No. 8 UCF remains unbeaten, but loses QB Milton in 38-10 win

  • Nov 23, 2018

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) No. 8 UCF lost quarterback McKenzie Milton to injury but still trounced South Florida 38-10 on Friday to extend the nation's longest winning streak to 24 games and complete a second consecutive undefeated regular season.

Milton, eighth in Heisman Trophy balloting a year ago, hurt his right knee when he was tackled at the end of a 5-yard run in the second quarter. Darriel Mack Jr. replaced him and may make his second start of the year when UCF (11-0, 8-0, No. 9 CFP) faces Memphis next week in the American Athletic Conference title game.

Players from both schools, which are located about 100 miles apart via Interstate 4, kneeled on one knee while a cart was rolled onto the field and Milton received medical attention in front of the South Florida bench. The entire UCF squad left their sideline at one point to form a crowded circle around Milton, who was placed on the cart and taken to the locker room and later a nearby hospital.

Before leaving, Milton completed 5 of 10 passes for 86 yards, including a 14-yard scoring throw to Gabriel Davis for a 7-0 lead. The Knights kicked a field goal on the first play after the quarterback departed to make it 10-0.

Mack got plenty of help from a talented supporting cast that includes Greg McCrae to make sure UCF finished the job. South Florida (7-5, 3-5) finished the regular season on a five-game losing streak, its longest skid since 2013.

McCrae scored on runs of 40, 39 and 31yards, with the second of the three TDs re-establishing a 14-point after South Florida briefly pulled to 17-10 on Johnny Ford's 34-yard catch-and-run for the Bulls' only touchdown.

McCrae finished with 181 yards rushing on 16 carries for the Knights, who amassed 558 yards total offense and have scored at least 30 points in 24 consecutive games - matching South Florida (2015-17) for the longest such streak since 1939.

Ford rushed for 120 yards on 16 attempts for South Florida, which played without injured quarterback Blake Barnett (shoulder/ankle).

THE TAKEAWAY

UCF: The Knights lost Milton, but were still good enough to take care of their intrastate rival. Mack also led the team to a 37-10 road victory over East Carolina while Milton was sidelined with an undisclosed injury on Oct. 20.

South Florida: After a 7-0 start, the Bulls faded quickly down the stretch. The defense is partly responsible, allowing 57, 41, 35, 27 and 38 points in losses to Houston, Tulane, Cincinnati, Temple and UCF, but the offense had difficulty sustaining drives and getting in the end zone.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

The Knights climbed three spots in the AP Poll after dominating Cincinnati on national television and have done everything they can to remain in the Top 10 for at least another week by beating South Florida. UCF is No. 9 in the latest CFP rankings, the highest spot ever occupied by an AAC team.

UP NEXT

UCF: Hosts AAC championship game against Memphis next Saturday.

South Florida: Despite five-game skid, Bulls are bowl eligible and await a fourth consecutive berth

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 2:51
11-M.Wright extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
38
10
Touchdown 2:57
4-T.McGowan runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
65
yds
05:37
pos
37
10
Point After TD 9:17
11-M.Wright extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
31
10
Touchdown 9:26
30-G.McCrae runs 31 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
80
yds
00:54
pos
30
10
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:13
11-M.Wright extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
24
10
Touchdown 0:25
30-G.McCrae runs 39 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
65
yds
00:50
pos
23
10
Point After TD 1:15
24-C.Weiss extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
10
Touchdown 1:24
10-C.Oladokun complete to 20-J.Ford. 20-J.Ford runs 34 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
86
yds
02:50
pos
17
9
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 3:17
24-C.Weiss 25 yards Field Goal is Good.
10
plays
57
yds
01:44
pos
17
3
Point After TD 5:01
11-M.Wright extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
0
Touchdown 5:11
30-G.McCrae runs 40 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
70
yds
01:13
pos
16
0
Field Goal 11:28
11-M.Wright 42 yards Field Goal is Good.
6
plays
55
yds
01:42
pos
10
0
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:25
11-M.Wright extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 0:32
10-M.Milton complete to 13-G.Davis. 13-G.Davis runs 14 yards for a touchdown. Team penalty on USF Offside declined.
10
plays
97
yds
02:51
pos
6
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 27 18
Rushing 17 11
Passing 9 5
Penalty 1 2
3rd Down Conv 9-18 5-18
4th Down Conv 0-1 0-2
Total Net Yards 554 272
Total Plays 82 76
Avg Gain 6.8 3.6
Net Yards Rushing 391 196
Rush Attempts 58 47
Avg Rush Yards 6.7 4.2
Net Yards Passing 163 76
Comp. - Att. 10-24 15-29
Yards Per Pass 6.8 2.6
Sacked - Yards Lost 1-4 4-37
Penalties - Yards 5-34 4-34
Touchdowns 5 1
Rushing TDs 4 0
Passing TDs 1 1
Other 0 0
Turnovers 1 1
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 1-0
Int. Thrown 1 1
Punts - Avg 6-47.0 9-49.0
Return Yards 4 82
Punts - Returns 2-4 2-2
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 4-50
Int. - Returns 1-0 1-30
Kicking 6/6 2/2
Extra Points 5/5 1/1
Field Goals 1/1 1/1
Safeties 0 0
1234T
9 UCF 11-0 71071438
South Florida 7-5 037010
O/U 69.5, SFLA +16
Raymond James Stadium Tampa, FL
 163 PASS YDS 76
391 RUSH YDS 196
554 TOTAL YDS 272
UCF
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
M. Milton 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 86 1 1 135.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
59.2% 2663 25 6 161.0
M. Milton 5/10 86 1 1
D. Mack Jr. 8 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
35.7% 81 0 0 84.3
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
48.8% 174 0 0 82.8
D. Mack Jr. 5/14 81 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
G. McCrae 30 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
16 181 3
SEASON ATT YDS TD
99 895 8
G. McCrae 16 181 3 40
T. McGowan 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 72 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
67 457 7
T. McGowan 11 72 1 20
A. Killins Jr. 9 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
14 65 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
133 638 4
A. Killins Jr. 14 65 0 21
D. Mack Jr. 8 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 51 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
40 281 2
D. Mack Jr. 10 51 0 13
M. Milton 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 16 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
79 307 9
M. Milton 5 16 0 5
B. Thompson 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
29 150 0
B. Thompson 2 6 0 5
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
G. Davis 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 69 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
44 655 6
G. Davis 5 69 1 38
D. Snelson 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 60 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
37 544 5
D. Snelson 2 60 0 47
A. Killins Jr. 9 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 18 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
17 385 4
A. Killins Jr. 1 18 0 18
M. Colubiale 86 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
18 258 3
M. Colubiale 1 11 0 11
J. Hescock 88 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 9 0
J. Hescock 1 9 0 9
Ma. Williams 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
17 227 1
Ma. Williams 0 0 0 0
T. Nixon 16 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
37 530 4
T. Nixon 0 0 0 0
G. McCrae 30 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 84 1
G. McCrae 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
N. Evans 44 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
9-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-1 0 0.0
N. Evans 9-1 0.0 0
P. Jasinski 56 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 1 0.0
P. Jasinski 5-0 0.0 0
T. Davis 10 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
T. Davis 5-0 0.0 0
N. Clarke 14 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 2 0.0
N. Clarke 4-0 0.0 0
R. Grant 27 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 5 0.0
R. Grant 4-0 0.0 1
G. Luyanda 24 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
G. Luyanda 3-0 1.0 0
R. Causey 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
R. Causey 3-0 0.0 0
A. Wooten 54 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
A. Wooten 3-0 1.0 0
J. Connors 91 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
J. Connors 3-0 0.0 0
K. Gibson 25 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
K. Gibson 2-0 0.0 0
L. Benson 56 OL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
L. Benson 2-0 0.0 0
B. Hayes 6 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
B. Hayes 2-0 0.0 0
E. Mitchell 12 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 1 0.0
E. Mitchell 2-1 0.0 0
B. Moore 20 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
B. Moore 2-0 0.0 0
T. Hill 9 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Hill 1-0 0.0 0
A. Montalvo 94 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
A. Montalvo 1-0 1.0 0
K. Turnier 7 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
K. Turnier 1-0 1.0 0
R. Charlton 58 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
R. Charlton 1-0 0.0 0
Ke. Johnson 29 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
Ke. Johnson 1-0 0.0 0
A. Cochran 43 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
A. Cochran 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
M. Wright 11 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 5/5
SEASON FG XP
11/13 63/63
M. Wright 1/1 42 5/5 8
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
M. Loudermilk 48 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
6 47.0 4
SEASON NO AVG IN20
40 42.5 4
M. Loudermilk 6 47.0 4 66
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Snelson 5 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 2.0 5 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
4 -0.3 5 0
D. Snelson 2 2.0 5 0
South Florida
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
C. Oladokun 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
58.3% 77 1 1 123.1
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
48.7% 267 3 1 126.5
C. Oladokun 7/12 77 1 1
B. Kean 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
47.1% 36 0 0 64.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
44.1% 140 1 0 88.4
B. Kean 8/17 36 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Ford 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
16 120 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
104 737 8
J. Ford 16 120 0 38
D. Bell Jr. 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 46 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
28 148 1
D. Bell Jr. 7 46 0 12
J. Cronkrite 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 30 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
173 1095 9
J. Cronkrite 10 30 0 10
C. Oladokun 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
25 19 0
C. Oladokun 9 8 0 22
D. Antoine 13 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 11 0
D. Antoine 1 5 0 5
R. Bronson 6 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
R. Bronson 1 3 0 3
B. Kean 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 -15 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 -15 0
B. Kean 2 -15 0 0
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
J. Ford 20 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 39 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 78 1
J. Ford 2 39 1 34
M. Wilcox 89 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 38 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
40 506 2
M. Wilcox 5 38 0 17
R. Bronson 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 15 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
25 281 1
R. Bronson 2 15 0 11
S. Clerveaux 86 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
19 145 0
S. Clerveaux 3 10 0 4
T. McCants 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
58 612 3
T. McCants 2 8 0 5
D. Bell Jr. 22 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 4 0
D. Bell Jr. 1 3 0 3
Z. Roland 82 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
Z. Roland 0 0 0 0
R. St. Felix 84 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
27 514 2
R. St. Felix 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
K. McGee 2 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
11-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
11-2 0 0.0
K. McGee 11-2 0.0 0
G. Reaves 4 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
10-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
10-0 0 0.0
G. Reaves 10-0 0.0 0
N. Culpepper 27 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
N. Culpepper 6-2 0.0 0
M. Hampton 7 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 2 0.0
M. Hampton 5-0 0.0 0
V. Jackson 15 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 1 0.0
V. Jackson 4-0 0.0 0
R. Hoggins 19 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 2 0.0
R. Hoggins 4-0 0.0 0
M. Wilkins 23 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
M. Wilkins 3-0 0.0 0
J. Black 55 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
J. Black 3-0 0.0 0
N. Roberts 24 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 3 0.0
N. Roberts 2-0 0.0 1
K. Johnson 34 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
K. Johnson 2-0 0.0 0
B. Boyce 95 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.0
B. Boyce 2-1 1.0 0
J. Brown 56 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Brown 1-0 0.0 0
K. Kegler 90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
K. Kegler 1-1 0.0 0
K. Livingstone 94 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
K. Livingstone 1-2 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Weiss 24 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 1/1
SEASON FG XP
13/16 33/37
C. Weiss 1/1 0 1/1 4
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
T. Schneider 39 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
9 49.0 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
68 42.6 2
T. Schneider 9 49.0 2 57
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
V. Jackson 15 LB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 5.5 9 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 5.5 9 0
V. Jackson 2 5.5 9 0
D. Antoine 13 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 19.5 22 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
13 16.9 22 0
D. Antoine 2 19.5 22 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. McCants 8 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 1.0 2 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
16 4.7 2 0
T. McCants 2 1.0 2 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:28 UCF 26 2:49 11 40 Punt
6:05 UCF 17 0:32 3 71 INT
3:23 UCF 3 2:51 10 97 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:10 UCF 35 1:42 6 40 FG
9:39 UCF 27 0:40 3 -4 Punt
6:24 UCF 30 1:13 4 70 TD
3:09 SFLA 35 2:36 11 28 Downs
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:21 SFLA 35 0:00 7 20 Punt
10:15 UCF 11 2:20 6 28 Punt
5:29 UCF 38 0:36 3 5 Punt
1:15 SFLA 35 0:50 5 65 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:56 UCF 7 1:38 4 9 Punt
10:20 UCF 20 0:54 4 80 TD
8:34 UCF 35 5:37 9 65 TD
1:03 SFLA 48 0:08 2 6
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 UCF 35 0:46 5 1 Punt
10:39 SFLA 12 4:32 11 5 INT
5:26 UCF 12 1:27 4 9 Downs
0:25 UCF 35 0:25 9 26 Downs
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:07 UCF 35 1:21 4 8 Punt
8:18 SFLA 11 1:54 7 7 Punt
5:01 UCF 35 1:44 10 70 FG
0:27 SFLA 37 0:00 1 -1 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:23 SFLA 7 2:05 7 32 Punt
7:44 SFLA 20 1:36 6 28 Punt
4:14 SFLA 14 2:50 8 86 TD
0:13 UCF 35 0:00 4 3 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:06 SFLA 34 1:05 3 9 Punt
9:17 UCF 35 0:36 4 -9 Punt
2:51 UCF 35 1:05 4 0 Punt
NCAA FB Scores