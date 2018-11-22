Drive Chart
No. 22 Mississippi State beats Mississippi 35-3 in Egg Bowl

  • Nov 22, 2018

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) Nick Fitzgerald ran for two touchdowns and threw for another score to lead No. 22 Mississippi State over Mississippi 35-3 on Thursday night in an Egg Bowl marred by a fight that led to four ejections in the second half.

Mississippi State looked as though it would cruise to a fairly uneventful win before Ole Miss receiver A.J. Brown appeared to score a touchdown at the end of the third quarter. Players immediately started shoving, and the fight spilled into the end zone while both benches emptied onto the field.

Mississippi State's Cameron Dantzler, Jamal Peters and Willie Gay Jr. were ejected, along with Ole Miss' C.J. Moore. The referee said every player on both teams received an unsportsmanlike penalty. Gay was ejected because he already had one unsportsmanlike penalty earlier in the game.

Brown's touchdown was called back because time had expired in the third quarter before the play began. The Rebels didn't seriously threaten again.

Mississippi State first-year coach Joe Moorhead said the fight didn't take away from the win.

''I'm happy as a lark right now,'' he explained. ''Certainly you don't want to see that stuff. I really can't comment on everything that happened because I didn't see it and I was trying to keep guys on the sideline. We'll look at the film and see what happened.

''But certainly, we want our play to be between the whistles and we want our execution and our effort to be what's talked about.''

As for the game, Mississippi State (8-4, 4-4 SEC) won by sticking to what it's done best all year: running the ball effectively and playing terrific defense. The Bulldogs gained 122 yards rushing in the first quarter to set the tone and built a 14-0 lead by early in the second quarter.

Fitzgerald ran for 117 yards on 18 carries. Kylin Hill added 108 yards rushing.

Ole Miss (5-7, 1-7) ended the season on a five-game losing streak. The Rebels' passing offense - which has been among the best in the SEC this season - never got going against the Bulldogs.

Jordan Ta'amu completed just 8 of 17 passes for 87 yards and one touchdown.

Ole Miss coach Matt Luke said the team's turnovers and dropped passes were too much to overcome.

''Hate for our seniors to go out this way because they have been through so much,'' Luke said. ''But I'm really, really grateful to them.''

THE TAKEAWAY

Mississippi State: It was a vintage performance from the Bulldogs, who were fantastic on defense and did just enough on offense. It's been an up-and-down regular season for Mississippi State, but back-to-back big wins over Arkansas and Ole Miss make it look better.

Ole Miss: It was an ugly end to the season for the Rebels. The offense could never get going and the defense couldn't consistently stop Mississippi State's running game.

UP NEXT

Mississippi State will wait to find out its bowl destination.

Ole Miss' season is over.

Follow David Brandt on Twitter: www.twitter.com/davidbrandtAP .

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25 .

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 7:21
47-J.Christmann extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
35
3
Touchdown 7:27
26-A.Williams runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
11
plays
89
yds
05:50
pos
34
3
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 10:42
47-J.Christmann extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
28
3
Touchdown 10:51
7-N.Fitzgerald runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
32
yds
01:41
pos
27
3
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:25
47-J.Christmann extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
3
Touchdown 0:30
7-N.Fitzgerald complete to 2-D.Thomas. 2-D.Thomas runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
106
yds
03:08
pos
20
3
Field Goal 6:55
92-L.Logan 32 yards Field Goal is Good.
9
plays
51
yds
03:52
pos
14
3
Point After TD 14:04
47-J.Christmann extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
0
Touchdown 14:11
7-N.Fitzgerald runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
81
yds
02:19
pos
13
0
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 5:02
47-J.Christmann extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 5:08
8-K.Hill runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
45
yds
03:03
pos
6
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 23 14
Rushing 16 4
Passing 6 7
Penalty 1 3
3rd Down Conv 6-13 1-11
4th Down Conv 0-0 1-2
Total Net Yards 420 166
Total Plays 69 54
Avg Gain 6.1 3.1
Net Yards Rushing 309 37
Rush Attempts 51 29
Avg Rush Yards 6.1 1.3
Net Yards Passing 111 129
Comp. - Att. 11-18 13-25
Yards Per Pass 6.2 5.2
Sacked - Yards Lost 1-0 3-23
Penalties - Yards 3-35 3-24
Touchdowns 5 0
Rushing TDs 4 0
Passing TDs 1 0
Other 0 0
Turnovers 0 3
Fumbles - Lost 1-0 1-1
Int. Thrown 0 2
Punts - Avg 6-38.5 6-43.7
Return Yards 58 10
Punts - Returns 1-0 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 2-49 1-10
Int. - Returns 2-9 0-0
Kicking 5/5 1/1
Extra Points 5/5 0/0
Field Goals 0/0 1/1
Safeties 0 0
1234T
18 Miss. State 8-4 7147735
Ole Miss 5-7 03003
O/U 61, MISS +12.5
Vaught-Hemingway Stadium Oxford, MS
 111 PASS YDS 129
309 RUSH YDS 37
420 TOTAL YDS 166
Miss. State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
N. Fitzgerald 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
61.1% 111 1 0 131.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
52.6% 1615 15 7 121.3
N. Fitzgerald 11/18 111 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
N. Fitzgerald 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
18 117 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
201 1018 12
N. Fitzgerald 18 117 2 27
K. Hill 8 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
17 108 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
105 691 4
K. Hill 17 108 1 30
Ae. Williams 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 64 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
79 502 3
Ae. Williams 11 64 1 16
N. Gibson 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 16 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
26 193 1
N. Gibson 3 16 0 7
D. Lee 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
19 82 1
D. Lee 2 4 0 3
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
Je. Jackson 86 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 31 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 90 1
Je. Jackson 2 31 0 16
S. Guidry 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 25 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
18 389 3
S. Guidry 1 25 0 25
D. Thomas 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 23 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
17 240 2
D. Thomas 2 23 1 14
K. Mixon 23 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 19 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 137 2
K. Mixon 2 19 0 14
K. Hill 8 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
19 164 3
K. Hill 2 12 0 14
F. Green 82 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 1 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 74 0
F. Green 2 1 0 1
O. Mitchell 87 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
24 385 4
O. Mitchell 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
E. Thompson 40 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 2 0.5
E. Thompson 6-1 0.5 0
M. Sweat 9 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 1.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 1.5
M. Sweat 5-1 1.5 0
J. Peters 2 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
J. Peters 4-1 0.0 0
J. Simmons 94 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 1.0
J. Simmons 3-1 1.0 0
L. Lewis 10 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
L. Lewis 2-2 0.0 0
C. Rivers 5 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
C. Rivers 2-0 0.0 0
M. Smitherman 8 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
M. Smitherman 2-0 0.0 1
M. McLaurin 41 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
M. McLaurin 2-1 0.0 0
G. Green 4 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.0
G. Green 2-1 1.0 0
C. Morgan 29 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 2 0.0
C. Morgan 2-2 0.0 0
C. Dantzler 3 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 2 0.0
C. Dantzler 2-0 0.0 0
F. Adams 43 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
F. Adams 1-0 0.0 0
Ko. Jones 52 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
Ko. Jones 1-1 0.0 0
B. Hoyett 95 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. Hoyett 1-0 0.0 0
G. Harris 90 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
G. Harris 1-1 0.0 0
L. Autry 97 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
L. Autry 1-1 0.0 0
J. Abram 38 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0.0
J. Abram 0-0 0.0 1
C. Thomas 34 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
C. Thomas 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Christmann 47 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 5/5
SEASON FG XP
9/13 40/40
J. Christmann 0/0 0 5/5 5
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
T. Day 42 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
6 38.5 3
SEASON NO AVG IN20
42 38.1 3
T. Day 6 38.5 3 48
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
M. Dear 9 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 27.0 27 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 27.0 27 0
M. Dear 1 27.0 27 0
D. Thomas 2 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 22.0 22 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
5 18.4 22 0
D. Thomas 1 22.0 22 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
M. Dear 9 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
M. Dear 1 0.0 0 0
Ole Miss
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Ta'amu 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
47.1% 87 0 1 78.3
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
63.6% 3918 19 8 153.5
J. Ta'amu 8/17 87 0 1
M. Corral 2 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
62.5% 65 0 1 105.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
62.5% 65 0 1 105.8
M. Corral 5/8 65 0 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
I. Woullard 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 63 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
84 428 4
I. Woullard 11 63 0 21
M. Corral 2 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 4 0
M. Corral 6 4 0 9
E. Moore 8 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 2 0
E. Moore 2 2 0 3
J. Pellerin 7 TE
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 4 0
J. Pellerin 1 1 0 1
S. Phillips 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
153 928 12
S. Phillips 4 1 0 3
J. Ta'amu 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 -24 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
116 342 6
J. Ta'amu 4 -24 0 0
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
A. Brown 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 61 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
85 1320 6
A. Brown 4 61 0 33
D. Lodge 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 54 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
65 877 4
D. Lodge 3 54 0 26
D. Knox 9 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 28 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 284 0
D. Knox 3 28 0 19
E. Moore 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 11 0
E. Moore 1 11 0 11
I. Woullard 26 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 -2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 52 0
I. Woullard 2 -2 0 1
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Coatney 40 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
10-2 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
10-2 0 1.0
J. Coatney 10-2 1.0 0
Z. Woods 36 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-1 2 0.0
Z. Woods 8-1 0.0 0
M. Sanogo 46 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
M. Sanogo 6-2 0.0 0
R. Anderson 89 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
R. Anderson 6-2 0.0 0
K. Webster 5 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 2 0.0
K. Webster 4-2 0.0 0
V. Dasher 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 1 0.0
V. Dasher 3-0 0.0 0
M. Hartsfield 15 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
M. Hartsfield 3-1 0.0 0
K. Smith 20 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
K. Smith 2-0 0.0 0
J. Julius 26 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Julius 2-0 0.0 0
W. Hibbler 17 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
W. Hibbler 2-2 0.0 0
Ja. Jones 10 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
Ja. Jones 2-3 0.0 0
C. Ordway 28 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Ordway 1-0 0.0 0
Q. Sheppard 97 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
Q. Sheppard 1-2 0.0 0
D. Bing-Dukes 43 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Bing-Dukes 1-0 0.0 0
B. Jones 95 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
B. Jones 1-1 0.0 0
C. Miller 8 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
C. Miller 1-1 0.0 0
T. Tisdale 22 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
T. Tisdale 1-2 0.0 0
B. Williams 41 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
B. Williams 0-1 0.0 0
A. Robinson 12 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
A. Robinson 0-2 0.0 0
C. Wiley 99 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
C. Wiley 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
L. Logan 92 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 0/0
SEASON FG XP
22/27 45/46
L. Logan 1/1 32 0/0 3
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
M. Brown 96 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
6 43.7 4
SEASON NO AVG IN20
48 41.3 4
M. Brown 6 43.7 4 65
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
I. Woullard 26 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 10.0 10 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 15.0 10 0
I. Woullard 1 10.0 10 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:49 MISSST 14 3:16 6 36 Punt
8:11 MISS 30 3:03 8 30 TD
2:41 MISSST 14 2:19 9 86 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:11 MISSST 25 1:17 3 5 Punt
6:51 MISS 35 1:35 4 -4 Punt
3:38 MISSST 8 3:08 9 92 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:25 MISS 35 0:00 4 2 Punt
12:32 MISS 19 1:41 4 19 TD
7:38 MISSST 39 2:50 6 10 Punt
3:34 MISSST 20 1:32 3 5 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:17 MISSST 11 5:50 11 89 TD
5:40 MISSST 33 4:18 8 42
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 MISSST 35 1:31 8 45 Punt
9:27 MISS 18 1:09 4 7 Fumble
5:02 MISSST 35 1:40 5 19 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:04 MISSST 35 1:12 5 5 Punt
10:47 MISS 34 3:52 9 51 FG
4:25 MISS 29 0:40 3 -2 Punt
0:25 MISSST 35 0:00 2 -6 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:19 MISS 15 0:13 2 66 INT
10:42 MISSST 35 2:56 9 36 Downs
4:42 MISS 19 0:35 3 1 INT
1:57 MISS 32 1:56 8 30 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
7:21 MISSST 35 1:01 4 -11 Punt
NCAA FB Scores