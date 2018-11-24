Drive Chart
MINN
WISC

No Text

Gophers take back Axe, beat Wisconsin 37-15

  Nov 24, 2018

MADISON, Wis. (AP) Demetrius Douglas returned a punt 69 yards for a touchdown, Minnesota's defense held up on the road and the Golden Gophers ran away from Wisconsin for a 37-15 win on Saturday to snap a 14-game losing streak in the rivalry and reclaim Paul Bunyan's Axe.

Mohamed Ibrahim ran for 121 yards and a 10-yard touchdown run on 26 carries for Minnesota (6-6, 3-6 Big Ten), which became bowl eligible for the first time under second-year coach P.J. Fleck.

The Gophers took a page from the Badgers' playbook by pounding away on the ground in the second half. Bryce Williams ran for two touchdowns in the fourth quarter, both coming on drives after turnovers by Wisconsin quarterback Alex Hornibrook.

A memorable night for Minnesota was made sweeter by beating the Badgers (7-5, 5-4) on the road to take back the Axe for the first time since 2003. They won in Madison for the first time since 1994.

Jonathan Taylor, the nation's leading rusher, had 120 yards on 19 carries. Hornibrook, starting for the first time since missing two games while in the concussion protocol, threw three interceptions and lost a fumble on a sack.

Minnesota scored 24 points off those turnovers.

What a turnaround for the defense since Joe Rossi took over as interim coordinator following a 55-31 loss to Illinois on Nov. 3. The Gophers have allowed just 49 points in the three games since that blowout.

And they had to play Saturday without Blake Cashman for the majority of the game after the standout linebacker was ejected for targeting on a punt return early in the second quarter. Cashman had 20 tackles last week against Northwestern.

The Gophers took control in a pivotal stretch late in the second quarter that started when Ibrahim ran untouched into the front left corner of the end zone on fourth-and-1 from the 10 with 2:21 left in the half.

Normally sure-handed receiver A.J. Taylor dropped a third-down pass to force the Wisconsin punt returned by Douglas for a 17-0 lead with 1:05 left.

Wisconsin looked like it would take momentum back after Jake Ferguson made an athletic, twisting catch in the end zone on a 7-yard pass from Hornibrook with 1 second left.

But the Badgers couldn't convert on fourth-and-3 from the Minnesota 44 on the opening drive of third quarter. It was a sign of things to come for Wisconsin.

TAKEAWAYS

Minnesota: The Gophers used Wisconsin's blueprint to pull away in the second half, running for 152 yards on 33 carries and going 5 of 9 on third downs. They held the ball for 21 after halftime and forced two turnovers over the final 5 minutes.

Wisconsin: The loss epitomized an underwhelming season for the offense. Taylor is the team's best big-play threat, though the Gophers keyed on the star running back early in the game. Hornibrook has been in and out of the lineup for much of the last five weeks because of injury. The passing game sputtered for much of that time whether Hornibrook or backup Jack Coan has been behind center. Hornibrook was 22 of 33 for 189 yards and two scores.

UP NEXT

Both teams await their bowl destinations. Representatives from the Citrus, Holiday and Pinstripe Bowl were at the game.

---

More AP college football coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Two Point Conversion 1:12
12-A.Hornibrook complete to 24-A.Krumholz. 24-A.Krumholz to MIN End Zone for 2 yards. Conversion is good.
plays
yds
pos
37
15
Touchdown 1:17
12-A.Hornibrook complete to 6-D.Davis. 6-D.Davis runs 13 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
65
yds
01:14
pos
37
13
Point After TD 2:31
38-E.Carpenter extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
37
7
Touchdown 2:37
21-B.Williams runs 16 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
29
yds
02:12
pos
36
7
Point After TD 4:56
38-E.Carpenter extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
30
7
Touchdown 5:03
21-B.Williams runs 23 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
23
yds
00:11
pos
29
7
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 1:07
38-E.Carpenter 42 yards Field Goal is Good.
9
plays
31
yds
4:53
pos
23
7
Field Goal 7:51
38-E.Carpenter 23 yards Field Goal is Good.
9
plays
39
yds
4:08
pos
20
7
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:01
27-R.Gaglianone extra point is good. Team penalty on MIN Offside declined.
plays
yds
pos
17
7
Touchdown 0:06
12-A.Hornibrook complete to 84-J.Ferguson. 84-J.Ferguson runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
65
yds
00:59
pos
17
6
Point After TD 1:05
38-E.Carpenter extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
0
Touchdown 1:26
90-C.Allen punts 42 yards from WIS 27. 82-D.Douglas runs 69 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
2
yds
00:55
pos
16
0
Point After TD 2:21
38-E.Carpenter extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
0
Touchdown 2:25
24-M.Ibrahim runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
59
yds
05:53
pos
9
0
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 2:42
38-E.Carpenter 34 yards Field Goal is Good.
11
plays
-2
yds
4:31
pos
3
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 19 21
Rushing 11 9
Passing 7 12
Penalty 1 0
3rd Down Conv 5-14 4-11
4th Down Conv 3-3 0-1
Total Net Yards 325 355
Total Plays 63 64
Avg Gain 5.2 5.5
Net Yards Rushing 201 170
Rush Attempts 47 31
Avg Rush Yards 4.3 5.5
Net Yards Passing 124 185
Comp. - Att. 9-16 22-33
Yards Per Pass 7.8 5.6
Sacked - Yards Lost 0-0 2-4
Penalties - Yards 2-20 6-54
Touchdowns 4 2
Rushing TDs 3 0
Passing TDs 0 2
Other 1 0
Turnovers 0 4
Fumbles - Lost 1-0 4-1
Int. Thrown 0 3
Punts - Avg 2-37.5 3-38.3
Return Yards 94 41
Punts - Returns 1-69 1-0
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 2-41
Int. - Returns 3-25 0-0
Kicking 7/8 1/2
Extra Points 4/4 1/1
Field Goals 3/4 0/1
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Minnesota 6-6 31461437
Wisconsin 7-5 070815
O/U 54.5, WISC -12.5
Camp Randall Stadium Madison, WI
 124 PASS YDS 185
201 RUSH YDS 170
325 TOTAL YDS 355
Minnesota
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
T. Morgan 2 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
56.3% 124 0 0 121.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
59% 1269 7 6 143.7
T. Morgan 9/16 124 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
M. Ibrahim 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
26 121 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
171 936 7
M. Ibrahim 26 121 1 18
B. Williams 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 50 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
116 500 4
B. Williams 8 50 2 23
S. Green 17 TE
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 22 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
71 251 8
S. Green 7 22 0 6
T. Morgan 2 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 12 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
38 48 1
T. Morgan 3 12 0 6
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
T. Johnson 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 76 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
74 1112 10
T. Johnson 4 76 0 28
C. Autman-Bell 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 26 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
27 408 0
C. Autman-Bell 3 26 0 16
R. Bateman 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 22 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
49 670 6
R. Bateman 2 22 0 17
C. Beebe 44 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
C. Beebe 0 0 0 0
M. Ibrahim 24 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 26 0
M. Ibrahim 0 0 0 0
B. Spann-Ford 88 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
B. Spann-Ford 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
Ja. Huff 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
9-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-0 2 0.0
Ja. Huff 9-0 0.0 0
T. Barber 41 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 1 0.0
T. Barber 5-1 0.0 0
C. Coughlin 45 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.5
C. Coughlin 4-2 0.5 0
Ju. Huff 20 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 1 0.0
Ju. Huff 3-1 0.0 1
T. Smith 4 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 1 0.0
T. Smith 3-0 0.0 0
C. Durr 16 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 2 0.0
C. Durr 3-0 0.0 1
J. Howden 23 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
J. Howden 3-1 0.0 0
C. Williamson 6 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 1 0.0
C. Williamson 2-1 0.0 1
T. Devers 12 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
T. Devers 2-0 0.0 0
K. Thomas 31 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
K. Thomas 2-0 0.0 0
K. Martin 21 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
K. Martin 2-1 0.0 0
E. Otomewo 9 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
E. Otomewo 2-0 1.0 0
O. Smith 99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
O. Smith 1-0 0.0 0
R. Silver 97 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
R. Silver 1-1 0.0 0
B. Cashman 36 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
B. Cashman 1-1 0.0 0
W. DeLattiboudere 46 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
W. DeLattiboudere 1-1 0.0 0
J. Gibson 3 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Gibson 0-1 0.0 0
G. Moore 19 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-3 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-3 0 0.5
G. Moore 0-3 0.5 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
E. Carpenter 38 K
IN-GAME FG XP
3/4 4/4
SEASON FG XP
15/20 39/39
E. Carpenter 3/4 42 4/4 13
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Herbers 47 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 37.5 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
51 41.2 0
J. Herbers 2 37.5 0 49
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Douglas 82 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 69.0 69 1
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
7 16.1 69 1
D. Douglas 1 69.0 69 1
Wisconsin
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
A. Hornibrook 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 189 2 3 116.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
59.5% 1532 13 11 132.5
A. Hornibrook 22/33 189 2 3
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Taylor 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
19 120 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
280 1989 15
J. Taylor 19 120 0 20
G. Groshek 37 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 44 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
62 410 1
G. Groshek 4 44 0 21
T. Deal 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 13 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
72 493 5
T. Deal 4 13 0 7
A. Cruickshank 1 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 37 1
A. Cruickshank 1 -1 0 -1
A. Hornibrook 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 -6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
20 -61 0
A. Hornibrook 3 -6 0 0
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
D. Davis III 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
10 93 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
40 464 5
D. Davis III 10 93 1 13
J. Ferguson 84 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 46 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
34 441 4
J. Ferguson 5 46 1 12
K. Pryor 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
22 238 2
K. Pryor 2 13 0 7
A. Taylor 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
30 508 3
A. Taylor 1 13 0 13
A. Cruickshank 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 11 0
A. Cruickshank 1 11 0 11
J. Taylor 23 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 60 0
J. Taylor 1 8 0 8
G. Groshek 37 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
23 153 1
G. Groshek 1 5 0 5
T. Deal 28 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 10 0
T. Deal 1 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
T. Edwards 53 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
15-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
15-3 2 0.0
T. Edwards 15-3 0.0 0
Z. Baun 56 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 1 0.0
Z. Baun 6-1 0.0 0
S. Nelson 9 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-2 1 0.0
S. Nelson 6-2 0.0 0
D. Dixon 14 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
D. Dixon 5-1 0.0 0
A. Van Ginkel 17 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
A. Van Ginkel 4-2 0.0 0
B. Williams 91 NT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
B. Williams 3-1 0.0 0
R. Connelly 43 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
R. Connelly 3-2 0.0 0
R. Wildgoose 5 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
R. Wildgoose 3-0 0.0 0
F. Hicks 20 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 1 0.0
F. Hicks 2-1 0.0 0
I. Loudermilk 97 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
I. Loudermilk 2-2 0.0 0
E. Burrell 25 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
E. Burrell 1-1 0.0 0
D. Davis III 6 WR
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
D. Davis III 0-1 0.0 0
M. Henningsen 92 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
M. Henningsen 0-2 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
R. Gaglianone 27 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/1 1/1
SEASON FG XP
10/15 43/43
R. Gaglianone 0/1 0 1/1 1
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
C. Allen 90 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 38.3 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
22 37.5 1
C. Allen 3 38.3 1 42
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
A. Cruickshank 1 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 20.5 24 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
26 20.5 24 0
A. Cruickshank 2 20.5 24 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Dunn 16 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
13 6.7 0 0
J. Dunn 1 0.0 0 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 WISC 35 0:44 5 13 Punt
7:45 MINN 20 4:27 9 65 FG
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:37 MINN 5 1:37 3 0 Punt
8:18 MINN 41 5:53 9 59 TD
0:01 WISC 35 0:00 1 -12 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:53 MINN 44 3:23 9 51 FG
6:05 MINN 45 4:53 8 31 FG
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 MINN 35 8:32 14 55 FG Miss
5:14 WISC 23 0:11 1 23 TD
4:49 WISC 29 2:12 6 29 TD
1:12 WISC 35 0:01 3 -2
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:12 WISC 26 6:23 12 61 FG Miss
2:42 MINN 35 2:29 9 21 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:56 MINN 39 2:58 7 13 INT
2:21 MINN 35 0:55 5 2 TD
1:05 MINN 35 0:59 9 65 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:01 MINN 35 0:00 8 31 Downs
7:51 MINN 35 1:40 7 36 INT
1:07 MINN 35 0:35 4 -4 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
5:41 WISC 20 0:04 2 57 Fumble
4:56 MINN 35 0:00 3 36 INT
2:31 MINN 35 1:14 8 65 TD
NCAA FB Scores