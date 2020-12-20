With the final College Football Playoff Rankings for the 2020 season set to be released Sunday afternoon, it's time to look ahead to how the CFP Selection Committee will be ranking the top 25 teams in the nation ahead of Selection Sunday. Normally, I would detail here some of the criteria the CFP Selection Committee uses to rank the top 25 teams and choose the top four. However, nothing about 2020 is normal, and that includes the information available to the committee.

The criteria for 2020 includes the eye test, head-to-head record (if applicable) and whether teams win their conference championship games, if they even compete in them. That's it. No strength of schedule or relative offense or any other analytic because, for example, there is no real mathematical way to compare teams from the SEC to teams from the Big Ten or any other league.

Even some of the ancillary categories discussed -- wins over teams above .500, wins over ranked teams -- are not helpful. The lack of nonconference games has some teams on either side of that .500 line would not normally be in those positions. Due to COVID-19, the committee has needed to factor roster issues into its rankings all year. It also has to factor in teams playing an unequal number of games.

With all of that in mind, here is what I think the CFP Rankings will look like Sunday afternoon. This is my final forecast for the playoff. Check out my complete bowl projections here.