If you need a fill-in for an injury or are simply looking for a spark, Scott White has you covered with 10 sleeper hitters for the upcoming scoring period, all rostered in less than 80 percent of CBS Sports leagues. They're not must-starts by any estimation, but they're the best you'll find off the waiver wire.
Check back Sunday for the latest updates.
C.J. Cron 1B
COL Colorado • #25 • Age: 33
C.J. Cron has looked every bit like the slugger of 2021-22 since returning from a bout with back spasms in late June, delivering premium exit velocities and four home runs. Even though the Rockies have only one series at home this week, they still have the No. 1 hitter matchups because their road series is against the Athletics pitching staff.
Jake Fraley RF
CIN Cincinnati • #27 • Age: 28
The Reds will face some pretty tough pitchers in their series against the Brewers and Dodgers this week, but what they won't face is a left-hander. Jake Fraley figures to start every game, then, and he's been a top-30 outfielder this year even as a platoon guy.
MIN Minnesota • #47 • Age: 24
Edouard Julien has recently made a name for himself in Fantasy, batting .563 (18 for 32) with five homers over his past 11 games. He remains widely available in part because he sits against left-handers, but the Twins have only one of those on the schedule this week.
Seiya Suzuki RF
CHC Chi. Cubs • #27 • Age: 28
Seiya Suzuki has shown some signs of turning his season around, batting .340 (18 for 43) with two homers in his past 13 games. Overall, he's batting .305 against left-handers, and the Cubs have three of those on the schedule this week as well as having the fourth-best hitter matchups.
LAA L.A. Angels • #16 • Age: 25
Mickey Moniak has been money against right-handed pitchers, batting .362 (50 for 138) with 11 homers and a 1.092 OPS, and that's all the Angels are scheduled this face this week. Three of them pitch for the Tigers, too, which can't be a bad thing.
DET Detroit • #20 • Age: 23
Spencer Torkelson is finally delivering the results to back up his exit velocity readings, homering six times in his past 18 games. He'll have more chances to deliver than most hitters this week, too, seeing as the Tigers are one of just four teams scheduled for seven games.
C.J. Abrams SS
WAS Washington • #5 • Age: 22
C.J. Abrams is so far having the best month of his big-league career, hitting .364 (20 for 55) with nine stolen bases. Lately, the Nationals have been batting him leadoff, too, which gives him a chance to rack up at-bats in a week where they're one of just four teams playing seven games, beginning with three against the Rockies staff.
MIN Minnesota • #19 • Age: 25
Edouard Julien and Alex Kirilloff must be the twins that Minnesota is referring to because the left-handers have matched each other blow for blow over lately. The latter is finally living up to his power projection with three homers in his past five games and will enjoy a three-game series against the Royals pitching staff this week.
Josh Bell DH
CLE Cleveland • #55 • Age: 30
Josh Bell is showing faint signs of life with a .423 (11 for 26) batting average and three home runs over his past eight games, and if you take it back a little further, he has seven home runs in 29 games. The Guardians have the third-best hitter matchups this week, facing the Royals pitching staff for three games and then Lance Lynn and Touki Toussaint in a four-game slate at the White Sox.
SF San Francisco • #41 • Age: 31
Wilmer Flores has been mashing so far in July, batting .417 (20 for 48) with four home runs, and it's earning him at-bats against righties as well as lefties for right now. But there do happen to be three lefties on the schedule this week, against whom he's batting .333 with a .931 OPS.
Best hitter matchups for Week 18
1. Rockies @WAS3, OAK3
2. Guardians KC3, @CHW4
3. Cardinals @ARI3, CHC4
4. Cubs @CHW2, @STL4
5. Athletics @SF2, @COL3
Worst hitter matchups for Week 18
1. Marlins @TB2, DET3
2. Red Sox ATL2, @SF3
3. Pirates @SD3, PHI3
4. Royals @CLE3, MIN3
5. Rays MIA2, @HOU3