C.J. Cron 1B COL Colorado • #25 • Age: 33 Matchups @WAS3, OAK3 Rostered 74% C.J. Cron has looked every bit like the slugger of 2021-22 since returning from a bout with back spasms in late June, delivering premium exit velocities and four home runs. Even though the Rockies have only one series at home this week, they still have the No. 1 hitter matchups because their road series is against the Athletics pitching staff.

Jake Fraley RF CIN Cincinnati • #27 • Age: 28 Matchups @MIL3, @LAD3 Rostered 77% The Reds will face some pretty tough pitchers in their series against the Brewers and Dodgers this week, but what they won't face is a left-hander. Jake Fraley figures to start every game, then, and he's been a top-30 outfielder this year even as a platoon guy.

Edouard Julien 2B MIN Minnesota • #47 • Age: 24 Matchups SEA3, @KC3 Rostered 30% Edouard Julien has recently made a name for himself in Fantasy, batting .563 (18 for 32) with five homers over his past 11 games. He remains widely available in part because he sits against left-handers, but the Twins have only one of those on the schedule this week.

Seiya Suzuki RF CHC Chi. Cubs • #27 • Age: 28 Matchups @CHW2, @STL4 Rostered 61% Seiya Suzuki has shown some signs of turning his season around, batting .340 (18 for 43) with two homers in his past 13 games. Overall, he's batting .305 against left-handers, and the Cubs have three of those on the schedule this week as well as having the fourth-best hitter matchups.

Mickey Moniak RF LAA L.A. Angels • #16 • Age: 25 Matchups @DET3, @TOR3 Rostered 47% Mickey Moniak has been money against right-handed pitchers, batting .362 (50 for 138) with 11 homers and a 1.092 OPS, and that's all the Angels are scheduled this face this week. Three of them pitch for the Tigers, too, which can't be a bad thing.

Spencer Torkelson 1B DET Detroit • #20 • Age: 23 Matchups SF1, LAA3, @MIA3 Rostered 69% Spencer Torkelson is finally delivering the results to back up his exit velocity readings, homering six times in his past 18 games. He'll have more chances to deliver than most hitters this week, too, seeing as the Tigers are one of just four teams scheduled for seven games.

C.J. Abrams SS WAS Washington • #5 • Age: 22 Matchups COL3, @NYM4 Rostered 62% C.J. Abrams is so far having the best month of his big-league career, hitting .364 (20 for 55) with nine stolen bases. Lately, the Nationals have been batting him leadoff, too, which gives him a chance to rack up at-bats in a week where they're one of just four teams playing seven games, beginning with three against the Rockies staff.

Alex Kirilloff 1B MIN Minnesota • #19 • Age: 25 Matchups SEA3, @KC3 Rostered 31% Edouard Julien and Alex Kirilloff must be the twins that Minnesota is referring to because the left-handers have matched each other blow for blow over lately. The latter is finally living up to his power projection with three homers in his past five games and will enjoy a three-game series against the Royals pitching staff this week.

Josh Bell DH CLE Cleveland • #55 • Age: 30 Matchups KC3, @CHW4 Rostered 58% Josh Bell is showing faint signs of life with a .423 (11 for 26) batting average and three home runs over his past eight games, and if you take it back a little further, he has seven home runs in 29 games. The Guardians have the third-best hitter matchups this week, facing the Royals pitching staff for three games and then Lance Lynn and Touki Toussaint in a four-game slate at the White Sox.