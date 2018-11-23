|
No. 8 UCF remains unbeaten, but loses QB Milton in 38-10 win
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) No. 8 UCF lost quarterback McKenzie Milton to injury but still trounced South Florida 38-10 on Friday to extend the nation's longest winning streak to 24 games and complete a second consecutive undefeated regular season.
Milton, eighth in Heisman Trophy balloting a year ago, hurt his right knee when he was tackled at the end of a 5-yard run in the second quarter. Darriel Mack Jr. replaced him and may make his second start of the year when UCF (11-0, 8-0, No. 9 CFP) faces Memphis next week in the American Athletic Conference title game.
Players from both schools, which are located about 100 miles apart via Interstate 4, kneeled on one knee while a cart was rolled onto the field and Milton received medical attention in front of the South Florida bench. The entire UCF squad left their sideline at one point to form a crowded circle around Milton, who was placed on the cart and taken to the locker room and later a nearby hospital.
Before leaving, Milton completed 5 of 10 passes for 86 yards, including a 14-yard scoring throw to Gabriel Davis for a 7-0 lead. The Knights kicked a field goal on the first play after the quarterback departed to make it 10-0.
Mack got plenty of help from a talented supporting cast that includes Greg McCrae to make sure UCF finished the job. South Florida (7-5, 3-5) finished the regular season on a five-game losing streak, its longest skid since 2013.
McCrae scored on runs of 40, 39 and 31yards, with the second of the three TDs re-establishing a 14-point after South Florida briefly pulled to 17-10 on Johnny Ford's 34-yard catch-and-run for the Bulls' only touchdown.
McCrae finished with 181 yards rushing on 16 carries for the Knights, who amassed 558 yards total offense and have scored at least 30 points in 24 consecutive games - matching South Florida (2015-17) for the longest such streak since 1939.
Ford rushed for 120 yards on 16 attempts for South Florida, which played without injured quarterback Blake Barnett (shoulder/ankle).
THE TAKEAWAY
UCF: The Knights lost Milton, but were still good enough to take care of their intrastate rival. Mack also led the team to a 37-10 road victory over East Carolina while Milton was sidelined with an undisclosed injury on Oct. 20.
South Florida: After a 7-0 start, the Bulls faded quickly down the stretch. The defense is partly responsible, allowing 57, 41, 35, 27 and 38 points in losses to Houston, Tulane, Cincinnati, Temple and UCF, but the offense had difficulty sustaining drives and getting in the end zone.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
The Knights climbed three spots in the AP Poll after dominating Cincinnati on national television and have done everything they can to remain in the Top 10 for at least another week by beating South Florida. UCF is No. 9 in the latest CFP rankings, the highest spot ever occupied by an AAC team.
UP NEXT
UCF: Hosts AAC championship game against Memphis next Saturday.
South Florida: Despite five-game skid, Bulls are bowl eligible and await a fourth consecutive berth
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|27
|18
|Rushing
|17
|11
|Passing
|9
|5
|Penalty
|1
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|9-18
|5-18
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|0-2
|Total Net Yards
|554
|272
|Total Plays
|82
|76
|Avg Gain
|6.8
|3.6
|Net Yards Rushing
|391
|196
|Rush Attempts
|58
|47
|Avg Rush Yards
|6.7
|4.2
|Net Yards Passing
|163
|76
|Comp. - Att.
|10-24
|15-29
|Yards Per Pass
|6.8
|2.6
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|1-4
|4-37
|Penalties - Yards
|5-34
|4-34
|Touchdowns
|5
|1
|Rushing TDs
|4
|0
|Passing TDs
|1
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|1
|Punts - Avg
|6-47.0
|9-49.0
|Return Yards
|4
|82
|Punts - Returns
|2-4
|2-2
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|4-50
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|1-30
|Kicking
|6/6
|2/2
|Extra Points
|5/5
|1/1
|Field Goals
|1/1
|1/1
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|163
|PASS YDS
|76
|
|
|391
|RUSH YDS
|196
|
|
|554
|TOTAL YDS
|272
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
M. Milton 10 QB
|M. Milton
|5/10
|86
|1
|1
|
D. Mack Jr. 8 QB
|D. Mack Jr.
|5/14
|81
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
G. McCrae 30 RB
|G. McCrae
|16
|181
|3
|40
|
T. McGowan 4 RB
|T. McGowan
|11
|72
|1
|20
|
A. Killins Jr. 9 RB
|A. Killins Jr.
|14
|65
|0
|21
|
D. Mack Jr. 8 QB
|D. Mack Jr.
|10
|51
|0
|13
|
M. Milton 10 QB
|M. Milton
|5
|16
|0
|5
|
B. Thompson 24 RB
|B. Thompson
|2
|6
|0
|5
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
G. Davis 13 WR
|G. Davis
|5
|69
|1
|38
|
D. Snelson 5 WR
|D. Snelson
|2
|60
|0
|47
|
A. Killins Jr. 9 RB
|A. Killins Jr.
|1
|18
|0
|18
|
M. Colubiale 86 TE
|M. Colubiale
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
J. Hescock 88 TE
|J. Hescock
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
Ma. Williams 17 WR
|Ma. Williams
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Nixon 16 WR
|T. Nixon
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
G. McCrae 30 RB
|G. McCrae
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
N. Evans 44 LB
|N. Evans
|9-1
|0.0
|0
|
P. Jasinski 56 LB
|P. Jasinski
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Davis 10 DL
|T. Davis
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Clarke 14 DB
|N. Clarke
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Grant 27 DB
|R. Grant
|4-0
|0.0
|1
|
G. Luyanda 24 LB
|G. Luyanda
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
R. Causey 21 DB
|R. Causey
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Wooten 54 DL
|A. Wooten
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Connors 91 DL
|J. Connors
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Gibson 25 DB
|K. Gibson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Benson 56 OL
|L. Benson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Hayes 6 DL
|B. Hayes
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Mitchell 12 LB
|E. Mitchell
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Moore 20 DB
|B. Moore
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Hill 9 DL
|T. Hill
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Montalvo 94 DL
|A. Montalvo
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
K. Turnier 7 DL
|K. Turnier
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
R. Charlton 58 DL
|R. Charlton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Ke. Johnson 29 DB
|Ke. Johnson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Cochran 43 DL
|A. Cochran
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Wright 11 K
|M. Wright
|1/1
|42
|5/5
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Loudermilk 48 P
|M. Loudermilk
|6
|47.0
|4
|66
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Snelson 5 WR
|D. Snelson
|2
|2.0
|5
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Oladokun 10 QB
|C. Oladokun
|7/12
|77
|1
|1
|
B. Kean 7 QB
|B. Kean
|8/17
|36
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Ford 20 RB
|J. Ford
|16
|120
|0
|38
|
D. Bell Jr. 22 RB
|D. Bell Jr.
|7
|46
|0
|12
|
J. Cronkrite 2 RB
|J. Cronkrite
|10
|30
|0
|10
|
C. Oladokun 10 QB
|C. Oladokun
|9
|8
|0
|22
|
D. Antoine 13 WR
|D. Antoine
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
R. Bronson 6 WR
|R. Bronson
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
B. Kean 7 QB
|B. Kean
|2
|-15
|0
|0
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Ford 20 RB
|J. Ford
|2
|39
|1
|34
|
M. Wilcox 89 TE
|M. Wilcox
|5
|38
|0
|17
|
R. Bronson 6 WR
|R. Bronson
|2
|15
|0
|11
|
S. Clerveaux 86 WR
|S. Clerveaux
|3
|10
|0
|4
|
T. McCants 8 WR
|T. McCants
|2
|8
|0
|5
|
D. Bell Jr. 22 RB
|D. Bell Jr.
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
Z. Roland 82 WR
|Z. Roland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
R. St. Felix 84 WR
|R. St. Felix
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. McGee 2 LB
|K. McGee
|11-2
|0.0
|0
|
G. Reaves 4 DE
|G. Reaves
|10-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Culpepper 27 DB
|N. Culpepper
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Hampton 7 CB
|M. Hampton
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
V. Jackson 15 LB
|V. Jackson
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Hoggins 19 DB
|R. Hoggins
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Wilkins 23 CB
|M. Wilkins
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Black 55 DE
|J. Black
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Roberts 24 DB
|N. Roberts
|2-0
|0.0
|1
|
K. Johnson 34 LB
|K. Johnson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Boyce 95 DT
|B. Boyce
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|
J. Brown 56 DE
|J. Brown
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Kegler 90 DL
|K. Kegler
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Livingstone 94 DE
|K. Livingstone
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Weiss 24 K
|C. Weiss
|1/1
|0
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Schneider 39 P
|T. Schneider
|9
|49.0
|2
|57
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
V. Jackson 15 LB
|V. Jackson
|2
|5.5
|9
|0
|
D. Antoine 13 WR
|D. Antoine
|2
|19.5
|22
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. McCants 8 WR
|T. McCants
|2
|1.0
|2
|0
