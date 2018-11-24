|
Thorson helps No. 20 Northwestern beats Illinois 24-16
EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) Clayton Thorson accounted for three touchdowns, Isaiah Browser rushed for 166 yards on 18 carries and No. 20 Northwestern beat Illinois 24-16 on Saturday for its seventh straight Big Ten win.
Thorson completed 12 of 18 passes for 110 yards and two TDs. He also ran for a score, and Bowser posted his fourth 100-yard game of the season.
The Wildcats (8-4, 8-1, No. 19 in CFP) will face No. 10 Ohio State in the Big Ten championship game next weekend in Indianapolis.
Illinois (4-8, 2-7) lost for the sixth time in seven games. AJ Bush Jr. completed 23 of 39 passes for 281 yards and a touchdown, and Ricky Smalling finished with seven receptions for 72 yards and a TD.
With the Illini driving for a potential tying score, linebacker Paddy Fisher intercepted a Bush pass at the Northwestern 8-yard line with 3:34 remaining. The Wildcats, with TJ Green at quarterback and backups at running back, then ran out the clock.
The Illini have dropped 23 straight and 32 of 33 against teams ranked in the AP poll since beating No. 1 Ohio State in 2007.
Illinois moved the ball effectively - particularly through the air - in the first half, but only managed a pair of Chase McLaughlin field goals.
Northwestern was leading 7-6 when it scored on its final two possessions of the first half.
Thorson capped an 11-play, 75-yard drive with a 1-yard sneak. The Wildcats got the ball back with 1:47 left, and Thorson found Riley Lees for a 5-yard TD pass.
Jake Collins added a 25-yard field goal on the opening drive of the second half to make it 24-6.
McLaughlin connected from 26 yards early in the fourth and Illinois made it a one-score game on Smalling's 10-yard TD with just under eight minutes to go.
THE TAKEAWAY
Illinois: The Illini are one of the youngest teams in college football, and they played like it. They had explosive plays throughout, but had to mostly settle for field goals because of mistakes at the wrong time. Smalling is elusive and routinely broke free in the secondary. But he struggled to catch the ball and had nearly as many drops as receptions.
Northwestern: Despite saying they wouldn't overlook Illinois because it was a rivalry game, the Wildcats clearly didn't have the same fire as in previous weeks. Bowser was shut down in the third quarter and Thorson was replaced by Green early in the fourth.
UP NEXT
Illinois: Host Akron in the 2019 season opener on Aug. 31.
Northwestern: The Wildcats have dropped six straight against Ohio State and have beaten the Buckeyes just once since 1972.
---
More AP college football coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|24
|19
|Rushing
|9
|12
|Passing
|14
|6
|Penalty
|1
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|7-15
|8-13
|4th Down Conv
|2-2
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|435
|360
|Total Plays
|71
|64
|Avg Gain
|6.1
|5.6
|Net Yards Rushing
|149
|261
|Rush Attempts
|32
|46
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.7
|5.7
|Net Yards Passing
|286
|99
|Comp. - Att.
|23-39
|12-18
|Yards Per Pass
|7.3
|5.5
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|0-0
|1-11
|Penalties - Yards
|7-66
|1-15
|Touchdowns
|1
|3
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|1
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|3-41.0
|4-45.8
|Return Yards
|85
|45
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1-7
|Kickoffs - Returns
|5-85
|1-26
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-12
|Kicking
|4/4
|4/4
|Extra Points
|1/1
|3/3
|Field Goals
|3/3
|1/1
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|286
|PASS YDS
|99
|
|
|149
|RUSH YDS
|261
|
|
|435
|TOTAL YDS
|360
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
A. Bush 1 QB
|A. Bush
|23/39
|286
|1
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Smalling 4 WR
|R. Smalling
|7
|77
|1
|18
|
S. Mays 9 WR
|S. Mays
|4
|69
|0
|28
|
D. Stampley 6 WR
|D. Stampley
|4
|69
|0
|28
|
C. Reams 13 WR
|C. Reams
|3
|46
|0
|21
|
R. Corbin 2 RB
|R. Corbin
|4
|22
|0
|8
|
T. Davis 15 WR
|T. Davis
|1
|3
|0
|3
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Marchese 42 DB
|M. Marchese
|9-2
|0.0
|0
|
S. Green 7 DB
|S. Green
|8-4
|0.0
|0
|
D. Harding 9 LB
|D. Harding
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
B. Roundtree 97 DL
|B. Roundtree
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Adams 6 DB
|T. Adams
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hansen 35 LB
|J. Hansen
|4-4
|0.0
|0
|
D. Phillips 3 LB
|D. Phillips
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|
D. Ware 15 DB
|D. Ware
|3-1
|1.0
|0
|
N. Hobbs 8 DB
|N. Hobbs
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. DeGroot 24 DB
|D. DeGroot
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Pate 98 DL
|D. Pate
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Milan 55 DL
|J. Milan
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Avery 93 DL
|C. Avery
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Smith 17 DB
|K. Smith
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Wyatt 22 DB
|D. Wyatt
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. McLaughlin 43 K
|C. McLaughlin
|3/3
|29
|1/1
|10
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Hayes 14 P
|B. Hayes
|3
|41.0
|1
|48
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Sandy 11 WR
|C. Sandy
|3
|17.0
|20
|0
|
M. Dudek 18 WR
|M. Dudek
|1
|15.0
|15
|0
|
C. Bobak 29 DB
|C. Bobak
|1
|15.0
|15
|0
|
D. Brown 25 RB
|D. Brown
|1
|19.0
|19
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Thorson 18 QB
|C. Thorson
|12/17
|110
|2
|0
|
T. Green 10 QB
|T. Green
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
I. Bowser 25 RB
|I. Bowser
|18
|166
|0
|55
|
C. Hanaoka 1 RB
|C. Hanaoka
|8
|48
|0
|14
|
J. Moten IV 20 RB
|J. Moten IV
|8
|47
|0
|29
|
S. Vault 4 RB
|S. Vault
|5
|7
|0
|4
|
T. Green 10 QB
|T. Green
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
C. Thorson 18 QB
|C. Thorson
|3
|-2
|1
|8
|
J. Roberts 6 WR
|J. Roberts
|1
|-3
|0
|-3
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Lees 19 WR
|R. Lees
|3
|25
|1
|11
|
R. Chiaokhiao-Bowman 81 WR
|R. Chiaokhiao-Bowman
|1
|25
|0
|25
|
C. Fessler 5 WR
|C. Fessler
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
I. Bowser 25 RB
|I. Bowser
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
K. McGowan 8 WR
|K. McGowan
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
C. Green 84 TE
|C. Green
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
B. Skowronek 88 WR
|B. Skowronek
|1
|8
|1
|8
|
C. Hanaoka 1 RB
|C. Hanaoka
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
B. Holman 16 WR
|B. Holman
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
S. Vault 4 RB
|S. Vault
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Jefferson 12 WR
|J. Jefferson
|1
|-7
|0
|-7
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
B. Gallagher 51 LB
|B. Gallagher
|10-3
|0.0
|0
|
A. Mayo 10 DB
|A. Mayo
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Pace 13 DB
|J. Pace
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Ruiz 18 DB
|C. Ruiz
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Miller 91 DL
|S. Miller
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Fisher 42 LB
|P. Fisher
|3-1
|0.0
|1
|
T. Whillock 7 DB
|T. Whillock
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Bergin 28 LB
|C. Bergin
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
F. Wyatt 92 DL
|F. Wyatt
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Brown IV 98 DE
|E. Brown IV
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Hampton 11 DB
|A. Hampton
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Goens 83 DL
|T. Goens
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Green 10 QB
|T. Green
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Miller 95 DL
|A. Miller
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Collins 49 P
|J. Collins
|1/1
|25
|3/3
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Collins 49 P
|J. Collins
|4
|45.8
|2
|47
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. McGowan 8 WR
|K. McGowan
|1
|26.0
|26
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. Lees 19 WR
|R. Lees
|1
|7.0
|7
|0
