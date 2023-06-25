Every weekend, Scott White ranks the two-start pitchers for the upcoming scoring period, grouping them by how advisable they are (or aren't). The names depicted here are only speculative and subject to change from one day to the next.
- Week 14: Sleeper hitters | Sleeper pitchers
Here are the two-start pitchers for Fantasy Week 14 (June 26-July 2). All information is up to date as of Sunday evening.
|1
S. Strider SP ATL Spencer Strider SP ATL
|
vs
|
vs
|2
L. Castillo SP SEA Luis Castillo SP SEA
|
vs
|
vs
|3
|4
K. Gausman SP TOR Kevin Gausman SP TOR
|
vs
|
vs
|5
Z. Gallen SP ARI Zac Gallen SP ARI
|
vs
|
@
|6
D. Cease SP CHW Dylan Cease SP CHW
|
@
|
@
|7
C. Kershaw SP LAD Clayton Kershaw SP LAD
|
@
|
@
|8
S. Alcantara SP MIA Sandy Alcantara SP MIA
|
@
|
@
|9
J. Verlander SP NYM Justin Verlander SP NYM
|
vs
|
vs
|10
M. Kopech SP CHW Michael Kopech SP CHW
|
@
|
@
|11
Y. Darvish SP SD Yu Darvish SP SD
|
@
|
@
|12
R. Suarez SP PHI Ranger Suarez SP PHI
|
@
|
vs
|13
|14
T. Bradley SP TB Taj Bradley SP TB
|
@
|
@
|15
G. Whitlock SP BOS Garrett Whitlock SP BOS
|
vs
|
@
|16
G. Williams SP CLE Gavin Williams SP CLE
|
vs
|
@
|17
J. Teheran SP MIL Julio Teheran SP MIL
|
@
|
@
|18
J. Montgomery SP STL Jordan Montgomery SP STL
|
vs
|
vs
|19
R. Detmers SP LAA Reid Detmers SP LAA
|
vs
|
vs
|20
|21
|22
P. Blackburn SP OAK Paul Blackburn SP OAK
|
vs
|
vs
|23
|24
C. Irvin SP BAL Cole Irvin SP BAL
|
vs
|
vs
|25
D. Peterson SP NYM David Peterson SP NYM
|
vs
|
vs
|26
|27
B. Williamson SP CIN Brandon Williamson SP CIN
|
@
|
vs
|28
T. Williams SP WAS Trevor Williams SP WAS
|
@
|
@
|29
B. Singer SP KC Brady Singer SP KC
|
vs
|
vs
|30
|31
J. Taillon SP CHC Jameson Taillon SP CHC
|
vs
|
vs
|32
|33
C. Seabold SP COL Connor Seabold SP COL
|
vs
|
vs