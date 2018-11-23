Drive Chart
Verdell has 5 TDs in Oregon's 55-15 win over Oregon State

  • Nov 23, 2018

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) CJ Verdell ran for 187 yards and four touchdowns, and also caught a scoring pass as Oregon defeated Oregon State 55-15 Friday in a Civil War victory that was marred by quarterback Justin Herbert's first-half injury.

Herbert threw for 102 yards and a touchdown before he appeared to injure his shoulder or upper arm on a sack and left the field on a cart. The Ducks (8-4, 5-4 Pac-12) now await bowl selection having already been eliminated from contention for a berth in the conference championship game.

Verdell's five touchdowns were the most for a Duck since 2012. Travis Dye ran for 199 yards and two additional touchdowns for Oregon.

The loss ended the season for the Beavers (2-10, 1-8) in coach Jonathan Smith's first year as coach.

It may have been the final Civil War for Herbert, who could forgo his senior year to declare for the NFL draft. He is widely considered one of the top prospects at the position, but could opt to stay at Oregon for the chance to play with his younger brother Patrick, a four-star tight end who has committed to the Ducks.

Herbert was replaced by backup Braxton Burmeister for the second half.

Ducks running back Tony Brooks-James was also injured on the opening kickoff of the second half and returned to the sidelines on crutches with what looked to be a left knee injury.

It also might have been the final game for Beavers quarterback Jake Luton, who threw for 282 yards and two scores. Luton has been beset by injuries during his Oregon State career including a thoracic spine fracture last season and a high ankle sprain this season. There's a possibility that Oregon State could petition for a sixth year of eligibility for Luton because of medical hardship.

Oregon State true freshman running back Jermar Jefferson ran for 64 yards in the loss. Jefferson ranked seventh nationally with 119.6 yards rushing per game going into the Civil War. Isaiah Hodgins had eight catches for 133 yards for the Beavers.

The Ducks went up 21-0 in the first quarter on a trio of touchdowns from Verdell, the first on a 21-yard pass from Herbert and then two 1-yard runs.

The Beavers got as close as the Oregon 3 but Jack Colletto's jump pass was intercepted by Oregon's Nick Pickett in the endzone. Jordan Choukair's 45-yard field goal with 33 seconds left narrowed it to 21-3 for Oregon State at halftime.

After Dye's 15-yard scoring run for Oregon, the Beavers closed the gap with Luton's 22-yard scoring pass in the midst of a downpour to Timmy Hernandez. Hernandez was initially ruled out of bounds on the pass, but video review overturned the call. Choukair missed the extra point to make it 28-9.

Verdell added a 14-yard scoring run in the third quarter. Thomas Graham had a 36-yard interception return for a touchdown to give the Ducks a 41-9 lead in the fourth before Dye's 39-yard scoring run and Verdell's last 1-yard TD.

Luton found Hernandez with a 31-yard touchdown pass with 16 seconds left for the final margin.

THE TAKEAWAY

Oregon: Oregon won last season's Civil War 69-10. Herbert passed for 251 yards and three scores in the final game of a one-year stint as head coach for Willie Taggart, who left for Florida State in early December.

Oregon State: Choukair also missed a 40-yard field goal at the start of the second quarter.

UP NEXT

Oregon will await bowl selection.

Oregon State's season is over.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Missed Two Point Conversion 0:16
46-J.Choukair to ORE 2 for no gain.
plays
yds
pos
55
15
Touchdown 0:24
6-J.Luton complete to 18-T.Hernandez. 18-T.Hernandez runs 31 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
70
yds
03:26
pos
55
15
Point After TD 3:50
96-A.Stack extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
55
9
Touchdown 3:55
34-C.Verdell runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
8
plays
31
yds
04:08
pos
54
9
Point After TD 8:09
96-A.Stack extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
48
9
Touchdown 8:19
26-T.Dye runs 39 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
45
yds
00:31
pos
47
9
Point After TD 10:54
96-A.Stack extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
41
9
Touchdown 11:39
6-J.Luton incomplete. Intended for 18-T.Hernandez INTERCEPTED by 4-T.Graham at ORS 38. 4-T.Graham runs 38 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
78
yds
01:21
pos
40
9
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Missed Two Point Conversion 3:29
11-B.Burmeister incomplete. Intended for 9-B.Schooler.
plays
yds
pos
34
9
Touchdown 3:33
34-C.Verdell runs 14 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
23
yds
01:51
pos
34
9
Missed Point After Touchdown 8:33
46-J.Choukair extra point is no good.
plays
yds
pos
28
9
Touchdown 8:33
6-J.Luton complete to 18-T.Hernandez. 18-T.Hernandez runs 22 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
65
yds
01:00
pos
28
9
Point After TD 9:33
96-A.Stack extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
28
3
Touchdown 9:39
26-T.Dye runs 15 yards for a touchdown.
12
plays
65
yds
00:00
pos
27
3
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 1:25
46-J.Choukair 45 yards Field Goal is Good.
7
plays
43
yds
02:37
pos
21
3
Point After TD 11:16
96-A.Stack extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
0
Touchdown 11:22
34-C.Verdell runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
8
plays
93
yds
02:53
pos
20
0
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 2:06
96-A.Stack extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
0
Touchdown 2:10
34-C.Verdell runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
7
plays
56
yds
01:52
pos
13
0
Point After TD 11:00
96-A.Stack extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 11:10
10-J.Herbert complete to 34-C.Verdell. 34-C.Verdell runs 21 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
67
yds
01:34
pos
6
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 26 21
Rushing 19 5
Passing 6 13
Penalty 1 3
3rd Down Conv 7-13 6-15
4th Down Conv 2-2 1-2
Total Net Yards 501 330
Total Plays 76 67
Avg Gain 6.6 4.9
Net Yards Rushing 392 54
Rush Attempts 62 28
Avg Rush Yards 6.3 1.9
Net Yards Passing 109 276
Comp. - Att. 10-14 21-39
Yards Per Pass 7.8 7.1
Sacked - Yards Lost 1-9 2-6
Penalties - Yards 5-55 4-27
Touchdowns 8 2
Rushing TDs 6 0
Passing TDs 1 2
Other 1 0
Turnovers 0 4
Fumbles - Lost 1-0 1-1
Int. Thrown 0 3
Punts - Avg 4-33.0 4-43.0
Return Yards 44 137
Punts - Returns 1--15 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 2-21 6-137
Int. - Returns 3-38 0-0
Kicking 7/9 1/3
Extra Points 7/7 0/1
Field Goals 0/2 1/2
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Oregon 8-4 147132155
Oregon State 2-10 036615
O/U 70, OREGST +18
Reser Stadium Corvallis, OR
 109 PASS YDS 276
392 RUSH YDS 54
501 TOTAL YDS 330
Oregon
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Herbert 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
75% 102 1 0 173.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
59.6% 2985 28 8 147.7
J. Herbert 9/12 102 1 0
B. Burmeister 11 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 16 0 0 117.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 43 0 0 86.1
B. Burmeister 1/2 16 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
Tr. Dye 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
33 199 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
134 721 4
Tr. Dye 33 199 2 39
C. Verdell 34 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
23 187 4
SEASON ATT YDS TD
188 975 10
C. Verdell 23 187 4 33
B. Burmeister 11 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 11 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 29 0
B. Burmeister 3 11 0 11
J. Herbert 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 -5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
67 173 2
J. Herbert 3 -5 0 13
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
J. Breeland 27 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 40 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
22 351 2
J. Breeland 2 40 0 34
J. Redd 30 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 24 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
31 368 5
J. Redd 3 24 0 13
C. Verdell 34 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 21 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
25 312 2
C. Verdell 1 21 1 21
R. Bay 87 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 16 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 74 0
R. Bay 1 16 0 16
D. Mitchell 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
69 1114 9
D. Mitchell 1 9 0 9
J. Johnson III 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
16 205 4
J. Johnson III 1 4 0 4
Tr. Dye 26 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 77 1
Tr. Dye 1 4 0 4
Defense T-A SACK INT
D. Lenoir 15 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-0 3 0.0
D. Lenoir 7-0 0.0 0
T. Graham Jr. 4 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 2 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 3 0.0
T. Graham Jr. 6-0 0.0 2
J. Hollins 11 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 1 0.0
J. Hollins 4-1 0.0 0
N. Pickett 16 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 1 0.0
N. Pickett 4-0 0.0 1
Tr. Dye 35 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 1 1.0
Tr. Dye 4-1 1.0 0
U. Amadi 7 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 3 0.0
U. Amadi 3-0 0.0 0
S. Niu 55 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 1.0
S. Niu 3-2 1.0 0
J. Holland 8 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 4 0.0
J. Holland 2-1 0.0 0
Au. Faoliu 99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
Au. Faoliu 2-0 0.0 0
L. Winston Jr. 32 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
L. Winston Jr. 2-1 0.0 0
J. Scott 34 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Scott 1-0 0.0 0
P. Aumavae 50 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
P. Aumavae 1-0 0.0 0
A. Jackson 29 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Jackson 1-0 0.0 0
S. Kava 93 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
S. Kava 1-0 0.0 0
B. Young 56 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
B. Young 0-1 0.0 0
N. Heaukulani 46 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
N. Heaukulani 0-1 0.0 0
G. Baker 51 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
G. Baker 0-2 0.0 0
P. Peleti-Gore 59 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
P. Peleti-Gore 0-1 0.0 0
An. Faoliu 52 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
An. Faoliu 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
A. Stack 96 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 7/7
SEASON FG XP
6/10 35/35
A. Stack 0/0 0 7/7 7
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
B. Maimone 42 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 33.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
38 43.2 1
B. Maimone 4 33.0 1 39
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Brooks-James 20 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 14.0 14 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
21 26.1 14 0
T. Brooks-James 1 14.0 14 0
H. Kampmoyer 48 TE
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 7.0 7 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 2.7 7 0
H. Kampmoyer 1 7.0 7 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
U. Amadi 7 S
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 -15.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
13 16.5 0 1
U. Amadi 1 -15.0 0 0
Oregon State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Luton 6 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
56.8% 282 2 2 127.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
62.5% 1660 10 4 135.9
J. Luton 21/37 282 2 2
T. Hernandez 18 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
T. Hernandez 0/1 0 0 0
J. Colletto 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 1 -200.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 1 -200.0
J. Colletto 0/1 0 0 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Jefferson 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
21 64 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
239 1380 12
J. Jefferson 21 64 0 12
T. Bradford 8 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 15 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 136 0
T. Bradford 1 15 0 15
A. Pierce 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
54 408 4
A. Pierce 2 6 0 3
B. Baylor 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
24 80 1
B. Baylor 1 1 0 1
J. Luton 6 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 -6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
28 -144 0
J. Luton 2 -6 0 -2
C. Flemings 16 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -26 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 -13 0
C. Flemings 1 -26 0 -26
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
Is. Hodgins 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
8 133 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
59 876 5
Is. Hodgins 8 133 0 33
T. Hernandez 18 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 87 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
58 661 3
T. Hernandez 6 87 2 31
T. Bradford 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 71 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
56 649 6
T. Bradford 5 71 0 41
A. Pierce 21 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 -1 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 149 0
A. Pierce 1 -1 0 -1
J. Jefferson 22 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 -8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
25 147 0
J. Jefferson 1 -8 0 -8
Defense T-A SACK INT
D. Taumoelau 42 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-3 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-3 0 0.5
D. Taumoelau 7-3 0.5 0
E. Aydon 99 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
E. Aydon 7-1 0.0 0
S. Smith 41 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-4 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-4 1 0.5
S. Smith 7-4 0.5 0
J. Moore 33 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-4 0 0.0
J. Moore 7-4 0.0 0
I. Dunn 23 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
I. Dunn 6-0 0.0 0
H. Rashed Jr. 9 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
H. Rashed Jr. 5-0 0.0 0
M. Tago 6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
M. Tago 4-0 0.0 0
S. Wilson 2 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 1 0.0
S. Wilson 3-2 0.0 0
J. Grant 26 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
J. Grant 3-1 0.0 0
K. Hayes 14 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
K. Hayes 3-1 0.0 0
J. Manning 15 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
J. Manning 3-0 0.0 0
Is. Hodgins 90 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.0
Is. Hodgins 2-1 1.0 0
K. Vakameilalo 97 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
K. Vakameilalo 2-0 0.0 0
J. Reichner 91 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Reichner 1-0 0.0 0
Q. Smith 83 TE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
Q. Smith 1-0 0.0 0
A. Hughes-Murray 49 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
A. Hughes-Murray 1-1 0.0 0
J. Willis 32 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
J. Willis 0-2 0.0 0
Is. Hodgins 17 WR
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
Is. Hodgins 0-1 0.0 0
D. Kell 30 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
D. Kell 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Choukair 46 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/2 0/1
SEASON FG XP
12/20 35/38
J. Choukair 1/2 0 0/1 3
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
D. Rodriguez 39 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 43.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
55 41.9 1
D. Rodriguez 4 43.0 1 56
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
C. Flemings 16 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
6 22.8 54 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
29 21.0 54 0
C. Flemings 6 22.8 54 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:44 OREG 33 1:34 6 67 TD
10:00 OREG 33 2:48 8 24 Punt
4:02 OREG 44 1:52 7 56 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:15 OREG 22 2:53 8 22 TD
7:55 OREG 10 3:35 9 26 Punt
0:33 OREGST 35 0:04 3 16 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:01 OREGST 35 0:00 12 65 TD
8:33 OREGST 35 1:33 5 7 Punt
5:24 OREGST 23 1:51 4 23 TD
2:06 OREG 4 1:40 7 55 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
8:50 OREGST 45 0:31 2 45 TD
8:03 OREGST 30 4:08 8 30 TD
0:16 OREGST 35 0:00 3 3
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 OREG 35 2:06 9 32 Downs
11:00 OREG 35 0:48 4 -4 Punt
6:45 OREGST 4 2:30 6 15 Punt
2:06 OREG 35 1:22 9 50 FG Miss
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:16 OREG 35 3:21 9 43 INT
4:02 OREGST 30 2:37 7 51 FG
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:33 OREG 35 1:00 5 65 TD
6:42 OREGST 20 1:02 5 -1 Fumble
3:29 OREG 35 1:05 4 -10 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:00 OREGST 20 1:21 6 17 INT
10:54 OREG 35 1:24 4 4 Punt
8:09 OREG 35 0:00 2 75 INT
3:50 OREG 35 3:26 11 77 TD
NCAA FB Scores