College football scores, schedule, games today: Northwestern-Stanford in action, Iowa State survives scare

The five-day feast that is Week 1 of the 2019 college football season continues Saturday with the main course -- games spread across the day including the lone top-25 matchup of the first full week of action. Though No. 1 Clemson (Thursday) and No. 8 Florida (last week) already took care of business, the rest of the top 10 teams in the nation are in action. Most eyes are focused on a rematch of the 2011 BCS Championship Game when No. 11 Oregon and No. 16 Auburn square off this evening.

CBS Sports will be with you the entire day updating this story with the latest scores, results, highlights, analysis and from Week 1. Be sure to check back early and often for predictions, the day's best plays and live GameTrackers covering all of the action. To manually refresh the page for the latest updates, just click here.

Week 1 college football schedule, scores

All times Eastern

No. 5 Ohio State 45, FAU 21 Box score

Boise State, 36 Florida State 31 -- Box score

Memphis 15, Ole Miss 10 -- Box score

No. 2 Alabama vs. Duke (Atlanta) -- LIVE blog

South Carolina at North Carolina -- GameTracker

Northwestern at No. 25 Stanford -- GameTracker

No. 11 Oregon vs. No. 16 Auburn -- 7:30 p.m. on ABC -- ATS pick, preview

No. 3 Georgia at Vanderbilt -- 7:30 p.m. on SEC Network -- ATS pick, preview

Click here for the full Week 1 college football scoreboard.

Check these out ...

Iowa State needs triple OT (and some luck) to survive

It wasn't easy, but No. 21 Iowa State held on to beat FCS foe Northern Iowa 29-26 in three overtimes. This has been a tough game for the Cyclones at times with the Panthers notching a couple of wins against them this decade. Any concerns about the Cyclones replacing running back David Montgomery and receiver Hakeem Butler weren't exactly alleviated, either. While ISU had decent offensive numbers, they were poor on third downs (7 of 18) and had some frustrating penalties and miscues. Notably, Iowa State needs to find more reliable playmakers in critical situations, but quarterback Brock Purdy came up big when it mattered the most, recovering what would have been a game-ending fumble on the goal line in the third overtime. Iowa State sealed the deal on a touchdown one play later.

Florida State wilts late against Boise State



Boise State trailed Florida State by 18 points in the second quarter but miraculously charged all the way back in Tallahassee to walk away with a 36-31 win. The game was originally scheduled to be played in Jacksonville but was moved to Tally because of Hurricane Dorrian. No matter, the Broncos completely outgained the Seminoles on offense by way of 621 yards on 106 plays in a whopping 40 minutes of ball possession. The story in the first half was how new offensive coordinator Kendal Briles had apparently provided a jolt for FSU, but this was an impressive comeback and game plan by the Broncos. Quarterback Hank Bachmeier looked solid in his first game with 407 yards through the air.

Ohio State, Justin Fields cruise past FAU



It didn't take long for Fields to make a statement as Ohio State's new quarterback. The Georgia transfer and once-hyped blue-chip prospect took control in Ohio State's 45-21 win early by strutting to a 51-yard touchdown run in the first quarter and never looked back. He finished the game with 234 yards passing and five total touchdowns.

Justin Fields making BIG impressions early in OSU debut



Touchdown on 1st drive 🚨



(Via @CFBONFOX)pic.twitter.com/L6HMcKfJPl — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 31, 2019

RichRod's Ole Miss debut didn't go well

Former West Virginia, Michigan and Arizona coach Rich Rodriguez is the new offensive coordinator at Ole Miss, and things did not go well in his first game calling plays for the Rebels. Ole Miss was on the road against a good Memphis team, but it's a Memphis team that allowed 428 yards and 32 points per game last season. So it was a bit surprising to see Ole Miss scoreless at halftime with only 42 yards of offense. Things improved in the second half, but not nearly enough, as Ole Miss managed only 173 yards in a 15-10 loss to their rivals to the north.