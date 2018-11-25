Drive Chart
UTAHST
BOISE

No Text

Boise State beats Utah State, gets Mountain West title shot

  • STATS AP
  • Nov 25, 2018

BOISE, Idaho (AP) Brett Rypien threw for 310 yards and a touchdown, Alexander Mattison rushed for 200 yards and three scores, and No. 21 Boise State beat No. 14 Utah State 33-24 on Saturday night.

Boise State (10-2, 7-1), which has won seven straight since losing to San Diego State on Oct. 6, will host Fresno State for the Mountain West championship on Saturday in a rematch from last season.

Utah State (10-2, 7-1) had its 10-game winning streak snapped as had its hopes dashed of earning a berth to one of the New Year's Six bowls.

The Broncos relied on a bend-but-don't-break defense as the offense struggled to land a knockout blow in a tight game throughout.

In a see-saw affair early, the game seemed to turn in Boise State's favor after a big gamble by the Aggies.

Trailing 10-7 early in the second quarter, Utah State faked a punt on fourth-and-1 from its own 34 on a direct snap to tight end Dax Raymond. But Boise State, which had its defensive unit on the field, stuffed Raymond at the line of scrimmage.

Boise State promptly responded with a scoring drive that took seven plays and overcame a pair of personal fouls, culminating on a 1-yard run by Mattison.

Despite a 348-yard passing performance by Jordan Love, Utah State never seemed to find a rhythm on offense.

The Aggies stayed within striking distance late in the fourth quarter after Gerold Bright took a screen pass from Love and raced 83 yards for the touchdown.

But Boise State drove right back down the field, scoring on another 1-yard run by Mattison to ice the victory.

THE TAKEAWAY

Utah State: The Aggies weren't consistent on the road this season and it finally caught up with them. However, Love is only a sophomore and the future is bright for Utah State in the Mountain West.

Boise State: The Broncos have yet to put together four solid quarters since early in the season, but they continue to find a way to win in close games down the stretch. While this hasn't been Bryan Harsin's strongest team, it has been resilient and could be a formidable foe in a New Year's Six bowl should Central Florida stumble next week and open the door for the Broncos.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Utah State: The Aggies will slide but shouldn't fall all the way out of the rankings after losing a relatively close game to another ranked team.

Boise State: The Broncos may move up a couple of notches but there isn't much room to climb, as most of the teams directly in front of them won over the weekend.

UP NEXT

Utah State: The Aggies will await the bowl announcements on Dec. 2 to see where they will conclude the season.

Boise State: The Broncos will remain at home next week to host Fresno State in a rematch of last season's Mountain West championship game.

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:04
96-H.Hoggarth extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
24
33
Touchdown 0:04
22-A.Mattison runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
8
plays
65
yds
03:08
pos
24
32
Point After TD 3:12
62-D.Eberle extra point is good. Team penalty on BOISE Offside declined.
plays
yds
pos
24
26
Touchdown 3:26
10-J.Love complete to 8-G.Bright. 8-G.Bright runs 83 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
100
yds
01:19
pos
23
26
Missed Two Point Conversion 7:23
49-Q.Skillin incomplete.
plays
yds
pos
17
26
Touchdown 7:28
4-B.Rypien complete to 5-G.Collingham. 5-G.Collingham runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
16
plays
80
yds
07:32
pos
17
26
Field Goal 0:11
62-D.Eberle 45 yards Field Goal is Good.
6
plays
58
yds
01:14
pos
17
20
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 7:26
96-H.Hoggarth 27 yards Field Goal is Good.
4
plays
49
yds
01:29
pos
14
20
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 7:34
62-D.Eberle extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
17
Touchdown 7:39
10-J.Love complete to 1-R.Tarver. 1-R.Tarver runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
65
yds
02:30
pos
13
17
Point After TD 10:09
96-H.Hoggarth extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
17
Touchdown 10:12
22-A.Mattison runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
10
plays
62
yds
03:18
pos
7
16
Field Goal 15:00
96-H.Hoggarth 23 yards Field Goal is Good.
5
plays
70
yds
01:25
pos
7
10
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 2:35
96-H.Hoggarth extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
7
Touchdown 2:39
22-A.Mattison runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
39
yds
03:11
pos
7
6
Point After TD 11:14
62-D.Eberle extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 11:20
10-J.Love complete to 21-J.Greene. 21-J.Greene runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
75
yds
3:03
pos
6
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 18 20
Rushing 5 7
Passing 12 11
Penalty 1 2
3rd Down Conv 4-13 8-18
4th Down Conv 1-2 2-3
Total Net Yards 418 492
Total Plays 66 77
Avg Gain 6.3 6.4
Net Yards Rushing 62 199
Rush Attempts 19 45
Avg Rush Yards 3.3 4.4
Net Yards Passing 356 293
Comp. - Att. 29-47 23-32
Yards Per Pass 7.6 9.2
Sacked - Yards Lost 1-7 3-17
Penalties - Yards 8-72 7-69
Touchdowns 3 4
Rushing TDs 0 3
Passing TDs 3 1
Other 0 0
Turnovers 2 0
Fumbles - Lost 1-1 0-0
Int. Thrown 1 0
Punts - Avg 5-30.4 5-43.0
Return Yards 73 48
Punts - Returns 2-21 1-0
Kickoffs - Returns 2-52 2-39
Int. - Returns 0-0 1-9
Kicking 4/5 5/6
Extra Points 3/3 3/3
Field Goals 1/2 2/3
Safeties 0 0
1234T
21 Utah State 10-2 7701024
23 Boise State 10-2 71031333
O/U 64.5, BOISE -2.5
Albertsons Stadium Boise, ID
 356 PASS YDS 293
62 RUSH YDS 199
418 TOTAL YDS 492
Utah State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Love 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
61.7% 363 3 1 143.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
65.8% 3208 28 5 159.9
J. Love 29/47 363 3 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
D. Thompson 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 61 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
132 951 14
D. Thompson 11 61 0 17
G. Bright 8 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
125 785 8
G. Bright 5 8 0 4
D. Raymond 87 TE
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
D. Raymond 1 0 0 0
J. Love 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 -7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
41 60 6
J. Love 2 -7 0 0
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
A. Vaughns 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
7 107 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
31 472 3
A. Vaughns 7 107 0 37
G. Bright 8 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 83 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
19 212 3
G. Bright 1 83 1 83
R. Tarver 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 76 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
62 676 7
R. Tarver 6 76 1 42
J. Greene 21 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
8 47 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
38 538 5
J. Greene 8 47 1 9
D. Raymond 87 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 22 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
25 335 2
D. Raymond 2 22 0 15
J. Nathan 16 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 17 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
26 285 3
J. Nathan 3 17 0 11
D. Nelson 12 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 112 0
D. Nelson 1 6 0 6
D. Thompkins 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 65 0
D. Thompkins 1 5 0 5
S. Scarver 81 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 147 2
S. Scarver 0 0 0 0
D. Thompson 5 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
22 336 2
D. Thompson 0 0 0 0
T. Compton 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 58 0
T. Compton 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
T. Galeai 10 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 2 1.0
T. Galeai 1-0 1.0 0
C. Andersen 94 NT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
C. Andersen 1-0 1.0 0
D. Woodward 9 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 1.0
D. Woodward 1-0 1.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
D. Eberle 62 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/2 3/3
SEASON FG XP
21/27 68/68
D. Eberle 1/2 45 3/3 6
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Z. Lee 92 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 26.7 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
9 32.7 1
Z. Lee 3 26.7 1 39
T. Hintze 63 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 36.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
40 39.6 0
T. Hintze 2 36.0 0 47
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
S. Scarver 81 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 26.0 33 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
21 34.2 33 2
S. Scarver 2 26.0 33 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Nathan 16 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 10.5 22 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
19 8.7 22 1
J. Nathan 2 10.5 22 0
Boise State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
B. Rypien 4 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
71.9% 310 1 0 163.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
68.8% 3580 29 7 160.7
B. Rypien 23/32 310 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
A. Mattison 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
37 200 3
SEASON ATT YDS TD
262 1215 16
A. Mattison 37 200 3 59
A. Van Buren 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
34 163 2
A. Van Buren 2 7 0 4
B. Rypien 4 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 -8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
73 6 0
B. Rypien 6 -8 0 7
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
C. Thomas 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 89 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
39 519 3
C. Thomas 6 89 0 34
S. Modster 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 81 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
64 933 7
S. Modster 5 81 0 51
A. Richardson 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 77 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
49 804 8
A. Richardson 4 77 0 44
J. Bates 85 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 35 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 126 1
J. Bates 2 35 0 30
A. Butler 81 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 15 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
25 204 2
A. Butler 2 15 0 10
A. Mattison 22 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
27 173 0
A. Mattison 3 12 0 12
G. Collingham 5 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 1 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 58 1
G. Collingham 1 1 1 1
Defense T-A SACK INT
S. Whitney 53 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
S. Whitney 1-0 1.0 0
K. Kaniho 28 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 3 0.0
K. Kaniho 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
H. Hoggarth 96 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/3 3/3
SEASON FG XP
11/18 56/56
H. Hoggarth 2/3 27 3/3 9
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Q. Skillin 49 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 43.0 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
37 38.9 2
Q. Skillin 5 43.0 2 51
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
A. Butler 81 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 19.5 24 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
5 18.4 24 0
A. Butler 2 19.5 24 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
A. Williams 26 CB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
15 8.4 0 0
A. Williams 1 0.0 0 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 BOISE 35 3:40 10 65 TD
9:28 UTAHST 34 0:46 4 15 Punt
6:49 UTAHST 33 0:56 4 28 INT
2:35 BOISE 35 0:44 6 5 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:50 BOISE 35 1:16 5 -1 Downs
10:09 BOISE 35 2:30 10 65 TD
5:26 UTAHST 35 1:33 5 15 Punt
0:32 UTAHST 20 0:00 1 1 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:10 UTAHST 26 0:35 3 8 Punt
7:14 BOISE 35 3:09 10 55 FG Miss
1:25 UTAHST 14 1:14 6 58 FG
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
7:23 BOISE 35 0:35 6 -6 Punt
4:45 UTAHST 15 1:19 7 85 TD
0:04 BOISE 50 0:00 1 -25
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:14 UTAHST 35 1:08 5 4 Punt
8:14 BOISE 12 1:14 3 5 Punt
5:50 UTAHST 39 3:11 7 39 TD
1:47 BOISE 24 1:25 5 70 FG
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:30 UTAHST 34 3:18 10 29 TD
7:34 UTAHST 35 2:02 6 10 Punt
3:47 BOISE 23 3:11 11 61 FG Miss
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:27 UTAHST 35 0:00 10 39 Downs
8:55 BOISE 41 1:29 4 49 FG
3:29 BOISE 33 1:16 3 9 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 UTAHST 35 7:32 16 75 TD
6:41 UTAHST 45 1:24 3 2 Punt
3:12 UTAHST 35 3:08 8 75 TD
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA FB Scores