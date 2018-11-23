|
|
|NEB
|IOWA
Recinos' FG lifts Iowa over Nebraska 31-28 at final whistle
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) The easy field goal that coach Kirk Ferentz didn't have to fake nearly cost Iowa the game.
The kick the Hawkeyes had to make wound up rescuing them from a devastating defeat - and saved Ferentz from getting excoriated from frustrated Iowa fans.
Miguel Recinos drilled a 41-yard field goal through a driving rain as time expired and Iowa beat Nebraska 31-28 on Friday despite blowing a 15-point lead in the second half.
Mekhi Sargent ran for a career-high 173 yards and scored twice for the Hawkeyes (8-4, 5-4 Big Ten), who have won four straight over the Cornhuskers for the first time.
''For us, this is a black and gold Friday,'' Ferentz joked.
The Hawkeyes came within inches of making it a black and blue Friday.
Iowa made the risky decision to fake a field goal at Nebraska's 3-yard line up 28-13 late in the third quarter. It failed, and it led to a 98-yard scoring drive from the Huskers to make it 28-20 with 13:57 to go.
''We were going for the kill. Simple as that,'' Ferentz said about holder Colten Rastetter's pass to T.J. Hockenson, which was stopped a yard short. ''We felt like we could really push this thing through.''
Adrian Martinez then ran it from 3 yards out with 3:22 left, and he used his feet to stay alive long enough to find Kade Warner - son of NFL Hall of Famer Kurt Warner - in the back of the end zone to tie it up.
But Hockenson found redemption with a 10-yard catch on a fourth-and-8 with 42 seconds to go. Recinos also came through on a last chance to redeem himself, putting it through the uprights after missing a 37-yarder with 7:54 left at the same end of the field.
''I kind of had a feeling after I missed that one that they were going to score again,'' Recinos said. ''Right after the miss I just reset and just back in it to try and make that kick.''
Sargent scored late in the second quarter on a 15-yard run and early in the third on a 5-yard pass from Nate Stanley to help the Hawkeyes jump ahead 28-13.
It felt like another easy wins over the Huskers was in order. But Nebraska and Martinez, their brilliant freshman quarterback, displayed some impressive resilience in nearly pulling off the comeback stunner.
''Adrian Martinez showed us that he's fearless,'' Nebraska coach Scott Frost said. ''He made a lot of great plays late.''
Instead, Recinos led his teammates around a drenched Kinnick Stadium in a celebration so raucous that Ferentz wound up with a large cut on his cheek courtesy of quarterback Nate Stanley's facemask.
Iowa's supporters then gladly waited in their yellow ponchos to shuffle out of the stadium, cheerfully signing along as ''Who'll Stop The Rain'' by Credence Clearwater Revival pumped through the speakers.
''I wish it was a little cleaner. But, I mean, to send the seniors out with a win, you can't ask for anything more,'' Iowa defensive lineman Anthony Nelson said.
Martinez threw for 260 yards and two TDs to lead Nebraska (4-8, 3-6), which went 0-5 on the road in 2018. The Huskers played without injured star wide receiver J.D. Spielman for the second week in a row.
THE TAKEAWAY
Iowa: After a three-game losing streak robbed them of a shot at the Big Ten title, the Hawkeyes finished on a high note and will now await their bowl fate. It wouldn't be surprising to see them end up in either the Holiday or the Citrus Bowl.
Nebraska: When this rivalry was renewed back in 2011, who would have thought that it'd be Nebraska that couldn't keep up? The Huskers were expected to be on near-equal footing with Ohio State and Michigan by now, but they head into the offseason looking up at the likes of Iowa and Northwestern. Nebraska showed significant progress over the second half of the season though, and Martinez is a keeper. ''I have some fighters in there, and we need fighters,'' Frost said. ''The result isn't what we wanted, but I'm awfully proud.''
THE NUMBERS
Stanley finished with 152 yards passing and two touchdowns, and Iowa ran for a season-best 266 yards. ...Martinez also ran for 76 yards. Devine Ozigbo had 50 yards on just 10 attempts. ...Maurice Washington had 102 yards receiving and a 28-yard TD grab to pull Nebraska within 28-20. ...Hawkeyes fans know how Nebraska fans feel. In 2014, the Huskers' last win in the series, Iowa blew a 17-point lead and lost in overtime 37-34.
HE SAID IT
''Imagine getting second guessed. That really happens?'' Ferentz said.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|24
|25
|Rushing
|9
|14
|Passing
|14
|11
|Penalty
|1
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|6-15
|7-13
|4th Down Conv
|4-4
|2-3
|Total Net Yards
|382
|419
|Total Plays
|71
|73
|Avg Gain
|5.4
|5.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|140
|266
|Rush Attempts
|33
|45
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.2
|5.9
|Net Yards Passing
|242
|153
|Comp. - Att.
|26-38
|17-28
|Yards Per Pass
|6.4
|5.5
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|3-18
|0-0
|Penalties - Yards
|3-35
|2-20
|Touchdowns
|3
|4
|Rushing TDs
|1
|2
|Passing TDs
|2
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|3-38.3
|2-36.5
|Return Yards
|31
|117
|Punts - Returns
|1-1
|1-7
|Kickoffs - Returns
|2-30
|5-101
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-9
|Kicking
|4/4
|5/6
|Extra Points
|2/2
|4/4
|Field Goals
|2/2
|1/2
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|242
|PASS YDS
|153
|
|
|140
|RUSH YDS
|266
|
|
|382
|TOTAL YDS
|419
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
A. Martinez 2 QB
|A. Martinez
|26/38
|260
|2
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Martinez 2 QB
|A. Martinez
|17
|76
|1
|18
|
D. Ozigbo 22 RB
|D. Ozigbo
|10
|50
|0
|20
|
M. Washington 28 RB
|M. Washington
|5
|9
|0
|4
|
L. Gifford 12 LB
|L. Gifford
|1
|5
|0
|5
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Washington 28 RB
|M. Washington
|7
|102
|1
|35
|
S. Morgan Jr. 8 WR
|S. Morgan Jr.
|7
|81
|0
|22
|
J. Stoll 86 TE
|J. Stoll
|4
|37
|1
|18
|
D. Ozigbo 22 RB
|D. Ozigbo
|3
|19
|0
|10
|
K. Warner 81 WR
|K. Warner
|4
|16
|0
|8
|
B. Reimers 83 WR
|B. Reimers
|1
|5
|0
|5
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Young II 5 LB
|D. Young II
|9-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Williams 24 S
|A. Williams
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Ferguson 43 LB
|T. Ferguson
|6-3
|0.0
|0
|
A. Reed 25 S
|A. Reed
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Barry 7 LB
|M. Barry
|6-4
|0.0
|0
|
C. Davis 96 DL
|C. Davis
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Neal 14 S
|T. Neal
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
F. Akinmoladun 91 DL
|F. Akinmoladun
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Gifford 12 LB
|L. Gifford
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Jackson 21 CB
|L. Jackson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Davis 94 DL
|K. Davis
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Williams 41 S
|D. Williams
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Miller 31 LB
|C. Miller
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Stoltenberg 44 DL
|M. Stoltenberg
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Stille 95 DL
|B. Stille
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Bootle 23 CB
|D. Bootle
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Pickering 32 K
|B. Pickering
|2/2
|46
|2/2
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
I. Armstrong 98 P
|I. Armstrong
|3
|38.3
|1
|43
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Washington 28 RB
|M. Washington
|2
|15.0
|17
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
S. Morgan Jr. 8 WR
|S. Morgan Jr.
|1
|1.0
|1
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
N. Stanley 4 QB
|N. Stanley
|16/27
|152
|2
|0
|
C. Rastetter 7 P
|C. Rastetter
|1/1
|1
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Sargent 10 RB
|M. Sargent
|26
|173
|1
|32
|
T. Young 28 RB
|T. Young
|18
|83
|1
|19
|
N. Stanley 4 QB
|N. Stanley
|1
|10
|0
|10
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Hockenson 38 TE
|T. Hockenson
|5
|54
|0
|25
|
B. Smith 12 WR
|B. Smith
|2
|36
|1
|21
|
N. Easley 84 WR
|N. Easley
|4
|29
|0
|9
|
N. Fant 87 TE
|N. Fant
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
K. Groeneweg 14 WR
|K. Groeneweg
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
I. Smith-Marsette 6 WR
|I. Smith-Marsette
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
M. Sargent 10 RB
|M. Sargent
|3
|4
|1
|5
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Hankins 8 DB
|M. Hankins
|10-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Nelson 98 DE
|A. Nelson
|8-0
|2.0
|0
|
J. Gervase 30 DB
|J. Gervase
|6-4
|0.0
|0
|
A. Hooker 27 DB
|A. Hooker
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
G. Stone 9 DB
|G. Stone
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Ojemudia 11 DB
|M. Ojemudia
|3-0
|0.0
|1
|
J. Hockaday 48 LB
|J. Hockaday
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
P. Hesse 40 DE
|P. Hesse
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Niemann 49 LB
|N. Niemann
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
A. Epenesa 94 DE
|A. Epenesa
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
D. Colbert 32 LB
|D. Colbert
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Nelson 96 DE
|M. Nelson
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Lattimore 95 DL
|C. Lattimore
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Golston 57 DE
|C. Golston
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Recinos 91 K
|M. Recinos
|1/2
|41
|4/4
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Rastetter 7 P
|C. Rastetter
|2
|36.5
|0
|38
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
I. Smith-Marsette 6 WR
|I. Smith-Marsette
|4
|19.8
|27
|0
|
R. Schmidt 17 QB
|R. Schmidt
|1
|22.0
|22
|0
|
D. Young 17 WR
|D. Young
|1
|22.0
|22
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Groeneweg 14 WR
|K. Groeneweg
|1
|7.0
|7
|0
-
ARK
MIZZOU
0
38
4th 9:08 CBS
-
CSTCAR
SALA
14
24
3rd 2:54 ESP+
-
OREG
OREGST
21
0
2nd 4:09 FS1
-
9UCF
SFLA
10
0
2nd 9:39 ESPN
-
ECU
CINCY
6
42
2nd 0:00 CBSSN
-
UVA
VATECH
0
14
2nd 0:00 ABC
-
NILL
WMICH
21
28
Final ESPNU
-
BALLST
MIAOH
21
42
Final ESPN2/ESPN+
-
COLOST
AF
19
27
Final CBSSN
-
18MISSST
MISS
35
3
Final ESPN
-
HOU
MEMP
31
52
Final ABC
-
EMICH
KENTST
28
20
Final ESP3
-
BUFF
BGREEN
44
14
Final ESPU
-
14TEXAS
KANSAS
24
17
Final FS1
-
AKRON
OHIO
28
49
Final CBSSN
-
CMICH
TOLEDO
13
51
Final ESP3
-
NEB
IOWA
28
31
Final FOX
-
6OKLA
13WVU
0
086.5 O/U
+3
Fri 8:00pm ESPN
-
16WASH
8WASHST
0
049.5 O/U
-2.5
Fri 8:30pm FOX
-
WKY
LATECH
0
048.5 O/U
-10.5
Sat 12:00pm CBSSN
-
20CUSE
BC
0
058.5 O/U
-7
Sat 12:00pm ESPN
-
NAVY
TULANE
0
053 O/U
-7
Sat 12:00pm ESPU
-
4MICH
10OHIOST
0
054.5 O/U
+4.5
Sat 12:00pm FOX
-
BAYLOR
TXTECH
0
064 O/U
-5.5
Sat 12:00pm FS1
-
MRSHL
FIU
0
052.5 O/U
+3
Sat 12:00pm FBOOK
-
11FLA
FSU
0
052 O/U
+7
Sat 12:00pm ABC
-
GATECH
5UGA
0
059.5 O/U
-17
Sat 12:00pm SECN
-
PURDUE
IND
0
064.5 O/U
+4
Sat 12:00pm ESP2
-
NCST
UNC
0
058.5 O/U
+7
Sat 12:20pm
-
WAKE
DUKE
0
059.5 O/U
-11
Sat 12:30pm
-
ODU
RICE
0
063 O/U
+7.5
Sat 1:00pm ESP+
-
GAS
GAST
0
058.5 O/U
+10.5
Sat 2:00pm ESP+
-
NMEXST
LIB
0
0
Sat 2:00pm ESP3
-
WYO
NMEX
0
043.5 O/U
+6.5
Sat 2:30pm ATSN
-
TROY
APLST
0
047 O/U
-10.5
Sat 2:30pm ESP+
-
STNFRD
UCLA
0
059.5 O/U
+7
Sat 3:00pm PACN
-
USM
UTEP
0
045 O/U
+13
Sat 3:00pm ESP+
-
LALAF
LAMON
0
072 O/U
-3
Sat 3:00pm ESP+
-
UAB
MTSU
0
051.5 O/U
+3
Sat 3:00pm ESP3
-
MINN
WISC
0
053.5 O/U
-10.5
Sat 3:30pm ESPN2
-
ILL
19NWEST
0
058.5 O/U
-17
Sat 3:30pm BTN
-
SMU
TULSA
0
056 O/U
+2.5
Sat 3:30pm CBSSN
-
ARIZST
ARIZ
0
064.5 O/U
+1.5
Sat 3:30pm FS1
-
AUBURN
1BAMA
0
053 O/U
-24.5
Sat 3:30pm CBS
-
MD
12PSU
0
052.5 O/U
-14
Sat 3:30pm ABC
-
TEMPLE
UCONN
0
067 O/U
+31
Sat 3:30pm ESPU
-
24PITT
MIAMI
0
047 O/U
-5
Sat 3:30pm ESPN
-
TENN
VANDY
0
050.5 O/U
-3.5
Sat 4:00pm SECN
-
RUT
MICHST
0
036.5 O/U
-27
Sat 4:00pm FOX
-
ARKST
TXSTSM
0
051 O/U
+11
Sat 4:00pm ESP3
-
CHARLO
FAU
0
054.5 O/U
-17.5
Sat 6:00pm
-
NTEXAS
TXSA
0
051.5 O/U
+24.5
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
SJST
FRESNO
0
049.5 O/U
-31.5
Sat 7:00pm ESPU
-
COLO
CAL
0
043 O/U
-12.5
Sat 7:00pm PACN
-
KSTATE
25IOWAST
0
040.5 O/U
-13
Sat 7:00pm FS1
-
SC
2CLEM
0
058.5 O/U
-26
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
15UK
LVILLE
0
052.5 O/U
+17
Sat 7:00pm ESPN2
-
7LSU
22TXAM
0
047.5 O/U
-3.5
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
3ND
USC
0
054 O/U
+11
Sat 8:00pm ABC
-
OKLAST
TCU
0
056 O/U
+5
Sat 8:00pm FOX
-
NEVADA
UNLV
0
060.5 O/U
+14
Sat 9:30pm CBSSN
-
BYU
17UTAH
0
044 O/U
-11.5
Sat 10:00pm FS1
-
21UTAHST
23BOISE
0
067 O/U
-3
Sat 10:15pm ESPN
-
HAWAII
SDGST
0
054 O/U
-17.5
Sat 10:30pm ESPU