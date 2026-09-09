Peck went 1-for-3 with a walk, an RBI and a run scored in Wednesday's 7-2 win over the Twins. He also stole a base.

Peck did a little bit of everything in the victory, including stealing his second base in as many games after getting a day off Tuesday. The 24-year-old is getting his first taste of MLB action and has become Detroit's primary option at shortstop, though veteran Javier Baez can still play there along with fellow rookie Kevin McGonigle when he's not covering third. If Peck performs well down the stretch, he'll put himself in position to be the Tigers' Opening Day shortstop in 2027.