The most obvious thing about Superflex leagues is that they greatly enhance the value of quarterbacks. Everyone knows that. What may not be quite as obvious is how Superflex leagues enhance the value of second-round picks. Or in this draft, any pick after No. 6.

We've talked often about the clear top tier of Ja'Marr Chase, Najee Harris, Kyle Pitts, Jaylen Waddle, DeVonta Smith and Travis Etienne. No matter what order you put them in, everyone seems to agree that they should be the first six picks. But in a Superflex league, it's quite likely one of them falls to the back of Round 1, as you'll see in our most recent rookie-only mock.

This trend continues in Round 2, with likely backup quarterbacks getting pushed up into the top 20 picks. In a typical one-QB league the talent dries up around pick 18, but this mock saw one of my top 16 players fall all the way to Round 3.

The big takeaway? Don't be afraid to trade down in a Superflex league, especially if you're set at quarterback.

Here are the analysts who participated in this mock:

Matt Okada, BallBlast

R.J. White, CBS Sports

Cal Shoemake, Calvin and Hobby

Dave Richard, CBS Sports

Bobby LeMarco, Razzball

Dan Schneier, CBS Sports

Heath Cummings, CBS Sports

Chris Towers, CBS Sports

Adam Aizer, CBS Sports

Jamey Eisenberg, CBS Sports

Major Caldwell, Dynasty Vipers

Scott Fish, Scott Fish Bowl

And here are the results, with a short blurb on each round:

Round 1

1.1 Justin Fields, QB, Chicago Bears

1.2 Trevor Lawrence, QB, Jacksonville Jaguars

1.3 Trey Lance, QB, San Francisco 49ers

1.4 Ja'Marr Chase, WR, Cincinnati Bengals

1.5 Kyle Pitts, TE, Atlanta Falcons

1.6 Najee Harris, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers

1.7 Travis Etienne, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars

1.8 Zach Wilson, QB, New York Jets

1.9 DeVonta Smith, WR, Philadelphia Eagles

1.10 Javonte Williams, RB, Denver Broncos

1.11 Jaylen Waddle, WR, Miami Dolphins

1.12 Rashod Bateman, WR, Baltimore Ravens

The obvious shocker here was Matt Okada taking Fields over Lawrence. While it's definitely unconventional, Fields is easily my second-favorite quarterback in this draft and I view him as closer to Lawrence than he is to Trey Lance. Fields' accuracy as a passer and athleticism as a rusher gives him top-five upside in the not-so-distant future.

The best value in this round was Waddle. I go back and forth between Waddle and DeVonta Smith as my No. 8 player in this format, but it seems clear that Waddle has the most upside. He could instantly be the No. 1 receiver in Miami, he's played more games with Tua Tagovailoa than DeVante Parker has.

Round 2

2.1 Michael Carter, RB, New York Jets

2.2 Terrace Marshall, WR, Carolina Panthers

2.3 Rondale Moore, WR, Arizona Cardinals

2.4 Mac Jones, QB, New England Patriots

2.5 Trey Sermon, RB, San Francisco 49ers

2.6 Rhamondre Stevenson, RB New England Patriots

2.7 Kadarius Toney, WR, New York Giants

2.8 Elijah Moore, WR, New York Jets

2.9 Davis Mills, QB, Houston Texans

2.10 Kellen Mond, QB, Minnesota Vikings

2.11 Chuba Hubbard, RB, Carolina Panthers

2.12 Dyami Brown, WR, Washington Football Team

The depth of this format is well illustrated by the fact that Marshall and Rondale Moore were both available in Round 2. I love the fit for both of these extremely talented wide receivers. Marshall gets to play for his former coach and Moore goes to an offense that should be as good as any at getting a player like him in space. Both of these receivers have injury concerns, and they're far from sure things, but there are no sure things in the second round of a rookie draft.

Round 3

3.1 Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, Detroit Lions

3.2 Amari Rodgers, WR, Green Bay Packers

3.3 Nico Collins, WR, Houston Texans

3.4 Kenneth Gainwell, RB, Philadelphia Eagles

3.5 Josh Palmer, WR, Los Angeles Chargers

3.6 Dwayne Eskridge, WR, Seattle Seahawks

3.7 Pat Freiermuth, TE, Pittsburgh Steelers

3.8 Tutu Atwell, WR, Los Angeles Rams

3.9 Brevin Jordan, TE, Houston Texans

3.10 Kyle Trask, QB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

3.11 Javian Hawkins, RB, Atlanta Falcons

3.12 Anthony Schwartz, WR, Cleveland Browns

Both St. Brown and Rodgers are steals at this junction of the draft. While I wouldn't begrudge anyone taking the quarterback who went in Round 2, I would not feel comfortable passing on either of these wide receivers for what is likely a backup quarterback. St. Brown has a massive opportunity on a Lions team that has nothing but outside wide receivers. He should earn snaps immediately in the slot and may already be the Lions most complete route runner.

Round 4

4.1 Tylan Wallace, WR, Baltimore Ravens

4.2 Dez Fitzpatrick, WR, Tennessee Titans

4.3 Ian Book, QB, New Orleans Saints

4.4 Elijah Mitchell, RB, San Francisco 49ers

4.5 Khalil Herbert, RB, Chicago Bears

4.6 Cornell Powell, WR, Kansas City Chiefs

4.7 Kylin Hill, RB, Green Bay Packers

4.8 Ihmir Smith-Marsette, WR, Minnesota Vikings

4.9 Jaelon Darden, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

4.10 Tommy Tremble, TE, Carolina Panthers

4.11 Hunter Long, TE, Miami Dolphins

4.12 Tre' McKitty, TE, Los Angeles Chargers

There's not too much to say about Round 4 of a rookie-only draft, but I do think the running backs are the most interesting as a whole. Herbert could be one injury away from a role as the early downs back in Chicago, and the 49ers are always rotating their backs enough that Mitchell should get a shot eventually. My favorite of the round is Hill, who I believe is actually a better fit for the Jamaal Williams role than A.J. Dillon. Dillon is certainly more talented, but an injury to Aaron Jones could have Dillon and Hill in a committee that sees Hill playing more on passing downs