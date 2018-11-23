|
Verdell has 5 TDs in Oregon's 55-15 win over Oregon State
CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) CJ Verdell ran for 187 yards and four touchdowns, and also caught a scoring pass as Oregon defeated Oregon State 55-15 Friday in a Civil War victory that was marred by quarterback Justin Herbert's first-half injury.
Herbert threw for 102 yards and a touchdown before he appeared to injure his shoulder or upper arm on a sack and left the field on a cart. The Ducks (8-4, 5-4 Pac-12) now await bowl selection having already been eliminated from contention for a berth in the conference championship game.
Verdell's five touchdowns were the most for a Duck since 2012. Travis Dye ran for 199 yards and two additional touchdowns for Oregon.
The loss ended the season for the Beavers (2-10, 1-8) in coach Jonathan Smith's first year as coach.
It may have been the final Civil War for Herbert, who could forgo his senior year to declare for the NFL draft. He is widely considered one of the top prospects at the position, but could opt to stay at Oregon for the chance to play with his younger brother Patrick, a four-star tight end who has committed to the Ducks.
Herbert was replaced by backup Braxton Burmeister for the second half.
Ducks running back Tony Brooks-James was also injured on the opening kickoff of the second half and returned to the sidelines on crutches with what looked to be a left knee injury.
It also might have been the final game for Beavers quarterback Jake Luton, who threw for 282 yards and two scores. Luton has been beset by injuries during his Oregon State career including a thoracic spine fracture last season and a high ankle sprain this season. There's a possibility that Oregon State could petition for a sixth year of eligibility for Luton because of medical hardship.
Oregon State true freshman running back Jermar Jefferson ran for 64 yards in the loss. Jefferson ranked seventh nationally with 119.6 yards rushing per game going into the Civil War. Isaiah Hodgins had eight catches for 133 yards for the Beavers.
The Ducks went up 21-0 in the first quarter on a trio of touchdowns from Verdell, the first on a 21-yard pass from Herbert and then two 1-yard runs.
The Beavers got as close as the Oregon 3 but Jack Colletto's jump pass was intercepted by Oregon's Nick Pickett in the endzone. Jordan Choukair's 45-yard field goal with 33 seconds left narrowed it to 21-3 for Oregon State at halftime.
After Dye's 15-yard scoring run for Oregon, the Beavers closed the gap with Luton's 22-yard scoring pass in the midst of a downpour to Timmy Hernandez. Hernandez was initially ruled out of bounds on the pass, but video review overturned the call. Choukair missed the extra point to make it 28-9.
Verdell added a 14-yard scoring run in the third quarter. Thomas Graham had a 36-yard interception return for a touchdown to give the Ducks a 41-9 lead in the fourth before Dye's 39-yard scoring run and Verdell's last 1-yard TD.
Luton found Hernandez with a 31-yard touchdown pass with 16 seconds left for the final margin.
THE TAKEAWAY
Oregon: Oregon won last season's Civil War 69-10. Herbert passed for 251 yards and three scores in the final game of a one-year stint as head coach for Willie Taggart, who left for Florida State in early December.
Oregon State: Choukair also missed a 40-yard field goal at the start of the second quarter.
UP NEXT
Oregon will await bowl selection.
Oregon State's season is over.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|26
|21
|Rushing
|19
|5
|Passing
|6
|13
|Penalty
|1
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|7-13
|6-15
|4th Down Conv
|2-2
|1-2
|Total Net Yards
|501
|330
|Total Plays
|76
|67
|Avg Gain
|6.6
|4.9
|Net Yards Rushing
|392
|54
|Rush Attempts
|62
|28
|Avg Rush Yards
|6.3
|1.9
|Net Yards Passing
|109
|276
|Comp. - Att.
|10-14
|21-39
|Yards Per Pass
|7.8
|7.1
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|1-9
|2-6
|Penalties - Yards
|5-55
|4-27
|Touchdowns
|8
|2
|Rushing TDs
|6
|0
|Passing TDs
|1
|2
|Other
|1
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|4
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|3
|Punts - Avg
|4-33.0
|4-43.0
|Return Yards
|44
|137
|Punts - Returns
|1--15
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|2-21
|6-137
|Int. - Returns
|3-38
|0-0
|Kicking
|7/9
|1/3
|Extra Points
|7/7
|0/1
|Field Goals
|0/2
|1/2
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|109
|PASS YDS
|276
|
|
|392
|RUSH YDS
|54
|
|
|501
|TOTAL YDS
|330
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Herbert 10 QB
|J. Herbert
|9/12
|102
|1
|0
|
B. Burmeister 11 QB
|B. Burmeister
|1/2
|16
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
Tr. Dye 26 RB
|Tr. Dye
|33
|199
|2
|39
|
C. Verdell 34 RB
|C. Verdell
|23
|187
|4
|33
|
B. Burmeister 11 QB
|B. Burmeister
|3
|11
|0
|11
|
J. Herbert 10 QB
|J. Herbert
|3
|-5
|0
|13
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Breeland 27 TE
|J. Breeland
|2
|40
|0
|34
|
J. Redd 30 WR
|J. Redd
|3
|24
|0
|13
|
C. Verdell 34 RB
|C. Verdell
|1
|21
|1
|21
|
R. Bay 87 TE
|R. Bay
|1
|16
|0
|16
|
D. Mitchell 13 WR
|D. Mitchell
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
J. Johnson III 3 WR
|J. Johnson III
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
Tr. Dye 26 RB
|Tr. Dye
|1
|4
|0
|4
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Lenoir 15 CB
|D. Lenoir
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Graham Jr. 4 CB
|T. Graham Jr.
|6-0
|0.0
|2
|
J. Hollins 11 LB
|J. Hollins
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Pickett 16 S
|N. Pickett
|4-0
|0.0
|1
|
Tr. Dye 35 LB
|Tr. Dye
|4-1
|1.0
|0
|
U. Amadi 7 S
|U. Amadi
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Niu 55 LB
|S. Niu
|3-2
|1.0
|0
|
J. Holland 8 S
|J. Holland
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
Au. Faoliu 99 DL
|Au. Faoliu
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Winston Jr. 32 LB
|L. Winston Jr.
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Scott 34 DL
|J. Scott
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Aumavae 50 DL
|P. Aumavae
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Jackson 29 LB
|A. Jackson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Kava 93 DL
|S. Kava
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Young 56 DL
|B. Young
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Heaukulani 46 LB
|N. Heaukulani
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
G. Baker 51 DL
|G. Baker
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
P. Peleti-Gore 59 LB
|P. Peleti-Gore
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
An. Faoliu 52 DL
|An. Faoliu
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Stack 96 K
|A. Stack
|0/0
|0
|7/7
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Maimone 42 P
|B. Maimone
|4
|33.0
|1
|39
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Brooks-James 20 RB
|T. Brooks-James
|1
|14.0
|14
|0
|
H. Kampmoyer 48 TE
|H. Kampmoyer
|1
|7.0
|7
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
U. Amadi 7 S
|U. Amadi
|1
|-15.0
|0
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Luton 6 QB
|J. Luton
|21/37
|282
|2
|2
|
T. Hernandez 18 WR
|T. Hernandez
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Colletto 12 QB
|J. Colletto
|0/1
|0
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Jefferson 22 RB
|J. Jefferson
|21
|64
|0
|12
|
T. Bradford 8 WR
|T. Bradford
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
A. Pierce 21 RB
|A. Pierce
|2
|6
|0
|3
|
B. Baylor 20 RB
|B. Baylor
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
J. Luton 6 QB
|J. Luton
|2
|-6
|0
|-2
|
C. Flemings 16 WR
|C. Flemings
|1
|-26
|0
|-26
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
Is. Hodgins 17 WR
|Is. Hodgins
|8
|133
|0
|33
|
T. Hernandez 18 WR
|T. Hernandez
|6
|87
|2
|31
|
T. Bradford 8 WR
|T. Bradford
|5
|71
|0
|41
|
A. Pierce 21 RB
|A. Pierce
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|
J. Jefferson 22 RB
|J. Jefferson
|1
|-8
|0
|-8
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Taumoelau 42 LB
|D. Taumoelau
|7-3
|0.5
|0
|
E. Aydon 99 DT
|E. Aydon
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Smith 41 LB
|S. Smith
|7-4
|0.5
|0
|
J. Moore 33 S
|J. Moore
|7-4
|0.0
|0
|
I. Dunn 23 CB
|I. Dunn
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
H. Rashed Jr. 9 LB
|H. Rashed Jr.
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Tago 6 LB
|M. Tago
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Wilson 2 CB
|S. Wilson
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Grant 26 CB
|J. Grant
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Hayes 14 CB
|K. Hayes
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Manning 15 S
|J. Manning
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
Is. Hodgins 90 DT
|Is. Hodgins
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|
K. Vakameilalo 97 DT
|K. Vakameilalo
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Reichner 91 DE
|J. Reichner
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Smith 83 TE
|Q. Smith
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Hughes-Murray 49 LB
|A. Hughes-Murray
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Willis 32 LB
|J. Willis
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
Is. Hodgins 17 WR
|Is. Hodgins
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Kell 30 S
|D. Kell
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Choukair 46 K
|J. Choukair
|1/2
|0
|0/1
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
D. Rodriguez 39 P
|D. Rodriguez
|4
|43.0
|1
|56
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Flemings 16 WR
|C. Flemings
|6
|22.8
|54
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
-
