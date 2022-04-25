Happy Monday, everyone! It was another exciting weekend for New York Mets fans -- sorry I mean baseball fans too. Just let me enjoy it while it lasts please -- we all know where most Mets seasons end up. It felt like this weekend particularly had some notable standout performances, but I first wanted to start with Brewers SP Eric Lauer and his 13-strikeout outing. You read that right -- he fanned 13 through six nearly immaculate shutout innings. The underlying numbers are even more exciting with 17 induced swinging strikes on just 98 pitches. This could be a true breakout season for the 26-year-old who now boasts a 2.20 ERA and 1.04 WHIP with 23 strikeouts to just four walks through 16 1/3 innings.

It was also a great weekend for Chris Towers as Twins OF Byron Buxton returned to the lineup in a big way. Last week, Buxton had an injury scare, so it was great to see him return to the lineup so fast -- and he picked up right where he left off -- absolutely crushing the baseball. Buxton delivered a double dong night including his second home run -- a towering 470-foot blast off one of the game's best closers Liam Hendricks. If he stays healthy, Buxton has a legitimate chance to be one of Fantasy's most valuable players. Since the start of the 2020 season, when it all seemed to click for him at the plate, Buxton has jacked 38 home runs in just 110 games.

We'll dive into more of the action from this weekend including standout pitchers, hitters, a San Francisco Giants reclamation project who you probably won't want to let keep sitting on the waiver wire and more.

The next Giants' reclamation project?

What is it about the San Francisco Giants and their innate ability to take on players who other teams have given up on and make them whole again -- and in some cases -- better than they ever were. That might be the case for Giants OF Joc Pederson. On Sunday, Pederson followed in the Buxton footsteps and dropped a double dong while going 3 for 3. Pederson is hitting the ball harder than he ever has with a 94.9 MPH average exit velocity. He's still just 38% rostered in CBS leagues and worth scooping now if you need OF help -- the Giants have a knack for this stuff.

Other standout hitters

Jeremy Pena, SS, Astros: The talk out of Astros spring training was all about how Pena had a chance to be something special and he hasn't disappointed. Unlike some of the other prospects who have taken a bit longer to get going, Pena continues to rake. He hit home run No. 3 on Sunday against arguably the game's best closer so far this season -- Jordan Romano -- in the process collecting his first career mutli-RBI game.

Julio Rodriguez, OF, Mariners: Speaking of prospects, Rodriguez had himself a nice little weekend for your category leagues. He collected five hits, three RBI, three runs and more prominently another two stolen bases. In the era of no speed Fantasy Baseball, the rookie already has six stolen bases and is single-handedly giving you an edge in your Roto leagues.

Ty France, 2B/1B, Mariners: France was slept on this draft season with a profile that didn't generate much buzz in category formats but he's absolutely raking the ball in the early going and showing more power -- and a better home run to fly ball rate -- than we're accustomed to seeing. France hit home runs Nos. 4 and 5 this weekend.

Cole breaks out of his funk

There were a whole lot of Fantasy Baseball managers (and Yankees fans) panicking prior to Gerrit Cole's Sunday start. The hot takes I heard living in the area were unparalleled. And as a Mets fan, I can't pretend I didn't enjoy hearing them. They've settled down now though as has Cole. He delivered a vintage Cole performance on Sunday, striking out nine and inducing 14 swinging strikes over 6 2/3 shutout innings. Despite the ugly start, Cole's stat line reads much better than you'd imagine for all the panic: 4.00 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 21 strikeouts over 18 innings.

Other standout pitchers

Kyle Wright, SP, Braves: OK, maybe this whole Kyle Wright breakout thing is real. He delivered another six shutout innings while only allowing four hits and more importantly striking out 11 with 20 induced swinging strikes on 95 pitches thrown. Wright has a 26:2 strikeout to walk ratio and a 16% swinging strike rate this season. Those are elite SP1 numbers.

Shane McClanahan, SP, Rays: A favorite breakout pick for me and Frank Stampfl, McClanahan continued his pristine 2022 season on Sunday with another victory. McClanahan struck out seven over seven innings with a ridiculous 21 induced swinging strikes. This is what a true breakout season looks like: 2.45 ERA, 0.95 WHIP and 31 strikeouts with just five walks.

News and lineup notes

