Drive Chart
ECU
CINCY

No Text

Ridder throws 4 TDs as Cincinnati routs East Carolina 56-6

  • STATS AP
  • Nov 23, 2018

CINCINNATI (AP) The Bearcats surpassed their win total from the last two years combined and were in the American Athletic Conference race right to the end. By any measure, their young roster surpassed expectations.

Redshirt freshman Desmond Ridder threw a career-high four touchdown passes in the first half, and Cincinnati wrapped up the regular season with 10 victories for the first time since 2012, routing East Carolina 56-6 on Friday.

The Bearcats (10-2, 6-2 American Athletic) put an exclamation point on a resurgent season under second-year coach Luke Fickell, topping it with a display of big plays and dominating defense.

''The thing that's so gratifying is just to see the growth,'' Fickell said.

After winning a combined eight games the last two seasons, the Bearcats opened the season 6-0 and made it back into the Top 25.

''Sometimes it was one of those pinch-me-I'm-dreaming moments,'' senior offensive lineman Garrett Campbell said.

Ridder had touchdown passes of 10, 30 and 57 yards in the first quarter. Charles McClelland broke a career-long run of 55 yards for another score, and Kahlil Lewis caught a 28-yard touchdown pass for a 42-6 lead at halftime. Ridder got the rest of the game off after going 20 of 29 for 335 yards in the opening half.

Lewis finished with nine catches for 203 yards and a season-high three touchdowns.

The Bearcats were coming off a 38-13 loss to UCF that knocked them out of the Top 25 and ended their aspirations of an AAC title.

The Pirates (3-8, 1-7) couldn't maintain any momentum from their 55-21 win over UConn that ended a five-game losing streak. Holton Ahlers was 8 of 22 for 184 yards with one touchdown, one interception and two fumbles. He left after twisting his right leg in the third quarter and limping off.

Ahlers practiced only once during the week because of the sore knee.

''He got in there today and he just didn't move around the way he normally moves around and he didn't see the field the way he normally does,'' coach Scottie Montgomery said. ''He just was sore throughout the first part of the game, and then I couldn't let him get hit anymore because he was struggling to protect himself.''

Last season, the Pirates rolled to a 48-20 win over the Bearcats in Greenville behind Trevon Brown, who set a school and league record with 270 yards receiving. In the rematch, the Pirates managed only 37 total yards while falling behind 35-0 against the league's top-ranked defense.

''We had some breakdowns - a lot of breakdowns - on offense,'' Montgomery said.

NO WARREN

The Bearcats were missing running back Michael Warren II, sidelined by an injured shoulder. Warren set a school record with 18 touchdowns this season, including 17 of them on the ground, tying the school record. He's rushed for 1,163 yards.

Cincinnati also had to shuffle its offensive line because of injury, giving Fickell concerns heading into the game.

''It was kind of nerve-racking seeing how we'd be without Michael Warren II,'' Fickell said. ''He's the catalyst for a lot of what we do offensively.''

THE TAKEAWAY

The Pirates finish their fourth straight losing season next week at NC State. They're 9-26 in three seasons under Montgomery.

The Bearcats await word of their first bowl appearance since 2015.

BIG STEP UP

Cincinnati was one of 33 teams with four or fewer wins last season. Of those teams, the Bearcats are the only one that has reached double-digits in wins. They also won 10 games in 1951 (10-1), 2007 (10-3), 2008 (11-3), 2009 (12-1), 2011 (10-3) and 2012 (10-3).

SAYING FAREWELL

The Bearcats honored 14 seniors pregame. They have one of the nation's youngest teams, with 72 percent of the roster consisting of underclassmen.

HOLD `EM TO THREE

The Bearcats came into the game sixth nationally in holding opponents to three-and-out drives. The Pirates went three-and-out on each of their first three possessions, and then fumbled the next two times they got the ball.

EJECTED

Cincinnati safety James Wiggins was ejected for targeting Brown on a sideline catch in the third quarter.

NOT THIS TIME

After his big game against the Bearcats last season, Brown was limited to three catches for 45 yards.

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 13:32
19-C.Smith extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
6
56
Touchdown 14:20
9-R.Herring incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 9-A.Bush at ECU 36. 9-A.Bush runs 36 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
72
yds
00:35
pos
6
55
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 7:05
19-C.Smith extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
6
49
Touchdown 7:11
8-H.Moore complete to 1-K.Lewis. 1-K.Lewis runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
12
plays
122
yds
05:07
pos
6
48
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 3:53
19-C.Smith extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
6
42
Touchdown 4:01
9-D.Ridder complete to 1-K.Lewis. 1-K.Lewis runs 28 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
75
yds
3:52
pos
6
41
Missed Two Point Conversion 8:13
to CIN 2 for no gain.
plays
yds
pos
6
35
Touchdown 8:25
12-H.Ahlers complete to 19-M.Vines. 19-M.Vines runs 71 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
65
yds
00:47
pos
6
35
Point After TD 9:12
19-C.Smith extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
35
Touchdown 9:16
5-T.Thomas runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
34
yds
01:58
pos
0
34
Point After TD 13:06
19-C.Smith extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
28
Touchdown 13:16
10-C.McClellan runs 55 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
55
yds
00:13
pos
0
27
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:00
19-C.Smith extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
21
Touchdown 0:05
9-D.Ridder complete to 1-K.Lewis. 1-K.Lewis runs 57 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
62
yds
00:36
pos
0
20
Point After TD 1:21
19-C.Smith extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
14
Touchdown 1:28
9-D.Ridder complete to 83-J.Deguara. 83-J.Deguara runs 30 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
56
yds
01:57
pos
0
13
Point After TD 10:46
19-C.Smith extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 10:52
9-D.Ridder complete to 21-J.Jackson. 21-J.Jackson runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
75
yds
04:08
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 12 25
Rushing 3 8
Passing 7 16
Penalty 2 1
3rd Down Conv 4-15 10-16
4th Down Conv 1-3 1-4
Total Net Yards 272 641
Total Plays 61 78
Avg Gain 4.5 8.2
Net Yards Rushing 83 247
Rush Attempts 33 38
Avg Rush Yards 2.5 6.5
Net Yards Passing 189 394
Comp. - Att. 10-28 25-40
Yards Per Pass 6.8 9.9
Sacked - Yards Lost 3-31 0-0
Penalties - Yards 3-30 9-90
Touchdowns 1 8
Rushing TDs 0 2
Passing TDs 1 5
Other 0 1
Turnovers 4 1
Fumbles - Lost 1-1 1-1
Int. Thrown 3 0
Punts - Avg 5-42.0 2-56.0
Return Yards 40 37
Punts - Returns 0-0 1-1
Kickoffs - Returns 2-40 0-0
Int. - Returns 0-0 3-36
Kicking 0/0 8/8
Extra Points 0/0 8/8
Field Goals 0/0 0/0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
East Carolina 3-8 06006
Cincinnati 10-2 21217756
O/U 49.5, CINCY -15.5
Nippert Stadium Cincinnati, OH
 189 PASS YDS 394
83 RUSH YDS 247
272 TOTAL YDS 641
East Carolina
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
H. Ahlers 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
36.4% 184 1 1 112.5
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
36.4% 184 1 1 112.5
H. Ahlers 8/22 184 1 1
R. Herring 9 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
33.3% 36 0 2 17.1
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
54.9% 1538 6 9 104.1
R. Herring 2/6 36 0 2
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
T. Christian 32 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 25 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
33 153 1
T. Christian 6 25 0 9
H. Howe 6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 23 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
64 246 0
H. Howe 9 23 0 8
H. Ahlers 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 21 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 21 0
H. Ahlers 9 21 0 15
A. Scott 3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 20 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
91 355 3
A. Scott 7 20 0 9
R. Herring 9 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
22 -52 0
R. Herring 1 -6 0 -6
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
M. Vines 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 71 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 153 1
M. Vines 1 71 1 71
T. Brown 88 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 45 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
71 1075 9
T. Brown 3 45 0 26
L. Henley 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 40 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
20 232 0
L. Henley 2 40 0 28
T. Green 15 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 32 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
26 285 0
T. Green 1 32 0 32
T. Christian 32 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 16 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 18 0
T. Christian 1 16 0 16
X. Smith 37 LB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 16 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 76 0
X. Smith 2 16 0 13
Jo. Johnson 85 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
Jo. Johnson 0 0 0 0
T. Deans 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
18 187 1
T. Deans 0 0 0 0
H. Howe 6 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 47 0
H. Howe 0 0 0 0
T. Snead 22 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 236 4
T. Snead 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
A. Ramseur 51 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
A. Ramseur 6-2 0.0 0
D. Charles 27 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-3 0 0.0
D. Charles 5-3 0.0 0
D. Sutton 42 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
D. Sutton 4-1 0.0 0
C. Seargent 5 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 2 0.0
C. Seargent 4-0 0.0 0
K. Futrell 44 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
K. Futrell 4-1 0.0 0
W. Saba 17 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
W. Saba 4-0 0.0 0
C. Purvis 46 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
C. Purvis 4-0 0.0 0
J. Price 93 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
J. Price 3-0 0.0 0
M. Holton, Jr. 6 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
M. Holton, Jr. 3-1 0.0 0
D. Robinson 13 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
D. Robinson 3-2 0.0 0
B. Bivens 38 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 0.0
B. Bivens 3-3 0.0 0
N. Johnson 20 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
N. Johnson 2-0 0.0 0
S. James 50 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
S. James 2-1 0.0 0
M. Witherspoon 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
M. Witherspoon 2-0 0.0 0
C. Gibbs 4 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
C. Gibbs 2-0 0.0 0
G. Stringer 30 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-4 0 0.0
G. Stringer 1-4 0.0 0
B. Henderson 98 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
B. Henderson 1-1 0.0 0
N. Harvey 40 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
N. Harvey 1-1 0.0 0
A. Turner 94 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
A. Turner 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Young 43 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 42.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
60 40.6 1
J. Young 5 42.0 1 49
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Brown 88 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 20.0 22 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
10 19.3 22 0
T. Brown 2 20.0 22 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Cincinnati
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
D. Ridder 9 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
69% 335 4 0 211.5
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
62.5% 2359 19 5 145.0
D. Ridder 20/29 335 4 0
H. Moore 8 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
45.5% 59 1 0 120.5
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
61.5% 207 2 0 153.8
H. Moore 5/11 59 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
C. McClelland 10 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 114 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
62 483 4
C. McClelland 8 114 1 55
T. Thomas 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
26 106 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
86 490 6
T. Thomas 26 106 1 24
H. Moore 8 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 20 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
15 60 1
H. Moore 2 20 0 20
D. Ridder 9 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
148 574 5
D. Ridder 2 7 0 7
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
K. Lewis 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
9 203 3
SEASON REC YDS TD
55 768 9
K. Lewis 9 203 3 57
J. Deguara 83 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 64 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
37 465 5
J. Deguara 5 64 1 30
J. Jackson 21 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 42 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
22 256 2
J. Jackson 3 42 1 20
C. McClelland 10 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 30 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 61 0
C. McClelland 2 30 0 20
L. Taylor 11 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 20 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 31 0
L. Taylor 1 20 0 20
T. Geddis 85 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 20 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
19 216 1
T. Geddis 2 20 0 11
M. Mbodj 80 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 17 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 68 0
M. Mbodj 1 17 0 17
Y. Rogers 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 0
Y. Rogers 1 4 0 4
J. Whyle 81 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
J. Whyle 0 0 0 0
T. Cloud 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 14 0
T. Cloud 0 0 0 0
H. Moore 8 QB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 -6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -6 0
H. Moore 1 -6 0 -6
Defense T-A SACK INT
C. Brooks 92 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
C. Brooks 4-1 0.0 0
M. Pitts 43 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
M. Pitts 4-0 0.0 0
J. Hicks 3 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
J. Hicks 3-1 0.0 0
M. Copeland 44 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 2.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 2.0
M. Copeland 3-0 2.0 0
C. Jefferies 14 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 1 0.0
C. Jefferies 3-0 0.0 1
E. Tucky 19 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
E. Tucky 2-1 0.0 0
J. Wiggins 32 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 3 0.0
J. Wiggins 2-0 0.0 0
A. Bush 9 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 2 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 2 0.0
A. Bush 2-0 0.0 2
E. Ponder 93 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
E. Ponder 2-0 0.0 0
M. Sanders 21 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
M. Sanders 2-2 0.0 0
M. Brown 99 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
M. Brown 2-0 0.0 0
J. White 8 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 1 0.0
J. White 2-1 0.0 0
C. Broughton 96 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
C. Broughton 1-1 0.0 0
D. Ridder 9 QB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Ridder 1-0 0.0 0
T. Sponseller 40 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
T. Sponseller 1-0 1.0 0
B. Wright 11 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. Wright 1-0 0.0 0
K. Fitz 51 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Fitz 1-0 0.0 0
D. Forrest 5 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
D. Forrest 1-0 0.0 0
M. Clements 4 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Clements 1-0 0.0 0
J. Dublanko 41 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
J. Dublanko 1-1 0.0 0
M. Vann 42 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
M. Vann 0-1 0.0 0
J. Taylor 90 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Taylor 0-1 0.0 0
M. Smith 31 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
M. Smith 0-1 0.0 0
R. Potts 23 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
R. Potts 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Smith 19 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 8/8
SEASON FG XP
5/12 54/56
C. Smith 0/0 0 8/8 8
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Smith 37 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 56.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
54 47.0 1
J. Smith 2 56.0 1 63
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
A. Knight 20 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 1.0 1 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
23 5.1 1 0
A. Knight 1 1.0 1 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:46 CINCY 35 0:37 4 -20 Punt
5:16 ECU 24 1:14 3 -8 Punt
1:21 CINCY 35 0:35 4 -7 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:00 CINCY 35 0:00 6 28 Fumble
13:06 CINCY 35 1:21 6 9 Downs
9:12 CINCY 35 0:47 4 65 TD
3:53 CINCY 35 0:36 7 32 Downs
0:18 ECU 25 0:05 2 32 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:02 CINCY 35 0:00 10 44 INT
7:05 CINCY 35 0:59 4 -3 Punt
5:05 ECU 8 1:38 7 37 INT
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:55 ECU 26 0:35 3 72 INT
13:32 CINCY 35 1:50 6 9 Punt
4:04 ECU 25 3:30 8 32
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 ECU 35 4:08 11 75 TD
9:28 CINCY 42 3:32 8 35 Downs
3:25 CINCY 44 1:57 5 56 TD
0:41 CINCY 38 0:36 2 62 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:29 CINCY 45 0:13 1 55 TD
11:14 ECU 34 1:58 5 34 TD
8:13 ECU 35 4:12 11 75 TD
2:42 CINCY 43 2:11 10 46 Downs
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:18 CINCY 2 5:07 12 98 TD
6:00 CINCY 25 0:51 3 4 Punt
3:11 CINCY 13 2:46 6 12 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:05 CINCY 17 6:21 12 48 Fumble
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA FB Scores