Overtime FG gives Hokies wild 34-31 win over Virginia
BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) Brian Johnson kicked a 42-yard field goal in overtime and Virginia Tech pulled out the wildest victory in its 100 meetings with Virginia, 34-31 on Friday night. The Hokies won their 15th in a row in the series and kept alive their hopes for a 26th consecutive bowl appearance.
Virginia Tech (5-6, 4-4 Atlantic Coast Conference) tied the game on a fumble that went into the end zone, through the hands of a Cavaliers defender and was covered by Hezekiah Grimsley with 1:51 remaining. They won it when, after Johnson's field goal made it 34-31 in the first overtime, the Cavaliers botched a handoff from Bryce Perkins to Jordan Ellis at the Hokies' 14 and Emmanual Belmar recovered.
That set off a wild celebration as the Hokies' signature ''Enter Sandman'' entrance song rang out through Lane Stadium with fans who braved sub-zero wild chills from the start sang along celebrating the most unlikely victory by either team in the 100th installment of the rivalry.
The Cavaliers (7-5, 4-4) trailed 14-0 at halftime, but scored touchdowns on their first four possessions of the second half. They went ahead with 6:51 to play when Perkins hit Hasise Dubois for 29 yards. A 28-yard field goal by Brian Delaney made it 31-24 with 2:41 left.
But the Hokies weren't finished.
Facing third-and-10 from their 25, Ryan Willis scrambled and fired deep downfield to Dalton Keene, who wrestled the ball away from Virginia's best cornerback, Bryce Hall, at the Cavaliers' 30 yard-line for a 45-yard gain. Willis then hit Tre Turner for 11 yards and Steven Peoples burst through the line on the next play but was stripped by Joey Blount at the goal line. The ball squirted into the end zone where Cavaliers backup safety Brenton Nelson had it pop into his arms, but he couldn't hold on and Grimsley recovered for the Hokies' touchdown.
The win snapped a four-game home losing streak for the Hokies and was Virginia's second straight loss in overtime.
CRAZY ENDING
The end of the first half featured gamesmanship on both sides after Virginia Tech scored on a blocked punt return.
The Cavaliers took over at their 29 and Virginia Tech burned its timeouts as the Cavaliers went three-and-out and punted with 1:22 left.
The Hokies ran three running plays and Virginia used its two remaining timeouts. Facing fourth-and-1, the Hokies punted and Chuck Davis, attempting a fair catch, muffed it and Rashard Ashby recovered for the Hokies with eight seconds left in the half, giving Virginia Tech a chance to try for another score.
Willis threw toward Grimsley, but Tim Harris intercepted for Virginia and was racing down the sideline until he was tackled at the 10 by Willis.
BIG PICTURE
Virginia: The Cavaliers are going bowling, but without having accomplished their primary goal for the season: beating Virginia Tech.
Virginia Tech: The Hokies will play Marshall next Saturday at Lane Stadium needing a victory to extend their bowl streak.
UP NEXT
Virginia: The Cavaliers will await their bowl destination.
Virginia Tech: The Hokies await Marshall on Dec. 1.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|21
|22
|Rushing
|10
|14
|Passing
|9
|7
|Penalty
|2
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|5-13
|6-18
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|422
|444
|Total Plays
|67
|79
|Avg Gain
|6.3
|5.6
|Net Yards Rushing
|164
|254
|Rush Attempts
|38
|45
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.3
|5.6
|Net Yards Passing
|258
|190
|Comp. - Att.
|14-29
|14-34
|Yards Per Pass
|8.9
|5.6
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|1-1
|1-9
|Penalties - Yards
|7-62
|7-70
|Touchdowns
|4
|4
|Rushing TDs
|1
|2
|Passing TDs
|3
|1
|Other
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|3
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|4-3
|2-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|2
|Punts - Avg
|6-44.8
|7-42.4
|Return Yards
|98
|23
|Punts - Returns
|3-8
|2-23
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-28
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|2-62
|0-0
|Kicking
|5/5
|6/7
|Extra Points
|4/4
|4/4
|Field Goals
|1/1
|2/3
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|258
|PASS YDS
|190
|
|
|164
|RUSH YDS
|254
|
|
|422
|TOTAL YDS
|444
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Perkins 3 QB
|B. Perkins
|14/29
|259
|3
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Perkins 3 QB
|B. Perkins
|24
|112
|0
|29
|
J. Ellis 1 RB
|J. Ellis
|12
|52
|1
|12
|
T. Kelly 27 WR
|T. Kelly
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Reed 2 WR
|J. Reed
|4
|119
|2
|75
|
H. Dubois 8 WR
|H. Dubois
|3
|58
|1
|29
|
O. Zaccheaus 4 RB
|O. Zaccheaus
|4
|55
|0
|36
|
T. Jana 84 WR
|T. Jana
|2
|19
|0
|11
|
J. Ellis 1 RB
|J. Ellis
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
T. Kelly 27 WR
|T. Kelly
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Mack 37 LB
|J. Mack
|9-1
|1.0
|0
|
J. Thornhill 21 S
|J. Thornhill
|9-5
|0.0
|0
|
C. Peace 13 LB
|C. Peace
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Blount 29 S
|J. Blount
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Snowden 11 LB
|C. Snowden
|5-0
|0.0
|1
|
B. Hall 34 CB
|B. Hall
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Harris 5 CB
|T. Harris
|4-0
|0.0
|1
|
E. Hanback 58 DT
|E. Hanback
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Nelson 28 S
|B. Nelson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Snyder 22 LB
|R. Snyder
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Thompson 68 DL
|D. Thompson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Christ 50 DE
|T. Christ
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Zandier 33 LB
|Z. Zandier
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Delaney 26 K
|B. Delaney
|1/1
|28
|4/4
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
L. Coleman 47 P
|L. Coleman
|6
|44.8
|2
|52
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Reed 2 WR
|J. Reed
|1
|28.0
|28
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Davis 19 WR
|C. Davis
|3
|2.7
|8
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
R. Willis 5 QB
|R. Willis
|14/33
|199
|1
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Peoples 32 RB
|S. Peoples
|19
|96
|0
|19
|
D. McClease 33 RB
|D. McClease
|7
|44
|1
|11
|
T. Turner 11 WR
|T. Turner
|1
|43
|0
|43
|
R. Willis 5 QB
|R. Willis
|11
|41
|0
|20
|
H. Grimsley 6 WR
|H. Grimsley
|1
|17
|1
|17
|
J. Holston 13 RB
|J. Holston
|5
|13
|0
|4
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Turner 11 WR
|T. Turner
|4
|69
|1
|45
|
D. Keene 29 TE
|D. Keene
|1
|45
|0
|45
|
H. Grimsley 6 WR
|H. Grimsley
|3
|31
|0
|13
|
C. Cunningham 85 TE
|C. Cunningham
|2
|21
|0
|15
|
E. Kumah 83 WR
|E. Kumah
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
J. Holston 13 RB
|J. Holston
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
S. Peoples 32 RB
|S. Peoples
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
D. McClease 33 RB
|D. McClease
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
P. Patterson 8 WR
|P. Patterson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
R. Ashby 23 LB
|R. Ashby
|8-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Floyd 21 DB
|R. Floyd
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Walker 8 DL
|R. Walker
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Hollifield 4 LB
|D. Hollifield
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Ladler 9 DB
|K. Ladler
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Garbutt 45 DL
|T. Garbutt
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
V. Mihota 99 DL
|V. Mihota
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Farley 3 DB
|C. Farley
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
B. Watts 5 DB
|B. Watts
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hewitt 55 DL
|J. Hewitt
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Deablo 17 DB
|D. Deablo
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Porcher IV 98 DL
|R. Porcher IV
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
E. Belmar 40 DL
|E. Belmar
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Johnson 93 K
|B. Johnson
|2/2
|42
|4/4
|10
|
J. Stout 92 P
|J. Stout
|0/1
|0
|0/0
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
O. Bradburn 91 P
|O. Bradburn
|7
|42.4
|4
|51
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Hazelton 14 WR
|D. Hazelton
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Turner 11 WR
|T. Turner
|1
|23.0
|23
|1
