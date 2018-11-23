Drive Chart
Recinos' FG lifts Iowa over Nebraska 31-28 at final whistle

  • Nov 23, 2018

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) The easy field goal that coach Kirk Ferentz didn't have to fake nearly cost Iowa the game.

The kick the Hawkeyes had to make wound up rescuing them from a devastating defeat - and saved Ferentz from getting excoriated from frustrated Iowa fans.

Miguel Recinos drilled a 41-yard field goal through a driving rain as time expired and Iowa beat Nebraska 31-28 on Friday despite blowing a 15-point lead in the second half.

Mekhi Sargent ran for a career-high 173 yards and scored twice for the Hawkeyes (8-4, 5-4 Big Ten), who have won four straight over the Cornhuskers for the first time.

''For us, this is a black and gold Friday,'' Ferentz joked.

The Hawkeyes came within inches of making it a black and blue Friday.

Iowa made the risky decision to fake a field goal at Nebraska's 3-yard line up 28-13 late in the third quarter. It failed, and it led to a 98-yard scoring drive from the Huskers to make it 28-20 with 13:57 to go.

''We were going for the kill. Simple as that,'' Ferentz said about holder Colten Rastetter's pass to T.J. Hockenson, which was stopped a yard short. ''We felt like we could really push this thing through.''

Adrian Martinez then ran it from 3 yards out with 3:22 left, and he used his feet to stay alive long enough to find Kade Warner - son of NFL Hall of Famer Kurt Warner - in the back of the end zone to tie it up.

But Hockenson found redemption with a 10-yard catch on a fourth-and-8 with 42 seconds to go. Recinos also came through on a last chance to redeem himself, putting it through the uprights after missing a 37-yarder with 7:54 left at the same end of the field.

''I kind of had a feeling after I missed that one that they were going to score again,'' Recinos said. ''Right after the miss I just reset and just back in it to try and make that kick.''

Sargent scored late in the second quarter on a 15-yard run and early in the third on a 5-yard pass from Nate Stanley to help the Hawkeyes jump ahead 28-13.

It felt like another easy wins over the Huskers was in order. But Nebraska and Martinez, their brilliant freshman quarterback, displayed some impressive resilience in nearly pulling off the comeback stunner.

''Adrian Martinez showed us that he's fearless,'' Nebraska coach Scott Frost said. ''He made a lot of great plays late.''

Instead, Recinos led his teammates around a drenched Kinnick Stadium in a celebration so raucous that Ferentz wound up with a large cut on his cheek courtesy of quarterback Nate Stanley's facemask.

Iowa's supporters then gladly waited in their yellow ponchos to shuffle out of the stadium, cheerfully signing along as ''Who'll Stop The Rain'' by Credence Clearwater Revival pumped through the speakers.

''I wish it was a little cleaner. But, I mean, to send the seniors out with a win, you can't ask for anything more,'' Iowa defensive lineman Anthony Nelson said.

Martinez threw for 260 yards and two TDs to lead Nebraska (4-8, 3-6), which went 0-5 on the road in 2018. The Huskers played without injured star wide receiver J.D. Spielman for the second week in a row.

THE TAKEAWAY

Iowa: After a three-game losing streak robbed them of a shot at the Big Ten title, the Hawkeyes finished on a high note and will now await their bowl fate. It wouldn't be surprising to see them end up in either the Holiday or the Citrus Bowl.

Nebraska: When this rivalry was renewed back in 2011, who would have thought that it'd be Nebraska that couldn't keep up? The Huskers were expected to be on near-equal footing with Ohio State and Michigan by now, but they head into the offseason looking up at the likes of Iowa and Northwestern. Nebraska showed significant progress over the second half of the season though, and Martinez is a keeper. ''I have some fighters in there, and we need fighters,'' Frost said. ''The result isn't what we wanted, but I'm awfully proud.''

THE NUMBERS

Stanley finished with 152 yards passing and two touchdowns, and Iowa ran for a season-best 266 yards. ...Martinez also ran for 76 yards. Devine Ozigbo had 50 yards on just 10 attempts. ...Maurice Washington had 102 yards receiving and a 28-yard TD grab to pull Nebraska within 28-20. ...Hawkeyes fans know how Nebraska fans feel. In 2014, the Huskers' last win in the series, Iowa blew a 17-point lead and lost in overtime 37-34.

HE SAID IT

''Imagine getting second guessed. That really happens?'' Ferentz said.

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 0:03
91-M.Recinos 41 yards Field Goal is Good.
9
plays
35
yds
3:19
pos
28
31
Two Point Conversion 3:22
2-A.Martinez complete to 81-K.Warner. 81-K.Warner to IOW End Zone for 2 yards. Conversion is good.
plays
yds
pos
28
28
Touchdown 3:28
2-A.Martinez runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
13
plays
80
yds
04:31
pos
26
28
Point After TD 13:57
32-B.Pickering extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
20
28
Touchdown 14:04
2-A.Martinez complete to 28-M.Washington. 28-M.Washington runs 28 yards for a touchdown.
14
plays
98
yds
04:13
pos
19
28
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 9:13
91-M.Recinos extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
13
28
Touchdown 9:19
4-N.Stanley complete to 10-M.Sargent. 10-M.Sargent runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
56
yds
03:57
pos
13
27
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 0:05
32-B.Pickering 46 yards Field Goal is Good.
8
plays
31
yds
00:40
pos
13
21
Point After TD 0:45
91-M.Recinos extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
21
Touchdown 0:52
10-M.Sargent runs 15 yards for a touchdown.
15
plays
85
yds
07:16
pos
10
20
Field Goal 12:09
32-B.Pickering 27 yards Field Goal is Good.
8
plays
55
yds
02:12
pos
10
14
Point After TD 14:21
91-M.Recinos extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
14
Touchdown 14:25
28-T.Young runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
14
plays
65
yds
05:38
pos
7
13
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 5:55
32-B.Pickering extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
7
Touchdown 6:00
2-A.Martinez complete to 86-J.Stoll. 86-J.Stoll runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
13
plays
65
yds
03:37
pos
6
7
Point After TD 9:37
91-M.Recinos extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 9:43
4-N.Stanley complete to 12-B.Smith. 12-B.Smith runs 15 yards for a touchdown.
12
plays
65
yds
05:17
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 24 25
Rushing 9 14
Passing 14 11
Penalty 1 0
3rd Down Conv 6-15 7-13
4th Down Conv 4-4 2-3
Total Net Yards 382 419
Total Plays 71 73
Avg Gain 5.4 5.7
Net Yards Rushing 140 266
Rush Attempts 33 45
Avg Rush Yards 4.2 5.9
Net Yards Passing 242 153
Comp. - Att. 26-38 17-28
Yards Per Pass 6.4 5.5
Sacked - Yards Lost 3-18 0-0
Penalties - Yards 3-35 2-20
Touchdowns 3 4
Rushing TDs 1 2
Passing TDs 2 2
Other 0 0
Turnovers 1 0
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 0-0
Int. Thrown 1 0
Punts - Avg 3-38.3 2-36.5
Return Yards 31 117
Punts - Returns 1-1 1-7
Kickoffs - Returns 2-30 5-101
Int. - Returns 0-0 1-9
Kicking 4/4 5/6
Extra Points 2/2 4/4
Field Goals 2/2 1/2
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Nebraska 4-8 7601528
Iowa 8-4 7147331
O/U 52.5, IOWA -7.5
Kinnick Stadium Iowa City, IA
 242 PASS YDS 153
140 RUSH YDS 266
382 TOTAL YDS 419
Nebraska
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
A. Martinez 2 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
68.4% 260 2 1 138.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
64.6% 2617 17 8 139.5
A. Martinez 26/38 260 2 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
A. Martinez 2 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
17 76 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
140 629 8
A. Martinez 17 76 1 18
D. Ozigbo 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 50 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
155 1082 12
D. Ozigbo 10 50 0 20
M. Washington 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 9 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
77 455 3
M. Washington 5 9 0 4
L. Gifford 12 LB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 5 0
L. Gifford 1 5 0 5
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
M. Washington 28 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
7 102 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
24 221 1
M. Washington 7 102 1 35
S. Morgan Jr. 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
7 81 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
70 1004 7
S. Morgan Jr. 7 81 0 22
J. Stoll 86 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 37 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
21 245 3
J. Stoll 4 37 1 18
D. Ozigbo 22 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 19 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
23 203 0
D. Ozigbo 3 19 0 10
K. Warner 81 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 16 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
17 95 0
K. Warner 4 16 0 8
B. Reimers 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 52 0
B. Reimers 1 5 0 5
Defense T-A SACK INT
D. Young II 5 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
9-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-1 1 0.0
D. Young II 9-1 0.0 0
A. Williams 24 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-0 1 0.0
A. Williams 7-0 0.0 0
T. Ferguson 43 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-3 0 0.0
T. Ferguson 6-3 0.0 0
A. Reed 25 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 2 0.0
A. Reed 6-0 0.0 0
M. Barry 7 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-4 0 0.0
M. Barry 6-4 0.0 0
C. Davis 96 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
C. Davis 4-0 0.0 0
T. Neal 14 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 1 0.0
T. Neal 4-0 0.0 0
F. Akinmoladun 91 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
F. Akinmoladun 3-0 0.0 0
L. Gifford 12 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
L. Gifford 3-0 0.0 0
L. Jackson 21 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 2 0.0
L. Jackson 3-0 0.0 0
K. Davis 94 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
K. Davis 2-0 0.0 0
D. Williams 41 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 2 0.0
D. Williams 2-0 0.0 0
C. Miller 31 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Miller 1-0 0.0 0
M. Stoltenberg 44 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
M. Stoltenberg 1-0 0.0 0
B. Stille 95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
B. Stille 1-1 0.0 0
D. Bootle 23 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
D. Bootle 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. Pickering 32 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/2 2/2
SEASON FG XP
14/18 40/41
B. Pickering 2/2 46 2/2 8
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
I. Armstrong 98 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 38.3 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
32 43.6 1
I. Armstrong 3 38.3 1 43
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
M. Washington 28 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 15.0 17 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
13 15.7 17 0
M. Washington 2 15.0 17 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
S. Morgan Jr. 8 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 1.0 1 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
4 4.8 1 0
S. Morgan Jr. 1 1.0 1 0
Iowa
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
N. Stanley 4 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
59.3% 152 2 0 131.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
58.6% 2638 23 9 135.2
N. Stanley 16/27 152 2 0
C. Rastetter 7 P
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 1 0 0 108.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 11 1 0 311.2
C. Rastetter 1/1 1 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
M. Sargent 10 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
26 173 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
152 748 9
M. Sargent 26 173 1 32
T. Young 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
18 83 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
133 630 5
T. Young 18 83 1 19
N. Stanley 4 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 10 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
32 22 1
N. Stanley 1 10 0 10
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
T. Hockenson 38 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 54 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
46 717 6
T. Hockenson 5 54 0 25
B. Smith 12 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 36 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
25 328 2
B. Smith 2 36 1 21
N. Easley 84 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 29 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
44 390 3
N. Easley 4 29 0 9
N. Fant 87 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
39 519 7
N. Fant 1 12 0 12
K. Groeneweg 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 47 0
K. Groeneweg 1 10 0 10
I. Smith-Marsette 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
19 332 2
I. Smith-Marsette 1 8 0 8
M. Sargent 10 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 4 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
16 152 1
M. Sargent 3 4 1 5
Defense T-A SACK INT
M. Hankins 8 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
10-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
10-0 0 0.0
M. Hankins 10-0 0.0 0
A. Nelson 98 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-0 0 2.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-0 0 2.0
A. Nelson 8-0 2.0 0
J. Gervase 30 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-4 3 0.0
J. Gervase 6-4 0.0 0
A. Hooker 27 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 4 0.0
A. Hooker 5-1 0.0 0
G. Stone 9 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 4 0.0
G. Stone 5-1 0.0 0
M. Ojemudia 11 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 3 0.0
M. Ojemudia 3-0 0.0 1
J. Hockaday 48 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
J. Hockaday 3-1 0.0 0
P. Hesse 40 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
P. Hesse 3-0 0.0 0
N. Niemann 49 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
N. Niemann 2-3 0.0 0
A. Epenesa 94 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
A. Epenesa 2-0 1.0 0
D. Colbert 32 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
D. Colbert 2-1 0.0 0
M. Nelson 96 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
M. Nelson 2-1 0.0 0
C. Lattimore 95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Lattimore 1-0 0.0 0
C. Golston 57 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Golston 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
M. Recinos 91 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/2 4/4
SEASON FG XP
15/20 44/44
M. Recinos 1/2 41 4/4 7
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
C. Rastetter 7 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 36.5 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
46 39.6 0
C. Rastetter 2 36.5 0 38
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
I. Smith-Marsette 6 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
4 19.8 27 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
19 29.3 27 0
I. Smith-Marsette 4 19.8 27 0
R. Schmidt 17 QB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 22.0 22 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 22.0 22 0
R. Schmidt 1 22.0 22 0
D. Young 17 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 22.0 22 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 21.3 22 0
D. Young 1 22.0 22 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
K. Groeneweg 14 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 7.0 7 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
23 10.3 7 1
K. Groeneweg 1 7.0 7 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:37 IOWA 35 3:37 13 65 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:21 IOWA 35 2:12 8 65 FG
10:02 NEB 40 1:22 4 15 Punt
0:45 IOWA 35 0:40 8 31 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:00 IOWA 35 0:00 4 6 Punt
9:13 IOWA 35 0:47 4 2 Punt
4:16 NEB 2 4:13 14 98 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:04 NEB 37 3:09 8 25 INT
7:59 NEB 20 4:31 13 80 TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 NEB 35 5:17 12 65 TD
5:55 NEB 35 5:38 14 65 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:34 NEB 35 1:00 4 -10 Punt
8:08 IOWA 15 7:16 15 85 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:16 IOWA 44 3:57 8 56 TD
8:19 NEB 41 3:57 8 39 Downs
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:57 NEB 35 0:48 4 -9 Punt
9:38 IOWA 48 1:35 4 33 FG Miss
3:22 NEB 35 2:40 9 42
NCAA FB Scores