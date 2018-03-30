Fantasy Baseball: Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 2 include Avisail Garcia, Neil Walker
Which bats are worth using off the waiver wire in Week 2? Scott White gives you his favorites.
- Week 2's Two-Start Pitchers | Salvador Perez Replacement Options | Greg Holland a Top-10 Closer in St. Louis
Week 1 has just started, but Week 2 (April 2-8) is already right around the corner. Let's get back to patching up those lineups.
One thing we'll see a little more this year, with more off days built into the schedule, is the five-day week, and that's especially true here at the start of the year, with the Red Sox, Marlins, Twins, Giants, Mariners and Rays each scheduled for only five games. Three of them are among my teams with the five worst matchups, which you'll find below.
(Keep in mind the Red Sox, Mariners and Twins are each playing two of those games in an NL park, which I suspect is bad news for Jackie Bradley and Logan Morrison. Nelson Cruz should be OK, but you'll want to keep an eye on that quad in the coming days.)
Meanwhile, six teams – the Orioles, Rockies, Brewers, Athletics, Padres and Rangers – are scheduled for seven games, which is a nice advantage for their hitters.
But ultimately, the pitching matchups still have the most say in which hitters are worth a short-term pickup. Here are the best owned in less than 80 percent of CBS Sports.
|1
Avisail Garcia Chicago White Sox RF
|It was obviously built on a high BABIP, just like his season-long batting average, but a guy who hit .434 with a 1.030 OPS against lefties last year shouldn't sit in a week the White Sox are facing four lefties in six games, especially when those lefties are Jaime Garcia, J.A. Happ, Francisco Liriano and Matthew Boyd.
|2
Delino DeShields Texas Rangers LF
|Delino DeShields bats leadoff on a team built for offense, and his manager has already predicted he'll steal 50 bases this year. Seven games against the Athletics and Blue Jays pitching staffs should help the cause, putting him on base with regularity.
|3
Neil Walker New York Yankees 2B
|Neil Waker gets a full week at Yankee Stadium, where his fly-ball and pull tendencies should allow him to park some pitches over the right-field porch. His OPS was 230 points higher against righties last season, and that's all he'll be facing.
|4
Stephen Piscotty Oakland Athletics RF
|The Athletics have the best matchups of any team this week, facing pitchers like Bartolo Colon, Doug Fister, Matt Moore, Matt Shoemaker and JC Ramirez as part of a seven-game slate. Piscotty is poised for a bounce-back season and is one Athletics hitter you can trust to play every day.
|5
Randal Grichuk Toronto Blue Jays LF
|Randal Grichuk's power potential should play well in his new home venue, and he'll get his first three games there – against White Sox staff, no less – to begin the week. His final three games at Texas should play in his favor as well.
|6
Tim Anderson Chicago White Sox SS
|Already off to a fine start with a pair of homers on opening day, Tim Anderson has the same lefty-heavy matchups as Garcia and hit .321 off lefties last season. His base-stealing ability puts less pressure on his bat to deliver, too.
|7
Josh Reddick Houston Astros RF
|The Astros lineup has a lot of moving parts, but Josh Reddick should be a fixture against righties after hitting .314 with an .867 OPS against them last year. The Astros are facing five in their six games this week, including some of the worst the Orioles and Padres have to offer.
|8
Corey Dickerson Pittsburgh Pirates LF
|All righties for Corey Dickerson, too, including questionable ones like Jake Odorizzi, Homer Bailey, Sal Romano and Tyler Mahle. The splits were actually pretty even last year, but not so much over his career, and the matchups alone are reason to recommend him this week.
|9
Jeimer Candelario Detroit Tigers 3B
|The Tigers aren't one of the teams playing seven games this week, which is why they aren't among my teams with the five best matchups, but they're facing the Royals and White Sox starting rotations. Jeimer Candelario, who works the count and gets on base, should spend plenty of time on base this week, and might even pop a homer.
|10
Chris Iannetta Colorado Rockies C
|You're not playing a catcher in a utility spot, obviously, so Chris Iannetta is only worth using if you have a need at catcher. But the Rockies are playing seven games, including three at Coors Field, four against the Padres pitching staff and four against left-handers, who he has destroyed throughout his career, most recently hitting .300 with a .967 OPS against them last year.
Best hitter matchups for Week 2
1. Athletics TEX4, @LAA3
2. Rockies @SD4, ATL3
3. Rangers @OAK4, TOR3
4. Astros BAL3, SD3
5. Blue Jays CHW3, @TEX3
Worst hitter matchups for Week 2
1. Diamondbacks LAD3, @STL3
2. Marlins BOS2, @PHI3
3. Mariners @SF2, @MIN3
4. Rays @NYY2, @BOS3
5. Brewers STL3, CHC4
