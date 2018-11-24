|
|
|MD
|PSU
McSorley helps No. 15 Penn State rout Maryland 38-3
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) Trace McSorley completed 12 of 22 passes for 230 yards and had a hand in three touchdowns to help No. 15 Penn State rout Maryland 38-3 on Saturday.
McSorley added 64 rushing yards on 11 carries for the Nittany Lions (9-3, 6-3 Big Ten, No. 12 CFP). He threw a 34-yard bullet through freezing rain to KJ Hamler on the game's first play, sprinted downfield to throw a block that opened Miles Sanders up for a 35-yard run on the next, then skipped into the end zone from 3 yards out to cap the quick opening drive.
McSorley added another touchdown run two possessions later when he scrambled through a pair of defenders up the middle for 20 yards and a 14-3 lead.
Ricky Slade added 8- and 1-yard touchdown runs and tight end Pat Freiermuth caught a 5-yard touchdown pass from McSorley in the fourth quarter.
Sanders finished with 128 yards on 14 carries, Hamler caught three passes for 90 yards and Jake Pinegar added a 25-yard field goal for the Nittany Lions who won their third straight.
Tyrrell Pigrome completed 14 of 23 passes for 185 yards but was sacked five times for the Terrapins (5-7, 3-6). They will miss out on a bowl trip for the third time since joining the Big Ten.
Maryland kicker Joseph Petrino booted a 26-yard field goal to break the shutout.
THE TAKEAWAY
Maryland: A year that began with the death of offensive lineman Jordan McNair following a team workout in the spring ends on a 4-game losing streak for the Terrapins who'll miss out on a bowl game for a second straight season. The program will have to make a call on interim coach Matt Canada, but Maryland has a nice class of freshman to give whoever takes over a young core to build around.
Penn State: The Nittany Lions spent much of this season trying to iron wrinkles out on offense with a new coordinator and a few fresh skill players. Their defense, meanwhile, spent the last three weeks of the season blossoming. After giving up 42 points to No. 4 Michigan in Ann Arbor on Nov. 3, Penn State allowed just 10, seven and three over its last three games. Much of that success can be traced to a front seven that helped produce 43 sacks on the season.
UP NEXT:
Maryland: Season over.
Penn State: Await bowl selection.
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|13
|28
|Rushing
|5
|13
|Passing
|7
|11
|Penalty
|1
|4
|3rd Down Conv
|5-15
|3-7
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|248
|558
|Total Plays
|59
|68
|Avg Gain
|4.2
|8.2
|Net Yards Rushing
|74
|310
|Rush Attempts
|36
|44
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.1
|7.0
|Net Yards Passing
|174
|248
|Comp. - Att.
|14-23
|14-24
|Yards Per Pass
|7.6
|10.3
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|5-11
|1-7
|Penalties - Yards
|7-65
|3-23
|Touchdowns
|0
|5
|Rushing TDs
|0
|4
|Passing TDs
|0
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|2-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|8-39.9
|3-39.7
|Return Yards
|116
|-1
|Punts - Returns
|2--2
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|6-118
|1--1
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kicking
|1/2
|6/6
|Extra Points
|0/0
|5/5
|Field Goals
|1/2
|1/1
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|174
|PASS YDS
|248
|
|
|74
|RUSH YDS
|310
|
|
|248
|TOTAL YDS
|558
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. Pigrome 3 QB
|T. Pigrome
|14/23
|185
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Leake 20 RB
|J. Leake
|11
|34
|0
|8
|
T. Pigrome 3 QB
|T. Pigrome
|9
|13
|0
|8
|
A. McFarland 5 RB
|A. McFarland
|6
|12
|0
|7
|
T. Jacobs 12 WR
|T. Jacobs
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
T. Fleet-Davis 8 RB
|T. Fleet-Davis
|2
|7
|0
|4
|
D. Turner 1 WR
|D. Turner
|2
|6
|0
|11
|
T. DeSue 13 QB
|T. DeSue
|2
|4
|0
|7
|
J. Jones 6 WR
|J. Jones
|3
|-9
|0
|1
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Cobbs 15 WR
|B. Cobbs
|2
|58
|0
|48
|
D. Demus 7 WR
|D. Demus
|3
|35
|0
|20
|
Da. Jones 21 WR
|Da. Jones
|2
|33
|0
|27
|
T. Jacobs 12 WR
|T. Jacobs
|2
|30
|0
|17
|
J. Jones 6 WR
|J. Jones
|2
|17
|0
|13
|
C. Okonkwo 17 TE
|C. Okonkwo
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
J. Leake 20 RB
|J. Leake
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
A. Edwards 82 TE
|A. Edwards
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Mosley 18 LB
|J. Mosley
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Davis 22 LB
|I. Davis
|6-3
|0.0
|0
|
A. Richardson 20 DB
|A. Richardson
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Brooks, Jr. 25 DB
|A. Brooks, Jr.
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Watson 33 LB
|T. Watson
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Davis 2 DB
|R. Davis
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Tanyi 50 DL
|M. Tanyi
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Eley 16 LB
|A. Eley
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
O. Saine 93 DL
|O. Saine
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. McLean 91 DL
|A. McLean
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Ellis 7 DB
|T. Ellis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
O. Oluwatimi 52 DL
|O. Oluwatimi
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Savage, Jr. 4 DB
|D. Savage, Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Cowart 9 DL
|B. Cowart
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Harrison III 2 RB
|L. Harrison III
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
BA. Miller 90 DL
|BA. Miller
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Lewis 13 DB
|R. Lewis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Bortenschlager 18 QB
|M. Bortenschlager
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Howard 59 DL
|K. Howard
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Aniebonam 6 DL
|J. Aniebonam
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Nchami 30 LB
|D. Nchami
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
L. Rogers 95 DL
|L. Rogers
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Petrino 27 K
|J. Petrino
|1/2
|26
|0/0
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
W. Lees 88 P
|W. Lees
|8
|39.9
|5
|50
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Jacobs 12 WR
|T. Jacobs
|2
|-1.0
|1
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. McSorley 9 QB
|T. McSorley
|12/22
|230
|1
|0
|
T. Stevens 2 QB
|T. Stevens
|2/2
|25
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Sanders 24 RB
|M. Sanders
|14
|128
|0
|35
|
R. Slade 4 RB
|R. Slade
|11
|64
|2
|12
|
T. McSorley 9 QB
|T. McSorley
|11
|64
|2
|20
|
T. Stevens 2 QB
|T. Stevens
|3
|35
|0
|18
|
J. Brown 32 RB
|J. Brown
|3
|17
|0
|8
|
J. Thomas 20 RB
|J. Thomas
|2
|2
|0
|2
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Hamler 1 WR
|K. Hamler
|3
|90
|0
|38
|
Ju. Johnson 84 WR
|Ju. Johnson
|2
|46
|0
|38
|
D. Thompkins 3 WR
|D. Thompkins
|3
|36
|0
|21
|
P. Freiermuth 87 TE
|P. Freiermuth
|2
|27
|1
|22
|
J. Dotson 5 WR
|J. Dotson
|1
|22
|0
|22
|
D. George 86 WR
|D. George
|1
|17
|0
|17
|
R. Slade 4 RB
|R. Slade
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
J. Arcangelo 41 TE
|J. Arcangelo
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
T. Stevens 2 QB
|T. Stevens
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
M. Sanders 24 RB
|M. Sanders
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Brown 6 LB
|C. Brown
|4-1
|1.0
|0
|
G. Taylor 17 S
|G. Taylor
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
Y. Gross-Matos 99 DE
|Y. Gross-Matos
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Givens 30 DT
|K. Givens
|4-0
|2.0
|0
|
M. Parsons 11 LB
|M. Parsons
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Brooks 13 LB
|E. Brooks
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Windsor 54 DT
|R. Windsor
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
A. Oruwariye 21 CB
|A. Oruwariye
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Miller 48 DE
|S. Miller
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
Ja. Johnson 36 LB
|Ja. Johnson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Reid 29 CB
|J. Reid
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Farmer 7 LB
|K. Farmer
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Thorpe 69 OL
|C. Thorpe
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Castro-Fields 5 CB
|T. Castro-Fields
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Shelton 55 DT
|A. Shelton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Joseph 49 DE
|D. Joseph
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
Z. McPhearson 14 CB
|Z. McPhearson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Monroe 23 S
|A. Monroe
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
P. Mustipher 93 DT
|P. Mustipher
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Scott 4 S
|N. Scott
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Luketa 40 LB
|J. Luketa
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Pinegar 92 K
|J. Pinegar
|1/1
|25
|5/5
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Gillikin 93 P
|B. Gillikin
|3
|39.7
|1
|49
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Thomas 20 RB
|J. Thomas
|1
|-1.0
|-1
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
-
COLO
CAL
0
21
1st 4:33 PACN
-
SC
2CLEM
7
7
1st 1:46 ESPN
-
KSTATE
25IOWAST
0
7
1st 0:00 FS1
-
15UK
LVILLE
14
0
1st 2:05 ESPN2
-
SJST
FRESNO
0
0
1st 1:50 ESPU
-
NTEXAS
TXSA
10
0
1st 0:23 ESP+
-
7LSU
22TXAM
0
0
1st 15:00 SECN
-
CHARLO
FAU
10
21
2nd 0:00
-
NILL
WMICH
21
28
Final ESPNU
-
BALLST
MIAOH
21
42
Final ESPN2/ESPN+
-
COLOST
AF
19
27
Final CBSSN
-
18MISSST
MISS
35
3
Final ESPN
-
HOU
MEMP
31
52
Final ABC
-
EMICH
KENTST
28
20
Final ESP3
-
BUFF
BGREEN
44
14
Final ESPU
-
AKRON
OHIO
28
49
Final CBSSN
-
CMICH
TOLEDO
13
51
Final ESP3
-
NEB
IOWA
28
31
Final FOX
-
14TEXAS
KANSAS
24
17
Final FS1
-
ARK
MIZZOU
0
38
Final CBS
-
CSTCAR
SALA
28
31
Final ESP+
-
UVA
VATECH
31
34
Final/OT ABC
-
ECU
CINCY
6
56
Final CBSSN
-
OREG
OREGST
55
15
Final FS1
-
9UCF
SFLA
38
10
Final ESPN
-
6OKLA
13WVU
59
56
Final ESPN
-
16WASH
8WASHST
28
15
Final FOX
-
MRSHL
FIU
28
25
Final FBOOK
-
PURDUE
IND
28
21
Final ESP2
-
4MICH
10OHIOST
39
62
Final FOX
-
GATECH
5UGA
21
45
Final SECN
-
11FLA
FSU
41
14
Final ABC
-
20CUSE
BC
42
21
Final ESPN
-
WKY
LATECH
30
15
Final CBSSN
-
BAYLOR
TXTECH
35
24
Final FS1
-
NAVY
TULANE
28
29
Final ESPU
-
NCST
UNC
34
28
Final/OT
-
WAKE
DUKE
59
7
Final
-
ODU
RICE
13
27
Final ESP+
-
NMEXST
LIB
21
28
Final ESP3
-
GAS
GAST
35
14
Final ESP+
-
WYO
NMEX
31
3
Final ATSN
-
TROY
APLST
10
21
Final ESP+
-
UAB
MTSU
3
27
Final ESP3
-
LALAF
LAMON
31
28
Final ESP+
-
STNFRD
UCLA
49
42
Final PACN
-
USM
UTEP
39
7
Final ESP+
-
SMU
TULSA
24
27
Final CBSSN
-
AUBURN
1BAMA
21
52
Final CBS
-
TEMPLE
UCONN
57
7
Final ESPU
-
MINN
WISC
37
15
Final ESPN2
-
24PITT
MIAMI
3
24
Final ESPN
-
MD
12PSU
3
38
Final ABC
-
ARIZST
ARIZ
41
40
Final FS1
-
ILL
19NWEST
16
24
Final BTN
-
ARKST
TXSTSM
33
7
Final ESP3
-
TENN
VANDY
13
38
Final SECN
-
RUT
MICHST
10
14
Final FOX
-
3ND
USC
0
054.5 O/U
+13
Sat 8:00pm ABC
-
OKLAST
TCU
0
053.5 O/U
+5.5
Sat 8:00pm FOX
-
NEVADA
UNLV
0
060.5 O/U
+14
Sat 9:30pm CBSSN
-
BYU
17UTAH
0
044.5 O/U
-10.5
Sat 10:00pm FS1
-
21UTAHST
23BOISE
0
065 O/U
-2.5
Sat 10:15pm ESPN
-
HAWAII
SDGST
0
054 O/U
-17.5
Sat 10:30pm ESPU