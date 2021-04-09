It was a prospect-centric week at CBS Fantasy this week. I debuted my pre-draft rookie rankings with Ja'Marr Chase at the top and speculated on where he and others may fall in my updated tiers. Below you'll also see that we added a half dozen prospect profiles in the first week of April including Trevor Lawrence, Mac Jones and Jaylen Waddle.

Coming next week we'll have rookie-only mocks for PPR leagues and Superflex leagues as well as several more NFL Draft profiles as we ramp up for the NFL Draft at the end of the month. So bookmark this page and check back often. As always, if you have suggestions for Dynasty content you don't see below, feel free to let me know on Twitter and we'll try to get it added.

Dynasty Rankings

Dynasty Quarterback Rankings (3/23)

Dynasty Running Back Rankings (3/23)

Dynasty Wide Receiver Rankings (3/24)

Dynasty Tight End Rankings (3/24)

Dynasty Trade Chart and Top 150 (3/25)

Dynasty Rookie-Only Rankings (4/6)

Dynasty Tiers

Dynasty Quarterback Tiers (4/7)

Dynasty Running Back Tiers (4/8)

Dynasty Wide Receiver Tiers (4/7)

Dynasty Tight End Tiers (4/8)

Dynasty Mock Drafts

12-Team Non-PPR Startup (4/1)

12-Team Superflex Startup (3/12)

12-Team PPR Startup (2/24)

Draft Prospect Profiles

QB

Justin Fields 2021 Draft Profile (3/10)

Zach Wilson 2021 Draft Profile (3/10)

Mac Jones 2021 Draft Profile (4/5)

Trevor Lawrence 2021 Draft Profile (4/6)

RB

Najee Harris 2021 Draft Profile (3/15)

Travis Etienne 2021 Draft Profile (3/22)

Javonte Williams 2021 Draft Profile (3/29)

Michael Carter 2021 Draft Profile (3/31)

WR

Elijah Moore 2021 Draft Profile (3/9)

Terrace Marshall 2021 Draft Profile (3/24)

Nico Collins 2021 Draft Profile (3/29)

Ja'Marr Chase 2021 Draft Profile (4/1)

Devonta Smith 2021 Draft Profile (4/4)

Jaylen Waddle 2021 Draft Profile (4/5)

TE

Kyle Pitts 2021 Draft Profile (3/11)

Brevin Jordan 2021 Draft Profile (4/6)

Dynasty Mailbags and more

3/31 Dynasty Mailbag

3/19 Dynasty Winners and Losers from Free Agency

3/10 Dynasty Mailbag

2/23 Dynasty Mailbag

2/16 Dynasty Mailbag

