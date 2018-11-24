Drive Chart
UK
LVILLE

No Text

No. 17 Kentucky blows out archrival Louisville 56-10

  • STATS AP
  Nov 24, 2018

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) With room to run and time to throw against Louisville, Kentucky quarterback Terry Wilson had it easy in living up to his nickname as ''Terry Touchdown.''

Wilson accounted for 340 yards and four touchdowns, Benny Snell Jr. rushed for two scores and the No. 17 Wildcats blew out archrival Louisville 56-10 on Saturday night in the Governor's Cup.

The Wildcats (9-3) scored TDs on all five first-half drives and never trailed in posting their first nine-win regular season since 1977, scoring TDs on all five first-half drives. Wilson's 3-yard scoring run provided a 14-0 lead before he tossed TD passes of 28 and 13 yards to Lynn Bowden for a 35-10 cushion late in the second quarter. The sophomore transfer threw a 32-yard TD to Josh Ali in the third to make it 42-10.

Wilson completed 17 of 23 passes for 261 yards and rushed for 79 in his biggest game with Kentucky. Snell rushed for TDs of 7 and 24 yards and 100 yards; A.J. Rose ran for 122 with a 75-yard score; and Kavosiey Smoke had a 37-yard TD run as Kentucky posted its most lopsided series win over the Cardinals (2-10) since `98 (68-34).

The Wildcats outgained Louisville 601-305, a season high with Wilson doing much of his damage by halftime.

''It was huge for us,'' said Wilson, who was named the game's Most Valuable Player. ''It was a mindset for us that we need to go out there and show everybody how explosive we are as an offense. We just came out humming, ready to go. Ready to make plays. I thought it was contagious.''

Malik Cunningham's 75-yard TD run brought Louisville to 14-7, but the Cardinals lost their ninth in a row and allowed 50 points for the seventh time this season. They failed to beat a Power Five conference school.

''This is not the way we wanted to send 11 seniors out,'' interim coach Lorenzo Ward said. ''You would like for them to leave with something positive. .... I told them to remember the feeling of losing (nine) games in a row.''

SUSPENDED, EJECTED

Before the game Louisville suspended junior tight end Jordan Davis, freshman running back Javian Hawkins, junior running back Malik Staples and sophomore running back Dae Williams for an unspecified violation of team rules.

Cornerback P.J. Mbanasor was ejected in the second quarter for targeting for a hit on a sliding Wilson on a 3-yard run.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Kentucky will remain in the Top 25 as it prepares for a third consecutive bowl game.

THE TAKEAWAY

Kentucky: Entering the game as heavy favorites, the Wildcats posted their most decisive victory this season. Consecutive interceptions in the third quarter stalled offensive momentum after a dominating first half, but Wilson recovered to throw his third TD and spur another run of 21 unanswered points.

Louisville: Cunningham provided early excitement with his TD run, but the Cardinals played catch-up throughout. Twelve penalties for 134 yards meanwhile showed a lack of composure, as Cunningham was nailed for taunting on his score and tight end Micky Crum was penalized for unsportsmanlike conduct in the third quarter. It appeared that coaches told Crum to leave the sideline afterward, but the senior talked with coaches and was back on the field for another series.

UP NEXT

Kentucky will prepare for its third consecutive bowl game, possibly on New Year's Day.

Louisville will begin searching for a replacement for coach Bobby Petrino, who was fired on Nov. 11 after a 2-8 start and succeeded by Lorenzo Ward on an interim basis.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 4:40
95-M.Butler extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
56
10
Touchdown 4:50
20-K.Smoke runs 37 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
45
yds
02:20
pos
55
10
Point After TD 11:09
95-M.Butler extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
49
10
Touchdown 11:22
10-A.Rose runs 75 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
83
yds
01:10
pos
48
10
Point After TD 14:04
95-M.Butler extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
42
10
Touchdown 14:04
3-T.Wilson complete to 82-J.Ali. 82-J.Ali runs 32 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
57
yds
02:52
pos
41
10
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:31
95-M.Butler extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
35
10
Touchdown 0:37
3-T.Wilson complete to 1-L.Bowden. 1-L.Bowden runs 13 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
85
yds
01:37
pos
34
10
Point After TD 4:08
95-M.Butler extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
28
10
Touchdown 4:17
3-T.Wilson complete to 1-L.Bowden. 1-L.Bowden runs 28 yards for a touchdown.
12
plays
100
yds
04:39
pos
27
10
Field Goal 9:03
45-B.Creque 32 yards Field Goal is Good.
11
plays
65
yds
04:00
pos
21
10
Point After TD 13:03
95-M.Butler extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
7
Touchdown 13:12
26-B.Snell runs 24 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
80
yds
01:06
pos
20
7
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Touchdown 1:50
3-M.Cunningham scrambles runs 75 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
65
yds
00:15
pos
14
6
Point After TD 2:05
95-M.Butler extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
0
Touchdown 2:35
3-T.Wilson runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
86
yds
03:54
pos
13
0
Point After TD 9:03
95-M.Butler extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 9:09
26-B.Snell runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
62
yds
04:06
pos
6
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 29 10
Rushing 13 7
Passing 11 3
Penalty 5 0
3rd Down Conv 4-9 2-11
4th Down Conv 3-3 0-2
Total Net Yards 599 291
Total Plays 70 46
Avg Gain 8.6 6.3
Net Yards Rushing 340 226
Rush Attempts 46 30
Avg Rush Yards 7.4 7.5
Net Yards Passing 259 65
Comp. - Att. 17-24 8-16
Yards Per Pass 10.8 4.1
Sacked - Yards Lost 2-2 2-14
Penalties - Yards 6-63 12-134
Touchdowns 8 1
Rushing TDs 5 1
Passing TDs 3 0
Other 0 0
Turnovers 2 0
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 0-0
Int. Thrown 2 0
Punts - Avg 0-0.0 6-39.0
Return Yards 82 60
Punts - Returns 1-0 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 3-82 2-38
Int. - Returns 0-0 2-22
Kicking 8/8 2/2
Extra Points 8/8 1/1
Field Goals 0/0 1/1
Safeties 0 0
1234T
15 Kentucky 9-3 142102156
Louisville 2-10 730010
O/U 53, LVILLE +17
Cardinal Stadium Louisville, KY
 259 PASS YDS 65
340 RUSH YDS 226
599 TOTAL YDS 291
Kentucky
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
T. Wilson 3 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
73.9% 261 3 1 203.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
67.6% 1768 11 8 134.3
T. Wilson 17/23 261 3 1
L. Bowden 1 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 1 -200.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 1 -200.0
L. Bowden 0/1 0 0 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
A. Rose 10 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 112 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
67 433 5
A. Rose 10 112 1 75
B. Snell 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
18 100 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
263 1305 14
B. Snell 18 100 2 24
T. Wilson 3 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 79 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
125 518 4
T. Wilson 10 79 1 40
K. Smoke 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 45 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 45 1
K. Smoke 4 45 1 37
L. Bowden 1 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 25 0
L. Bowden 2 7 0 8
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
L. Bowden 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 86 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
62 661 5
L. Bowden 6 86 2 32
J. Ali 82 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 59 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 115 1
J. Ali 3 59 1 32
C. Conrad 87 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 59 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
29 297 3
C. Conrad 2 59 0 32
D. Baker 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 21 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 133 0
D. Baker 2 21 0 16
A. Rose 10 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 16 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 82 1
A. Rose 2 16 0 9
D. Bouvier 33 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 16 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 205 2
D. Bouvier 1 16 0 16
J. Rigg 83 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 45 0
J. Rigg 1 4 0 4
I. Epps 81 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 76 0
I. Epps 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
Ka. Daniel 56 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
Ka. Daniel 6-2 0.0 0
J. Allen 41 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 1.0
J. Allen 4-0 1.0 0
J. Jones 34 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
J. Jones 3-1 0.0 0
C. Oats 22 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 1.0
C. Oats 3-2 1.0 0
J. Paschal 4 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Paschal 2-0 0.0 0
M. Edwards 7 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 2 0.0
M. Edwards 2-0 0.0 0
D. Robinson 9 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
D. Robinson 2-0 0.0 0
D. West 25 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 3 0.0
D. West 2-0 0.0 0
Y. Corker 29 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
Y. Corker 2-0 0.0 0
T. Carter 90 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Carter 1-0 0.0 0
J. Davis 44 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
J. Davis 1-0 0.0 0
D. Baity 8 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
D. Baity 1-0 0.0 0
C. Taylor 91 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Taylor 1-0 0.0 0
L. Johnson 6 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
L. Johnson 1-0 0.0 0
J. Watson 31 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
J. Watson 1-1 0.0 0
M. McCall 50 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. McCall 1-0 0.0 0
T. Ajian 23 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
T. Ajian 1-0 0.0 0
J. Wright 15 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Wright 1-0 0.0 0
D. Square 43 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
D. Square 1-2 0.0 0
Q. Bohanna 95 NT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
Q. Bohanna 1-0 0.0 0
K. Looney 59 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
K. Looney 0-1 0.0 0
P. Hoskins 92 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
P. Hoskins 0-1 0.0 0
T. Dubose 98 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
T. Dubose 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
M. Butler 95 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 8/8
SEASON FG XP
5/9 37/37
M. Butler 0/0 0 8/8 8
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
L. Bowden 1 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 27.3 42 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
23 22.5 42 0
L. Bowden 3 27.3 42 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Bouvier 33 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
10 5.2 0 0
D. Bouvier 1 0.0 0 0
Louisville
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
M. Cunningham 3 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
62.5% 64 0 0 129.7
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
59.7% 473 1 1 120.9
M. Cunningham 5/8 64 0 0
S. McCormack 15 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
37.5% 15 0 0 53.3
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
30.8% 29 0 1 34.1
S. McCormack 3/8 15 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
M. Cunningham 3 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 89 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
79 497 5
M. Cunningham 5 89 1 75
Je. Smith 34 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
13 76 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
45 229 0
Je. Smith 13 76 0 40
C. Wilson 33 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 34 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
39 208 1
C. Wilson 2 34 0 32
H. Hall 19 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 31 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
70 303 3
H. Hall 6 31 0 11
S. McCormack 15 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 -4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 2 0
S. McCormack 4 -4 0 6
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
Ja. Smith 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 31 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
36 550 1
Ja. Smith 2 31 0 20
S. Dawkins 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 24 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
25 329 1
S. Dawkins 2 24 0 16
M. Crum 83 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
22 224 1
M. Crum 1 9 0 9
D. Fitzpatrick 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
31 422 3
D. Fitzpatrick 1 8 0 8
H. Hall 19 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 99 0
H. Hall 1 4 0 4
D. Peete 86 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
21 250 0
D. Peete 1 3 0 3
C. Atwell 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
24 406 2
C. Atwell 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
K. Pass 30 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
K. Pass 7-0 0.0 0
De. Smith 11 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
De. Smith 7-0 0.0 0
C. Avery 9 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 2 0.0
C. Avery 6-0 0.0 1
A. Caban 53 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
A. Caban 4-2 0.0 0
Tr. Smith 4 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
Tr. Smith 4-1 0.0 0
C. Sturghill 3 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 1 0.0
C. Sturghill 3-0 0.0 1
D. Dorsey 91 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.5
D. Dorsey 2-1 0.5 0
H. Famurewa 96 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
H. Famurewa 2-0 0.0 0
R. Yeast 6 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.5
R. Yeast 2-1 0.5 0
P. Blue 13 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
P. Blue 2-0 0.0 0
L. Iakopo 21 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
L. Iakopo 2-0 0.0 0
R. Hicks 5 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
R. Hicks 2-0 0.0 0
N. Okeke 97 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
N. Okeke 2-1 0.0 0
D. Etheridge 17 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
D. Etheridge 2-0 0.0 0
G. Robinson 94 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
G. Robinson 1-0 0.0 0
P. Mbanasor 1 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
P. Mbanasor 1-0 0.0 0
M. Character 12 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Character 1-0 0.0 0
C. Jones 2 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
C. Jones 0-1 0.0 0
T. Peterson 98 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
T. Peterson 0-2 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. Creque 45 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 1/1
SEASON FG XP
10/12 27/30
B. Creque 1/1 32 1/1 4
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
M. King 28 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
6 39.0 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
69 40.6 2
M. King 6 39.0 2 49
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
H. Hall 19 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 19.0 20 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
34 24.1 20 1
H. Hall 2 19.0 20 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:15 UK 47 4:06 9 53 TD
6:29 UK 16 3:54 10 84 TD
1:50 LVILLE 20 1:06 8 80 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
8:56 LVILLE 35 4:39 12 75 TD
2:14 UK 33 1:37 9 67 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:31 LVILLE 35 0:00 9 -2 INT
8:20 UK 11 2:36 6 -8 INT
3:20 UK 43 2:52 10 57 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:32 UK 27 1:10 3 73 TD
7:10 LVILLE 45 2:20 4 45 TD
1:01 UK 24 0:06 2 -2
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 UK 35 1:11 5 -3 Punt
9:03 UK 35 1:54 6 16 Punt
2:05 UK 35 0:15 3 75 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:03 UK 35 4:00 11 60 FG
4:08 UK 35 1:12 4 -1 Punt
0:31 UK 35 0:00 2 -7 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:12 LVILLE 33 2:11 6 24 Punt
5:28 LVILLE 3 1:25 3 5 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:04 UK 20 0:55 4 -1 Punt
11:09 UK 35 3:16 8 10 Downs
4:40 UK 35 3:39 10 51 Downs
NCAA FB Scores