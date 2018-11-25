|
|
|UTAHST
|BOISE
Boise State beats Utah State, gets Mountain West title shot
BOISE, Idaho (AP) Brett Rypien threw for 310 yards and a touchdown, Alexander Mattison rushed for 200 yards and three scores, and No. 21 Boise State beat No. 14 Utah State 33-24 on Saturday night.
Boise State (10-2, 7-1), which has won seven straight since losing to San Diego State on Oct. 6, will host Fresno State for the Mountain West championship on Saturday in a rematch from last season.
Utah State (10-2, 7-1) had its 10-game winning streak snapped as had its hopes dashed of earning a berth to one of the New Year's Six bowls.
The Broncos relied on a bend-but-don't-break defense as the offense struggled to land a knockout blow in a tight game throughout.
In a see-saw affair early, the game seemed to turn in Boise State's favor after a big gamble by the Aggies.
Trailing 10-7 early in the second quarter, Utah State faked a punt on fourth-and-1 from its own 34 on a direct snap to tight end Dax Raymond. But Boise State, which had its defensive unit on the field, stuffed Raymond at the line of scrimmage.
Boise State promptly responded with a scoring drive that took seven plays and overcame a pair of personal fouls, culminating on a 1-yard run by Mattison.
Despite a 348-yard passing performance by Jordan Love, Utah State never seemed to find a rhythm on offense.
The Aggies stayed within striking distance late in the fourth quarter after Gerold Bright took a screen pass from Love and raced 83 yards for the touchdown.
But Boise State drove right back down the field, scoring on another 1-yard run by Mattison to ice the victory.
THE TAKEAWAY
Utah State: The Aggies weren't consistent on the road this season and it finally caught up with them. However, Love is only a sophomore and the future is bright for Utah State in the Mountain West.
Boise State: The Broncos have yet to put together four solid quarters since early in the season, but they continue to find a way to win in close games down the stretch. While this hasn't been Bryan Harsin's strongest team, it has been resilient and could be a formidable foe in a New Year's Six bowl should Central Florida stumble next week and open the door for the Broncos.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
Utah State: The Aggies will slide but shouldn't fall all the way out of the rankings after losing a relatively close game to another ranked team.
Boise State: The Broncos may move up a couple of notches but there isn't much room to climb, as most of the teams directly in front of them won over the weekend.
UP NEXT
Utah State: The Aggies will await the bowl announcements on Dec. 2 to see where they will conclude the season.
Boise State: The Broncos will remain at home next week to host Fresno State in a rematch of last season's Mountain West championship game.
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|18
|20
|Rushing
|5
|7
|Passing
|12
|11
|Penalty
|1
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|4-13
|8-18
|4th Down Conv
|1-2
|2-3
|Total Net Yards
|418
|492
|Total Plays
|66
|77
|Avg Gain
|6.3
|6.4
|Net Yards Rushing
|62
|199
|Rush Attempts
|19
|45
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.3
|4.4
|Net Yards Passing
|356
|293
|Comp. - Att.
|29-47
|23-32
|Yards Per Pass
|7.6
|9.2
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|1-7
|3-17
|Penalties - Yards
|8-72
|7-69
|Touchdowns
|3
|4
|Rushing TDs
|0
|3
|Passing TDs
|3
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|5-30.4
|5-43.0
|Return Yards
|73
|48
|Punts - Returns
|2-21
|1-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|2-52
|2-39
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-9
|Kicking
|4/5
|5/6
|Extra Points
|3/3
|3/3
|Field Goals
|1/2
|2/3
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|356
|PASS YDS
|293
|
|
|62
|RUSH YDS
|199
|
|
|418
|TOTAL YDS
|492
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Love 10 QB
|J. Love
|29/47
|363
|3
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Thompson 5 RB
|D. Thompson
|11
|61
|0
|17
|
G. Bright 8 RB
|G. Bright
|5
|8
|0
|4
|
D. Raymond 87 TE
|D. Raymond
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Love 10 QB
|J. Love
|2
|-7
|0
|0
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Vaughns 11 WR
|A. Vaughns
|7
|107
|0
|37
|
G. Bright 8 RB
|G. Bright
|1
|83
|1
|83
|
R. Tarver 1 WR
|R. Tarver
|6
|76
|1
|42
|
J. Greene 21 WR
|J. Greene
|8
|47
|1
|9
|
D. Raymond 87 TE
|D. Raymond
|2
|22
|0
|15
|
J. Nathan 16 WR
|J. Nathan
|3
|17
|0
|11
|
D. Nelson 12 WR
|D. Nelson
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
D. Thompkins 19 WR
|D. Thompkins
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
S. Scarver 81 WR
|S. Scarver
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Thompson 5 RB
|D. Thompson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Compton 17 WR
|T. Compton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Galeai 10 LB
|T. Galeai
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
C. Andersen 94 NT
|C. Andersen
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
D. Woodward 9 LB
|D. Woodward
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
D. Eberle 62 K
|D. Eberle
|1/2
|45
|3/3
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
S. Scarver 81 WR
|S. Scarver
|2
|26.0
|33
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Nathan 16 WR
|J. Nathan
|2
|10.5
|22
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Rypien 4 QB
|B. Rypien
|23/32
|310
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Mattison 22 RB
|A. Mattison
|37
|200
|3
|59
|
A. Van Buren 21 RB
|A. Van Buren
|2
|7
|0
|4
|
B. Rypien 4 QB
|B. Rypien
|6
|-8
|0
|7
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Thomas 6 WR
|C. Thomas
|6
|89
|0
|34
|
S. Modster 8 WR
|S. Modster
|5
|81
|0
|51
|
A. Richardson 7 WR
|A. Richardson
|4
|77
|0
|44
|
J. Bates 85 TE
|J. Bates
|2
|35
|0
|30
|
A. Butler 81 WR
|A. Butler
|2
|15
|0
|10
|
A. Mattison 22 RB
|A. Mattison
|3
|12
|0
|12
|
G. Collingham 5 TE
|G. Collingham
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
S. Whitney 53 LB
|S. Whitney
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
K. Kaniho 28 S
|K. Kaniho
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
H. Hoggarth 96 K
|H. Hoggarth
|2/3
|27
|3/3
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
Q. Skillin 49 P
|Q. Skillin
|5
|43.0
|2
|51
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Butler 81 WR
|A. Butler
|2
|19.5
|24
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Williams 26 CB
|A. Williams
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
