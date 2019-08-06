College football rankings: SEC, Big Ten dominate top of 2019 Preseason CBS Sports 130

With the 2019 season fast approaching, we unveiled the top 10 of the Preseason CBS Sports 130 last week. And to no one's surprise, defending national champion Clemson sat at the top with Alabama close on its heels. Now it's finally time to roll out the full 1-130 rankings as first introduced by CBS Sports.

Our comprehensive ranking of the entire FBS landscape sets the stage for what should be an exhilarating 150th year of college football. While Clemson, Alabama, Oklahoma, Georgia and Ohio State are familiar occupants at the top of the rankings, our preseason balloting shows some changes in perception and expectation from where things stood at the end of the 2018 season.

No. 18 Wisconsin, No. 21 Virginia, No. 23 Miami and No. 25 Oklahoma State all finished outside of the top 40 in the final balloting of the CBS Sports 130, but no team has seen a bigger offseason adjustment than No. 24 Nebraska. Hype for year two with Scott Frost hit an all-time high thanks to a 4-2 finish to the season, but the 4-8 Cornhuskers finished the 2018 campaign ranked in the bottom half of the entire FBS rankings at No. 74. That 50-spot jump is just one data point that makes Nebraska one of the most intriguing teams to start the year, as we see if results can match Big Ten dark horse expectations.

In terms of conferences, the top 25 spots are largely occupied by the SEC and Big Ten. Each conference has six teams in the top 25 of the CBS Sports 130; the ACC and Big 12 are next with four teams apiece. The Pac-12 has no teams in the top 10 but three teams in the top 15, while the AAC is represented at the top of the poll by UCF at No. 15.

College football experts from CBS Sports contribute ballots each week, which are averaged together for our rankings. You can see the top 25 below and 26-130 on our rankings page.

Rank Team 2018 Record Postseason Rank 1 Clemson 15-0 1 2 Alabama 14-1 2 3 Oklahoma 12-2 3 4 Georgia 11-3 6 5 Ohio State 13-1 5 6 LSU 10-3 9 7 Michigan 10-3 12 8 Florida 10-3 7 9 Texas 10-4 8 10 Notre Dame 12-1 4 11 Washington 10-4 13 12 Oregon 9-4 31 13 Utah 9-5 23 14 Texas A&M 9-4 21 15 Auburn 8-5 28 16 Iowa State 8-5 27 17 UCF 12-1 11 18 Wisconsin 8-5 44 19 Penn State 9-4 16 20 Syracuse 10-3 15 21 Virginia 8-5 46 22 Michigan State 7-6 36 23 Miami 7-6 54 24 Nebraska 4-8 74 25 Oklahoma State 7-6 45

