No. 18 Utah rallies to top rival BYU 35-27

  • Nov 25, 2018

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) Jason Shelley threw for 141 yards and a touchdown and added 61 yards and another score on the ground to rally No. 18 Utah to a 35-27 victory over BYU on Saturday night.

Armand Shyne also ran for a pair of touchdowns, including the go-ahead score, to help the Utes rally from a 20-point third quarter deficit. Utah (9-3, 6-3 Pac-12) gained only 296 total yards, but beat the Cougars for the eighth straight time dating to 2010.

Zach Wilson threw for 204 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Wilson added 73 yards on the ground. Matt Hadley also ran for 64 yards and a pair of scores before leaving with an ankle injury in the fourth quarter.

BYU (6-6) totaled just 51 yards in the fourth quarter after piling up 306 yards through the first three quarters, opening the door for Utah to rally.

Shyne put the Utes ahead for the first time on a 5-yard run with 3:02 remaining. The junior kept the drive alive after gaining 2 yards on a direct snap on 4th-and-1 at midfield.

BYU had a chance to answer, but Riley Burt was thrown for a 1-yard loss on fourth down with 1:53 left. Shelley scored on a 33-yard keeper one play later to finish off the comeback.

BYU seized momentum when it recovered a muffed punt return at the Utah 33 to set up the team's first scoring drive. Wilson connected with Neil Pau'u on a 10-yard TD pass to give the Cougars a quick 6-0 lead.

The Cougars extended their lead to 13-0 on Wilson's second touchdown pass. Wilson connected with Matt Bushman on a pair of big passes. Bushman hauled in a 25-yard grab to get BYU into Utah terrtiory. Then he brought in a 26-yard pass for the touchdown, dragging Corrion Ballard over the final few yards to reach the end zone.

Utah's offense went three-and-out on three straight first quarter drives. The Utes gained just 15 total yards in the quarter.

It didn't get much better in the second quarter. Utah threatened to score on only on one drive, but it ended with Khyiris Tonga blocking a 54-yard field goal attempt. The Utes totaled just 86 yards by halftime.

BYU didn't experience the same struggles. The Cougars extended their lead to 20-0 on a 1-yard run by Matt Hadley with 25 seconds remaining in the first half. BYU tallied 110 rushing yards by halftime against a Utah defense that allowed a Pac-12 best 95.5 rushing yards per contest coming into the game.

A potential Utah comeback appeared to be in the works after Julian Blackmon returned an interception 27 yards to get the Utes on the board in the third quarter. BYU answered with another 1-yard run from Hadley to push its lead to 27-7. The Cougars started the drive at the Utah 44 following a 10-yard punt from Ray Guy Award finalist Mitch Wishnowsky.

Utah finally put together a successful drive late in the third quarter. The Utes scored their first offensive touchdown on a 10-yard pass from Shelley to Samson Nacua with 40 seconds remaining in the quarter. After a 15-yard punt by Rhett Almond, Utah narrowed the deficit further to 27-21 on a 2-yard run from Armand Shyne.

THE TAKEAWAY

Utah: The Utes came out flat in all three phases of the game and nearly paid for it. A muffed punt return and a bad punt set up a pair of BYU touchdowns. Utah could not stop the run despite leading the Pac-12 in rushing defense. The Utes also had trouble moving the ball until staring down a 20-point deficit in the third quarter. Washington could exploit many of these issues in Friday's Pac-12 championship game.

BYU: An uneven regular season ended on an equally uneven note for the Cougars. For three quarters, everything went perfectly. Wilson played with the poise of a veteran quarterback. BYU's defense played with aggressiveness and swarmed to the ball. Then, Utah stormed to life in the fourth quarter and put the Cougars on their heels the rest of the way.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

A loss would have likely dropped Utah from the AP Top 25. The Utes probably won't move much either way with a comeback win over BYU.

UP NEXT

Utah will face Washington in the Pac-12 Championship Game on Friday.

BYU awaits word of its bowl destination.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 1:43
97-M.Gay extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
27
35
Touchdown 1:53
15-J.Shelley runs 33 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
33
yds
00:05
pos
27
34
Point After TD 3:02
97-M.Gay extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
27
28
Touchdown 3:11
6-A.Shyne runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
70
yds
04:29
pos
27
27
Point After TD 10:53
97-M.Gay extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
27
21
Touchdown 10:57
6-A.Shyne runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
57
yds
02:51
pos
27
20
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:40
97-M.Gay extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
27
14
Touchdown 0:46
15-J.Shelley complete to 45-S.Nacua. 45-S.Nacua runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
14
plays
75
yds
4:06
pos
27
13
Point After TD 5:28
20-S.Southam extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
27
7
Touchdown 5:32
2-M.Hadley runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
8
plays
44
yds
02:52
pos
26
7
Point After TD 11:33
97-M.Gay extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
20
7
Touchdown 11:43
11-Z.Wilson incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 23-J.Blackmon at BYU 27. 23-J.Blackmon runs 27 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
27
yds
0:00
pos
20
6
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:25
20-S.Southam extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
20
0
Touchdown 0:32
2-M.Hadley runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
14
plays
64
yds
06:21
pos
19
0
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 3:57
20-S.Southam extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
13
0
Touchdown 4:05
11-Z.Wilson complete to 89-M.Bushman. 89-M.Bushman runs 26 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
66
yds
01:33
pos
12
0
Missed Point After Touchdown 10:55
20-S.Southam extra point is no good.
plays
yds
pos
6
0
Touchdown 11:04
11-Z.Wilson complete to 84-N.Pau'u. 84-N.Pau'u runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
31
yds
03:56
pos
6
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 17 18
Rushing 9 11
Passing 8 6
Penalty 0 1
3rd Down Conv 7-18 4-13
4th Down Conv 1-3 2-2
Total Net Yards 340 286
Total Plays 76 65
Avg Gain 4.5 4.4
Net Yards Rushing 153 155
Rush Attempts 47 37
Avg Rush Yards 3.3 4.2
Net Yards Passing 187 131
Comp. - Att. 20-29 19-28
Yards Per Pass 6.4 4.7
Sacked - Yards Lost 3-17 2-10
Penalties - Yards 3-22 1-10
Touchdowns 4 5
Rushing TDs 2 3
Passing TDs 2 1
Other 0 1
Turnovers 1 0
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 0-0
Int. Thrown 1 0
Punts - Avg 7-34.6 6-41.5
Return Yards 26 64
Punts - Returns 0-0 2-15
Kickoffs - Returns 1-26 1-22
Int. - Returns 0-0 1-27
Kicking 3/5 5/6
Extra Points 3/4 5/5
Field Goals 0/1 0/1
Safeties 0 0
1234T
BYU 6-6 1377027
17 Utah 9-3 00142135
O/U 44.5, UTAH -10.5
Rice-Eccles Stadium Salt Lake City, UT
 187 PASS YDS 131
153 RUSH YDS 155
340 TOTAL YDS 286
BYU
Offense
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
Z. Wilson 11 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
69% 204 2 1 143.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
62.2% 1261 8 3 139.2
Z. Wilson 20/29 204 2 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
Z. Wilson 11 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
14 73 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
65 198 2
Z. Wilson 14 73 0 31
M. Hadley 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
21 64 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
72 383 6
M. Hadley 21 64 2 12
R. Burt 34 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 12 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
46 213 1
R. Burt 8 12 0 6
A. Hifo 15 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
29 124 2
A. Hifo 2 2 0 1
M. Simon 13 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 7 0
M. Simon 2 2 0 4
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
M. Bushman 89 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 92 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
25 459 2
M. Bushman 6 92 1 26
N. Pau'u 84 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 28 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
16 159 1
N. Pau'u 4 28 1 10
D. Holker 32 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 24 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
18 215 1
D. Holker 1 24 0 24
D. Collie 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 19 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
18 153 1
D. Collie 3 19 0 8
M. Simon 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 107 0
M. Simon 1 13 0 13
M. Hadley 2 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 102 0
M. Hadley 2 11 0 8
Br. El-Bakri 35 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 55 1
Br. El-Bakri 2 11 0 6
T. Shumway 21 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
20 319 3
T. Shumway 1 6 0 6
Defense T-A SACK INT
C. Kaufusi 90 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
C. Kaufusi 1-0 1.0 0
M. Taliauli 54 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
M. Taliauli 1-0 1.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
S. Southam 20 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 3/4
SEASON FG XP
11/16 35/37
S. Southam 0/0 0 3/4 3
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
R. Almond 26 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
7 34.6 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
54 40.3 1
R. Almond 7 34.6 1 48
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Jacobson 25 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 26.0 26 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 18.0 26 0
T. Jacobson 1 26.0 26 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Utah
Offense
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Shelley 15 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
67.9% 141 1 0 121.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
56.3% 723 3 1 127.7
J. Shelley 19/28 141 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Shelley 15 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 61 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
42 159 3
J. Shelley 11 61 1 33
A. Shyne 6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
15 47 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
95 442 5
A. Shyne 15 47 2 6
T. Green 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 45 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
33 183 0
T. Green 8 45 0 11
B. Covey 18 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 9 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
18 158 0
B. Covey 1 9 0 9
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
S. Mariner 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 50 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 171 1
S. Mariner 3 50 0 37
S. Enis 21 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 35 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 145 1
S. Enis 2 35 0 25
D. Simpkins 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 21 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
24 280 2
D. Simpkins 5 21 0 7
C. Fotheringham 89 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 166 2
C. Fotheringham 1 10 0 10
S. Nacua 45 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 10 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
28 345 5
S. Nacua 1 10 1 10
B. Covey 18 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
59 631 1
B. Covey 4 9 0 6
T. Green 4 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 12 0
T. Green 1 6 0 6
J. Jackson 44 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 41 1
J. Jackson 1 4 0 4
Br. Kuithe 80 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
16 191 1
Br. Kuithe 0 0 0 0
J. Dixon 25 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 -4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
16 407 1
J. Dixon 1 -4 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
P. Tonga 49 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 1.0
P. Tonga 1-0 1.0 0
B. Anae 6 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
B. Anae 1-0 1.0 0
L. Fotu 99 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
L. Fotu 1-0 1.0 0
J. Blackmon 23 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
J. Blackmon 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
M. Gay 97 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/1 5/5
SEASON FG XP
23/28 43/43
M. Gay 0/1 0 5/5 5
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
M. Wishnowsky 33 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
6 41.5 3
SEASON NO AVG IN20
50 45.4 3
M. Wishnowsky 6 41.5 3 54
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
B. Covey 18 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 22.0 22 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
6 21.2 22 0
B. Covey 1 22.0 22 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
B. Covey 18 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 7.5 12 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
25 8.8 12 0
B. Covey 2 7.5 12 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 UTAH 35 3:56 9 75 TD
9:51 BYU 14 2:41 7 28 Punt
5:38 BYU 34 1:33 4 66 TD
3:00 BYU 26 2:26 5 18 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:39 BYU 15 1:55 5 30 Punt
6:53 BYU 36 6:21 14 64 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:56 BYU 15 0:39 3 83 INT
11:33 UTAH 35 1:37 5 4 Punt
8:24 UTAH 44 2:52 8 44 TD
0:40 UTAH 35 0:00 4 -5 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:53 UTAH 35 2:38 7 19 Punt
3:02 UTAH 35 0:59 5 -2 Downs
1:43 UTAH 35 1:07 8 16 Downs
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:55 BYU 35 0:58 4 -3 Punt
7:03 UTAH 10 1:16 3 2 Punt
3:57 BYU 35 0:48 4 -4 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 UTAH 26 2:13 6 18 Punt
10:07 UTAH 20 2:58 9 45 FG Miss
0:25 BYU 35 0:00 2 -12 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:25 BYU 35 0:00 6 3 Punt
9:48 UTAH 39 0:48 3 17 Punt
5:28 BYU 35 4:42 15 65 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:48 BYU 45 2:51 8 45 TD
7:40 UTAH 30 4:29 10 70 TD
1:58 BYU 33 0:05 1 33 TD
0:31 UTAH 49 0:00 1 -5
