Georgia routs Ga Tech 45-21, Alabama up next for SEC title

  Nov 24, 2018
  • Nov 24, 2018

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) Bring on Alabama.

Jake Fromm threw a career-best four touchdown passes, D'Andre Swift ran for 105 yards and No. 5 Georgia romped into the Southeastern Conference championship game with a 45-21 rout of Georgia Tech on Saturday.

The Bulldogs (11-1, No. 5 CFP) couldn't afford a slip-up, not with a rematch against the top-ranked Crimson Tide looming next week in Atlanta.

No worries.

''I was hoping we'd have another chance to play them,'' said linebacker D'Andre Walker, quickly turning his attention to the team that defeated Georgia in last season's national championship game. ''I knew we had a good team to get back to this point and play them again. Now we've got to prepare like no other and take on the challenge.''

The rivalry game known as ''Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate'' was over by halftime.

Georgia went to the locker room with a 38-7 lead - which, in an interesting twist, was the score of last year's dominating victory over the Yellow Jackets. The Bulldogs held a 343-66 edge in total yards, piling up 18 first downs to just four by Georgia Tech (7-5).

Fromm threw a 5-yard touchdown pass to Riley Ridley, a 12-yarder to Jeremiah Holloman and a 44-yarder to Mercole Hardman. Swift chipped in with a 1-yard scoring run, Elijah Holyfield had an 8-yard TD and Rodrigo Blankenship completed the onslaught with a 25-yard field goal on the final play of the half.

Fromm wasn't done yet. On Georgia's first series of the second half, he hooked up with Ridley again on a 4-yard scoring pass that prompted many in the crowd of more than 92,000 to head for the exits on a cold, damp day in Athens.

''We liked our matchups,'' said Fromm, who went 13 of 16 for 175 yards before giving way to Justin Fields late in the third quarter. ''When they were kind of playing the off coverage, we hit some underneath stuff and let guys break tackles. Our athletes, our guys, are really good with the ball in their hands, so let's get it to them quick and let those guys make plays.''

Georgia came into the game determined to avoid a repeat of Georgia Tech's last two visits to Sanford Stadium. In 2014, the Yellow Jackets prevailed 30-24 in overtime. Two years ago, they scored with less than a minute remaining for a 28-27 upset.

Both times, they shredded the famed hedges surrounding the field during the celebration.

The greenery looked just fine after Saturday's final home game of the year.

Now, it's on to Atlanta to face Alabama for the SEC title and an expected spot in the College Football Playoff.

Juanyeh Thomas provided Georgia Tech's only points of the first half on a 100-yard kickoff return. The triple-option offense, which came into the game leading the nation in rushing yards, finally reached the end zone on Qua Searcy's 3-yard touchdown run midway through the fourth quarter.

Georgia Tech finished with 128 yards rushing - not even close to its 354-yard season average.

''Nothing was really consistent, so we couldn't really get anything going'' said quarterback TaQuon Marshall, who was held to 39 yards on 20 carries.

THE TAKEAWAY

Georgia Tech: The growing talent gap between the schools was on display for the second year in a row. The Yellow Jackets lost those games by a combined margin of 83-28, which is simply unacceptable for coach Paul Johnson and athletic director Todd Stansbury. ''We missed a ton of tackles,'' Johnson said. ''We had a hard time blocking.''

Georgia: While the Bulldogs have held the upper hand in this rivalry for decades, it's clear coach Kirby Smart has turned the series into a particularly one-sided affair. His recruiting edge has grown to mammoth proportions, which makes it hard to see how Georgia Tech will be able to turn things around in the immediate future.

PUNT-FREE ZONE

Georgia punter Jake Camarda finally got back on the field in the fourth quarter - his first appearance in two weeks.

The Bulldogs went eight straight quarters without a punt going back to the third quarter of their 27-10 victory over Auburn.

They didn't punt at all in last week's 66-27 rout of UMass, and their first seven possessions Saturday resulted in six touchdowns and a field goal.

Finally, Georgia went three-and-out and Camarda came on to boot a 45-yard punt.

CONSOLATION PRIZE

It didn't mean much in the grand scheme of things, but Marshall was feeling good about a 28-yard touchdown pass to fellow senior Brad Stewart with 39 seconds remaining.

''It was a special moment for both of us,'' Marshall said. ''I know how hard he works, and especially being our last game here at Sanford Stadium, just being able to put the ball in the air and see him go up and make a big play, it's super exciting for me. We had a little moment there on the sideline.''

UP NEXT

Georgia Tech: A bowl game, likely either the Independence or the Military. ''We're going to want to finish on the right note,'' Marshall said.

Georgia: A chance for redemption against the Crimson Tide, which has been on the radar since Alabama claimed the national title with a 26-23 overtime victory last January. The Bulldogs are still kicking themselves for squandering a pair of 13-point leads, and then giving up Tua Tagovailoa's winning 41-yard touchdown pass on second-and-26.

---

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:39
38-W.Wells extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
45
Touchdown 0:48
16-T.Marshall complete to 83-B.Stewart. 83-B.Stewart runs 28 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
69
yds
00:56
pos
20
45
Point After TD 7:33
38-W.Wells extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
45
Touchdown 7:39
1-Q.Searcy runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
44
yds
02:58
pos
13
45
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 10:20
98-R.Blankenship extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
45
Touchdown 10:28
11-J.Fromm complete to 8-R.Ridley. 8-R.Ridley runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
53
yds
03:06
pos
7
44
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 0:05
98-R.Blankenship 25 yards Field Goal is Good.
7
plays
40
yds
0:46
pos
7
38
Point After TD 5:00
98-R.Blankenship extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
35
Touchdown 5:08
13-E.Holyfield runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
33
yds
03:10
pos
7
34
Point After TD 9:22
98-R.Blankenship extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
28
Touchdown 9:30
11-J.Fromm complete to 4-M.Hardman. 4-M.Hardman runs 44 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
44
yds
00:07
pos
7
27
Point After TD 12:56
98-R.Blankenship extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
21
Touchdown 13:04
11-J.Fromm complete to 9-J.Holloman. 9-J.Holloman runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
65
yds
00:07
pos
7
20
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:32
38-W.Wells extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
14
Touchdown 0:51
98-R.Blankenship kicks 65 yards from UGA 35. 28-J.Thomas runs 100 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
63
yds
00:00
pos
6
14
Point After TD 0:51
98-R.Blankenship extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
14
Touchdown 0:57
7-D.Swift runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
11
plays
88
yds
06:07
pos
0
13
Point After TD 10:23
98-R.Blankenship extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 10:28
11-J.Fromm complete to 8-R.Ridley. 8-R.Ridley runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
65
yds
04:32
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 12 25
Rushing 8 17
Passing 4 8
Penalty 0 0
3rd Down Conv 3-13 2-6
4th Down Conv 3-6 2-2
Total Net Yards 211 447
Total Plays 60 61
Avg Gain 3.5 7.3
Net Yards Rushing 128 285
Rush Attempts 46 42
Avg Rush Yards 2.8 6.8
Net Yards Passing 83 162
Comp. - Att. 5-14 15-19
Yards Per Pass 5.9 8.5
Sacked - Yards Lost 3-8 0-0
Penalties - Yards 2-20 2-10
Touchdowns 3 6
Rushing TDs 1 2
Passing TDs 1 4
Other 1 0
Turnovers 0 1
Fumbles - Lost 2-0 1-1
Int. Thrown 0 0
Punts - Avg 4-36.5 1-45.0
Return Yards 100 43
Punts - Returns 0-0 1-27
Kickoffs - Returns 1-100 1-16
Int. - Returns 0-0 0-0
Kicking 3/4 7/8
Extra Points 3/3 6/6
Field Goals 0/1 1/2
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Georgia Tech 7-5 7001421
5 Georgia 11-1 14247045
O/U 59.5, UGA -16.5
Sanford Stadium Athens, GA
 83 PASS YDS 162
128 RUSH YDS 285
211 TOTAL YDS 447
Georgia Tech
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
T. Marshall 16 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
33.3% 69 1 0 109.1
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
44% 824 5 4 121.7
T. Marshall 4/12 69 1 0
J. Graham 4 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 22 0 0 284.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 22 0 0 284.8
J. Graham 1/1 22 0 0
T. Oliver 8 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
46.2% 166 2 0 204.2
T. Oliver 0/1 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
T. Marshall 16 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
20 39 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
194 896 11
T. Marshall 20 39 0 9
J. Howard 15 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 39 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
105 561 5
J. Howard 12 39 0 6
C. Lynch 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 24 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
40 203 2
C. Lynch 4 24 0 10
Q. Searcy 1 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 24 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
33 348 3
Q. Searcy 4 24 1 10
J. Mason 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
103 640 7
J. Mason 1 3 0 3
N. Cottrell 31 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
43 326 3
N. Cottrell 2 2 0 3
T. Oliver 8 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
143 807 12
T. Oliver 1 -1 0 -1
J. Graham 4 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 -2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 27 0
J. Graham 2 -2 0 1
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
B. Stewart 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 54 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 268 3
B. Stewart 2 54 1 28
T. Marshall 16 QB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 22 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 22 0
T. Marshall 1 22 0 22
J. Howard 15 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 15 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 49 0
J. Howard 1 15 0 15
N. Cottrell 31 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 12 0
N. Cottrell 0 0 0 0
C. Lynch 22 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 209 2
C. Lynch 0 0 0 0
J. Camp 80 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 161 0
J. Camp 0 0 0 0
Q. Searcy 1 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 196 1
Q. Searcy 1 0 0 0
M. Carter 81 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
M. Carter 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
B. Adams 90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. Adams 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
W. Wells 38 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 3/3
SEASON FG XP
8/8 38/38
W. Wells 0/0 0 3/3 3
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
P. Harvin III 27 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 36.5 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
31 44.3 1
P. Harvin III 4 36.5 1 41
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Thomas 28 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 100.0 100 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
22 25.5 100 1
J. Thomas 1 100.0 100 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Georgia
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Fromm 11 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
81.3% 175 4 0 255.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
69.1% 2236 24 5 179.4
J. Fromm 13/16 175 4 0
J. Fields 1 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% -13 0 0 30.3
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
71.1% 328 4 0 178.3
J. Fields 2/3 -13 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
D. Swift 7 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
14 105 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
139 962 9
D. Swift 14 105 1 28
E. Holyfield 13 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 79 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
133 896 7
E. Holyfield 9 79 1 39
J. Cook 6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 39 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
41 284 2
J. Cook 7 39 0 27
J. Stanley 2 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 35 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 69 0
J. Stanley 2 35 0 26
A. Crumpton 25 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 12 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 12 0
A. Crumpton 1 12 0 12
J. Fields 1 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 10 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
39 260 4
J. Fields 3 10 0 7
B. Herrien 35 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
46 278 3
B. Herrien 3 3 0 3
W. Erdman 19 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 9 0
W. Erdman 1 2 0 2
J. Fromm 11 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
32 -20 0
J. Fromm 1 1 0 1
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
M. Hardman 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 44 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
32 519 6
M. Hardman 1 44 1 44
I. Nauta 18 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 36 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
25 346 2
I. Nauta 4 36 0 12
T. Godwin 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 30 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
17 316 3
T. Godwin 2 30 0 22
J. Holloman 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 29 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
21 350 5
J. Holloman 2 29 1 17
C. Woerner 89 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 15 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 109 0
C. Woerner 1 15 0 15
T. Simmons 87 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 130 2
T. Simmons 1 12 0 12
R. Ridley 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 9 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
34 450 8
R. Ridley 2 9 2 5
A. Crumpton 25 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 -3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 21 0
A. Crumpton 1 -3 0 -3
J. Fields 1 QB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 -10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -10 0
J. Fields 1 -10 0 -10
Defense T-A SACK INT
D. Walker 15 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
D. Walker 1-0 1.0 0
J. Davis 99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
J. Davis 1-0 1.0 0
R. LeCounte 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
R. LeCounte 1-0 0.0 0
T. Crowder 30 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 2 0.5
T. Crowder 0-1 0.5 0
M. Herring 10 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
M. Herring 0-1 0.5 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
R. Blankenship 98 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/2 6/6
SEASON FG XP
19/22 58/58
R. Blankenship 1/2 25 6/6 9
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
M. Long 95 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 45.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
1 45.0 1
M. Long 1 45.0 1 45
J. Camarda 90 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 45.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
32 42.3 1
J. Camarda 1 45.0 1 45
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
B. Herrien 35 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 16.0 16 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 20.0 16 0
B. Herrien 1 16.0 16 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
M. Hardman 4 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 27.0 27 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
14 21.8 27 1
M. Hardman 1 27.0 27 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:23 UGA 35 2:56 8 15 Punt
0:51 UGA 35 0:00 1 63 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:56 UGA 35 2:34 7 22 Downs
9:22 UGA 35 1:04 5 -6 Punt
5:00 UGA 35 3:54 11 33 Downs
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:05 UGA 35 0:00 4 -9 Punt
10:20 UGA 35 8:13 16 26 Downs
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:48 GATECH 16 1:16 3 3 Punt
10:37 UGA 44 2:58 6 44 TD
1:44 GATECH 31 0:56 7 69 TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 GATECH 35 4:32 10 65 TD
7:04 UGA 12 6:07 11 88 TD
0:32 GATECH 35 0:07 7 65 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:37 GATECH 44 0:07 1 44 TD
8:18 GATECH 33 3:10 5 31 TD
0:55 GATECH 48 0:46 6 40 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:34 UGA 47 3:06 6 53 TD
1:24 UGA 39 0:42 4 0 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:27 UGA 41 2:27 5 3 Fumble
7:33 GATECH 35 5:00 9 34 FG Miss
0:39 GATECH 35 0:00 2 -8
NCAA FB Scores