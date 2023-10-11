Amazon

We love the sound of a deep Amazon Prime Day deal. In fact, October Prime Day is singing with big deals on high-quality Bluetooth speakers from top-selling brands like JBL, Sony, Bose, Bang and Olufsen and more.

Deals like $100 off JBL Extreme mean you can tackle that Christmas gift list without breaking the bank. In fact, these Amazon Big Deal Days offers on portable Bluetooth speakers are so good, you'll be able to gift one to yourself, too. We like the sound of that.

CBS Readers' favorite Bluetooth speaker is on sale. The JBL Extreme is currently $280 (reduced from $380).

Best Bluetooth speaker deals for Amazon October Prime Day

When it comes to Bluetooth portable speakers, JBL is a hands-down favorite, but Amazon is also priming up big deals on other top brands like Bang & Olufsen, Megaboom and Sony.

And if you're savvy enough to think ahead to the holiday season, small speakers like Ortizan Portable Bluetooth Speaker, $30 (reduced from $50) make the perfect gift.

JBL Charge 5: Save $50

JBL

If Bluetooth speakers voted an MVP, JBL would be a sure thing. The JBL Charge 5 (8.7 x 3.67 x 3.76 inches), scored big with buyers who gave it 4.8 stars, the "big sound" noted a multitude of times.

Regularly priced at $180, this speaker is currently on sale for $130.

Top features of JBL Charge 5:

This speaker features a long-lasting battery that delivers up to 20 hours of listening.

Waterproof (IP67 rating) and dustproof, this speaker can go anywhere adventure takes you.

The built in power bank allows you to charge while you listen.

TheParty Boost feature allows you to pair more than one compatible JBL speaker for the ultimate big sound.



Amazon

Waterproof (IP67), dustproof, JBL Extreme 3 (13.4 x 29.8 x 13.6 inches) delivers immersive sound and deep bass that will have you disappearing into the music wherever you are.

Regularly priced at $380, the JBL Extreme is $280 today for October Prime Day Day 2.

Top features of JBL Extreme:

The speaker's portable design features a carrying strap with a built-in bottle opener.

You'll get up to 15 hours of playtime one of JBL's most popular Bluetooth speakers.

JBL Xtreme 3, $280 (reduced from $380)

Amazon

Sony's ultra-light portable speaker (13.94 x 6.5 x 8 inches) features a retractable handle for easy transport. Waterproof (IP67 rated) and dust proof, this speaker offers powerful, clear, distortion-free sound with up to 25 hours of playing time.

You can get this Sony speaker at Amazon today for $198 (reduced from $350).

Top features of Sony SRS-XG300 Party Speaker:

You can personalize your sound control through the Sony Music Center app.

You can charge your phone via the speaker's USB port.

Earning 4.5 stars, quality of sound won big with verified buyers.

Save $21: Bose SoundLink Flex Bluetooth Speaker

Amazon

A favored brand of athletes like Aaron Rodgers, Christian McCaffrey and Patrick Mahomes, Bose is one of the top-rated and best-selling sound tech brands on Amazon. The Bose SoundLink Flex Bluetooth Speaker (2.05"D x 7.91"W x 3.54"H) earns 4.8 stars on Amazon from exuberant buyers, impressed equally with this speaker's sound as its design.

Top features of the Bose SoundLink Flex Bluetooth Speaker:

Get the clearest sound possible. This speaker automatically detects its positioning and adapts its sound accordingly.

The rechargeable battery delivers up to 12-hours of battery life from a single charge.

The built-in microphone allows you to make and receive calls through your speaker.

This speaker is designed to be waterproof (IP67 rating) and dust proof. It even floats!

Save $22: Echo Pop Compact Bluetooth Speaker

Amazon

Meet the Echo Pop, Amazon's latest compact Bluetooth speaker, which comes equipped Alexa. This speaker features full sound that's perfect for small spaces, apartments, bedrooms and offices. Echo Pop is available in four colors and can also be purchased with a Kasa smart plug. You can use the same link below for both options.

You can get this Prime Day deal on this Echo Pop speaker today, $18 (reduced from $40). And that is a deal.

Top features of the Echo Pop Compact Bluetooth Speaker:

Equipped with Alexa, you can control your music with your voice.

This speaker can also use Alexa to play audiobooks, podcasts and Sirius XM Radio (with subscription).

You can also set timers and reminders with this speaker using the Alexa feature.

Alexa doesn't start listening until you say "Alexa", keeping your privacy protected.

Amazon

Bang and Olufsen's ultra-portable speaker (3.2 x 3.2 x 5 inches) features a lightweight design (weighting less than 650g) for the ultimate sound-on-the-go accessory.

While not technically a Prime Day deal, we love this deal anyway. This Bang and Olufsen speaker usually retails for $199, but is on sale at Amazon today for $165.

Top features of the Bang and Olufsen portable speaker:

One charge delivers up to 27 hours of sound .

This device features easy controls for easy pairng.

Save $50: Ultimate Ears Megaboom 3

Amazon

Known for its loud, powerful, clear, 360-degree sound, the Megaboom 3 (3.2 x 3.2 x 8.75 inches) features the all-new Magic Button that allows you to control your sound directly on the speaker.

You can buy this speaker today at Amazon for $150 (reduced from $200). While not technically a October Prime Day deal, this deal is a really big deal.

Top features of the Megaboom 3 portable speaker:

Megaboom 3 is covered in a two-tone fabric that's stylish and durable.

This speaker is waterproof (IP67 rating) and dust proof.

This speaker can be totally submerged in water for 30 minutes without harming the speaker.

Pair two, three, or more compatible speakers for the ultimate party sound.

Doss Bluetooth Speaker with Subwoofer: Save $20 with Prime

Amazon

Enhanced with dual 10W dull-range drivers , a 12W subwoofer and DSP technology, Doss Soundbox XL (6.6 x 2.9 x 2.7 inches) promises "room-filling" rich sound from bass to highs.

You can get this speaker today at Amazon for $69 (reduced from $90).

Top features of Doss Soundbox XL

The rechargeable battery delivers up to 10 hours of playtime at 50% volume and charges in just 3-4 hours.

Equipped with Bluetooth 4.0 technology, stream music up to 33 feet.

Bang & Olufsen Beosound A1: Save $80



Amazon

Small but might, Bang and Olufsen's 2nd generation Beaosound A1 (5.5 W x 3.15 W x 1.1 H inches) delivers powerful sound. A durable, lightweight speaker, this sleek, strong speaker is dustproof and water resistant (IP67).

Get this Amazon Prime Day deal on the Bang & Olufsen Beosound A1 today, $199 (reduced from $279).

Top features of the Bang & Olufsen Beosound A1:

An intuitive speaker, it features built-in voice control (hi, Alexa).

This speaker features Beosonic tuning courtesy of the Bang & Olufsen app.



Small in size, this portable speaker delivers big sound and is easily transported for travel.

Sony Extra Bass: $35 with Prime

Amazon

Sony's ultra-compact portable Bluetooth speaker (3.43 x 3.43 x 4.41 inches) delivers extra bass and deep sound.

Top features of the Sony Extra Bass Bluetooth Speaker:

This speaker is waterproof (IP67) and dust proof.

Get up to 16 hours of battery life with this speaker.

This speaker connects easily with Bluetooth for the ultimate on-the-go streaming experience.

What is Amazon Prime Big Deal Days?

Amazon Prime Big Deal Days is Amazon's early Black Friday sale in October. Some are calling the two-day event October Prime Day or Prime Day Part 2 because of the size and scope of the sale. In 2022, this October sale was called the Prime Early Access Sale.

When is Amazon Prime Big Deal Days 2023?

Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days will take place on Tuesday, Oct. 10 and Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023. The sale starts at midnight Pacific time.

Do you need to be a Prime Member to shop Prime Big Deal Days deals?

While some of the best Amazon Prime Big Deal Days offers are Prime-exclusive or invite-only, there will also be tons of deals that are open to all shoppers. So even if you don't have an Amazon Prime membership, there will be deals available to you.

If you want to shop the best deals, though, you'll want to tap the button below and sign up for a 30-day free trial of Amazon Prime. Prime memberships costs $14.99 per month or $139 per year, and include access to Amazon Prime Video (Thursday Night Football) and a number of other great perks.

What else is on sale during Prime Big Deal Days?

The second Prime Day event of 2023 will kick off the holiday shopping season with early deals on thousands of popular brands and essentials like massage guns, treadmills, rowing machines, smartwatches, gym headphones, bone conduction headphones, free weights, home gym equipment, fitness apparel, shoes and more.

What other retailers are holding competing Big Deal Days or early Black Friday sales?

Amazon isn't the only retailer slashing prices this month. You can also find great deals on your favorite brands at other major retailers. Here are the top sale events we're watching in the coming week:

The best deals at Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days event

Best Prime Big Deal Days deals on sports tech

Best Prime Big Deal Days deals on home gym gear

Best Prime Big Deal Days deals on sports equipment

More Prime Big Deal Days coverage at CBS News