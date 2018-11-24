|
No. 2 Clemson goes 12-0 with 56-35 win over Gamecocks
CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) Trevor Lawrence threw for a career-high 393 yards, Adam Choice rushed for three touchdowns and No. 2 Clemson capped a perfect regular season with a 56-35 victory over South Carolina on Saturday night for its fifth consecutive rivalry win.
The Tigers reached 12-0 for the second time in four seasons and for the third time in program history, starting with its 1981 national title season.
Clemson (CFP No. 2) kept pace for another title run with their latest success over the Gamecocks (6-5), its longest since winning seven in a row from 1934-40.
Jake Bentley had career highs with 510 yards - the second most ever allowed by Clemson - and five TDs for South Carolina. The Tigers had not given up that many points in 28 games since a 42-35 win over Virginia Tech in the 2016 Atlantic Coast Conference title game.
The Tigers will try for their fourth straight ACC title when they take on No. 24 Pitt in the championship game at Charlotte, North Carolina.
Not that South Carolina didn't throw a scare into the Tigers - or give defensive coordinator Brent Venables something to yell about leading into the ACC title game.
South Carolina, which had lost the last two rivalry games by a combined 90-17 score, was supposed to have little chance to hang with Clemson.
But it was the Gamecocks who struck first and kept on going. Bentley threw for 302 yards and three TDs in the opening half, including scoring throws of 67 yards to Kiel Pollard and 75 yards to Deebo Samuel to stick within 28-21 at the break.
Clemson's offense was relentless early on with four touchdowns on its first four possessions, two rushing scores by Choice and another on a 1-yard leap into the end zone by 315-pound Christian Wilkins.
Wilkins came up flexing in celebration, then struck the Heisman pose - which drew a 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty and ire of coach Dabo Swinney who got in Wilkins face for a minute or two on the sidelines.
It was far from the only bit of bravado by the Tigers. After Lawrence's 22-yard TD pass to Tee Higgins to put Clemson ahead for the first time 14-7, the freshman quarterback stared down the South Carolina sideline. But that's common in a heated rivalry where some in the home crowd booed the Gamecocks' band at halftime.
Choice had scoring runs of 1, 2 and 13 yards. His last one gave Clemson 41 rushing TDs this season to set the program single-year mark.
Travis Etienne ran for 150 yards and two touchdowns (the last with 39 seconds left) to give him 19 to set that single-season record.
Samuel had 10 catches for 210 yards and three touchdowns while Gamecocks receiver Shi Smith had nine grabs for 109 yards and a score.
The teams played offense like they were in the Big 12 combining for 1,344 yards - 744 by Clemson and 600 by South Carolina.
THE TAKEAWAY
South Carolina: The Gamecocks were down three starters on the defensive line and had little hope of putting pressure on Clemson's offense. They'll need to find some healthy bodies quick with a hurricane-canceled makeup game with Akron ahead next week.
Clemson: The Tigers hadn't allowed more than 16 points in any of their past six games. Yet, South Carolina put up the most points in a game against them this season. Clemson will have to shore up the secondary if it hopes to slow down Alabama and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa should it get the chance in the playoffs.
UP NEXT
South Carolina plays Akron at home next Saturday as a makeup game for one cancelled in September due to Hurricane Florence.
Clemson faces No. 24 Pitt in the ACC Championship game in Charlotte, North Carolina.
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|29
|38
|Rushing
|4
|17
|Passing
|23
|19
|Penalty
|2
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|7-14
|8-13
|4th Down Conv
|1-3
|2-2
|Total Net Yards
|580
|744
|Total Plays
|75
|92
|Avg Gain
|7.7
|8.1
|Net Yards Rushing
|90
|351
|Rush Attempts
|25
|55
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.6
|6.4
|Net Yards Passing
|490
|393
|Comp. - Att.
|32-50
|27-37
|Yards Per Pass
|9.8
|10.6
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|3-20
|0-0
|Penalties - Yards
|7-48
|8-79
|Touchdowns
|5
|8
|Rushing TDs
|0
|7
|Passing TDs
|5
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|3-50.0
|2-37.0
|Return Yards
|55
|55
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|3-55
|3-52
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-3
|Kicking
|5/6
|8/9
|Extra Points
|5/5
|8/8
|Field Goals
|0/1
|0/1
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|490
|PASS YDS
|393
|
|
|90
|RUSH YDS
|351
|
|
|580
|TOTAL YDS
|744
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Bentley 19 QB
|J. Bentley
|32/50
|510
|5
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Denson 34 RB
|M. Denson
|17
|62
|0
|16
|
R. Dowdle 5 RB
|R. Dowdle
|4
|49
|0
|28
|
J. Bentley 19 QB
|J. Bentley
|3
|-20
|0
|-4
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Samuel 1 WR
|D. Samuel
|10
|210
|3
|75
|
S. Smith 13 WR
|S. Smith
|9
|109
|1
|29
|
K. Pollard 87 TE
|K. Pollard
|2
|94
|1
|67
|
B. Edwards 89 WR
|B. Edwards
|5
|41
|0
|15
|
J. August 40 TE
|J. August
|1
|17
|0
|17
|
M. Denson 34 RB
|M. Denson
|2
|16
|0
|14
|
R. Dowdle 5 RB
|R. Dowdle
|2
|16
|0
|11
|
K. Crosby 3 TE
|K. Crosby
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
C. Dawkins 83 WR
|C. Dawkins
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
K. Markway 84 TE
|K. Markway
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
R. Roderick 10 DB
|R. Roderick
|7-3
|0.0
|0
|
S. Montac 22 DB
|S. Montac
|6-4
|0.0
|0
|
S. Greene 44 LB
|S. Greene
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Nixon 9 DB
|K. Nixon
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Louis 42 LB
|R. Louis
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Jones 53 LB
|E. Jones
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Brunson 6 LB
|T. Brunson
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Smith 95 DL
|K. Smith
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
R. Sandidge 90 DL
|R. Sandidge
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|
K. Thomas 5 DL
|K. Thomas
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Johnson 19 DL
|B. Johnson
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Fenton 16 DB
|R. Fenton
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
I. Mukuamu 24 DB
|I. Mukuamu
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Fennell 35 DL
|D. Fennell
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Blackshear 91 DL
|S. Blackshear
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Staley 30 LB
|D. Staley
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
R. Dowdle 5 RB
|R. Dowdle
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Gentry 50 DL
|G. Gentry
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Senn 40 DB
|J. Senn
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Kinlaw 3 DL
|J. Kinlaw
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Pickens 32 DB
|K. Pickens
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
P. White 43 K
|P. White
|0/0
|0
|5/5
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Charlton 20 P
|J. Charlton
|3
|50.0
|1
|55
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. Lawrence 16 QB
|T. Lawrence
|27/36
|393
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Etienne 9 RB
|T. Etienne
|28
|150
|2
|20
|
T. Feaster 28 RB
|T. Feaster
|9
|63
|1
|18
|
A. Choice 26 RB
|A. Choice
|7
|56
|3
|24
|
T. Lawrence 16 QB
|T. Lawrence
|4
|42
|0
|32
|
L. Dixon 23 RB
|L. Dixon
|5
|38
|0
|15
|
C. Wilkins 42 DT
|C. Wilkins
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Higgins 5 WR
|T. Higgins
|6
|142
|1
|34
|
H. Renfrow 13 WR
|H. Renfrow
|5
|80
|0
|25
|
J. Ross 8 WR
|J. Ross
|3
|58
|0
|26
|
D. Kendrick 10 WR
|D. Kendrick
|4
|51
|0
|19
|
D. Overton 14 WR
|D. Overton
|1
|22
|0
|22
|
A. Rodgers 3 WR
|A. Rodgers
|5
|18
|0
|8
|
T. Etienne 9 RB
|T. Etienne
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
T. Feaster 28 RB
|T. Feaster
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
T. Thompson 1 WR
|T. Thompson
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
Ca. Smith 84 TE
|Ca. Smith
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Chase 18 WR
|T. Chase
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
I. Simmons 11 S
|I. Simmons
|8-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Terrell 8 CB
|A. Terrell
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Wallace 12 S
|K. Wallace
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Joseph 34 LB
|K. Joseph
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Muse 19 S
|T. Muse
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Johnson 14 S
|D. Johnson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Wilkins 42 DT
|C. Wilkins
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
N. Turner 24 S
|N. Turner
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Ferrell 99 DE
|C. Ferrell
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Bryant 7 DE
|A. Bryant
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
S. Smith 5 LB
|S. Smith
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Mullen 1 CB
|T. Mullen
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Huggins 67 DT
|A. Huggins
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
M. Fields 2 CB
|M. Fields
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Lawrence 90 DT
|D. Lawrence
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
JD. Davis 33 LB
|JD. Davis
|1-2
|0.0
|1
|
T. Higgins 5 WR
|T. Higgins
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Ch. Smith 43 LB
|Ch. Smith
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
G. Huegel 92 K
|G. Huegel
|0/1
|0
|8/8
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
W. Spiers 48 P
|W. Spiers
|2
|37.0
|0
|38
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Kendrick 10 WR
|D. Kendrick
|2
|26.0
|27
|0
|
D. Overton 14 WR
|D. Overton
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
