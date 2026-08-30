The Tigers are expected to call up Peck from Triple-A Toledo on Monday, Emily Waldon of Baseball America reports.

Peck looks set for his first taste of the big leagues after slashing .288/.339/.502 with 11 home runs and 22 steals in 70 games across four minor-league levels, with the bulk of his playing time coming at Double-A Erie. With Detroit quickly falling out of contention in the American League playoff picture, Peck could end up getting steady playing time over the final four weeks of the season. He's primarily played at shortstop in the minors but has also gotten exposure to second base and third base.