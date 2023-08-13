Gavin Williams SP CLE Cleveland • #63 • Age: 24 Matchup vs. DET Rostered 72% Gavin Williams recently broke through with a 12-strikeout, one-hit effort, showing greater conviction with all of his pitches but especially his breaking balls. He kept it going with a 10-strikeout effort at the Rays over the weekend, so you'll want to take advantage of a dream matchup against the Tigers in Week 21.

Nick Pivetta RP BOS Boston • #37 • Age: 30 Matchups at WAS, at NYY Rostered 65% Two of Pivetta's past three appearances have been true starts, and both were better than the bulk relief appearance that came in between. It hopefully means he'll be entrusted to start against lineups as weak as the Nationals and Yankees this week, giving him a chance at 15-plus strikeouts.

Miles Mikolas SP STL St. Louis • #39 • Age: 34 Matchups vs. OAK, vs. NYM Rostered 73% After a remarkably steady season last year, Mikolas has been more like a random number generator this year, but that number has been more favorable than not over his past 18 starts, yielding a 3.63 ERA. Matchups like the Athletics and Mets this week should help.

Cole Ragans SP KC Kansas City • #55 • Age: 25 Matchup at CHC Rostered 47% The Cubs have recently joined the ranks of the elite offenses, aided by a couple of high-scoring games in Cincinnati, but they're still middle-of-the-road against lefties. Up-and-comer Ragans makes for a good choice, then, having proven his mettle with 11 strikeouts at the Red Sox a couple turns ago.

Chase Silseth RP LAA L.A. Angels • #63 • Age: 23 Matchup vs. TB Rostered 40% With double-digit strikeouts in two of his past four turns, Silseth is shaping up to be one of the breakthrough pitchers of the second half. He held his own at Houston over the weekend, so we should be able to trust him against the Rays in Week 21.

Steven Matz SP STL St. Louis • #32 • Age: 32 Matchup vs. NYM Rostered 54% Matz has been on fire lately, allowing a combined two earned runs in his past four starts, and he's a reasonable bet to keep it going against a depleted Mets lineup.

Andrew Heaney SP TEX Texas • #44 • Age: 32 Matchup vs. MIL Rostered 76% Heaney has taken a little off his slider in recent starts, and it's led to better results. He had an early hook at the Giants over the weekend, which might give you some pause, but he has an especially favorable matchup in Week 21 against the Brewers.

J.P. France SP HOU Houston • #68 • Age: 28 Matchup vs. SEA Rostered 74% France is back in the rotation with the Astros going six-man for the time being. It's not totally clear why the rookie has been as successful as he has, but his matchup against the Mariners is favorable enough that you can count on another quality start.

Kyle Hendricks SP CHC Chi. Cubs • #28 • Age: 33 Matchups vs. CHW, vs. KC Rostered 54% The 88 mph-throwing Hendricks remains as enigmatic as ever, and when things go bad, they can go really bad. But given his two favorable matchups against the White Sox and Royals, you can afford to dream big this week.