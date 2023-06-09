The Jets went all-in to push for a Super Bowl title by acquiring future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers to run the offense with old friends Nathaniel Hackett as the offensive coordinator and Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb to fill out the receiver depth chart behind young star Garrett Wilson. But Rodgers delivered his lowest Fantasy production ever last year in a season where he played at least 10 games, so counting on MVP-level production for the third time in four years would be overly optimistic. After two seasons of watching Zach Wilson, Jets fans will take whatever improvement they can get.

Below the CBS Sports Fantasy staff will take a look into the Jets' entire team outlook including a burning question for Fantasy Football managers that needs to be answered, key player projections, a review of their draft class, strength of schedule, and individual player outlooks for all notable Jets players who may end up on your Fantasy rosters.

Jets 2023 team outlook

By Chris Towers

The Jets are going all-in on the belief that a 40-year-old Aaron Rodgers can turn their fortunes around with the help of Nathaniel Hackett. It's a bet with a ton of obvious upside for them, but it's not hard to imagine how things could go downhill quickly.

Burning question: Can Aaron Rodgers rediscover his MVP form?

Rodgers took a big step backward last season, though it's worth noting he was playing for much of the season with a fractured thumb that surely limited him. It was a worrying season from a player on the verge of 40, though I'll also note that Rodgers looked to be in decline before winning back-to-back MVP trophies in 2020 and 2021. The Jets are betting he can bounce back, and at the very least, it's hard to imagine he'll be worse than Zach Wilson and the gang were a year ago. Things could go wrong here, but it's easy to see how they could go very, very right, too.

Key Jets player projections

POS Player Projections QB Aaron Rodgers PA: 577, YD: 4273, TD: 29, INT: 9; RUSH -- ATT: 22, YD: 66, TD: 1 RB Breece Hall CAR: 220, YD: 990, TD: 8; TAR: 58, REC: 43, YD: 368, TD: 2 RB Israel Abanikanda CAR: 101, YD: 445, TD: 4; TAR: 35, REC: 26, YD: 195, TD: 1 WR Michael Carter CAR: 66, YD: 264, TD: 2; TAR: 23, REC: 17, YD: 125, TD: 1 WR Garrett Wilson TAR: 139, REC: 90, YD: 1216, TD: 8 WR Allen Lazard TAR: 104, REC: 62, YD: 780, TD: 6 WR Mecole Hardman TAR: 81, REC: 59, YD: 654, TD: 4 TE Tyler Conklin TAR: 69, REC: 44, YD: 404, TD: 3

2023 NFL Draft class

1. (15) Will McDonald IV, DE

2. (43) Joe Tippmann, OL

4. (120) Carter Warren, OL

5. (143) Israel Abanikanda, RB

6. (184) Zaire Barnes, LB

6. (204) Jarrick Bernard-Converse, CB

7. (220) Zack Kuntz, TE

Jets 2023 schedule breakdown

Projected Strength of Schedule rankings by Dave Richard

QB PSoS: 28th easiest

RB PSoS: 25th easiest

WR PSoS: 28th easiest

TE PSoS: 30th easiest

Jets 2023 player outlooks



By Jamey Eisenberg unless otherwise noted

QB Aaron Rodgers

Rodgers brought the Packers playbook from 2019-21 and a bunch of his old teammates with him to New York, but it's his health and a deep receiving corps that matter the most.

Renewed with a fresh start and a coaching staff that will probably let him throw as much as he wants (they let below-average quarterbacks do it in 2022), Rodgers has potential to rebound to over 24 Fantasy points per game like he did in 2020 and 2021. And if it's not enough that Rodgers will have his say in the offense, he'll throw to dynamic second-year receiver Garrett Wilson while working behind a deep offensive line. Rodgers turns 40 in December and his schedule is projected to be very difficult. Those are drawbacks, but that's why Rodgers will be picked closer to the 12th QB off the board rather than the sixth, which merely makes him a spectacular low-risk gamble starting in Round 10 in one-QB leagues. -- Dave Richard

QB Zach Wilson

Wilson went from prized rookie in 2021, when he was the No. 2 overall pick in the NFL Draft, to being replaced by Aaron Rodgers two years later. We could see Wilson eventually get a chance to start again in the NFL, whether with the Jets or somewhere else, but he's not expected to play in 2023 barring an injury to Rodgers. Even then, the Jets might turn to Tim Boyle or Chris Streveler ahead of Wilson. He's been among the bigger busts in recent history, and he averaged 13.0 Fantasy points or less in each of his first two years.

Needless to say, Wilson is not worth drafting in the majority of Fantasy leagues.

RB Breece Hall

Hall will hopefully be ready by training camp, or Week 1 at the latest, after tearing his ACL last season. It's a story to monitor all offseason, as he could be a top-five Fantasy running back this season if healthy.

Hall looked impressive as a rookie prior to getting hurt, scoring at least 13 PPR points in six of seven games before being injured in Week 7. The Jets offense has a chance to be explosive with new quarterback Aaron Rodgers, and Hall should have the chance for a sensational sophomore campaign if he doesn't suffer a setback.

Fantasy managers should plan to draft Hall toward the end of Round 2 or beginning of Round 3, but that could change depending on the reports of his recovery. It's also worth keeping an eye on the backup running back situation, as whoever is the No. 2 running back between Zonovan Knight, Michael Carter and rookie Israel Abanikanda could be worth handcuffing to Hall with a late-round pick.

RB Michael Carter

Carter will compete with Zonovan Knight and rookie Israel Abanikanda to be the No. 2 running back for the Jets behind Breece Hall, and that could be a prominent role with Hall coming off last year's torn ACL.

Carter struggled in his sophomore season in 2022 despite three games with at least 15 PPR points, as he was overshadowed early in the year by Hall, then outplayed by Knight after Hall got hurt in Week 7. Now Carter will battle Knight and Abanikanda in training camp, and if Carter does win the backup job, draft him after Round 10, especially if Hall is still dealing with his knee injury. He could be a surprise Fantasy option in 2023 if he gets enough touches.

RB Zonovan Knight

Knight will compete with Michael Carter and rookie Israel Abanikanda to be the No. 2 running back for the Jets this season behind Breece Hall, which could be a prominent role with Hall coming off last year's torn ACL.

Knight emerged as the best backup to Hall in 2022, and he had three games with at least 12 PPR points in seven appearances. If Knight does win the backup job, draft him after Round 10, especially if Hall is still dealing with his knee injury in training camp. He could be a surprise Fantasy option in 2023 if he gets enough touches.

RB Israel Abanikanda

The Jets drafted Abanikanda in the fifth round, and he could be a surprise Fantasy option. With Breece Hall coming back from last year's torn ACL, Abanikanda will compete with Zonovan Knight and Michael Carter to be No. 2 on the depth chart. Abanikanda should have the highest ceiling of that trio, and hopefully he's the next man up if Hall misses any time or is slow in his rehab.

In 2022 at Pitt, Abanikanda had 239 carries for 1,431 yards and 20 touchdowns and 12 catches for 146 yards and a touchdown. He could emerge as a weekly starter in all Fantasy leagues if Hall is out, and he's worth drafting after Round 10 in redraft leagues if he's No. 2 on the depth chart for the Jets in training camp. In rookie-only drafts for Dynasty leagues, Abanikanda is worth selecting with a second-round pick.

WR Garrett Wilson

The Jets receiving corps got crowded this offseason with the additions of Allen Lazard, Mecole Hardman and Randall Cobb, even with the loss of Elijah Moore. But Wilson is the lead singer and should be the best receiver for the Jets -- and one of the best for Fantasy managers as well.

The addition of quarterback Aaron Rodgers should bring out the best in Wilson, who thrived as a rookie in 2022 with every quarterback aside from Zach Wilson. In seven games with Joe Flacco or Mike White, Garrett Wilson averaged 17.6 PPR points per game, including three outings with at least 24 PPR points. At that average, he would have been the No. 7 PPR receiver in 2022. That's the type of upside Wilson has, and hopefully Rodgers can help him play at that level for a full season. Wilson is worth drafting in late Round 2 or early Round 3 in all leagues, and he should be viewed as a top-10 Fantasy receiver in all formats.

WR Allen Lazard

Lazard followed quarterback Aaron Rodgers from the Packers to the Jets, but will Rodgers even notice?! Lazard caught 60% of his career-high 100 targets last year, but in two very different halves. From Weeks 2 through 9, Lazard averaged 7.3 targets and 14.7 PPR points per game. Then Christian Watson became a thing and Lazard got the cold shoulder to the tune of 6.1 targets and 9.0 PPR points per game in his final eight.

Will Rodgers feed his familiar big man, or will he latch on to second-year dynamo Garrett Wilson and leave Lazard languishing? There shouldn't be much excitement for Lazard in your leagues, which is why targeting him in Round 11 or 12 allows you to settle for low -- and beatable -- expectations. -- Dave Richard

WR Mecole Hardman

Hardman left the Chiefs this offseason to join Aaron Rodgers and the Jets. While he still gets to play with a great quarterback, he faces a bigger challenge when it comes to earning targets. The Jets already have Garrett Wilson and Corey Davis on the roster and they also added Randall Cobb and Allen Lazard, who played with Rodgers last year.

For the time being, project Hardman as a role player who can largely be ignored in Fantasy leagues. But if he earns a full-time slot role, that could change. The one place Hardman should definitely be drafted is in leagues that reward points for return yards, as he should return punts and kickoffs for the Jets. -- Heath Cummings

WR Randall Cobb

You're probably reading this because you remember Cobb being good and are thinking about drafting him. But dude, it's 2023. The last time he had 50 catches in a season was 2019. The last time he scored six or more touchdowns in a season was 2015. The last time he had 1,000 yards -- the only time -- was 2014. Hopefully we've successfully talked you out of drafting a role player who is only on the Jets because Aaron Rodgers is his pal. -- Dave Richard

WR Corey Davis

Davis is staying with the Jets this year, and we'll see what role he plays in a crowded receiving corps. At best, Davis is worth a late-round flier in all leagues.

The Jets added Allen Lazard, Mecole Hardman and Randall Cobb this offseason, and Garrett Wilson remains the leader of the pack. Even with Elijah Moore gone, Davis will likely struggle for targets. Now, Davis could emerge as the No. 2 or 3 receiver behind Wilson, and that could mean great things for his production with Aaron Rodgers under center. It's worth keeping an eye on Davis in training camp, and he could become a No. 4 Fantasy receiver during the season.

WR Denzel Mims

Mims will compete for a roster spot with the Jets this season, but he's not expected to make a significant contribution if he makes the team. Mims is not worth drafting in most Fantasy leagues.

The Jets have a crowded receiving corps with Garrett Wilson, Allen Lazard, Corey Davis, Mecole Hardman and Randall Cobb, and Mims isn't expected to leapfrog any of those guys on the depth chart. He's also failed to produce so far in his NFL career with 42 career catches for 676 yards and no touchdowns on 92 targets in three seasons. Mims could use a fresh start with a new team to help his Fantasy value, which right now is nonexistent.

TE Tyler Conklin

It might be time to consider Conklin a low-end starter in all leagues. His first season with the Jets featured 58 catches for 552 yards and three touchdowns on 87 targets, looking a lot like his final season in Minnesota when he had 61 catches for 593 yards and three touchdowns on 87 targets. That gives us a pretty good idea of what to expect in 2023, but the biggest difference is the addition of Aaron Rodgers in New York, and hopefully the quarterback upgrade can take Conklin to new heights.

Now, the Jets do have a crowded receiving corps with Garrett Wilson, Allen Lazard, Corey Davis, Mecole Hardman and Randall Cobb, and Conklin also has to compete with fellow tight end C.J. Uzomah for targets. But Conklin is worth drafting as a low-end starter in deeper leagues with a late-round pick and is definitely someone to consider in tight-end premium formats.

TE C.J. Uzomah

Uzomah is the No. 2 tight end for the Jets behind Tyler Conklin, and he's not worth drafting in most leagues.

In 2022, Uzomah had minimal production, averaging just 3.7 PPR points per game, and he was definitely outplayed by Conklin. There's little reason to expect that to change, and the Jets like Uzomah for his blocking ability. He might see a slight boost in production with the addition of Aaron Rodgers at quarterback, but the Jets also have a crowded receiving corps with Garrett Wilson, Allen Lazard, Corey Davis, Mecole Hardman and Randall Cobb. At best, you can add Uzomah off the waiver wire if he starts off the season playing at a high level.

TE Jeremy Ruckert

Ruckert might be the tight end of the future for the Jets, but it's hard to expect him to do much in his sophomore campaign as long as Tyler Conklin and C.J. Uzomah are healthy. Ruckert is not worth drafting in most leagues.

As a rookie in 2022, Ruckert barely played and caught one pass for 8 yards on one target in Week 18 at Miami. But the former third-round pick in 2022 from Ohio State has more to offer, and we'll see if the Jets give him the chance to showcase his skills this season. He's a player to hold in Dynasty leagues for now, but he has minimal value coming into the season for redraft leagues. At best, you can add Ruckert off the waiver wire if he starts off the season playing well.

TE Zack Kuntz

The Jets selected Kuntz in the seventh round of the NFL Draft out of Old Dominion, but he's not expected to have a huge role this season. He's not worth drafting in most Fantasy leagues.

Kuntz might be able to carve out a role for the Jets in the future, but he's behind three tight ends on the depth chart to open this season in Tyler Conklin, C.J. Uzomah and Jeremy Ruckert. Keep an eye on Kuntz's role in training camp, but it would be a surprise if he had much production in his rookie campaign. In rookie-only drafts for Dynasty leagues, Kuntz is only worth a late-round flier in deeper formats.

K Greg Zuerlein

Zuerlein is staying with the Jets this season, and he will look to build on a productive campaign from 2022. He's worth drafting with a final-round selection in all leagues.

Last year, Zuerlein made 30 of 37 field goals, including 6 of 11 from 50-plus yards, and 28 of 29 PATs. This is the third time in his career that Zuerlein has made at least 30 field goals, and he should see his PATs rise this season with the Jets adding Aaron Rodgers at quarterback. Zuerlein should be considered a borderline starting Fantasy kicker in all leagues.

Jets DST

The Jets DST has the potential to be a top-five Fantasy option this season and is worth drafting with a late-round pick in all leagues. In 2022, the Jets defense was third in the NFL in points allowed at 302, trailing only the 49ers and Bills. New York also managed 45 sacks, 12 interceptions, four fumble recoveries and one defensive touchdown, but there's reason for optimism with the Jets DST under coach Robert Saleh. The secondary for the Jets is impressive, led by sophomore cornerback Sauce Gardner, and Quinnen Williams is among the best interior defensive linemen in the NFL. Fantasy managers should consider the Jets DST a No. 1 option and worth drafting with a late-round selection in all leagues.