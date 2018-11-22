|
No. 22 Mississippi State beats Mississippi 35-3 in Egg Bowl
OXFORD, Miss. (AP) Nick Fitzgerald ran for two touchdowns and threw for another score to lead No. 22 Mississippi State over Mississippi 35-3 on Thursday night in an Egg Bowl marred by a fight that led to four ejections in the second half.
Mississippi State looked as though it would cruise to a fairly uneventful win before Ole Miss receiver A.J. Brown appeared to score a touchdown at the end of the third quarter. Players immediately started shoving, and the fight spilled into the end zone while both benches emptied onto the field.
Mississippi State's Cameron Dantzler, Jamal Peters and Willie Gay Jr. were ejected, along with Ole Miss' C.J. Moore. The referee said every player on both teams received an unsportsmanlike penalty. Gay was ejected because he already had one unsportsmanlike penalty earlier in the game.
Brown's touchdown was called back because time had expired in the third quarter before the play began. The Rebels didn't seriously threaten again.
Mississippi State first-year coach Joe Moorhead said the fight didn't take away from the win.
''I'm happy as a lark right now,'' he explained. ''Certainly you don't want to see that stuff. I really can't comment on everything that happened because I didn't see it and I was trying to keep guys on the sideline. We'll look at the film and see what happened.
''But certainly, we want our play to be between the whistles and we want our execution and our effort to be what's talked about.''
As for the game, Mississippi State (8-4, 4-4 SEC) won by sticking to what it's done best all year: running the ball effectively and playing terrific defense. The Bulldogs gained 122 yards rushing in the first quarter to set the tone and built a 14-0 lead by early in the second quarter.
Fitzgerald ran for 117 yards on 18 carries. Kylin Hill added 108 yards rushing.
Ole Miss (5-7, 1-7) ended the season on a five-game losing streak. The Rebels' passing offense - which has been among the best in the SEC this season - never got going against the Bulldogs.
Jordan Ta'amu completed just 8 of 17 passes for 87 yards and one touchdown.
Ole Miss coach Matt Luke said the team's turnovers and dropped passes were too much to overcome.
''Hate for our seniors to go out this way because they have been through so much,'' Luke said. ''But I'm really, really grateful to them.''
THE TAKEAWAY
Mississippi State: It was a vintage performance from the Bulldogs, who were fantastic on defense and did just enough on offense. It's been an up-and-down regular season for Mississippi State, but back-to-back big wins over Arkansas and Ole Miss make it look better.
Ole Miss: It was an ugly end to the season for the Rebels. The offense could never get going and the defense couldn't consistently stop Mississippi State's running game.
UP NEXT
Mississippi State will wait to find out its bowl destination.
Ole Miss' season is over.
---
Follow David Brandt on Twitter: www.twitter.com/davidbrandtAP .
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25 .
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|23
|14
|Rushing
|16
|4
|Passing
|6
|7
|Penalty
|1
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|6-13
|1-11
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|1-2
|Total Net Yards
|420
|166
|Total Plays
|69
|54
|Avg Gain
|6.1
|3.1
|Net Yards Rushing
|309
|37
|Rush Attempts
|51
|29
|Avg Rush Yards
|6.1
|1.3
|Net Yards Passing
|111
|129
|Comp. - Att.
|11-18
|13-25
|Yards Per Pass
|6.2
|5.2
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|1-0
|3-23
|Penalties - Yards
|3-35
|3-24
|Touchdowns
|5
|0
|Rushing TDs
|4
|0
|Passing TDs
|1
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|3
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|2
|Punts - Avg
|6-38.5
|6-43.7
|Return Yards
|58
|10
|Punts - Returns
|1-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|2-49
|1-10
|Int. - Returns
|2-9
|0-0
|Kicking
|5/5
|1/1
|Extra Points
|5/5
|0/0
|Field Goals
|0/0
|1/1
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|111
|PASS YDS
|129
|
|
|309
|RUSH YDS
|37
|
|
|420
|TOTAL YDS
|166
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
N. Fitzgerald 7 QB
|N. Fitzgerald
|11/18
|111
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
N. Fitzgerald 7 QB
|N. Fitzgerald
|18
|117
|2
|27
|
K. Hill 8 RB
|K. Hill
|17
|108
|1
|30
|
Ae. Williams 26 RB
|Ae. Williams
|11
|64
|1
|16
|
N. Gibson 21 RB
|N. Gibson
|3
|16
|0
|7
|
D. Lee 28 RB
|D. Lee
|2
|4
|0
|3
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
Je. Jackson 86 WR
|Je. Jackson
|2
|31
|0
|16
|
S. Guidry 1 WR
|S. Guidry
|1
|25
|0
|25
|
D. Thomas 2 WR
|D. Thomas
|2
|23
|1
|14
|
K. Mixon 23 WR
|K. Mixon
|2
|19
|0
|14
|
K. Hill 8 RB
|K. Hill
|2
|12
|0
|14
|
F. Green 82 TE
|F. Green
|2
|1
|0
|1
|
O. Mitchell 87 WR
|O. Mitchell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
E. Thompson 40 LB
|E. Thompson
|6-1
|0.5
|0
|
M. Sweat 9 DE
|M. Sweat
|5-1
|1.5
|0
|
J. Peters 2 CB
|J. Peters
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Simmons 94 DT
|J. Simmons
|3-1
|1.0
|0
|
L. Lewis 10 LB
|L. Lewis
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Rivers 5 DE
|C. Rivers
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Smitherman 8 CB
|M. Smitherman
|2-0
|0.0
|1
|
M. McLaurin 41 S
|M. McLaurin
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
G. Green 4 DE
|G. Green
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|
C. Morgan 29 S
|C. Morgan
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Dantzler 3 CB
|C. Dantzler
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
F. Adams 43 DE
|F. Adams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Ko. Jones 52 DE
|Ko. Jones
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Hoyett 95 DT
|B. Hoyett
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Harris 90 DT
|G. Harris
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Autry 97 DT
|L. Autry
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Abram 38 S
|J. Abram
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|
C. Thomas 34 DT
|C. Thomas
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Christmann 47 K
|J. Christmann
|0/0
|0
|5/5
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Day 42 P
|T. Day
|6
|38.5
|3
|48
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Dear 9 WR
|M. Dear
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
I. Woullard 26 RB
|I. Woullard
|11
|63
|0
|21
|
M. Corral 2 QB
|M. Corral
|6
|4
|0
|9
|
E. Moore 8 WR
|E. Moore
|2
|2
|0
|3
|
J. Pellerin 7 TE
|J. Pellerin
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
S. Phillips 22 RB
|S. Phillips
|4
|1
|0
|3
|
J. Ta'amu 10 QB
|J. Ta'amu
|4
|-24
|0
|0
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Brown 1 WR
|A. Brown
|4
|61
|0
|33
|
D. Lodge 5 WR
|D. Lodge
|3
|54
|0
|26
|
D. Knox 9 TE
|D. Knox
|3
|28
|0
|19
|
E. Moore 8 WR
|E. Moore
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
I. Woullard 26 RB
|I. Woullard
|2
|-2
|0
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Coatney 40 DT
|J. Coatney
|10-2
|1.0
|0
|
Z. Woods 36 DB
|Z. Woods
|8-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Sanogo 46 LB
|M. Sanogo
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|
R. Anderson 89 DE
|R. Anderson
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Webster 5 DB
|K. Webster
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
V. Dasher 3 DB
|V. Dasher
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Hartsfield 15 DB
|M. Hartsfield
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Smith 20 DB
|K. Smith
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Julius 26 DB
|J. Julius
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Hibbler 17 LB
|W. Hibbler
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
Ja. Jones 10 LB
|Ja. Jones
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
C. Ordway 28 DB
|C. Ordway
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Sheppard 97 DE
|Q. Sheppard
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Bing-Dukes 43 LB
|D. Bing-Dukes
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Jones 95 DT
|B. Jones
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Miller 8 DB
|C. Miller
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Tisdale 22 DL
|T. Tisdale
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
B. Williams 41 DE
|B. Williams
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Robinson 12 DT
|A. Robinson
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Wiley 99 DE
|C. Wiley
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
L. Logan 92 K
|L. Logan
|1/1
|32
|0/0
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Brown 96 P
|M. Brown
|6
|43.7
|4
|65
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
I. Woullard 26 RB
|I. Woullard
|1
|10.0
|10
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
