If you need a fill-in for an injury or are simply looking for a spark, Scott White has you covered with 10 sleeper hitters for the upcoming scoring period, all rostered in less than 80 percent of CBS Sports leagues. They're not must-starts by any estimation, but they're the best you'll find off the waiver wire.
TEX Texas • #3 • Age: 24
Fueled by a greatly improved strikeout rate, Taveras' across-the-board contributions make him one of the most under-rostered hitters in Fantasy right now. A week in which the Rangers have the fifth-best hitter matchups is as good a time as any to rectify the problem.
TEX Texas • #20 • Age: 24
Duran is right up there with Leody Taveras in terms of being under-rostered, and hey, he gets to enjoy the same favorable matchups in a seven-game week that includes four against the Tigers pitching staff. He continues to hit for average and power while qualifying at three different positions (third base, outfield and shortstop).
Javier Baez SS
DET Detroit • #28 • Age: 30
Baez has been hot lately, batting .320 (16 for 50) with two homers, two triples, two doubles and one steal over his past 12 games, and now he's in line for a seven-game week that includes three at Colorado. That's good timing.
Tommy Pham LF
NYM N.Y. Mets • #28 • Age: 35
Pham has earned his spot in left field for the time being with a burning hot July in which he's batting .321 (18 for 56) with four homers and three steals, and his Statcast page is all splashed in red. It's still more than likely the 35-year-old comes back down to earth at some point, but you might as well enjoy his seven-game week against some of the worst the Brewers and Giants can throw at him.
Jake Fraley LF
CIN Cincinnati • #27 • Age: 28
Fraley still doesn't doesn't start against lefties, but the good news is that the Reds are scheduled to face only one of those in their six games this week. They aren't the most favorable matchups, but the power/speed threat has been on a heater since returning from an IL stint for a bruised wrist.
TJ Friedl CF
CIN Cincinnati • #29 • Age: 27
Friedl benefits just as much from that righty-heavy schedule as Jake Fraley, and while he doesn't pack as much power in his swing, he's been batting over .300 long enough to take it seriously, particularly since he also brings an element of speed.
DET Detroit • #30 • Age: 25
Carpenter remains fairly untested but has flashed pretty good power during his time in the majors, just like he did in the minors. He should be in the lineup for at least five games this week, given the number of righties on the schedule, and the best part is that the Tigers are at Coors Field for three games.
Jake Burger 3B
CHW Chi. White Sox • #30 • Age: 27
Don't put a stake in Burger just yet. His exit velocity readings make him out to be a total beefcake who can pile on taters in short order. The hope is he can fire it up again in a seven-game week, particularly with three of those games being against the Athletics' pathetic pitching staff.
COL Colorado • #14 • Age: 21
Tovar is about the one Rockies hitter with both the upside and availability to recommend in a full week of home games. His overall stats aren't exciting, but the 21-year-old has gotten in the swing of things lately, batting .307 (35 for 114) with four homers, two steals and an .833 OPS in his past 31 games.
Amed Rosario SS
CLE Cleveland • #1 • Age: 27
Rosario has been completely absent at the plate this season but has a history of gaining steam over the course of the season. It may be happening again seeing as he's batting .361 (22 for 61) with four doubles over his past 15 games. He'll need to work some steals in there, too, but he's a reasonable bet to keep the ball rolling with three games against the Royals pitching staff to open the week.
Best hitter matchups for Week 14
1. Brewers @NYM4, @PIT3
2. Dodgers @COL3, @KC3
3. Rockies LAD3, DET3
4. Tigers @TEX4, @COL3
5. Rangers DET4, HOU3
Worst hitter matchups for Week 14
1. Giants @TOR3, @NYM3
2. Pirates SD3, MIL3
3. Angels CHW4, ARI3
4. Royals CLE3, LAD3
5. Nationals @SEA3, @PHI3