to a New Year's Six game.
Florida State: The Seminoles' season is over.
For more AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|24
|15
|Rushing
|11
|7
|Passing
|11
|6
|Penalty
|2
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|5-15
|1-14
|4th Down Conv
|0-2
|2-3
|Total Net Yards
|532
|275
|Total Plays
|79
|65
|Avg Gain
|6.7
|4.2
|Net Yards Rushing
|282
|139
|Rush Attempts
|52
|35
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.4
|4.0
|Net Yards Passing
|250
|136
|Comp. - Att.
|16-27
|14-30
|Yards Per Pass
|9.3
|4.5
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|1-4
|6-18
|Penalties - Yards
|7-49
|10-60
|Touchdowns
|5
|2
|Rushing TDs
|2
|1
|Passing TDs
|3
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|3
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|2
|Punts - Avg
|5-51.4
|9-50.1
|Return Yards
|74
|17
|Punts - Returns
|5-30
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|1-17
|Int. - Returns
|2-44
|0-0
|Kicking
|7/7
|2/2
|Extra Points
|5/5
|2/2
|Field Goals
|2/2
|0/0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|250
|PASS YDS
|136
|
|
|282
|RUSH YDS
|139
|
|
|532
|TOTAL YDS
|275
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
F. Franks 13 QB
|F. Franks
|16/26
|254
|3
|0
|
N. Sproles 17 QB
|N. Sproles
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
L. Perine 22 RB
|L. Perine
|13
|129
|1
|74
|
J. Scarlett 25 RB
|J. Scarlett
|20
|88
|1
|18
|
F. Franks 13 QB
|F. Franks
|12
|46
|0
|12
|
D. Pierce 27 RB
|D. Pierce
|5
|15
|0
|12
|
K. Toney 4 RB
|K. Toney
|1
|5
|0
|5
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Grimes 8 WR
|T. Grimes
|5
|118
|1
|54
|
V. Jefferson 12 WR
|V. Jefferson
|4
|92
|1
|39
|
K. Toney 4 RB
|K. Toney
|2
|21
|0
|14
|
J. Hammond 10 WR
|J. Hammond
|2
|12
|1
|9
|
L. Perine 22 RB
|L. Perine
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
C. Lewis 80 TE
|C. Lewis
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
F. Swain 16 WR
|F. Swain
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
R. Wells 83 WR
|R. Wells
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Cleveland 89 WR
|T. Cleveland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Pierce 27 RB
|D. Pierce
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
V. Joseph 11 LB
|V. Joseph
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Reese 33 LB
|D. Reese
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
Je. Taylor 29 DB
|Je. Taylor
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Polite 99 DL
|J. Polite
|4-2
|2.5
|0
|
S. Davis 31 DB
|S. Davis
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Shuler 95 DL
|A. Shuler
|3-2
|0.5
|0
|
C. Gardner-Johnson 23 DB
|C. Gardner-Johnson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Zuniga 92 DL
|J. Zuniga
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|
K. Campbell 55 DT
|K. Campbell
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
C. Henderson 5 DB
|C. Henderson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Slaton 56 DL
|T. Slaton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Stiner 13 S
|D. Stiner
|1-0
|0.0
|1
|
K. Clark 54 DL
|K. Clark
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
R. Jackson 44 LB
|R. Jackson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Farr 41 LS
|R. Farr
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Stewart, jr. 2 DB
|B. Stewart, jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Moon 7 LB
|J. Moon
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Dean III 21 DB
|T. Dean III
|1-0
|0.0
|1
|
A. Burney 30 S
|A. Burney
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
E. McPherson 19 K
|E. McPherson
|2/2
|27
|5/5
|11
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Townsend 43 P
|T. Townsend
|4
|51.0
|3
|65
|
J. Finn 86 P
|J. Finn
|1
|53.0
|0
|53
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
F. Swain 16 WR
|F. Swain
|5
|6.0
|11
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Francois 12 QB
|D. Francois
|14/29
|154
|1
|2
|
D. Matthews 29 WR
|D. Matthews
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Patrick 9 RB
|J. Patrick
|10
|52
|0
|13
|
D. Francois 12 QB
|D. Francois
|11
|41
|1
|32
|
C. Akers 3 RB
|C. Akers
|13
|37
|0
|5
|
D. Matthews 29 WR
|D. Matthews
|1
|9
|0
|9
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Terry 15 WR
|T. Terry
|3
|78
|0
|36
|
N. Murray 8 WR
|N. Murray
|3
|35
|0
|25
|
C. Akers 3 RB
|C. Akers
|1
|15
|1
|15
|
N. Upshur 82 TE
|N. Upshur
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
D. Matthews 29 WR
|D. Matthews
|2
|6
|0
|3
|
T. McKitty 6 TE
|T. McKitty
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
J. Patrick 9 RB
|J. Patrick
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
K. Helton 20 WR
|K. Helton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
G. Nabers 32 TE
|G. Nabers
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Harrison 88 WR
|T. Harrison
|2
|-1
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
H. Nasirildeen 23 DB
|H. Nasirildeen
|9-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Woodbey 20 DB
|J. Woodbey
|8-3
|1.0
|0
|
L. Warner III 35 LB
|L. Warner III
|7-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Jackson 5 LB
|D. Jackson
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Westbrook 19 DB
|A. Westbrook
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Wilson 21 DT
|M. Wilson
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Robinson 11 DE
|J. Robinson
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
B. Burns 99 DE
|B. Burns
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
C. Fagan 24 DB
|C. Fagan
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Samuels III 8 DB
|S. Samuels III
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Meyers 14 DB
|K. Meyers
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
F. Jones 55 DT
|F. Jones
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Gainer 33 LB
|A. Gainer
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Christmas 90 DT
|D. Christmas
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Durden 16 DT
|C. Durden
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Chatman 95 DE
|J. Chatman
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Brooks 28 LB
|D. Brooks
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Rice 56 LB
|E. Rice
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Thomas 22 LB
|A. Thomas
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
R. Aguayo 23 K
|R. Aguayo
|0/0
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
L. Tyler 21 P
|L. Tyler
|9
|50.1
|1
|61
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Helton 20 WR
|K. Helton
|1
|17.0
|17
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
