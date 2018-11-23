|
|
|ECU
|CINCY
Ridder throws 4 TDs as Cincinnati routs East Carolina 56-6
CINCINNATI (AP) The Bearcats surpassed their win total from the last two years combined and were in the American Athletic Conference race right to the end. By any measure, their young roster surpassed expectations.
Redshirt freshman Desmond Ridder threw a career-high four touchdown passes in the first half, and Cincinnati wrapped up the regular season with 10 victories for the first time since 2012, routing East Carolina 56-6 on Friday.
The Bearcats (10-2, 6-2 American Athletic) put an exclamation point on a resurgent season under second-year coach Luke Fickell, topping it with a display of big plays and dominating defense.
''The thing that's so gratifying is just to see the growth,'' Fickell said.
After winning a combined eight games the last two seasons, the Bearcats opened the season 6-0 and made it back into the Top 25.
''Sometimes it was one of those pinch-me-I'm-dreaming moments,'' senior offensive lineman Garrett Campbell said.
Ridder had touchdown passes of 10, 30 and 57 yards in the first quarter. Charles McClelland broke a career-long run of 55 yards for another score, and Kahlil Lewis caught a 28-yard touchdown pass for a 42-6 lead at halftime. Ridder got the rest of the game off after going 20 of 29 for 335 yards in the opening half.
Lewis finished with nine catches for 203 yards and a season-high three touchdowns.
The Bearcats were coming off a 38-13 loss to UCF that knocked them out of the Top 25 and ended their aspirations of an AAC title.
The Pirates (3-8, 1-7) couldn't maintain any momentum from their 55-21 win over UConn that ended a five-game losing streak. Holton Ahlers was 8 of 22 for 184 yards with one touchdown, one interception and two fumbles. He left after twisting his right leg in the third quarter and limping off.
Ahlers practiced only once during the week because of the sore knee.
''He got in there today and he just didn't move around the way he normally moves around and he didn't see the field the way he normally does,'' coach Scottie Montgomery said. ''He just was sore throughout the first part of the game, and then I couldn't let him get hit anymore because he was struggling to protect himself.''
Last season, the Pirates rolled to a 48-20 win over the Bearcats in Greenville behind Trevon Brown, who set a school and league record with 270 yards receiving. In the rematch, the Pirates managed only 37 total yards while falling behind 35-0 against the league's top-ranked defense.
''We had some breakdowns - a lot of breakdowns - on offense,'' Montgomery said.
NO WARREN
The Bearcats were missing running back Michael Warren II, sidelined by an injured shoulder. Warren set a school record with 18 touchdowns this season, including 17 of them on the ground, tying the school record. He's rushed for 1,163 yards.
Cincinnati also had to shuffle its offensive line because of injury, giving Fickell concerns heading into the game.
''It was kind of nerve-racking seeing how we'd be without Michael Warren II,'' Fickell said. ''He's the catalyst for a lot of what we do offensively.''
THE TAKEAWAY
The Pirates finish their fourth straight losing season next week at NC State. They're 9-26 in three seasons under Montgomery.
The Bearcats await word of their first bowl appearance since 2015.
BIG STEP UP
Cincinnati was one of 33 teams with four or fewer wins last season. Of those teams, the Bearcats are the only one that has reached double-digits in wins. They also won 10 games in 1951 (10-1), 2007 (10-3), 2008 (11-3), 2009 (12-1), 2011 (10-3) and 2012 (10-3).
SAYING FAREWELL
The Bearcats honored 14 seniors pregame. They have one of the nation's youngest teams, with 72 percent of the roster consisting of underclassmen.
HOLD `EM TO THREE
The Bearcats came into the game sixth nationally in holding opponents to three-and-out drives. The Pirates went three-and-out on each of their first three possessions, and then fumbled the next two times they got the ball.
EJECTED
Cincinnati safety James Wiggins was ejected for targeting Brown on a sideline catch in the third quarter.
NOT THIS TIME
After his big game against the Bearcats last season, Brown was limited to three catches for 45 yards.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|12
|25
|Rushing
|3
|8
|Passing
|7
|16
|Penalty
|2
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|4-15
|10-16
|4th Down Conv
|1-3
|1-4
|Total Net Yards
|272
|641
|Total Plays
|61
|78
|Avg Gain
|4.5
|8.2
|Net Yards Rushing
|83
|247
|Rush Attempts
|33
|38
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.5
|6.5
|Net Yards Passing
|189
|394
|Comp. - Att.
|10-28
|25-40
|Yards Per Pass
|6.8
|9.9
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|3-31
|0-0
|Penalties - Yards
|3-30
|9-90
|Touchdowns
|1
|8
|Rushing TDs
|0
|2
|Passing TDs
|1
|5
|Other
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|4
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|3
|0
|Punts - Avg
|5-42.0
|2-56.0
|Return Yards
|40
|37
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1-1
|Kickoffs - Returns
|2-40
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|3-36
|Kicking
|0/0
|8/8
|Extra Points
|0/0
|8/8
|Field Goals
|0/0
|0/0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|189
|PASS YDS
|394
|
|
|83
|RUSH YDS
|247
|
|
|272
|TOTAL YDS
|641
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
H. Ahlers 12 QB
|H. Ahlers
|8/22
|184
|1
|1
|
R. Herring 9 QB
|R. Herring
|2/6
|36
|0
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Christian 32 RB
|T. Christian
|6
|25
|0
|9
|
H. Howe 6 RB
|H. Howe
|9
|23
|0
|8
|
H. Ahlers 12 QB
|H. Ahlers
|9
|21
|0
|15
|
A. Scott 3 RB
|A. Scott
|7
|20
|0
|9
|
R. Herring 9 QB
|R. Herring
|1
|-6
|0
|-6
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Vines 19 WR
|M. Vines
|1
|71
|1
|71
|
T. Brown 88 WR
|T. Brown
|3
|45
|0
|26
|
L. Henley 10 WR
|L. Henley
|2
|40
|0
|28
|
T. Green 15 WR
|T. Green
|1
|32
|0
|32
|
T. Christian 32 RB
|T. Christian
|1
|16
|0
|16
|
X. Smith 37 LB
|X. Smith
|2
|16
|0
|13
|
Jo. Johnson 85 WR
|Jo. Johnson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Deans 8 WR
|T. Deans
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
H. Howe 6 RB
|H. Howe
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Snead 22 WR
|T. Snead
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Ramseur 51 LB
|A. Ramseur
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Charles 27 DB
|D. Charles
|5-3
|0.0
|0
|
D. Sutton 42 DB
|D. Sutton
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Seargent 5 DB
|C. Seargent
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Futrell 44 DE
|K. Futrell
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
W. Saba 17 DB
|W. Saba
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Purvis 46 DE
|C. Purvis
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Price 93 DT
|J. Price
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Holton, Jr. 6 DB
|M. Holton, Jr.
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Robinson 13 DB
|D. Robinson
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
B. Bivens 38 LB
|B. Bivens
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
N. Johnson 20 DB
|N. Johnson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. James 50 DT
|S. James
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Witherspoon 2 DB
|M. Witherspoon
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Gibbs 4 LB
|C. Gibbs
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Stringer 30 LB
|G. Stringer
|1-4
|0.0
|0
|
B. Henderson 98 DL
|B. Henderson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Harvey 40 DE
|N. Harvey
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Turner 94 DT
|A. Turner
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Young 43 P
|J. Young
|5
|42.0
|1
|49
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Brown 88 WR
|T. Brown
|2
|20.0
|22
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. McClelland 10 RB
|C. McClelland
|8
|114
|1
|55
|
T. Thomas 5 RB
|T. Thomas
|26
|106
|1
|24
|
H. Moore 8 QB
|H. Moore
|2
|20
|0
|20
|
D. Ridder 9 QB
|D. Ridder
|2
|7
|0
|7
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Lewis 1 WR
|K. Lewis
|9
|203
|3
|57
|
J. Deguara 83 TE
|J. Deguara
|5
|64
|1
|30
|
J. Jackson 21 WR
|J. Jackson
|3
|42
|1
|20
|
C. McClelland 10 RB
|C. McClelland
|2
|30
|0
|20
|
L. Taylor 11 TE
|L. Taylor
|1
|20
|0
|20
|
T. Geddis 85 WR
|T. Geddis
|2
|20
|0
|11
|
M. Mbodj 80 WR
|M. Mbodj
|1
|17
|0
|17
|
Y. Rogers 14 WR
|Y. Rogers
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
J. Whyle 81 TE
|J. Whyle
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Cloud 13 WR
|T. Cloud
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
H. Moore 8 QB
|H. Moore
|1
|-6
|0
|-6
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Brooks 92 DT
|C. Brooks
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Pitts 43 DE
|M. Pitts
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hicks 3 S
|J. Hicks
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Copeland 44 DT
|M. Copeland
|3-0
|2.0
|0
|
C. Jefferies 14 CB
|C. Jefferies
|3-0
|0.0
|1
|
E. Tucky 19 DE
|E. Tucky
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Wiggins 32 S
|J. Wiggins
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Bush 9 CB
|A. Bush
|2-0
|0.0
|2
|
E. Ponder 93 DT
|E. Ponder
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Sanders 21 DE
|M. Sanders
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Brown 99 DT
|M. Brown
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. White 8 LB
|J. White
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Broughton 96 DT
|C. Broughton
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Ridder 9 QB
|D. Ridder
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Sponseller 40 LB
|T. Sponseller
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
B. Wright 11 LB
|B. Wright
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Fitz 51 DE
|K. Fitz
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Forrest 5 S
|D. Forrest
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Clements 4 LB
|M. Clements
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Dublanko 41 LB
|J. Dublanko
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Vann 42 DE
|M. Vann
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Taylor 90 DT
|J. Taylor
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Smith 31 CB
|M. Smith
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Potts 23 LB
|R. Potts
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Smith 19 K
|C. Smith
|0/0
|0
|8/8
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Smith 37 P
|J. Smith
|2
|56.0
|1
|63
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Knight 20 WR
|A. Knight
|1
|1.0
|1
|0
