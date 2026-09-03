Peck went 2-for-5 with a double, a run scored and three RBI in Wednesday's 11-6, extra-innings win over the Twins.

Peck delivered a double in the second inning, which was his first hit in the majors while also plating his first two runs. The 24-year-old just got called up from Triple-A Toledo on Monday, and it appears that he's going to get a long look at shortstop with fellow rookies Kevin McGonigle and Hao-Yu Lee settling in at third base and second base, respectively. Peck could help secure himself a regular role with the Tigers in 2027 if he finishes this year with a flourish.