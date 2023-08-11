Nolan Jones RF COL Colorado • #22 • Age: 25 Matchups ARI3, CHW3 Rostered 50% The one sleeper hitter this week who's genuinely worth getting excited about, Nolan Jones continues to deliver premium exit velocities and has a full week of home games at the hitter's haven that is Coors Field. It helps that he has a full slate of right-handed pitchers, not that it's impacted his playing time lately.

Max Kepler RF MIN Minnesota • #26 • Age: 30 Matchups DET2, PIT3 Rostered 33% Max Kepler has been a hot hitter of late, batting .300 (24 for 80) with six homers in his past 22 games, and his xwOBA this year is one of the highest of his career. His numbers aren't so great against left-handed pitchers, but the Twins aren't expected to face any in their five games against the Tigers and Pirates.

Tyler O'Neill LF STL St. Louis • #27 • Age: 28 Matchups OAK3, NYM4 Rostered 63% Tyler O'Neill rejoined the lineup Thursday after missing a couple games with a knee issue, but he's performed well overall since returning from a lengthy IL stint July 20. And the Cardinals happen to have the third-best hitter matchups this week, facing a bad Athletics rotation and a depleted Mets rotation.

Edouard Julien 2B MIN Minnesota • #47 • Age: 24 Matchups DET2, PIT3 Rostered 56% Edouard Julien still tends to sit against left-handers -- and for good reason, judging by the splits -- but the Twins aren't scheduled to face any. They have only five games, but that's true for so many teams this week that it's hard to hold it against them, especially when they're facing the Tigers and Pirates pitching staffs.

Kerry Carpenter RF DET Detroit • #30 • Age: 25 Matchups @MIN2, @CLE4 Rostered 21% Kerry Carpenter is picking it up at the plate, hitting safely in seven straight with a .482 (13 for 27) batting average during that stretch. Lately, he's been in the lineup regardless, but it's nice that he has five righties on the schedule, against whom he's batting .282 with an .835 OPS.

Matt Wallner RF MIN Minnesota • #38 • Age: 25 Matchups DET2, PIT3 Rostered 22% Matt Wallner has proven to be a considerable source of power, just as he was in the minors, and while his strikeouts can cause him to spiral, that's less likely in a week against nothing but Tigers and Pirates pitchers. He also benefits from having no left-handers on the schedule.

Jake McCarthy RF ARI Arizona • #31 • Age: 26 Matchups @COL3, @SD4 Rostered 44% Jake McCarthy doesn't play quite every day, but he's batting near .300 with a ton of stolen bases since returning to the minors in late May. That makes him as good of a bet as any to take advantage of the most favorable hitting schedule this week, which includes three games at Coors Field.

Orlando Arcia SS ATL Atlanta • #11 • Age: 29 Matchups NYY3, SF3 Rostered 62% Orlando Arcia has had a big Week 20 and has hit safely in every game so far in August, batting .355 (11 for 31) with three homers. His matchups this week are middle-of-the-road, but he feels like a safe choice if you need help up the middle, having sustained a batting average around .300 basically all year.

Tommy Pham LF ARI Arizona • #28 • Age: 35 Matchups @COL3, @SD4 Rostered 22% The Diamondbacks have the most favorable hitter matchups of any team this week, being one of only six scheduled for seven games, including three at Colorado. Tommy Pham has been their primary DH since coming over from the Mets, and while he has yet to produce much for his new team, the favorable matchups, along with the four lefties on tap, could be enough to get him going.