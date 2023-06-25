Leody Taveras CF TEX Texas • #3 • Age: 24 Matchups DET4, HOU3 Rostered 61% Fueled by a greatly improved strikeout rate, Taveras' across-the-board contributions make him one of the most under-rostered hitters in Fantasy right now. A week in which the Rangers have the fifth-best hitter matchups is as good a time as any to rectify the problem.

Ezequiel Duran SS TEX Texas • #20 • Age: 24 Matchups DET4, HOU3 Rostered 67% Duran is right up there with Leody Taveras in terms of being under-rostered, and hey, he gets to enjoy the same favorable matchups in a seven-game week that includes four against the Tigers pitching staff. He continues to hit for average and power while qualifying at three different positions (third base, outfield and shortstop).

Javier Baez SS DET Detroit • #28 • Age: 30 Matchups @TEX4, @COL3 Rostered 71% After a strong couple weeks, Baez went hitless over the weekend, which understandably makes it harder to put your faith in him, good matchups or not. But he does get three games at Colorado this week, and you saw what that did for the Angels lineup.

Tommy Pham LF NYM N.Y. Mets • #28 • Age: 35 Matchups MIL4, SF3 Rostered 13% Pham has earned his spot in left field for the time being with a burning hot July in which he's batting .309 (21 for 68) with four homers and three steals, and his Statcast page is all splashed in red. It's still more than likely the 35-year-old comes back down to earth at some point, but you might as well enjoy his seven-game week against some of the worst the Brewers and Giants can throw at him.

Jake Fraley LF CIN Cincinnati • #27 • Age: 28 Matchups @BAL3, SD3 Rostered 54% Fraley still doesn't doesn't start against lefties, but the good news is that the Reds are scheduled to face only one of those in their six games this week. They aren't the most favorable matchups, but the power/speed threat has been on a heater since returning from an IL stint for a bruised wrist.

TJ Friedl CF CIN Cincinnati • #29 • Age: 27 Matchups @BAL3, SD3 Rostered 30% Friedl benefits just as much from that righty-heavy schedule as Jake Fraley, and while he doesn't pack as much power in his swing, he's been batting over .300 long enough to take it seriously, particularly since he also brings an element of speed.

Kerry Carpenter RF DET Detroit • #30 • Age: 25 Matchups @TEX4, @COL3 Rostered 13% Carpenter remains fairly untested but has flashed pretty good power during his time in the majors, just like he did in the minors. He should be in the lineup for at least five games this week, given the number of righties on the schedule, and the best part is that the Tigers are at Coors Field for three games.

Jake Burger 3B CHW Chi. White Sox • #30 • Age: 27 Matchups @LAA4, @OAK3 Rostered 45% Don't put a stake in Burger just yet. His exit velocity readings make him out to be a total beefcake who can pile on taters in short order. The hope is he can fire it up again in a seven-game week, particularly with three of those games being against the Athletics' pathetic pitching staff.

Ezequiel Tovar SS COL Colorado • #14 • Age: 21 Matchups LAD3, DET3 Rostered 43% Tovar is about the one Rockies hitter with both the upside and availability to recommend in a full week of home games. His overall stats aren't exciting, but the 21-year-old has gotten in the swing of things lately, batting .307 (40 for 27) with five homers and two steals in his past 34 games.