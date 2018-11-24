Drive Chart
SC
CLEM

No Text

No. 2 Clemson goes 12-0 with 56-35 win over Gamecocks

  • STATS AP
  • Nov 24, 2018

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) Trevor Lawrence threw for a career-high 393 yards, Adam Choice rushed for three touchdowns and No. 2 Clemson capped a perfect regular season with a 56-35 victory over South Carolina on Saturday night for its fifth consecutive rivalry win.

The Tigers reached 12-0 for the second time in four seasons and for the third time in program history, starting with its 1981 national title season.

Clemson (CFP No. 2) kept pace for another title run with their latest success over the Gamecocks (6-5), its longest since winning seven in a row from 1934-40.

Jake Bentley had career highs with 510 yards - the second most ever allowed by Clemson - and five TDs for South Carolina. The Tigers had not given up that many points in 28 games since a 42-35 win over Virginia Tech in the 2016 Atlantic Coast Conference title game.

The Tigers will try for their fourth straight ACC title when they take on No. 24 Pitt in the championship game at Charlotte, North Carolina.

Not that South Carolina didn't throw a scare into the Tigers - or give defensive coordinator Brent Venables something to yell about leading into the ACC title game.

South Carolina, which had lost the last two rivalry games by a combined 90-17 score, was supposed to have little chance to hang with Clemson.

But it was the Gamecocks who struck first and kept on going. Bentley threw for 302 yards and three TDs in the opening half, including scoring throws of 67 yards to Kiel Pollard and 75 yards to Deebo Samuel to stick within 28-21 at the break.

Clemson's offense was relentless early on with four touchdowns on its first four possessions, two rushing scores by Choice and another on a 1-yard leap into the end zone by 315-pound Christian Wilkins.

Wilkins came up flexing in celebration, then struck the Heisman pose - which drew a 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty and ire of coach Dabo Swinney who got in Wilkins face for a minute or two on the sidelines.

It was far from the only bit of bravado by the Tigers. After Lawrence's 22-yard TD pass to Tee Higgins to put Clemson ahead for the first time 14-7, the freshman quarterback stared down the South Carolina sideline. But that's common in a heated rivalry where some in the home crowd booed the Gamecocks' band at halftime.

Choice had scoring runs of 1, 2 and 13 yards. His last one gave Clemson 41 rushing TDs this season to set the program single-year mark.

Travis Etienne ran for 150 yards and two touchdowns (the last with 39 seconds left) to give him 19 to set that single-season record.

Samuel had 10 catches for 210 yards and three touchdowns while Gamecocks receiver Shi Smith had nine grabs for 109 yards and a score.

The teams played offense like they were in the Big 12 combining for 1,344 yards - 744 by Clemson and 600 by South Carolina.

THE TAKEAWAY

South Carolina: The Gamecocks were down three starters on the defensive line and had little hope of putting pressure on Clemson's offense. They'll need to find some healthy bodies quick with a hurricane-canceled makeup game with Akron ahead next week.

Clemson: The Tigers hadn't allowed more than 16 points in any of their past six games. Yet, South Carolina put up the most points in a game against them this season. Clemson will have to shore up the secondary if it hopes to slow down Alabama and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa should it get the chance in the playoffs.

UP NEXT

South Carolina plays Akron at home next Saturday as a makeup game for one cancelled in September due to Hurricane Florence.

Clemson faces No. 24 Pitt in the ACC Championship game in Charlotte, North Carolina.

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:39
92-G.Huegel extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
35
56
Touchdown 0:44
9-T.Etienne runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
65
yds
02:53
pos
35
55
Point After TD 3:37
43-P.White extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
35
49
Touchdown 3:43
19-J.Bentley complete to 13-S.Smith. 13-S.Smith runs 20 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
79
yds
01:03
pos
34
49
Point After TD 9:10
43-P.White extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
28
49
Touchdown 9:17
19-J.Bentley complete to 1-D.Samuel. 1-D.Samuel runs 32 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
80
yds
02:48
pos
27
49
Point After TD 12:05
92-G.Huegel extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
49
Touchdown 12:12
26-A.Choice runs 15 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
98
yds
01:46
pos
21
48
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 6:46
92-G.Huegel extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
42
Touchdown 6:53
28-T.Feaster runs 13 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
80
yds
01:23
pos
21
41
Point After TD 10:21
92-G.Huegel extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
35
Touchdown 10:25
9-T.Etienne runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
12
plays
75
yds
00:00
pos
21
34
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 4:37
43-P.White extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
28
Touchdown 4:49
19-J.Bentley complete to 1-D.Samuel. 1-D.Samuel runs 75 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
65
yds
00:00
pos
20
28
Point After TD 4:49
92-G.Huegel extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
28
Touchdown 4:53
26-A.Choice runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
65
yds
01:36
pos
14
27
Point After TD 6:29
43-P.White extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
21
Touchdown 6:42
19-J.Bentley complete to 87-K.Pollard. 87-K.Pollard runs 67 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
80
yds
00:41
pos
13
21
Point After TD 7:23
92-G.Huegel extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
21
Touchdown 7:23
42-C.Wilkins runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
13
plays
97
yds
04:53
pos
7
20
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:17
92-G.Huegel extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
14
Touchdown 0:21
16-T.Lawrence complete to 5-T.Higgins. 5-T.Higgins runs 22 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
95
yds
03:24
pos
7
13
Point After TD 6:17
92-G.Huegel extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
7
Touchdown 6:19
26-A.Choice runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
11
plays
65
yds
04:22
pos
7
6
Point After TD 10:41
43-P.White extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 10:46
19-J.Bentley complete to 1-D.Samuel. 1-D.Samuel runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
15
plays
75
yds
04:14
pos
6
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 29 38
Rushing 4 17
Passing 23 19
Penalty 2 2
3rd Down Conv 7-14 8-13
4th Down Conv 1-3 2-2
Total Net Yards 580 744
Total Plays 75 92
Avg Gain 7.7 8.1
Net Yards Rushing 90 351
Rush Attempts 25 55
Avg Rush Yards 3.6 6.4
Net Yards Passing 490 393
Comp. - Att. 32-50 27-37
Yards Per Pass 9.8 10.6
Sacked - Yards Lost 3-20 0-0
Penalties - Yards 7-48 8-79
Touchdowns 5 8
Rushing TDs 0 7
Passing TDs 5 1
Other 0 0
Turnovers 1 1
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 1-1
Int. Thrown 1 0
Punts - Avg 3-50.0 2-37.0
Return Yards 55 55
Punts - Returns 0-0 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 3-55 3-52
Int. - Returns 0-0 1-3
Kicking 5/6 8/9
Extra Points 5/5 8/8
Field Goals 0/1 0/1
Safeties 0 0
1234T
South Carolina 6-5 71401435
2 Clemson 12-0 1414141456
O/U 58.5, CLEM -25.5
Memorial Stadium Clemson, SC
 490 PASS YDS 393
90 RUSH YDS 351
580 TOTAL YDS 744
South Carolina
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Bentley 19 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
64% 510 5 1 178.7
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
64.9% 2754 24 10 155.1
J. Bentley 32/50 510 5 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
M. Denson 34 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
17 62 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
66 307 2
M. Denson 17 62 0 16
R. Dowdle 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 49 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
104 547 4
R. Dowdle 4 49 0 28
J. Bentley 19 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 -20 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
54 104 2
J. Bentley 3 -20 0 -4
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
D. Samuel 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
10 210 3
SEASON REC YDS TD
58 849 9
D. Samuel 10 210 3 75
S. Smith 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
9 109 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
39 597 4
S. Smith 9 109 1 29
K. Pollard 87 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 94 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 175 2
K. Pollard 2 94 1 67
B. Edwards 89 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 41 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
47 700 6
B. Edwards 5 41 0 15
J. August 40 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 17 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 41 1
J. August 1 17 0 17
M. Denson 34 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 16 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 25 0
M. Denson 2 16 0 14
R. Dowdle 5 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 16 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 127 1
R. Dowdle 2 16 0 11
K. Crosby 3 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 101 0
K. Crosby 1 7 0 7
C. Dawkins 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 60 1
C. Dawkins 0 0 0 0
K. Markway 84 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 53 1
K. Markway 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
R. Roderick 10 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-3 0 0.0
R. Roderick 7-3 0.0 0
S. Montac 22 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-4 0 0.0
S. Montac 6-4 0.0 0
S. Greene 44 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 1 0.0
S. Greene 6-1 0.0 0
K. Nixon 9 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
K. Nixon 5-0 0.0 0
R. Louis 42 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
R. Louis 5-0 0.0 0
E. Jones 53 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
E. Jones 5-0 0.0 0
T. Brunson 6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
T. Brunson 4-1 0.0 0
K. Smith 95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
K. Smith 4-2 0.0 0
R. Sandidge 90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-3 0 0.0
R. Sandidge 4-3 0.0 0
K. Thomas 5 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
K. Thomas 3-0 0.0 0
B. Johnson 19 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
B. Johnson 3-1 0.0 0
R. Fenton 16 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 3 0.0
R. Fenton 3-1 0.0 0
I. Mukuamu 24 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 1 0.0
I. Mukuamu 3-0 0.0 0
D. Fennell 35 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
D. Fennell 3-0 0.0 0
S. Blackshear 91 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
S. Blackshear 2-2 0.0 0
D. Staley 30 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
D. Staley 2-2 0.0 0
R. Dowdle 5 RB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
R. Dowdle 1-0 0.0 0
G. Gentry 50 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
G. Gentry 1-0 0.0 0
J. Senn 40 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Senn 1-0 0.0 0
J. Kinlaw 3 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Kinlaw 1-0 0.0 0
K. Pickens 32 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
K. Pickens 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
P. White 43 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 5/5
SEASON FG XP
13/15 41/42
P. White 0/0 0 5/5 5
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Charlton 20 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 50.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
37 45.9 1
J. Charlton 3 50.0 1 55
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Samuel 1 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 18.5 19 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
22 24.6 19 1
D. Samuel 2 18.5 19 0
R. Dowdle 5 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 18.0 18 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 18.0 18 0
R. Dowdle 1 18.0 18 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Clemson
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
T. Lawrence 16 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
75% 393 1 0 175.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.2% 2488 22 4 156.8
T. Lawrence 27/36 393 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
T. Etienne 9 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
28 150 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
164 1307 19
T. Etienne 28 150 2 20
T. Feaster 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 63 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
66 379 6
T. Feaster 9 63 1 18
A. Choice 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 56 3
SEASON ATT YDS TD
61 455 6
A. Choice 7 56 3 24
T. Lawrence 16 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 42 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
44 126 1
T. Lawrence 4 42 0 32
L. Dixon 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 38 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
52 531 4
L. Dixon 5 38 0 15
C. Wilkins 42 DT
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 2 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 3 2
C. Wilkins 2 2 1 1
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
T. Higgins 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 142 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
49 766 8
T. Higgins 6 142 1 34
H. Renfrow 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 80 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
41 472 1
H. Renfrow 5 80 0 25
J. Ross 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 58 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
32 629 6
J. Ross 3 58 0 26
D. Kendrick 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 51 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 213 0
D. Kendrick 4 51 0 19
D. Overton 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 22 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 187 3
D. Overton 1 22 0 22
A. Rodgers 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 18 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
47 519 4
A. Rodgers 5 18 0 8
T. Etienne 9 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 65 1
T. Etienne 1 9 0 9
T. Feaster 28 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 39 0
T. Feaster 1 7 0 7
T. Thompson 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 139 1
T. Thompson 1 6 0 6
Ca. Smith 84 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 34 0
Ca. Smith 0 0 0 0
T. Chase 18 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 84 2
T. Chase 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
I. Simmons 11 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-1 1 0.0
I. Simmons 8-1 0.0 0
A. Terrell 8 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 1 0.0
A. Terrell 5-0 0.0 0
K. Wallace 12 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 1 0.0
K. Wallace 5-0 0.0 0
K. Joseph 34 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
K. Joseph 4-2 0.0 0
T. Muse 19 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 2 0.0
T. Muse 4-2 0.0 0
D. Johnson 14 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
D. Johnson 3-0 0.0 0
C. Wilkins 42 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
C. Wilkins 3-0 1.0 0
N. Turner 24 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
N. Turner 3-0 0.0 0
C. Ferrell 99 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
C. Ferrell 3-1 0.0 0
A. Bryant 7 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
A. Bryant 2-0 1.0 0
S. Smith 5 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
S. Smith 2-0 0.0 0
T. Mullen 1 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-1 0 0.0
T. Mullen 2-1 0.0 0
A. Huggins 67 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
A. Huggins 1-0 1.0 0
M. Fields 2 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Fields 1-0 0.0 0
D. Lawrence 90 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
D. Lawrence 1-2 0.0 0
JD. Davis 33 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 1 0.0
JD. Davis 1-2 0.0 1
T. Higgins 5 WR
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Higgins 1-0 0.0 0
Ch. Smith 43 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
Ch. Smith 0-2 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
G. Huegel 92 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/1 8/8
SEASON FG XP
9/13 62/62
G. Huegel 0/1 0 8/8 8
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
W. Spiers 48 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 37.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
49 40.0 0
W. Spiers 2 37.0 0 38
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Kendrick 10 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 26.0 27 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
12 23.8 27 0
D. Kendrick 2 26.0 27 0
D. Overton 14 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
D. Overton 1 0.0 0 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 CLEM 35 4:14 15 75 TD
6:17 CLEM 35 1:57 8 29 Punt
0:17 CLEM 35 0:05 14 73 Downs
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
7:23 CLEM 20 0:41 4 80 TD
4:49 CLEM 35 0:00 2 65 TD
2:04 SC 20 0:46 4 6 INT
0:30 SC 22 0:00 1 -1 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:21 CLEM 35 1:59 7 25 Punt
6:46 CLEM 35 4:45 18 71 Downs
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:05 CLEM 35 2:48 10 75 TD
7:20 SC 29 0:20 3 -4 Punt
4:46 SC 26 1:03 5 74 TD
0:39 CLEM 35 0:08 3 47
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:41 SC 35 4:22 11 65 TD
3:45 CLEM 5 3:24 10 95 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:16 CLEM 3 4:53 13 97 TD
6:29 SC 35 1:36 6 65 TD
4:37 SC 35 2:29 8 29 Punt
1:14 SC 33 0:40 7 12 FG Miss
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:25 SC 35 0:00 12 75 TD
8:16 CLEM 20 1:23 5 80 TD
2:01 CLEM 2 1:46 11 98 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:10 SC 35 1:05 4 -2 Punt
6:13 CLEM 35 1:03 5 39 Fumble
3:37 SC 35 2:53 9 65 TD
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA FB Scores