Overtime FG gives Hokies wild 34-31 win over Virginia

  • Nov 23, 2018

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) Brian Johnson kicked a 42-yard field goal in overtime and Virginia Tech pulled out the wildest victory in its 100 meetings with Virginia, 34-31 on Friday night. The Hokies won their 15th in a row in the series and kept alive their hopes for a 26th consecutive bowl appearance.

Virginia Tech (5-6, 4-4 Atlantic Coast Conference) tied the game on a fumble that went into the end zone, through the hands of a Cavaliers defender and was covered by Hezekiah Grimsley with 1:51 remaining. They won it when, after Johnson's field goal made it 34-31 in the first overtime, the Cavaliers botched a handoff from Bryce Perkins to Jordan Ellis at the Hokies' 14 and Emmanual Belmar recovered.

That set off a wild celebration as the Hokies' signature ''Enter Sandman'' entrance song rang out through Lane Stadium with fans who braved sub-zero wild chills from the start sang along celebrating the most unlikely victory by either team in the 100th installment of the rivalry.

The Cavaliers (7-5, 4-4) trailed 14-0 at halftime, but scored touchdowns on their first four possessions of the second half. They went ahead with 6:51 to play when Perkins hit Hasise Dubois for 29 yards. A 28-yard field goal by Brian Delaney made it 31-24 with 2:41 left.

But the Hokies weren't finished.

Facing third-and-10 from their 25, Ryan Willis scrambled and fired deep downfield to Dalton Keene, who wrestled the ball away from Virginia's best cornerback, Bryce Hall, at the Cavaliers' 30 yard-line for a 45-yard gain. Willis then hit Tre Turner for 11 yards and Steven Peoples burst through the line on the next play but was stripped by Joey Blount at the goal line. The ball squirted into the end zone where Cavaliers backup safety Brenton Nelson had it pop into his arms, but he couldn't hold on and Grimsley recovered for the Hokies' touchdown.

The win snapped a four-game home losing streak for the Hokies and was Virginia's second straight loss in overtime.

CRAZY ENDING

The end of the first half featured gamesmanship on both sides after Virginia Tech scored on a blocked punt return.

The Cavaliers took over at their 29 and Virginia Tech burned its timeouts as the Cavaliers went three-and-out and punted with 1:22 left.

The Hokies ran three running plays and Virginia used its two remaining timeouts. Facing fourth-and-1, the Hokies punted and Chuck Davis, attempting a fair catch, muffed it and Rashard Ashby recovered for the Hokies with eight seconds left in the half, giving Virginia Tech a chance to try for another score.

Willis threw toward Grimsley, but Tim Harris intercepted for Virginia and was racing down the sideline until he was tackled at the 10 by Willis.

BIG PICTURE

Virginia: The Cavaliers are going bowling, but without having accomplished their primary goal for the season: beating Virginia Tech.

Virginia Tech: The Hokies will play Marshall next Saturday at Lane Stadium needing a victory to extend their bowl streak.

UP NEXT

Virginia: The Cavaliers will await their bowl destination.

Virginia Tech: The Hokies await Marshall on Dec. 1.

Scoring Summary
Overtime
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal
93-B.Johnson 42 yards Field Goal is Good.
3
plays
0
yds
pos
31
34
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 1:51
93-B.Johnson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
31
31
Missed Two Point Conversion 1:51
93-B.Johnson extra point is no good. blocked by. to UVA 45 for 38 yards. Team penalty on UVA Offside 0 yards enforced at UVA 3. No Play.
plays
yds
pos
31
30
Touchdown 1:59
32-S.Peoples to UVA End Zone FUMBLES (29-J.Blount). 6-H.Grimsley runs no gain for a touchdown.
5
plays
75
yds
0:33
pos
31
30
Field Goal 2:50
26-B.Delaney 28 yards Field Goal is Good.
3
plays
1
yds
00:57
pos
31
24
Point After TD 6:51
26-B.Delaney extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
28
24
Touchdown 6:57
3-B.Perkins complete to 8-H.Dubois. 8-H.Dubois runs 29 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
85
yds
03:29
pos
27
24
Point After TD 12:55
26-B.Delaney extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
24
Touchdown 13:01
1-J.Ellis runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
110
yds
01:54
pos
20
24
Point After TD 14:55
93-B.Johnson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
24
Touchdown 15:00
33-D.McClease runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
65
yds
03:12
pos
14
23
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 3:57
26-B.Delaney extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
17
Touchdown 4:10
3-B.Perkins complete to 2-J.Reed. 2-J.Reed runs 75 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
65
yds
00:04
pos
13
17
Field Goal 4:53
93-B.Johnson 31 yards Field Goal is Good.
14
plays
71
yds
05:37
pos
7
17
Point After TD 10:30
26-B.Delaney extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
14
Touchdown 10:37
3-B.Perkins complete to 2-J.Reed. 2-J.Reed runs 29 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
65
yds
00:00
pos
6
14
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 1:40
93-B.Johnson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
14
Touchdown 1:49
47-L.Coleman punts 0 yards from UVA 23 blocked by 11-T.Turner. 26-J.Quillen runs 23 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
0
yds
0:00
pos
0
13
Point After TD 2:44
93-B.Johnson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 2:49
5-R.Willis complete to 11-T.Turner. 11-T.Turner runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
62
yds
03:08
pos
0
6
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Team Stats
1st Downs 21 22
Rushing 10 14
Passing 9 7
Penalty 2 1
3rd Down Conv 5-13 6-18
4th Down Conv 0-0 1-1
Total Net Yards 422 444
Total Plays 67 79
Avg Gain 6.3 5.6
Net Yards Rushing 164 254
Rush Attempts 38 45
Avg Rush Yards 4.3 5.6
Net Yards Passing 258 190
Comp. - Att. 14-29 14-34
Yards Per Pass 8.9 5.6
Sacked - Yards Lost 1-1 1-9
Penalties - Yards 7-62 7-70
Touchdowns 4 4
Rushing TDs 1 2
Passing TDs 3 1
Other 0 1
Turnovers 3 2
Fumbles - Lost 4-3 2-0
Int. Thrown 0 2
Punts - Avg 6-44.8 7-42.4
Return Yards 98 23
Punts - Returns 3-8 2-23
Kickoffs - Returns 1-28 0-0
Int. - Returns 2-62 0-0
Kicking 5/5 6/7
Extra Points 4/4 4/4
Field Goals 1/1 2/3
Safeties 0 0
1234 OTT
Virginia 7-5 001417031
Virginia Tech 5-6 014314334
O/U 49.5, VATECH +4
Lane Stadium Blacksburg, VA
 258 PASS YDS 190
164 RUSH YDS 254
422 TOTAL YDS 444
Virginia
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
B. Perkins 3 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
48.3% 259 3 0 157.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
63.8% 2472 22 9 146.3
B. Perkins 14/29 259 3 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
B. Perkins 3 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
24 112 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
197 842 9
B. Perkins 24 112 0 29
J. Ellis 1 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 52 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
189 920 9
J. Ellis 12 52 1 12
T. Kelly 27 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
T. Kelly 1 1 0 1
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
J. Reed 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 119 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
24 455 7
J. Reed 4 119 2 75
H. Dubois 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 58 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
47 521 5
H. Dubois 3 58 1 29
O. Zaccheaus 4 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 55 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
81 958 6
O. Zaccheaus 4 55 0 36
T. Jana 84 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 19 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 151 1
T. Jana 2 19 0 11
J. Ellis 1 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 68 0
J. Ellis 1 8 0 8
T. Kelly 27 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
T. Kelly 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Mack 37 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
9-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-1 0 1.0
J. Mack 9-1 1.0 0
J. Thornhill 21 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
9-5 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-5 5 0.0
J. Thornhill 9-5 0.0 0
C. Peace 13 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
C. Peace 6-0 0.0 0
J. Blount 29 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-2 2 0.0
J. Blount 5-2 0.0 0
C. Snowden 11 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 2 0.0
C. Snowden 5-0 0.0 1
B. Hall 34 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 2 0.0
B. Hall 4-0 0.0 0
T. Harris 5 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 1 0.0
T. Harris 4-0 0.0 1
E. Hanback 58 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
E. Hanback 3-1 0.0 0
B. Nelson 28 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
B. Nelson 2-0 0.0 0
R. Snyder 22 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
R. Snyder 2-1 0.0 0
D. Thompson 68 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Thompson 1-0 0.0 0
T. Christ 50 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
T. Christ 1-1 0.0 0
Z. Zandier 33 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
Z. Zandier 0-2 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. Delaney 26 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 4/4
SEASON FG XP
12/15 21/21
B. Delaney 1/1 28 4/4 7
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
L. Coleman 47 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
6 44.8 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
47 42.1 2
L. Coleman 6 44.8 2 52
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Reed 2 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 28.0 28 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
26 27.2 28 1
J. Reed 1 28.0 28 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
C. Davis 19 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 2.7 8 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
19 3.8 8 0
C. Davis 3 2.7 8 0
Virginia Tech
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
R. Willis 5 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
42.4% 199 1 2 91.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
57% 2185 18 8 130.9
R. Willis 14/33 199 1 2
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
S. Peoples 32 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
19 96 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
135 682 5
S. Peoples 19 96 0 19
D. McClease 33 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 44 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
75 321 2
D. McClease 7 44 1 11
T. Turner 11 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 43 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 68 1
T. Turner 1 43 0 43
R. Willis 5 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 41 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
95 336 3
R. Willis 11 41 0 20
H. Grimsley 6 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 17 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 66 1
H. Grimsley 1 17 1 17
J. Holston 13 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 13 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
43 187 1
J. Holston 5 13 0 4
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
T. Turner 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 69 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
22 396 3
T. Turner 4 69 1 45
D. Keene 29 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 45 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
19 302 3
D. Keene 1 45 0 45
H. Grimsley 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 31 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
28 310 0
H. Grimsley 3 31 0 13
C. Cunningham 85 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 21 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 52 1
C. Cunningham 2 21 0 15
E. Kumah 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 14 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
35 451 5
E. Kumah 1 14 0 14
J. Holston 13 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 7 0
J. Holston 1 8 0 8
S. Peoples 32 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
20 175 0
S. Peoples 1 6 0 6
D. McClease 33 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 30 0
D. McClease 1 5 0 5
P. Patterson 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 103 1
P. Patterson 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
R. Ashby 23 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-0 0 0.0
R. Ashby 8-0 0.0 0
R. Floyd 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 2 0.0
R. Floyd 6-0 0.0 0
R. Walker 8 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
R. Walker 6-2 0.0 0
D. Hollifield 4 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
D. Hollifield 5-1 0.0 0
K. Ladler 9 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
K. Ladler 4-1 0.0 0
T. Garbutt 45 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
T. Garbutt 2-2 0.0 0
V. Mihota 99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
V. Mihota 1-0 0.0 0
C. Farley 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 2 0.0
C. Farley 1-2 0.0 0
B. Watts 5 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. Watts 1-0 0.0 0
J. Hewitt 55 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Hewitt 1-0 0.0 0
D. Deablo 17 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Deablo 1-0 0.0 0
R. Porcher IV 98 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
R. Porcher IV 1-0 1.0 0
E. Belmar 40 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
E. Belmar 1-2 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. Johnson 93 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/2 4/4
SEASON FG XP
9/14 35/35
B. Johnson 2/2 42 4/4 10
J. Stout 92 P
IN-GAME FG XP
0/1 0/0
SEASON FG XP
0/1 4/4
J. Stout 0/1 0 0/0 0
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
O. Bradburn 91 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
7 42.4 4
SEASON NO AVG IN20
60 42.5 4
O. Bradburn 7 42.4 4 51
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Hazelton 14 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
12 4.2 0 0
D. Hazelton 1 0.0 0 0
T. Turner 11 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 23.0 23 1
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 23.0 23 1
T. Turner 1 23.0 23 1
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:18 UVA 26 1:20 4 -10 Punt
6:53 UVA 20 0:57 4 3 Punt
3:48 UVA 15 3:38 17 71 Fumble
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:07 UVA 9 3:10 7 4 Punt
2:44 VATECH 35 0:49 5 -2 TD
1:40 VATECH 20 0:14 4 15 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:05 VATECH 35 0:00 9 65 TD
4:14 VATECH 35 0:04 2 65 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:55 VATECH 35 1:54 7 75 TD
10:26 UVA 15 3:29 6 85 TD
5:23 UVA 32 1:07 3 1 Punt
3:47 VATECH 11 0:57 3 1 FG
1:51 VATECH 35 0:54 6 1 Punt
0:10 UVA 4 0:00 1 -1
OT POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
VATECH 25 2 11 Fumble
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 UVA 35 4:36 13 49 FG Miss
8:53 VATECH 41 1:18 4 24 Punt
5:52 VATECH 29 1:59 7 20 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:17 VATECH 12 2:02 4 44 Punt
5:57 VATECH 38 3:08 7 62 TD
1:49 VATECH 35 0:09 1 -15
1:22 VATECH 18 1:05 4 30 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:30 UVA 35 5:37 14 61 FG
3:57 UVA 35 3:12 9 65 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:55 UVA 35 1:51 6 7 Punt
6:51 UVA 35 0:50 4 -4 Fumble
4:09 VATECH 15 0:16 3 74 INT
2:44 UVA 35 0:53 6 65 TD
0:49 VATECH 24 0:24 4 21 Punt
OT POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
UVA 25 3 0 FG
