College football odds, picks, lines for Week 2: Advanced computer model loving Georgia, Notre Dame

Week 2 of the college football season features high-profile matchups that could have major implications on the postseason and College Football Playoffs. In a rematch of last season's Pac-12 title game, Stanford hosts USC as six-point favorites, while Georgia travels to South Carolina for a top-25 SEC East showdown favored by 10. Week 2 also boasts plenty of intriguing non-conference battles, like Mississippi State (-8) visiting Kansas State and Clemson (-12) traveling to Texas A&M. With so many high-profile games and so many Week 2 college football odds on the move, you'll want to see the college football picks and predictions from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

One pick we'll give away: The model is calling for Georgia to win and cover on the road against SEC East rival South Carolina.

The Gamecocks have high hopes this year thanks to the emergence of quarterback Jake Bentley and the return of stud receiver Deebo Samuel from injury. But the model is calling for Georgia's elite defense to hold South Carolina under 20 points and cover the 10-point spread with room to spare.

Another one of the Week 2 college football picks the model is making: Notre Dame has no problem covering a nearly five-touchdown spread against Ball State.

The Fighting Irish are coming off an impressive Week 1 victory over Michigan. Quarterback Brandon Wimbush led the way for the Irish, throwing for 170 yards and a touchdown while adding 59 yards on the ground. Notre Dame's defense also played extremely well, allowing just 58 rushing yards against an explosive Wolverines offense.

The model is calling for another big day for Wimbush against Ball State. He's projected to have over 250 yards passing for two touchdowns and 78 rushing yards, resulting in the Fighting Irish covering the spread almost 60 percent of the time. It's projecting a final score of 52-12, so you can confidently back the Over (61.5) as well since it's hitting in well over 50 percent of simulations.

The model also has a strong selection for the massive Top 15 showdown between USC and Stanford, and is calling for a team with national title aspirations to get a massive scare on the road.

UCLA at Oklahoma (-30, 64)

Rutgers at Ohio State (-34.5, 63)

New Mexico at Wisconsin (-34.5, 59.5)

Mississippi State at Kansas State (+8, 54)

Western Michigan at Michigan (-27.5, 56.5)

Georgia at South Carolina (+10, 56)

Arkansas State at Alabama (-36, 65.5)

Ball State at Notre Dame (-34.5, 61.5)

Clemson at Texas A&M (+12, 52.5)

Penn State at Pittsburgh (+8.5, 55)

USC at Stanford (-6, 55.5)

Michigan State at Arizona State (+6, 54)