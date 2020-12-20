With the final College Football Playoff Rankings for the 2020 season set to be released Sunday afternoon, it's time to look ahead to how the CFP Selection Committee will be ranking the top 25 teams in the nation ahead of Selection Sunday. Normally, I would detail here some of the criteria the CFP Selection Committee uses to rank the top 25 teams and choose the top four. However, nothing about 2020 is normal, and that includes the information available to the committee.
The criteria for 2020 includes the eye test, head-to-head record (if applicable) and whether teams win their conference championship games, if they even compete in them. That's it. No strength of schedule or relative offense or any other analytic because, for example, there is no real mathematical way to compare teams from the SEC to teams from the Big Ten or any other league.
Even some of the ancillary categories discussed -- wins over teams above .500, wins over ranked teams -- are not helpful. The lack of nonconference games has some teams on either side of that .500 line would not normally be in those positions. Due to COVID-19, the committee has needed to factor roster issues into its rankings all year. It also has to factor in teams playing an unequal number of games.
With all of that in mind, here is what I think the CFP Rankings will look like Sunday afternoon. This is my final forecast for the playoff. Check out my complete bowl projections here.
|1
|The Crimson Tide faced their biggest challenge of the season but came away with a 52-46 win over Florida to take the SEC championship. It was Alabama's smallest margin of victory this season.
|2
|Clemson exacted revenge on Notre Dame for the earlier loss this season in a dominating 34-10 victory over the Fighting Irish for the ACC championship. The Tigers are a shoo-in for the second spot.
|3
|The Buckeyes were without several starters due to COVID-19 protocols but still managed a gritty 22-10 win over Northwestern for the Big Ten championship. It was not Ohio State's best performance but should be good enough to slot here for the CFP.
|4
|Notre Dame scored the first three points against Clemson then gave up the next 34. The Irish still have wins over the Tigers earlier in the season as well as at North Carolina. That should be enough to keep them ahead of Texas A&M.
|5
|The Aggies had a comfortable win at Tennessee and needed help to have a shot at the CFP. That help did not arrive and that means they will likely play in the Orange Bowl.
|6
|The Sooners also avenged an earlier loss by beating Iowa State 27-21 for the Big 12 title. Oklahoma has now won seven in a row since its loss to the Cyclones on Oct. 3.
|7
|The Gators fought valiantly but came up short in their quest for the SEC title. The CFP Selection Committee has always been kind to teams that lose their conference championship games to higher rated teams. I expect Florida to hold its spot this week.
|8
|The Bearcats got a walk-off field goal in a 27-24 win over Tulsa for the AAC title. Since Tulsa is in the rankings and Georgia is off this week, I believe Cincinnati will move past the Bulldogs this week.
|9
|Did not play.
|10
|The Cyclones comeback attempt against Oklahoma came up short. I expect them to get the last at-large spot in the New Year's Six, although if the committee is harsh on them, that spot will go to Indiana.
|11
|Did not play.
|12
|Did not play.
|13
|The Wildcats fought hard and dictated the style of play but still came up short against Ohio State. They will end up missing out on a New Year's Six berth.
|14
|Did not play.
|15
|Did not play.
|16
|The Trojans lost the Pac-12 title game to Oregon 31-24 but should stay in the rankings. They may fall further than this, but it does not matter as they have opted out of playing in a bowl.
|17
|Did not play.
|18
|Did not play.
|19
|Did not play.
|20
|Did not play.
|21
|Did not play.
|22
|Did not play.
|23
|The Spartans are one of the great stories of this season. They finished 7-0 and champions of the Mountain West after a 34-20 win over Boise State. They are now headed to the Arizona Bowl.
|24
|The Golden Hurricane lost the AAC title game in heartbreaking fashion. There may have been a chance for them to earn the New Year's Six berth given to the highest-rated Group of Five champion, but it seemed unlikely a win would move them past Coastal Carolina.
|25
|Did not play.