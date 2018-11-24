Drive Chart
MD
PSU

No Text

McSorley helps No. 15 Penn State rout Maryland 38-3

  • STATS AP
  • Nov 24, 2018

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) Trace McSorley completed 12 of 22 passes for 230 yards and had a hand in three touchdowns to help No. 15 Penn State rout Maryland 38-3 on Saturday.

McSorley added 64 rushing yards on 11 carries for the Nittany Lions (9-3, 6-3 Big Ten, No. 12 CFP). He threw a 34-yard bullet through freezing rain to KJ Hamler on the game's first play, sprinted downfield to throw a block that opened Miles Sanders up for a 35-yard run on the next, then skipped into the end zone from 3 yards out to cap the quick opening drive.

McSorley added another touchdown run two possessions later when he scrambled through a pair of defenders up the middle for 20 yards and a 14-3 lead.

Ricky Slade added 8- and 1-yard touchdown runs and tight end Pat Freiermuth caught a 5-yard touchdown pass from McSorley in the fourth quarter.

Sanders finished with 128 yards on 14 carries, Hamler caught three passes for 90 yards and Jake Pinegar added a 25-yard field goal for the Nittany Lions who won their third straight.

Tyrrell Pigrome completed 14 of 23 passes for 185 yards but was sacked five times for the Terrapins (5-7, 3-6). They will miss out on a bowl trip for the third time since joining the Big Ten.

Maryland kicker Joseph Petrino booted a 26-yard field goal to break the shutout.

THE TAKEAWAY

Maryland: A year that began with the death of offensive lineman Jordan McNair following a team workout in the spring ends on a 4-game losing streak for the Terrapins who'll miss out on a bowl game for a second straight season. The program will have to make a call on interim coach Matt Canada, but Maryland has a nice class of freshman to give whoever takes over a young core to build around.

Penn State: The Nittany Lions spent much of this season trying to iron wrinkles out on offense with a new coordinator and a few fresh skill players. Their defense, meanwhile, spent the last three weeks of the season blossoming. After giving up 42 points to No. 4 Michigan in Ann Arbor on Nov. 3, Penn State allowed just 10, seven and three over its last three games. Much of that success can be traced to a front seven that helped produce 43 sacks on the season.

UP NEXT:

Maryland: Season over.

Penn State: Await bowl selection.

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 6:13
92-J.Pinegar extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
38
Touchdown 6:18
4-R.Slade runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
7
plays
72
yds
03:11
pos
3
37
Point After TD 12:24
92-J.Pinegar extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
31
Touchdown 12:29
9-T.McSorley complete to 87-P.Freiermuth. 87-P.Freiermuth runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
80
yds
02:31
pos
3
30
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 9:10
92-J.Pinegar extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
24
Touchdown 9:18
4-R.Slade runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
78
yds
03:39
pos
3
23
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 2:17
92-J.Pinegar 25 yards Field Goal is Good.
13
plays
9
yds
03:53
pos
3
17
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 1:58
92-J.Pinegar extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
14
Touchdown 2:05
9-T.McSorley scrambles runs 20 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
65
yds
02:53
pos
3
13
Field Goal 4:58
27-J.Petrino 26 yards Field Goal is Good.
7
plays
52
yds
3:57
pos
3
7
Point After TD 13:24
92-J.Pinegar extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 13:30
9-T.McSorley runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
74
yds
1:07
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 13 28
Rushing 5 13
Passing 7 11
Penalty 1 4
3rd Down Conv 5-15 3-7
4th Down Conv 0-0 0-0
Total Net Yards 248 558
Total Plays 59 68
Avg Gain 4.2 8.2
Net Yards Rushing 74 310
Rush Attempts 36 44
Avg Rush Yards 2.1 7.0
Net Yards Passing 174 248
Comp. - Att. 14-23 14-24
Yards Per Pass 7.6 10.3
Sacked - Yards Lost 5-11 1-7
Penalties - Yards 7-65 3-23
Touchdowns 0 5
Rushing TDs 0 4
Passing TDs 0 1
Other 0 0
Turnovers 0 1
Fumbles - Lost 1-0 2-1
Int. Thrown 0 0
Punts - Avg 8-39.9 3-39.7
Return Yards 116 -1
Punts - Returns 2--2 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 6-118 1--1
Int. - Returns 0-0 0-0
Kicking 1/2 6/6
Extra Points 0/0 5/5
Field Goals 1/2 1/1
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Maryland 5-7 30003
12 Penn State 9-3 14371438
O/U 52.5, PSU -12.5
Beaver Stadium University Park, PA
 174 PASS YDS 248
74 RUSH YDS 310
248 TOTAL YDS 558
Maryland
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
T. Pigrome 3 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60.9% 185 0 0 128.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
55.2% 561 2 1 132.4
T. Pigrome 14/23 185 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Leake 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 34 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
34 309 7
J. Leake 11 34 0 8
T. Pigrome 3 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 13 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
58 159 1
T. Pigrome 9 13 0 8
A. McFarland 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 12 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
131 1034 4
A. McFarland 6 12 0 7
T. Jacobs 12 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 38 0
T. Jacobs 1 7 0 7
T. Fleet-Davis 8 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
75 331 5
T. Fleet-Davis 2 7 0 4
D. Turner 1 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 25 0
D. Turner 2 6 0 11
T. DeSue 13 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 5 0
T. DeSue 2 4 0 7
J. Jones 6 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 -9 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 -9 0
J. Jones 3 -9 0 1
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
B. Cobbs 15 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 58 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 108 0
B. Cobbs 2 58 0 48
D. Demus 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 35 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 278 0
D. Demus 3 35 0 20
Da. Jones 21 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 33 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 33 0
Da. Jones 2 33 0 27
T. Jacobs 12 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 30 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
25 328 2
T. Jacobs 2 30 0 17
J. Jones 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 17 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 17 0
J. Jones 2 17 0 13
C. Okonkwo 17 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 69 1
C. Okonkwo 1 8 0 8
J. Leake 20 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 0
J. Leake 1 4 0 4
A. Edwards 82 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 13 0
A. Edwards 1 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Mosley 18 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
J. Mosley 7-0 0.0 0
I. Davis 22 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-3 0 0.0
I. Davis 6-3 0.0 0
A. Richardson 20 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 1 0.0
A. Richardson 6-0 0.0 0
A. Brooks, Jr. 25 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 1 0.0
A. Brooks, Jr. 6-0 0.0 0
T. Watson 33 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 5 0.0
T. Watson 4-0 0.0 0
R. Davis 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 3 0.0
R. Davis 4-1 0.0 0
M. Tanyi 50 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
M. Tanyi 2-0 0.0 0
A. Eley 16 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
A. Eley 2-0 0.0 0
O. Saine 93 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
O. Saine 2-1 0.0 0
A. McLean 91 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
A. McLean 2-1 0.0 0
T. Ellis 7 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
T. Ellis 1-0 0.0 0
O. Oluwatimi 52 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
O. Oluwatimi 1-0 0.0 0
D. Savage, Jr. 4 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 4 0.0
D. Savage, Jr. 1-0 0.0 0
B. Cowart 9 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 2 0.0
B. Cowart 1-0 0.0 0
L. Harrison III 2 RB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
L. Harrison III 1-0 0.0 0
BA. Miller 90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
BA. Miller 1-0 0.0 0
R. Lewis 13 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
R. Lewis 1-0 0.0 0
M. Bortenschlager 18 QB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Bortenschlager 1-0 0.0 0
K. Howard 59 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Howard 1-0 0.0 0
J. Aniebonam 6 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Aniebonam 1-0 0.0 0
D. Nchami 30 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
D. Nchami 1-0 1.0 0
L. Rogers 95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
L. Rogers 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Petrino 27 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/2 0/0
SEASON FG XP
12/14 40/41
J. Petrino 1/2 26 0/0 3
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
W. Lees 88 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
8 39.9 5
SEASON NO AVG IN20
67 40.9 5
W. Lees 8 39.9 5 50
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
R. Lewis 13 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 22.7 31 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
7 20.9 31 0
R. Lewis 3 22.7 31 0
J. Leake 20 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 16.7 21 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
17 24.1 21 1
J. Leake 3 16.7 21 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Jacobs 12 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 -1.0 1 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
16 1.9 1 0
T. Jacobs 2 -1.0 1 0
Penn State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
T. McSorley 9 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
54.5% 230 1 0 157.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
53.4% 2284 16 6 124.3
T. McSorley 12/22 230 1 0
T. Stevens 2 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 25 0 0 205.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
72.7% 110 1 1 168.5
T. Stevens 2/2 25 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
M. Sanders 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
14 128 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
207 1223 9
M. Sanders 14 128 0 35
R. Slade 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 64 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
41 230 6
R. Slade 11 64 2 12
T. McSorley 9 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 64 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
151 723 11
T. McSorley 11 64 2 20
T. Stevens 2 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 35 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
28 118 2
T. Stevens 3 35 0 18
J. Brown 32 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 17 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 40 1
J. Brown 3 17 0 8
J. Thomas 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 87 1
J. Thomas 2 2 0 2
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
K. Hamler 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 90 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
41 713 5
K. Hamler 3 90 0 38
Ju. Johnson 84 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 46 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
23 339 1
Ju. Johnson 2 46 0 38
D. Thompkins 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 36 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
21 255 2
D. Thompkins 3 36 0 21
P. Freiermuth 87 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 27 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
24 330 7
P. Freiermuth 2 27 1 22
J. Dotson 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 22 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 179 0
J. Dotson 1 22 0 22
D. George 86 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 17 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 112 1
D. George 1 17 0 17
R. Slade 4 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 12 0
R. Slade 1 12 0 12
J. Arcangelo 41 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
J. Arcangelo 1 5 0 5
T. Stevens 2 QB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 2 0
T. Stevens 0 0 0 0
M. Sanders 24 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
22 132 0
M. Sanders 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
C. Brown 6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 1.0
C. Brown 4-1 1.0 0
G. Taylor 17 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 3 0.0
G. Taylor 4-0 0.0 0
Y. Gross-Matos 99 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
Y. Gross-Matos 4-0 0.0 0
K. Givens 30 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 2.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 2.0
K. Givens 4-0 2.0 0
M. Parsons 11 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
M. Parsons 3-0 0.0 0
E. Brooks 13 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 1 0.0
E. Brooks 3-0 0.0 0
R. Windsor 54 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
R. Windsor 3-0 1.0 0
A. Oruwariye 21 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 3 0.0
A. Oruwariye 3-0 0.0 0
S. Miller 48 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
S. Miller 2-0 0.0 0
Ja. Johnson 36 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
Ja. Johnson 2-0 0.0 0
J. Reid 29 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 2 0.0
J. Reid 2-0 0.0 0
K. Farmer 7 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
K. Farmer 2-0 0.0 0
C. Thorpe 69 OL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
C. Thorpe 2-0 0.0 0
T. Castro-Fields 5 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
T. Castro-Fields 2-1 0.0 0
A. Shelton 55 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Shelton 1-0 0.0 0
D. Joseph 49 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
D. Joseph 1-1 0.0 0
Z. McPhearson 14 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
Z. McPhearson 1-0 0.0 0
A. Monroe 23 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
A. Monroe 1-0 1.0 0
P. Mustipher 93 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
P. Mustipher 1-0 0.0 0
N. Scott 4 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 3 0.0
N. Scott 1-0 0.0 0
J. Luketa 40 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Luketa 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Pinegar 92 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 5/5
SEASON FG XP
1/1 5/5
J. Pinegar 1/1 25 5/5 8
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
B. Gillikin 93 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 39.7 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
60 43.1 1
B. Gillikin 3 39.7 1 49
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Thomas 20 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 -1.0 -1 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 37.7 0 0
J. Thomas 1 -1.0 -1 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:24 PSU 35 2:39 7 17 Punt
9:40 MD 39 3:57 7 52 FG
1:58 PSU 35 1:23 8 23 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:45 MD 6 3:00 6 29 Punt
2:11 PSU 35 1:19 7 25 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:05 PSU 35 0:00 4 5 Punt
9:10 PSU 35 1:29 4 7 Punt
5:28 MD 28 5:09 10 58 FG Miss
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:24 PSU 35 2:15 7 4 Punt
6:13 PSU 35 2:53 7 25 Punt
0:51 PSU 41 0:00 1 7
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 MD 35 1:30 5 65 TD
10:33 PSU 14 0:48 3 5 Punt
4:58 MD 35 2:53 9 75 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:03 PSU 6 2:43 8 33 Punt
6:10 PSU 30 3:53 13 63 FG
0:48 PSU 15 0:34 5 65 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:57 PSU 14 3:39 10 86 TD
7:36 PSU 22 1:40 5 18 Fumble
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 PSU 20 2:31 6 80 TD
9:29 PSU 28 3:11 7 72 TD
3:13 PSU 8 1:41 4 2 Punt
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA FB Scores