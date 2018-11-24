Drive Chart
BOSTON (AP) Syracuse coach Dino Babers was watching Eric Dungey in practice this week when he realized his quarterback didn't look like a guy who had an injury.

''He did something that was really, really natural,'' Babers said. ''All the hair stood up on my arm because right then I knew we had a chance to win.''

Dungey threw for 362 yards and three touchdowns and ran for three more scores on Saturday, leading No. 19 Syracuse to a 42-21 victory over Boston College.

Dungey, who left last week's game against No. 3 Notre Dame clutching his lower back, is the third player in school history to account for six scores in a game; the first was Hall of Famer Jim Brown. With 32 running and passing touchdowns this year, Dungey also passed Donovan McNabb for the Syracuse single-season record.

''I knew I was going to play really when I got in the training room,'' Dungey said. ''There was no way I wasn't going to play my last game.''

After losing its last five games last year, including a 42-14 defeat by BC in the finale, Syracuse was picked to land at the bottom in the Atlantic Division in the Atlantic Coast Conference preseason poll. Instead, the Orange (9-3, 6-2) finished second to second-ranked Clemson, and will head to their first bowl game since 2013.

''It's crazy to think about,'' Dungey said. ''We've got another four weeks or something to get ready for the bowl game, trying to get a 10th win. I'm just at a loss for words.''

Boston College (7-5, 4-4) finished with a three-game losing streak after opening the season 7-2 and rising to No. 17 in the AP Top 25 before to losing to Clemson on Nov. 10.

''Early in the season, I would say we were taking the next step,'' receiver Michael Walker said. ''The last couple of weeks have been tough.''

THE TAKEAWAY

Syracuse: The Orange finished with nine wins for the first time since 2001 and were second only to Clemson in the entire ACC.

BC: The Eagles concluded with a three-game losing streak and - unless they win their bowl game - their fifth seven-win season in six years under coach Steve Addazio.

''A week ago Saturday, we're the 19th team in the country. We had (ESPN's) `Gameday' here,'' Addazio said. ''Why did we have `Gameday' here? Because we were playing for the conference championship just two weeks ago. We took a big step. We sold this place out - our first sellout in years. A lot of good things have happened.''

TURNING POINT

The Orange gave up the first score of the game and then scored touchdowns on three straight possessions, starting with a 75-yard pass from Dungey to a wide-open Sean Riley. On the ensuing kickoff, kicker Sterling Hofrichter forced and recovered a fumble.

''We've got the toughest kicker in the ACC,'' Babers said. ''A kicker knocking the doggone ball out? How about that?''

Dungey's 4-yard run made it 14-7 and the Eagles never got any closer. Dungey followed with a 2-yard touchdown run and also scored on an 18-yard quarterback sneak right before the half to give the Orange a 28-14 lead.

STATS

Riley caught five passes for 115 yards, and Dontae Strickland carried 20 times for 129 yards for Syracuse, which bounced back from a 36-3 loss to Notre Dame to win for the fifth time in six games.

Anthony Brown completed 17 of 37 passes for 251 yards and two touchdowns for BC. But he also threw two interceptions and fumbled away what may have been the Eagles' last chance to come back.

BC running back AJ Dillon, who has been nursing an ankle injury, ran 12 times for 56 yards before leaving the game at halftime. Defensive ends Zach Allen and Wyatt Ray, two of the Eagles' biggest stars, also left with injuries.

LONG PLAYS

Reilly was so wide open on Syracuse's first touchdown that Dungey was able to just loft it up to him. He waited for it to come down and then waltzed into the end zone.

The Eagles took advantage of a blown coverage by the Orange on a 69-yard connection from Brown to Jeff Smith that made it 21-14.

UP NEXT

Syracuse: The Orange will be a candidate for the Camping World Bowl.

Boston College: The Eagles could be headed for the Military Bowl in Annapolis, Maryland, or the Sun Bowl in El Paso, Texas, both on Dec. 31.

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 9:07
91-A.Szmyt extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
42
21
Touchdown 9:12
2-E.Dungey complete to 80-T.Harris. 80-T.Harris runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
71
yds
04:35
pos
41
21
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 4:52
91-A.Szmyt extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
35
21
Touchdown 4:57
2-E.Dungey complete to 17-J.Custis. 17-J.Custis runs 22 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
76
yds
04:21
pos
34
21
Point After TD 13:26
99-C.Lichtenberg extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
28
21
Touchdown 13:33
13-A.Brown complete to 19-B.Glines. 19-B.Glines runs 29 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
31
yds
00:32
pos
28
20
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 1:30
91-A.Szmyt extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
28
14
Touchdown 1:37
2-E.Dungey runs 18 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
75
yds
01:17
pos
27
14
Point After TD 2:54
99-C.Lichtenberg extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
14
Touchdown 3:05
13-A.Brown complete to 6-J.Smith. 6-J.Smith runs 69 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
82
yds
00:47
pos
21
13
Point After TD 12:40
91-A.Szmyt extra point is good. Team penalty on BC Offside declined.
plays
yds
pos
21
7
Touchdown 12:47
2-E.Dungey runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
72
yds
02:07
pos
20
7
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:46
91-A.Szmyt extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
7
Touchdown 0:54
2-E.Dungey runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
46
yds
02:09
pos
13
7
Point After TD 3:03
91-A.Szmyt extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
7
Touchdown 3:14
2-E.Dungey complete to 10-S.Riley. 10-S.Riley runs 75 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
65
yds
00:00
pos
6
7
Point After TD 3:14
99-C.Lichtenberg extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 3:20
13-A.Brown complete to 84-J.Burt. 84-J.Burt runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
12
plays
26
yds
4:30
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 28 18
Rushing 12 5
Passing 13 11
Penalty 3 2
3rd Down Conv 11-22 5-14
4th Down Conv 1-2 1-2
Total Net Yards 538 331
Total Plays 93 69
Avg Gain 5.8 4.8
Net Yards Rushing 197 105
Rush Attempts 58 32
Avg Rush Yards 3.4 3.3
Net Yards Passing 341 226
Comp. - Att. 21-35 17-37
Yards Per Pass 9.7 6.1
Sacked - Yards Lost 2-21 3-25
Penalties - Yards 10-90 6-50
Touchdowns 6 3
Rushing TDs 3 0
Passing TDs 3 3
Other 0 0
Turnovers 1 4
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 3-2
Int. Thrown 1 2
Punts - Avg 4-42.5 5-41.6
Return Yards 50 202
Punts - Returns 2-27 1-21
Kickoffs - Returns 1-23 5-147
Int. - Returns 2-0 1-34
Kicking 6/7 3/4
Extra Points 6/6 3/3
Field Goals 0/1 0/1
Safeties 0 0
1234T
20 Syracuse 9-3 14147742
Boston College 7-5 777021
O/U 59, BC -6
Alumni Stadium Chestnut Hill, MA
 341 PASS YDS 226
197 RUSH YDS 105
538 TOTAL YDS 331
Syracuse
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
E. Dungey 2 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
61.8% 362 3 1 174.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60.1% 2565 17 7 135.6
E. Dungey 21/34 362 3 1
T. Harris 80 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
T. Harris 0/1 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
D. Strickland 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
20 129 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
112 560 6
D. Strickland 20 129 0 32
M. Neal 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 37 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
147 827 5
M. Neal 10 37 0 10
E. Dungey 2 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
18 34 3
SEASON ATT YDS TD
167 732 15
E. Dungey 18 34 3 18
S. Riley 10 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 37 0
S. Riley 1 6 0 6
J. Howard 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
67 311 6
J. Howard 4 1 0 2
J. Custis 17 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -5 0
J. Custis 1 -5 0 -5
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
S. Riley 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 115 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
63 733 3
S. Riley 5 115 1 75
J. Custis 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 68 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
46 826 6
J. Custis 3 68 1 34
S. Johnson 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 61 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 79 0
S. Johnson 3 61 0 34
T. Harris 80 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 45 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
36 510 3
T. Harris 3 45 1 35
N. Johnson 82 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 29 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
39 555 4
N. Johnson 4 29 0 10
M. Neal 21 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 17 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 86 0
M. Neal 1 17 0 17
R. Pierce 6 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 16 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
16 105 3
R. Pierce 1 16 0 16
D. Strickland 4 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 94 0
D. Strickland 1 11 0 11
E. Dungey 2 QB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
E. Dungey 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
R. Guthrie 41 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
11-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
11-1 0 0.0
R. Guthrie 11-1 0.0 0
E. Foster 14 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 1 0.0
E. Foster 5-1 0.0 0
A. Cisco 19 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 1 0.0
A. Cisco 4-1 0.0 1
T. Williams 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 2 0.0
T. Williams 4-2 0.0 1
K. Whitner 25 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-3 2 0.0
K. Whitner 3-3 0.0 0
K. Ruff 45 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
K. Ruff 3-1 0.0 0
A. Robinson 94 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
A. Robinson 3-0 1.0 0
C. Fredrick 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 3 0.0
C. Fredrick 3-1 0.0 0
C. Slayton 95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
C. Slayton 2-0 0.0 0
S. Bradshaw 18 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
S. Bradshaw 2-0 0.0 0
S. Cullen 24 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
S. Cullen 2-3 0.0 0
T. Richards 42 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 1.0
T. Richards 1-0 1.0 0
K. Jonathan 57 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
K. Jonathan 1-0 1.0 0
S. Johnson 19 WR
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
S. Johnson 1-0 0.0 0
A. Armstrong 12 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 1 0.0
A. Armstrong 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
A. Szmyt 91 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/1 6/6
SEASON FG XP
28/32 57/57
A. Szmyt 0/1 0 6/6 6
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
S. Hofrichter 10 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 42.5 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
61 43.3 1
S. Hofrichter 4 42.5 1 56
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
S. Riley 10 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 23.0 23 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
16 19.3 23 0
S. Riley 1 23.0 23 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
S. Riley 10 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 13.5 20 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
16 16.4 20 1
S. Riley 2 13.5 20 0
Boston College
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
A. Brown 13 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
45.9% 251 3 2 118.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
55.4% 2121 20 9 134.8
A. Brown 17/37 251 3 2
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
A. Dillon 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 56 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
227 1108 10
A. Dillon 12 56 0 17
T. Levy 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 27 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
49 215 2
T. Levy 5 27 0 14
D. Bailey 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 23 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
57 253 2
D. Bailey 8 23 0 9
B. Glines 19 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
68 380 3
B. Glines 1 4 0 4
K. White 9 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 0 0
K. White 1 4 0 4
A. Brown 13 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 -9 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
54 85 1
A. Brown 5 -9 0 11
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
J. Smith 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 69 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
20 387 6
J. Smith 1 69 1 69
T. Sweeney 89 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 59 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
32 348 3
T. Sweeney 3 59 0 30
B. Glines 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 39 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 170 4
B. Glines 2 39 1 29
M. Walker 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 32 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
17 218 0
M. Walker 3 32 0 21
K. White 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 26 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
33 526 3
K. White 2 26 0 15
C. Garrison 81 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 17 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 55 0
C. Garrison 1 17 0 17
K. Idrizi 85 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 158 1
K. Idrizi 1 4 0 4
J. Burt 84 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 3 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 83 1
J. Burt 1 3 1 3
C. Lewis 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 143 1
C. Lewis 1 2 0 2
T. Levy 23 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
19 160 0
T. Levy 1 1 0 1
D. Bailey 26 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
D. Bailey 0 0 0 0
R. Marten 86 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 74 1
R. Marten 0 0 0 0
A. Dillon 2 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 -1 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 41 1
A. Dillon 1 -1 0 -1
Defense T-A SACK INT
M. Richardson 14 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
11-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
11-2 0 0.0
M. Richardson 11-2 0.0 0
B. Barlow 44 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-2 0 0.0
B. Barlow 8-2 0.0 0
I. McDuffie 55 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-0 0 0.0
I. McDuffie 8-0 0.0 0
L. Denis 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-1 1 0.0
L. Denis 7-1 0.0 0
C. Strachan 13 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
C. Strachan 5-1 0.0 0
Z. Allen 2 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 1 0.0
Z. Allen 4-1 0.0 0
T. Torres 24 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 1 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 3 1.0
T. Torres 4-1 1.0 1
T. Karafa 48 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 1.0
T. Karafa 3-2 1.0 0
H. Cheevers 4 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 7 0.0
H. Cheevers 3-0 0.0 0
M. Palmer 18 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
M. Palmer 3-0 0.0 0
J. Lamot 28 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Lamot 2-0 0.0 0
M. Valdez 97 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
M. Valdez 2-1 0.0 0
W. Harris 8 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-3 1 0.0
W. Harris 2-3 0.0 0
R. Marten 86 TE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
R. Marten 1-0 0.0 0
R. Smith 96 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-4 1 0.0
R. Smith 1-4 0.0 0
W. Ray 11 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
W. Ray 1-1 0.0 0
B. Sebastian 10 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 2 0.0
B. Sebastian 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Lichtenberg 99 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/1 3/3
SEASON FG XP
5/8 29/29
C. Lichtenberg 0/1 0 3/3 3
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
G. Carlson 95 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 41.6 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
69 40.2 1
G. Carlson 5 41.6 1 46
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
M. Walker 3 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
5 28.2 53 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
40 25.5 53 0
M. Walker 5 28.2 53 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
M. Walker 3 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 21.0 21 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
20 13.7 21 1
M. Walker 1 21.0 21 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:52 CUSE 20 2:38 8 54 FG Miss
3:14 BC 35 0:00 2 65 TD
3:03 BC 36 2:09 6 36 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:54 CUSE 33 2:07 8 67 TD
10:57 CUSE 36 1:53 8 9 Punt
7:26 CUSE 15 3:34 10 36 Punt
2:54 BC 35 1:17 8 75 TD
0:25 CUSE 35 0:00 1 -1 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:16 BC 35 0:00 5 34 INT
13:26 BC 35 2:40 10 7 Punt
9:18 CUSE 24 4:21 11 76 TD
2:16 CUSE 16 1:25 5 15 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:47 CUSE 34 4:35 11 66 TD
7:42 BC 47 4:14 12 11 Downs
1:51 CUSE 18 0:46 4 -10
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 CUSE 35 4:04 10 49 FG Miss
7:33 BC 26 4:13 11 74 TD
3:03 CUSE 35 0:00 1 29
0:46 CUSE 35 0:40 4 -4 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:40 CUSE 35 1:11 5 0 Punt
8:27 BC 20 0:58 4 19 Punt
3:52 BC 18 0:47 3 82 TD
1:30 CUSE 35 0:58 7 22 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:05 CUSE 31 0:32 2 31 TD
9:49 BC 30 0:08 2 -6 INT
4:52 CUSE 35 2:02 11 49 Downs
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 BC 35 1:10 3 5 Punt
9:07 CUSE 35 1:20 9 22 Fumble
3:22 BC 38 1:04 6 -20 INT
